High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 2, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, February 3, 2023 | 12:11 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

North Catholic 66, Central Valley 47

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 50, Hillel Academy 18

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

New Castle at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Hampton at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

East Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Nazareth Prep at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling Central Catholic (WV) at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 56, Butler 29

Norwin 48, Hempfield 25

Pine-Richland 45, Seneca Valley 34

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 73, Chartiers Valley 44

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 68, Franklin Regional 31

Penn Hills 46, Plum 32

Section 2

Armstrong 48, Hampton 42

North Hills 59, New Castle 50

Section 3

Latrobe 65, Albert Gallatin 46

McKeesport 62, Thomas Jefferson 37

Oakland Catholic 77, Penn-Trafford 47

Section 4

Lincoln Park 50, Moon 49

South Fayette 65, Montour 24

Trinity 66, West Allegheny 37

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 50, Derry 20

Knoch 48, Greensburg Salem 43

North Catholic 70, Valley 24

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Beaver 60, Central Valley 30

Quaker Valley 42, Hopewell 37

Section 3

Belle Vernon 53, Laurel Highlands 45

Uniontown 36, Ringgold 33

West Mifflin 68, Southmoreland 27

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 60, Beaver Falls 39

Mohawk 51, Ellwood City 40

Neshannock 65, Riverside 32

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 57, East Allegheny 26

Seton LaSalle 63, South Allegheny 43

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 60, Deer Lakes 37

Burrell 49, Ligonier Valley 43

Shady Side Academy 63, Mt. Pleasant 38

Section 4

McGuffey 45, Brownsville 42 (OT)

Charleroi 48, South Park 43

Waynesburg 48, Yough 40

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 59, Rochester 22

Sewickley Academy 47, New Brighton 15

Shenango 69, South Side 51

Section 2

Carlynton at Brentwood, (n)

Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 28

Northgate 28, Sto-Rox 25

Section 3

Serra Catholic 47, Clairton 35

Winchester Thurston 67, Springdale 33

Steel Valley 48, Ellis School 41

Section 4

California 52, Bentworth 48

Washington 44, Carmichaels 14

Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 28

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 66, Eden Christian 44

Section 2

Geibel 44, Mapletown 31

Monessen 43, West Greene 32

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Riverview 58, Jeannette 27

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Upper Saint Clair 8, Bethel Park 3

Canon-McMillan 3, Baldwin 2

Class 2A

Armstrong 4, Mars 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Latrobe 3

Bishop McCort 5, Butler 2

Class A

Freeport 7, Westmont Hilltop 4

Montour 9, Wheeling Park 5

Blackhawk 5, Beaver 3

Norwin 11, Wheeling Catholic 9

West Allegheny 1, Moon 0

Greensburg Salem 4, Fox Chapel 0

Varsity D2

Ringgold 7, Morgantown 1

Rifle

Thursday’s results

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 798-61x, Mt. Lebanon 797-60x

Section 4

Butler 800-51x, Indiana 787-35x

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Hempfield 84, Norwin 79

Penn-Trafford 89, Latrobe 86

Girls

Latrobe 90, Penn-Trafford 82

Norwin 94, Hempfield 80

Class 2A

Section 3

Boys

Hampton 88, Highlands 53

Shady Side Academy 90, Freeport 40

Girls

Freeport 90, Shady Side Academy 76

Hampton 88, Highlands 22

Section 4

Boys

Ligonier Valley 56, Burrell 23

Derry 47, Valley 15

Girls

Ligonier Valley 76, Burrell 44

Derry 81, Valley 63

Section 5

Boys

Elizabeth Forward 96, Belle Vernon 61

Girls

Elizabeth Forward 102, Belle Vernon 75

Nonsection

Boys

Carlynton 74, East Allegheny 39

Girls

Carlynton 85, East Allegheny 27

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Carlynton 53, Carrick 12

WPIAL team tournament

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Semifinals

At Peters Township

Waynesburg (12-2) vs. Connellsville (14-4), 10 a.m.

Hempfield (8-4) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-2), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

At Chartiers-Houston

Burgettstown (9-0) vs. Frazier (11-6), noon

Burrell (10-3) vs. Quaker Valley (14-4), noon

Note: Finals begin 15 minutes after conclusion of semifinals.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

