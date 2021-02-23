High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 23, 2021

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 11:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park 57, Canon-McMillan 49

Class 5A

Section 1

West Mifflin at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 3

Gateway 69, Kiski Area 32

Penn Hills 81, Woodland Hills 24

Section 4

Indiana at Mars, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 69, Derry 53

Section 2

Lincoln Park 84, Ambridge 68

Quaker Valley 71, Hopewell 41

Montour 53, Central Valley 47

Blackhawk 68, Beaver 64

Section 3

Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 24

Uniontown 49, Yough 45

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 42, Riverside 12

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 68, Freedom 29

Section 3

South Allegheny 70, Valley 35

Ligonier Valley 65, Steel Valley 54

Section 4

Washington 61, Brentwood 48

Mt. Pleasant 57, South Park 52

McGuffey 49, Brownsville 22

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 70, South Side 37

Class A

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 93, Mapletown 24

Nonconference

Ringgold 60, Serra Catholic 52

Sewickley Academy 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 42

Fox Chapel 76, Shady Side Academy 65

Chartiers Valley 70, Peters Township 60

Winchester Thurston 74, Northgate 54

South Fayette 50, Aliquippa 49

Thomas Jefferson 59, Trinity 53

North Catholic 63, Mt. Lebanon 50

Geibel 61, West Greene 47

Mohawk 70, Western Beaver 60

Moon 63, Avonworth 55

St. Joseph 67, East Allegheny 57

Springdale 50, Apollo-Ridge 42

Northgate at Rochester, ppd.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, ppd.

City League

Allderdice 49, Brashear 36

Westinghouse 68, Perry Traditional Academy 46

Obama Academy at Carrick, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 4

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Avella at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Montour at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

California at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin 58, Peters Township 51

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 51, Indiana 38

Section 3

Connellsville 55, Ringgold 24

Thomas Jefferson 49, Uniontown 16

Section 4

Woodland Hills 57, McKeesport 45

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 68, Ambridge 30

Central Valley 65, New Castle 37

Section 3

Belle Vernon 39, Mt. Pleasant 24

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 42 Riverside 12

Section 2

Brownsville 55, Bentworth 19

Section 3

Steel Valley 43, Shady Side Academy 39

Class 2A

Section 2

California 57, Frazier 30

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 48, Jefferson-Morgan 17

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem 41, Monessen 33

Elizabeth Forward 44, Clairton 40

Derry 56, Ligonier Valley 29

Aquinas Academy 56, Avella 28

Cornell 30, Jeannette 22

Latrobe 49, Albert Gallatin 43

South Fayette 50, Southmoreland 32

West Allegheny 37, Carlynton 24

Riverview 36, Springdale 23

Northgate at Rochester, ppd.

West Greene at West Mifflin, ppd.

City League

Obama Academy 72, Carrick 12

Westinghouse 57, Perry Traditional Academy 5

Allderdice 35, Brashear 30

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Cornell at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Lincoln Park, 6:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at South Side, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Butler at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Union, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 7, Cathedral Prep 1

Central Catholic 4, Pine-Richland 1

North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 3 (OT)

Class AA

Meadville 4, Penn-Trafford 2

West Allegheny 6, Shaler 1

Class A

McDowell 5, Greensburg Salem 3

South Park 4, Westmont Hilltop 2

North Catholic 10, Beaver 2

Class B

Neshannock 9, Burrell 3

Ringgold 7, Trinity 1

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Boys

Class AA

Section 2

Hopewell 73, Cornell 6

Girls

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Hopewell 70, Cornell 18

