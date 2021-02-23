High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 22, 2021

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 12:30 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 78, North Allegheny 75

Pine-Richland at North Hills, ppd.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 60, Central Catholic 48

Fox Chapel 77, Greensburg Salem 36

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 64, Connellsville 33

Section 2

West Allegheny 71, Moon 52

Section 3

Franklin Regional 44, Woodland Hills 30

Section 4

Highlands 73, Hampton 69 (OT)

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 62, Burrell 55

North Catholic at Derry, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 77, Quaker Valley 74 (2OT)

Blackhawk at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 52, Valley 48

Shady Side Academy 64, Steel Valley 43

Section 4

Beth-Center 52, Waynesburg 42

Class 2A

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 50

Section 4

Carmichaels 58, California 55

Class A

Section 2

Avella 63, Propel Montour 34

Section 3

Eden Christian at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Plants & Pillars 53, Cheswick Christian Academy 37

Burgettstown 60, Bentworth 38

Albert Gallatin 67, Hempfield 66

Armstrong 43, Kiski Area 34

Bethel Park 70, South Park 64

Carlynton 57, Brentwood 52

Freedom 66, Riverside 51

Seneca Valley 75, Norwin 56

Chartiers-Houston 58, Southmoreland 53

Shenango 63, Laurel 62

South Allegheny 62, McKeesport 59

Sharon at New Castle, ppd.

Clairton at West Mifflin, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

West Mifflin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Knoch, 1:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South park, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Mohawk,

Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Carrick, ppd.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 47, Penn-Trafford 31

North Allegheny 42, Norwin 36

Seneca Valley 57, Pine-Richland 41

Section 2

Bethel Park 58, Hempfield 39

Mt. Lebanon 49, Canon-McMillan 32

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette 52, Moon 50

Section 2

Armstrong 43, Kiski Area 34

Indiana at Mars, ppd.

Section 3

Trinity 56, Thomas Jefferson 41

Albert Gallatin 41, Connellsville 15

Section 4

Woodland Hills 57, Franklin Regional 20

Gateway 53, Greensburg Salem 48 (OT)

Penn Hills at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 56, Valley 20

Deer Lakes at Burrell, ppd.

Section 2

New Castle 50, Ambridge 45

Montour 53, Central Valley 36

Quaker Valley 63, Hopewell 25

Beaver 34, Blackhawk 32

Section 3

Southmoreland 50, Ligonier Valley 29

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 58, Beaver Falls 45

North Catholic 58, Mohawk 49

Freedom at Riverside, ppd.

Section 2

Washington 46, Charleroi 40

South Park at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

Brentwood 18, Avonworth 14

Keystone Oaks 64, Steel Valley 58

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 65, Aliquippa 34

Section 2

Frazier 47, Beth-Center 37

California 43, Carmichaels 23

Serra Catholic 66, Seton LaSalle 45

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 35

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 58, St. Joseph 39

Burrell 57, Jeannette 19

West Allegheny 37, Carlynton 24

Chartiers-Houston 50, Monessen 33

Waynesburg 51, Fort Cherry 43

Burgettstown 43, Bishop Canevin 37

Springdale 37, Leechburg 19

Penn Hills 43, Oakland Catholic 41

OLSH 42, Eden Christian 39

Chartiers Valley 56, Peters Township 34

West Mifflin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Fort Cherry at Carmichaels, ppd.

Hampton at North Hills, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette, ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 68, Perry Traditional Academy 17

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

California at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Cornell at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Monessen, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Rochester, 6 p.m.

Yough at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Valley at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Bethel Park 4, North Allegheny 1

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 4

Class AA

South Fayette 4, Penn-Trafford 3 (OT)

Hempfield 10, Montour 1

Meadville 7, Moon 3

Baldwin 3, West Allegheny 1

Armstrong at Plum, (n)

Class A

Sewickley Academy 6, Blackhawk 4

Kiski Area 3, North Catholic 2

Class B

Neshannock 5, Elizabeth Forward 3

Connellsville at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Penn-Trafford at Meadville at Meadville Ice Rink, 7:45 p.m.; Shaler at West Allegheny at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Greensburg Salem at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; South Park at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 6 p.m.; Beaver at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Neshannock at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

