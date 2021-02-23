High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 22, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 12:30 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 78, North Allegheny 75
Pine-Richland at North Hills, ppd.
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 60, Central Catholic 48
Fox Chapel 77, Greensburg Salem 36
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 64, Connellsville 33
Section 2
West Allegheny 71, Moon 52
Section 3
Franklin Regional 44, Woodland Hills 30
Section 4
Highlands 73, Hampton 69 (OT)
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 62, Burrell 55
North Catholic at Derry, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 77, Quaker Valley 74 (2OT)
Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 52, Valley 48
Shady Side Academy 64, Steel Valley 43
Section 4
Beth-Center 52, Waynesburg 42
Class 2A
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 50
Section 4
Carmichaels 58, California 55
Class A
Section 2
Avella 63, Propel Montour 34
Section 3
Eden Christian at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Plants & Pillars 53, Cheswick Christian Academy 37
Burgettstown 60, Bentworth 38
Albert Gallatin 67, Hempfield 66
Armstrong 43, Kiski Area 34
Bethel Park 70, South Park 64
Carlynton 57, Brentwood 52
Freedom 66, Riverside 51
Seneca Valley 75, Norwin 56
Chartiers-Houston 58, Southmoreland 53
Shenango 63, Laurel 62
South Allegheny 62, McKeesport 59
Sharon at New Castle, ppd.
Clairton at West Mifflin, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Knoch, 1:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South park, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Mohawk,
Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Carrick, ppd.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 47, Penn-Trafford 31
North Allegheny 42, Norwin 36
Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 41
Section 2
Bethel Park 58, Hempfield 39
Mt. Lebanon 49, Canon-McMillan 32
Class 5A
Section 1
South Fayette 52, Moon 50
Section 2
Armstrong 43, Kiski Area 34
Indiana at Mars, ppd.
Section 3
Trinity 56, Thomas Jefferson 41
Albert Gallatin 41, Connellsville 15
Section 4
Woodland Hills 57, Franklin Regional 20
Gateway 53, Greensburg Salem 48 (OT)
Penn Hills at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 56, Valley 20
Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.
Section 2
New Castle 50, Ambridge 45
Montour 53, Central Valley 36
Quaker Valley 63, Hopewell 25
Beaver 34, Blackhawk 32
Section 3
Southmoreland 50, Ligonier Valley 29
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 58, Beaver Falls 45
North Catholic 58, Mohawk 49
Freedom at Riverside, ppd.
Section 2
Washington 46, Charleroi 40
South Park at Brownsville, ppd.
Section 3
Brentwood 18, Avonworth 14
Keystone Oaks 64, Steel Valley 58
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 65, Aliquippa 34
Section 2
Frazier 47, Beth-Center 37
California 43, Carmichaels 23
Serra Catholic 66, Seton LaSalle 45
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 35
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 58, St. Joseph 39
Burrell 57, Jeannette 19
West Allegheny 37, Carlynton 24
Chartiers-Houston 50, Monessen 33
Waynesburg 51, Fort Cherry 43
Burgettstown 43, Bishop Canevin 37
Springdale 37, Leechburg 19
Penn Hills 43, Oakland Catholic 41
OLSH 42, Eden Christian 39
Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 34
West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, ppd.
Hampton at North Hills, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette, ppd.
District 8
City League
Allderdice 68, Perry Traditional Academy 17
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
California at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Cornell at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Monessen, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Rochester, 6 p.m.
Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Bethel Park 4, North Allegheny 1
Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 4
Class AA
South Fayette 4, Penn-Trafford 3 (OT)
Hempfield 10, Montour 1
Meadville 7, Moon 3
Baldwin 3, West Allegheny 1
Armstrong at Plum, (n)
Class A
Sewickley Academy 6, Blackhawk 4
Kiski Area 3, North Catholic 2
Class B
Neshannock 5, Elizabeth Forward 3
Connellsville at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Penn-Trafford at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.; Shaler at West Allegheny at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Greensburg Salem at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; South Park at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 6 p.m.; Beaver at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
