High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2021

By:

Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 12:10 AM

High schools

Basketball

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 82, Butler 65

North Hills at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 4

Armstrong 35, Hampton 24

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 54, Freeport 44

Section 2

Ambridge 78, Beaver 74

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 69, Laurel 44

Section 4

Washington 80, Brownsville 19

Charleroi 82, Beth-Center 64

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 42, Mapletown 37

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at Eden Christian, ppd.

Nonconference

Frazier 64, Clairton 60

Freedom 64, Cornell 51

Chartiers Valley 68, McDowell 52

Thomas Jefferson 54, South Fayette 38

Fort Cherry 74, Waynesburg 53

Latrobe 71, Ligonier Valley 31

Jeannette 69, California 54

Allderdice 56, Highlands 55

Penn-Trafford 51, Franklin Regional 46

Bentworth 70, Avella 66

Serra Catholic 67, Northgate 49

Western Beaver 58, New Brighton 56

Mt. Lebanon 55, Bishop Canevin 52

Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 53

Mars 75, Hempfield 71

Upper St. Clair 66, Montour 45

Baldwin 68, Albert Gallatin 53

Norwin 76, Peters Township 66

Chartiers-Houston 61, Jefferson-Morgan 57

North Allegheny at Bethel Park, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Ringgold at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Steel valley, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Monessen at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Elizabeth Forward at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (0-13) at Greensburg Salem (0-12), 12 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner at Upper St. Clair (14-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-9) at Mt. Lebanon (8-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (11-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-12) at Butler (10-7), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (13-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (5-12) at Hempfield (11-4), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (5-7) at Pine-Richland (9-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

McKeesport (6-8) at Hampton (4-13), 12 p.m.; Kiski Area (4-14) at Trinity (8-8), 12 p.m.; Armstrong (6-6) at Franklin Regional (7-6), 12 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-6) at Plum (7-5), 12 p.m.; Ringgold (5-8) at Shaler (7-4), 12 p.m.; Woodland Hills (0-8) at South Fayette (8-8), 12 p.m.

First round

March 3 schedule

Hampton/McKeesport winner at Chartiers Valley (18-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-5) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity/Kiski Area winner at Highlands (13-3), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Franklin Regional winner at Mars (13-2), 6 p.m.; Plum/West Allegheny winner at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (6-5) at Thomas Jefferson (17-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler/Ringgold winner at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette/Woodland Hills winner at Penn Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (5-6) at Blackhawk (5-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (4-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-13) at Mt. Pleasant (7-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-11) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-15) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (3-7) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (13-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (8-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-6), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-8) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (4-9) at Brownsville (3-8), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-8) at Waynesburg (2-14), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-11) at Laurel (10-9), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-17) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-3) at Charleroi (10-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-8) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-4) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (1-12) at Ellwood City (8-4), 6 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (13-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-7) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (9-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (11-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (12-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-3), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

California (4-4) at Chartiers-Houston (7-11), 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (5-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (7-4) at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Riverview (3-11) at Burgettstown (7-11), 12 p.m.; Carmichaels (9-4) at Serra Catholic (2-11), 12 p.m.; Northgate (4-17) at Sewickley Academy (8-7), 2 p.m.; South Side (5-11) at Clairton (3-9), 12 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (5-8) vs. Fort Cherry (10-6) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

First round

March 3 schedule

Chartiers-Houston/California winner at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (7-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston/Jefferson-Morgan winner at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown/Riverview winner at Jeannette (11-4), 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/Serra Catholic winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy/Northgate at Carlynton (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton/South Side winner at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry/Propel Braddock Hills winner at Frazier (16-3), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avella (7-10) at St. Joseph (8-9), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (6-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (1-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (9-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-7) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 5 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-3), 6 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 52, Shaler 21

Section 2

Baldwin 58, Canon-McMillan 27

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 58, Armstrong 35

Section 3

Trinity 55, Connellsville 11

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 56, Valley 21

Highlands 61, Deer Lakes 45

Section 2

Blackhawk 66, Ambridge 16

Hopewell 40, New Castle 27

Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 58, Ligonier Valley 31

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 60, Riverside 34

Laurel 49, Mohawk 44

Section 2

Charleroi 49, Bentworth 12

Washington 54, Brownsville 37

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, ppd.

Section 2

Beth-Center 33, Frazier 29

Nonconference

Oakland Catholic 54, Penn-Trafford 23

Hempfield 55, Ringgold 16

West Allegheny 49, Cornell 27

Union 53, St. Joseph 22

Greensburg Salem 48, South Allegheny 44

Franklin Regional 38, Butler 35

Lincoln Park 51, Fort Cherry 40

Eden Christian 54, South Side 43

Chartiers Valley 82, OLSH 31

Winchester Thurston 47, Avonworth 28

Bishop Canevin 48, Sto-Rox 25

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, ppd.

Derry at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Geibel, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Blairsville at Derry, 4 p.m.

Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

March 3 schedule

Baldwin (7-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-5), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-9) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (5-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (3-8) at Butler (9-7), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 5 schedule

Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-1), 5 p.m.

March 6 schedule

Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (18-1), noon

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Gateway (7-10) at Mars (7-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-11) at Fox Chapel (10-7), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-15) at Penn Hills (9-6), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (7-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-9) at Armstrong (9-4), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (14-7) at Plum (6-6), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-13) at Oakland Catholic (9-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (7-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-6) at South Fayette (12-5), 6 p.m.

First round

March 4 schedule

Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (16-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-7), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (16-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (13-4), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (11-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Ambridge (1-15) at Burrell (8-8), noon

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Ambridge/Burrell winner at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (6-5) at Central Valley (7-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (3-9) at Knoch (7-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (7-12) at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-9) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (8-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-4) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-7) at Freeport (8-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Steel Valley (3-4) at Brownsville (1-8), noon; South Allegheny (1-16) at Washington (6-8), noon

First round

March 3 schedule

Steel Valley/Brownsville winner at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-5) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (15-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; South Allegheny/Washington winner at Mohawk (13-3), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (7-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-6), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (4-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Springdale (5-10) at Aliquippa (5-11), noon; Jeannette (0-18) at Seton LaSalle (5-5), noon; Greensburg C.C. (7-4) vs. Northgate (0-10) at Sewickley Academy, noon; South Side (4-12) at Sto-Rox (5-12), noon; Frazier (4-13) at Chartiers-Houston (8-6), noon

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Springdale/Aliquippa winner at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-7) at California (9-3), 6 p.m.; Jeannette/Seton LaSalle winner at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C./Northgate winner at Burgettstown (14-2), 6 p.m.; South Side/Sto-Rox winner at Serra Catholic (12-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Frazier/Chartiers-Houston winner vs. Winchester Thurston (9-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at OLSH (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

March 4 schedule

St. Joseph (6-11) at Avella (9-8), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (5-6) at Bishop Canevin (5-6), 6 p.m.; Union (7-10) at Monessen (9-9), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 8 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (13-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (9-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Class AAA

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Butler at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class AA

West Allegheny at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Plum at Armstrong at Belmont, 9 p.m.; Meadville at Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Latrobe at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Rink, 6:45 p.m.; Kiski at Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.