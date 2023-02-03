High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 2, 2023
Friday, February 3, 2023 | 12:11 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
North Catholic 66, Central Valley 47
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 50, Hillel Academy 18
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
New Castle at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Hampton at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
East Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Nazareth Prep at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 56, Butler 29
Pine-Richland 45, Seneca Valley 34
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 73, Chartiers Valley 44
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 68, Franklin Regional 31
Penn Hills 46, Plum 32
Section 2
North Hills 59, New Castle 50
Section 3
Latrobe 65, Albert Gallatin 46
McKeesport 62, Thomas Jefferson 37
Oakland Catholic 77, Penn-Trafford 47
Section 4
Lincoln Park 50, Moon 49
South Fayette 65, Montour 24
Trinity 66, West Allegheny 37
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 50, Derry 20
Knoch 48, Greensburg Salem 43
North Catholic 70, Valley 24
Section 2
Beaver 60, Central Valley 30
Quaker Valley 42, Hopewell 37
Section 3
Belle Vernon 53, Laurel Highlands 45
West Mifflin 68, Southmoreland 27
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 60, Beaver Falls 39
Mohawk 51, Ellwood City 40
Neshannock 65, Riverside 32
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57, East Allegheny 26
Seton LaSalle 63, South Allegheny 43
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 60, Deer Lakes 37
Burrell 49, Ligonier Valley 43
Shady Side Academy 63, Mt. Pleasant 38
Section 4
McGuffey 45, Brownsville 42 (OT)
Charleroi 48, South Park 43
Waynesburg 48, Yough 40
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 47, New Brighton 15
Shenango 69, South Side 51
Section 2
Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 28
Section 3
Serra Catholic 47, Clairton 35
Winchester Thurston 67, Springdale 33
Steel Valley 48, Ellis School 41
Section 4
California 52, Bentworth 48
Washington 44, Carmichaels 14
Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 28
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 66, Eden Christian 44
Section 2
Monessen 43, West Greene 32
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Leechburg, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Class 3A
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Upper Saint Clair 8, Bethel Park 3
Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 2
Class 2A
Armstrong 4, Mars 1
Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 3
Bishop McCort 5, Butler 2
Class A
Freeport 7, Westmont Hilltop 4
Montour 9, Wheeling Park 5
Blackhawk 5, Beaver 3
Norwin 11, Wheeling Catholic 9
West Allegheny 1, Moon 0
Greensburg Salem 4, Fox Chapel 0
Varsity D2
Ringgold 7, Morgantown 1
Rifle
Thursday’s results
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 798-61x, Mt. Lebanon 797-60x
Section 4
Butler 800-51x, Indiana 787-35x
Swimming
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Boys
Hempfield 84, Norwin 79
Penn-Trafford 89, Latrobe 86
Girls
Latrobe 90, Penn-Trafford 82
Norwin 94, Hempfield 80
Class 2A
Section 3
Boys
Hampton 88, Highlands 53
Shady Side Academy 90, Freeport 40
Girls
Freeport 90, Shady Side Academy 76
Hampton 88, Highlands 22
Section 4
Boys
Ligonier Valley 56, Burrell 23
Derry 47, Valley 15
Girls
Ligonier Valley 76, Burrell 44
Derry 81, Valley 63
Section 5
Boys
Elizabeth Forward 96, Belle Vernon 61
Girls
Elizabeth Forward 102, Belle Vernon 75
Nonsection
Boys
Carlynton 74, East Allegheny 39
Girls
Carlynton 85, East Allegheny 27
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Carlynton 53, Carrick 12
WPIAL team tournament
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Semifinals
At Peters Township
Waynesburg (12-2) vs. Connellsville (14-4), 10 a.m.
Hempfield (8-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-2), 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
At Chartiers-Houston
Burgettstown (9-0) vs. Frazier (11-6), noon
Burrell (10-3) vs. Quaker Valley (14-4), noon
Note: Finals begin 15 minutes after conclusion of semifinals.
