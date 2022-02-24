High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 23, 2022
Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | 10:18 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
North Allegheny (15-8) at North Hills (22-0), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-8), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-11) at Fox Chapel (21-1), 7 p.m.; Butler (13-9) at Central Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Hampton (13-10) at Laurel Highlands (22-0), 7 p.m.; Highlands (17-6) at Penn Hills (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shaler (14-9) at New Castle (21-1), 7 p.m.; Gateway (14-5) at Mars (21-2), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Quaker Valley 66, Deer Lakes 34
Lincoln Park 77, North Catholic 67
Montour 70, Burrell 50
Belle Vernon 62, Freeport 42
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (21-0) vs. Lincoln Park (17-6); Montour (19-4) vs. Belle Vernon (19-3)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Avonworth (16-6) at Ellwood City (21-2), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (11-11) at South Allegheny (16-6), 7 p.m.; Neshannock (18-4) at Aliquippa (16-7), 7 p.m.; Washington (17-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-6) at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Sto-Rox (12-7) at OLSH (20-0), 7 p.m.; Monessen (19-4) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-3) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (11-7) at Fort Cherry (21-2), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (11-10) at Carlynton (19-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Bishop Canevin 66, Rochester 34
Geibel Catholic 57, Eden Christian 55
Imani Christian 69, Neighborhood Academy 30
Union 74, Leechburg 44
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (18-4) vs. Geibel Catholic (18-5); Imani Christian (15-5) vs. Union (21-2)
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Mt. Lebanon 50, Peters Township 38
Bethel Park 42, Norwin 36
North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 48
Upper St. Clair 47, Penn-Trafford 32
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (21-1) vs. Bethel Park (12-9); North Allegheny (21-2) vs. Upper St. Clair (19-4)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Oakland Catholic (14-9) at Chartiers Valley (22-1), 7 p.m.; Indiana (20-3) at Moon (18-4), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (18-3) at South Fayette (19-4), 7 p.m.; McKeesport (19-4) at Trinity (18-5), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Quaker Valley (12-10) at Blackhawk (21-0), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (18-4) at Beaver (16-5), 7 p.m.; Highlands (20-4) at Southmoreland (17-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (16-6) at Knoch (19-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
North Catholic 61, Laurel 33
Waynesburg 71, South Park 68
Avonworth 38, Mohawk 37
Freedom 66, Keystone Oaks 43
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (17-5) vs. Waynesburg (17-4); Avonworth (19-2) vs. Freedom (17-4)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Apollo-Ridge (16-5) at OLSH (19-4), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (16-6) at Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4), 7 p.m.; Shenango (13-8) at Neshannock (21-2), 7 p.m.; Burgettstown (18-3) at Serra Catholic (19-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (9-13) at Rochester (16-4), 7 p.m.; Monessen (17-5) at Aquinas Academy (12-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (14-9) at West Greene (18-3), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (10-10) at Union (19-1), 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Upper Saint Clair, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park and Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Montour at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:10 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Trinity at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 7:40 p.m.
Neshannock at Avonworth, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.
Wilmington at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
