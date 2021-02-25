High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2021
By:
Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 12:10 AM
High schools
Basketball
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 82, Butler 65
North Hills at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 4
Armstrong 35, Hampton 24
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 54, Freeport 44
Section 2
Ambridge 78, Beaver 74
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 69, Laurel 44
Section 4
Washington 80, Brownsville 19
Charleroi 82, Beth-Center 64
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 42, Mapletown 37
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at Eden Christian, ppd.
Nonconference
Frazier 64, Clairton 60
Freedom 64, Cornell 51
Chartiers Valley 68, McDowell 52
Thomas Jefferson 54, South Fayette 38
Fort Cherry 74, Waynesburg 53
Latrobe 71, Ligonier Valley 31
Jeannette 69, California 54
Allderdice 56, Highlands 55
Penn-Trafford 51, Franklin Regional 46
Bentworth 70, Avella 66
Serra Catholic 67, Northgate 49
Western Beaver 58, New Brighton 56
Mt. Lebanon 55, Bishop Canevin 52
Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 53
Mars 75, Hempfield 71
Upper St. Clair 66, Montour 45
Baldwin 68, Albert Gallatin 53
Norwin 76, Peters Township 66
Chartiers-Houston 61, Jefferson-Morgan 57
North Allegheny at Bethel Park, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Fox Chapel, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Ringgold at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Steel valley, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Monessen at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Elizabeth Forward at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Avella at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Obama Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (0-13) at Greensburg Salem (0-12), 12 p.m.
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner at Upper St. Clair (14-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-9) at Mt. Lebanon (8-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (11-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (6-12) at Butler (10-7), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (6-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (13-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (5-12) at Hempfield (11-4), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (5-7) at Pine-Richland (9-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
McKeesport (6-8) at Hampton (4-13), 12 p.m.; Kiski Area (4-14) at Trinity (8-8), 12 p.m.; Armstrong (6-6) at Franklin Regional (7-6), 12 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-6) at Plum (7-5), 12 p.m.; Ringgold (5-8) at Shaler (7-4), 12 p.m.; Woodland Hills (0-8) at South Fayette (8-8), 12 p.m.
First round
March 3 schedule
Hampton/McKeesport winner at Chartiers Valley (18-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-5) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity/Kiski Area winner at Highlands (13-3), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Franklin Regional winner at Mars (13-2), 6 p.m.; Plum/West Allegheny winner at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (6-5) at Thomas Jefferson (17-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler/Ringgold winner at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette/Woodland Hills winner at Penn Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Freeport (5-6) at Blackhawk (5-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (4-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-13) at Mt. Pleasant (7-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-11) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-15) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.
First round
March 4 schedule
Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (3-7) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (13-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (8-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-6), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-8) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (4-9) at Brownsville (3-8), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-8) at Waynesburg (2-14), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-11) at Laurel (10-9), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-17) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-3) at Charleroi (10-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-8) vs. Apollo-Ridge (8-4) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (1-12) at Ellwood City (8-4), 6 p.m.
First round
March 4 schedule
Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (13-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-7) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (9-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (11-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (12-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-3), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
California (4-4) at Chartiers-Houston (7-11), 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (5-9) vs. Winchester Thurston (7-4) at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Riverview (3-11) at Burgettstown (7-11), 12 p.m.; Carmichaels (9-4) at Serra Catholic (2-11), 12 p.m.; Northgate (4-17) at Sewickley Academy (8-7), 2 p.m.; South Side (5-11) at Clairton (3-9), 12 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (5-8) vs. Fort Cherry (10-6) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.
First round
March 3 schedule
Chartiers-Houston/California winner at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (7-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston/Jefferson-Morgan winner at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown/Riverview winner at Jeannette (11-4), 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/Serra Catholic winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy/Northgate at Carlynton (12-3), 6 p.m.; Clairton/South Side winner at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry/Propel Braddock Hills winner at Frazier (16-3), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Avella (7-10) at St. Joseph (8-9), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (6-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (1-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (9-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-7) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 5 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-3), 6 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 52, Shaler 21
Section 2
Baldwin 58, Canon-McMillan 27
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 58, Armstrong 35
Section 3
Trinity 55, Connellsville 11
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 56, Valley 21
Highlands 61, Deer Lakes 45
Section 2
Blackhawk 66, Ambridge 16
Hopewell 40, New Castle 27
Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 58, Ligonier Valley 31
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 60, Riverside 34
Laurel 49, Mohawk 44
Section 2
Charleroi 49, Bentworth 12
Washington 54, Brownsville 37
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, ppd.
Section 2
Beth-Center 33, Frazier 29
Nonconference
Oakland Catholic 54, Penn-Trafford 23
Hempfield 55, Ringgold 16
West Allegheny 49, Cornell 27
Union 53, St. Joseph 22
Greensburg Salem 48, South Allegheny 44
Franklin Regional 38, Butler 35
Lincoln Park 51, Fort Cherry 40
Eden Christian 54, South Side 43
Chartiers Valley 82, OLSH 31
Winchester Thurston 47, Avonworth 28
Bishop Canevin 48, Sto-Rox 25
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, ppd.
Derry at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Geibel, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Blairsville at Derry, 4 p.m.
Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Saltsburg at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Brashear at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
March 3 schedule
Baldwin (7-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-5), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-9) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (5-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (3-8) at Butler (9-7), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 5 schedule
Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-1), 5 p.m.
March 6 schedule
Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (18-1), noon
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Gateway (7-10) at Mars (7-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-11) at Fox Chapel (10-7), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-15) at Penn Hills (9-6), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (7-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-9) at Armstrong (9-4), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (14-7) at Plum (6-6), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-13) at Oakland Catholic (9-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (7-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-6) at South Fayette (12-5), 6 p.m.
First round
March 4 schedule
Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (16-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-7), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-4), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (16-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (13-4), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (11-2), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Ambridge (1-15) at Burrell (8-8), noon
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Ambridge/Burrell winner at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (6-5) at Central Valley (7-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (3-9) at Knoch (7-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (7-12) at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-9) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (8-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-4) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-7) at Freeport (8-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Steel Valley (3-4) at Brownsville (1-8), noon; South Allegheny (1-16) at Washington (6-8), noon
First round
March 3 schedule
Steel Valley/Brownsville winner at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-5) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (15-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; South Allegheny/Washington winner at Mohawk (13-3), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (7-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-6), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (4-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Springdale (5-10) at Aliquippa (5-11), noon; Jeannette (0-18) at Seton LaSalle (5-5), noon; Greensburg C.C. (7-4) vs. Northgate (0-10) at Sewickley Academy, noon; South Side (4-12) at Sto-Rox (5-12), noon; Frazier (4-13) at Chartiers-Houston (8-6), noon
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Springdale/Aliquippa winner at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-7) at California (9-3), 6 p.m.; Jeannette/Seton LaSalle winner at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C./Northgate winner at Burgettstown (14-2), 6 p.m.; South Side/Sto-Rox winner at Serra Catholic (12-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Frazier/Chartiers-Houston winner vs. Winchester Thurston (9-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (6-4) at OLSH (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
March 4 schedule
St. Joseph (6-11) at Avella (9-8), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (5-6) at Bishop Canevin (5-6), 6 p.m.; Union (7-10) at Monessen (9-9), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 8 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (13-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (9-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Class AAA
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; Butler at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class AA
West Allegheny at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Plum at Armstrong at Belmont, 9 p.m.; Meadville at Mars at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Latrobe at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Rink, 6:45 p.m.; Kiski at Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.; Neshannock at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
