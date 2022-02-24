High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 23, 2022

By:

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 10:18 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

North Allegheny (15-8) at North Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-8), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-11) at Fox Chapel (21-1), 7 p.m.; Butler (13-9) at Central Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Hampton (13-10) at Laurel Highlands (22-0), 7 p.m.; Highlands (17-6) at Penn Hills (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shaler (14-9) at New Castle (21-1), 7 p.m.; Gateway (14-5) at Mars (21-2), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Quaker Valley 66, Deer Lakes 34

Lincoln Park 77, North Catholic 67

Montour 70, Burrell 50

Belle Vernon 62, Freeport 42

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (21-0) vs. Lincoln Park (17-6); Montour (19-4) vs. Belle Vernon (19-3)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Avonworth (16-6) at Ellwood City (21-2), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (11-11) at South Allegheny (16-6), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (18-4) at Aliquippa (16-7), 7 p.m.; Washington (17-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Sto-Rox (12-7) at OLSH (20-0), 7 p.m.; Monessen (19-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-7) at Fort Cherry (21-2), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (11-10) at Carlynton (19-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Bishop Canevin 66, Rochester 34

Geibel Catholic 57, Eden Christian 55

Imani Christian 69, Neighborhood Academy 30

Union 74, Leechburg 44

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Geibel Catholic (18-5); Imani Christian (15-5) vs. Union (21-2)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Mt. Lebanon 50, Peters Township 38

Bethel Park 42, Norwin 36

North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 48

Upper St. Clair 47, Penn-Trafford 32

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (12-9); North Allegheny (21-2) vs. Upper St. Clair (19-4)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Oakland Catholic (14-9) at Chartiers Valley (22-1), 7 p.m.; Indiana (20-3) at Moon (18-4), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (18-3) at South Fayette (19-4), 7 p.m.; McKeesport (19-4) at Trinity (18-5), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (12-10) at Blackhawk (21-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (18-4) at Beaver (16-5), 7 p.m.; Highlands (20-4) at Southmoreland (17-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (16-6) at Knoch (19-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

North Catholic 61, Laurel 33

Waynesburg 71, South Park 68

Avonworth 38, Mohawk 37

Freedom 66, Keystone Oaks 43

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-5) vs. Waynesburg (17-4); Avonworth (19-2) vs. Freedom (17-4)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Apollo-Ridge (16-5) at OLSH (19-4), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (16-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shenango (13-8) at Neshannock (21-2), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (18-3) at Serra Catholic (19-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (9-13) at Rochester (16-4), 7 p.m.; Monessen (17-5) at Aquinas Academy (12-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (14-9) at West Greene (18-3), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (10-10) at Union (19-1), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park and Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Montour at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Trinity at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.

Neshannock at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.

Wilmington at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.