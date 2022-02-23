High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 22, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s results

North Allegheny 71, Baldwin 59

Mt. Lebanon 75, Hempfield 51

Upper St. Clair 89, Penn-Trafford 59

Pine-Richland 64, Bethel Park 31

Butler 81, Norwin 73

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-8) at North Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (15-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (16-7), TBA; Pine-Richland (12-11) at Fox Chapel (21-1), 7 p.m.; Butler (13-9) at Central Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Hampton (13-10) at Laurel Highlands (22-0), 7 p.m.; Highlands (17-6) at Penn Hills (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shaler (14-9) at New Castle (21-1), 7 p.m.; Gateway (14-5) at Mars (21-2), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) at North Catholic (18-3), 8 p.m.; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Avonworth (16-6) at Ellwood City (21-2), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (11-11) at South Allegheny (16-6), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (18-4) at Aliquippa (16-7), 7 p.m.; Washington (17-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

OLSH 73, Chartiers-Houston 43

Sto-Rox 72, Springdale 46

Greensburg Central Catholic 70, South Side 43

Monessen 69, Jeannette 59

Fort Cherry 80, California 52

Winchester Thurston 61, Carmichaels 51

Carlynton 74, Jefferson-Morgan 40

Serra Catholic 61, Shenango 54

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (20-0) vs. Sto-Rox (12-7); Greensburg Central Catholic (17-3) vs. Monessen (19-4); Fort Cherry (21-2) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-7); Carlynton (19-2) vs. Serra Catholic (11-10)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Chartiers Valley 72, Connellsville 33

Oakland Catholic 42, Hampton 35

Moon 51, Woodland Hills 33

Indiana 48, Thomas Jefferson 40

South Fayette 63, Greensburg Salem 28

Latrobe 67, Mars 62

Trinity 79, Armstrong 40

McKeesport 66, Albert Gallatin 43

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (22-1) vs. Oakland Catholic (14-9); Moon (18-4) vs. Indiana (20-3); South Fayette (19-4) vs. Latrobe (18-3); Trinity (18-5) vs. McKeesport (19-4)

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Quaker Valley 43, Belle Vernon 21

Beaver 46, Freeport 28

Elizabeth Forward 75, Central Valley 41

Highlands 51, West Mifflin 33

Montour 52, Deer Lakes 42

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (12-10) at Blackhawk (21-0), 7 p.m.; Beaver (16-5) vs. Elizabeth Forward (18-4); Highlands (20-4) at Southmoreland (17-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (16-6) at Knoch (19-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge (16-5) at OLSH (19-4), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (16-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shenango (13-8) at Neshannock (21-2), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (18-3) at Serra Catholic (19-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (9-13) at Rochester (16-4), 7 p.m.; Monessen (17-5) at Aquinas Academy (12-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (14-9) at West Greene (18-3), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (10-10) at Union (19-1), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 8, Cathedral Prep 2

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 3, Shaler 1

Class A

McDowell 5, North Catholic 4

Westmont Hilltop 3, Quaker Valley 0

Fox Chapel at Freeport, (n)

Class B

Morgantown at Connellsville, (n)

