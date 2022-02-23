High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 22, 2022
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s results
North Allegheny 71, Baldwin 59
Mt. Lebanon 75, Hempfield 51
Upper St. Clair 89, Penn-Trafford 59
Pine-Richland 64, Bethel Park 31
Butler 81, Norwin 73
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-8) at North Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (15-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (16-7), TBA; Pine-Richland (12-11) at Fox Chapel (21-1), 7 p.m.; Butler (13-9) at Central Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Hampton (13-10) at Laurel Highlands (22-0), 7 p.m.; Highlands (17-6) at Penn Hills (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shaler (14-9) at New Castle (21-1), 7 p.m.; Gateway (14-5) at Mars (21-2), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) at North Catholic (18-3), 8 p.m.; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Avonworth (16-6) at Ellwood City (21-2), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (11-11) at South Allegheny (16-6), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (18-4) at Aliquippa (16-7), 7 p.m.; Washington (17-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
OLSH 73, Chartiers-Houston 43
Sto-Rox 72, Springdale 46
Greensburg Central Catholic 70, South Side 43
Monessen 69, Jeannette 59
Fort Cherry 80, California 52
Winchester Thurston 61, Carmichaels 51
Carlynton 74, Jefferson-Morgan 40
Serra Catholic 61, Shenango 54
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (20-0) vs. Sto-Rox (12-7); Greensburg Central Catholic (17-3) vs. Monessen (19-4); Fort Cherry (21-2) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-7); Carlynton (19-2) vs. Serra Catholic (11-10)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Chartiers Valley 72, Connellsville 33
Oakland Catholic 42, Hampton 35
Moon 51, Woodland Hills 33
Indiana 48, Thomas Jefferson 40
South Fayette 63, Greensburg Salem 28
Latrobe 67, Mars 62
Trinity 79, Armstrong 40
McKeesport 66, Albert Gallatin 43
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley (22-1) vs. Oakland Catholic (14-9); Moon (18-4) vs. Indiana (20-3); South Fayette (19-4) vs. Latrobe (18-3); Trinity (18-5) vs. McKeesport (19-4)
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Quaker Valley 43, Belle Vernon 21
Beaver 46, Freeport 28
Elizabeth Forward 75, Central Valley 41
Highlands 51, West Mifflin 33
Montour 52, Deer Lakes 42
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (12-10) at Blackhawk (21-0), 7 p.m.; Beaver (16-5) vs. Elizabeth Forward (18-4); Highlands (20-4) at Southmoreland (17-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (16-6) at Knoch (19-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Apollo-Ridge (16-5) at OLSH (19-4), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (16-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shenango (13-8) at Neshannock (21-2), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (18-3) at Serra Catholic (19-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (9-13) at Rochester (16-4), 7 p.m.; Monessen (17-5) at Aquinas Academy (12-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (14-9) at West Greene (18-3), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (10-10) at Union (19-1), 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 8, Cathedral Prep 2
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 1
Class A
McDowell 5, North Catholic 4
Westmont Hilltop 3, Quaker Valley 0
Fox Chapel at Freeport, (n)
Class B
Morgantown at Connellsville, (n)
