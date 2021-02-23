High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 23, 2021
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
High schools
Basketball
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park 57, Canon-McMillan 49
Class 5A
Section 1
West Mifflin at Connellsville, ppd.
Section 3
Gateway 69, Kiski Area 32
Penn Hills 81, Woodland Hills 24
Section 4
Indiana at Mars, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 69, Derry 53
Section 2
Lincoln Park 84, Ambridge 68
Quaker Valley 71, Hopewell 41
Montour 53, Central Valley 47
Blackhawk 68, Beaver 64
Section 3
Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 24
Uniontown 49, Yough 45
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 42, Riverside 12
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 68, Freedom 29
Section 3
South Allegheny 70, Valley 35
Ligonier Valley 65, Steel Valley 54
Section 4
Washington 61, Brentwood 48
Mt. Pleasant 57, South Park 52
McGuffey 49, Brownsville 22
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 70, South Side 37
Class A
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 93, Mapletown 24
Nonconference
Ringgold 60, Serra Catholic 52
Sewickley Academy 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Fox Chapel 76, Shady Side Academy 65
Chartiers Valley 70, Peters Township 60
Winchester Thurston 74, Northgate 54
South Fayette 50, Aliquippa 49
Thomas Jefferson 59, Trinity 53
North Catholic 63, Mt. Lebanon 50
Geibel 61, West Greene 47
Mohawk 70, Western Beaver 60
Moon 63, Avonworth 55
St. Joseph 67, East Allegheny 57
Springdale 50, Apollo-Ridge 42
Northgate at Rochester, ppd.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.
City League
Allderdice 49, Brashear 36
Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional Academy 46
Obama Academy at Carrick, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 4
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Avella at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Montour at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
California at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Baldwin 58, Peters Township 51
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 51, Indiana 38
Section 3
Connellsville 55, Ringgold 24
Thomas Jefferson 49, Uniontown 16
Section 4
Woodland Hills 57, McKeesport 45
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver 68, Ambridge 30
Central Valley 65, New Castle 37
Section 3
Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 24
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 42 Riverside 12
Section 2
Brownsville 55, Bentworth 19
Section 3
Steel Valley 43, Shady Side Academy 39
Class 2A
Section 2
California 57, Frazier 30
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 48, Jefferson-Morgan 17
Nonconference
Greensburg Salem 41, Monessen 33
Elizabeth Forward 44, Clairton 40
Derry 56, Ligonier Valley 29
Aquinas Academy 56, Avella 28
Cornell 30, Jeannette 22
Latrobe 49, Albert Gallatin 43
South Fayette 50, Southmoreland 32
West Allegheny 37, Carlynton 24
Riverview 36, Springdale 23
Northgate at Rochester, ppd.
West Greene at West Mifflin, ppd.
City League
Obama Academy 72, Carrick 12
Westinghouse 57, Perry Traditional Academy 5
Allderdice 35, Brashear 30
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Cornell at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Lincoln Park, 6:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at South Side, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Butler at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Union, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 7, Cathedral Prep 1
Central Catholic 4, Pine-Richland 1
North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 3 (OT)
Class AA
Meadville 4, Penn-Trafford 2
West Allegheny 6, Shaler 1
Class A
McDowell 5, Greensburg Salem 3
South Park 4, Westmont Hilltop 2
North Catholic 10, Beaver 2
Class B
Neshannock 9, Burrell 3
Ringgold 7, Trinity 1
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Boys
Class AA
Section 2
Hopewell 73, Cornell 6
Girls
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
Hopewell 70, Cornell 18
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
