High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 26, 2021

By:

Friday, February 26, 2021 | 11:14 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 71, Steel Valley 58

Nonconference

Fox Chapel 79, Bishop Canevin 71

Monessen 50, East Allegheny 49

Pine-Richland 80, Mars 53

New Castle 83, Seneca Valley 60

Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 56

Jeannette 64, St. Joseph 33

Shenango 57, Central Valley 45

North Allegheny 85, Gateway 67

Union 51, Mohawk 31

Brentwood 69, Aquinas Academy 65

City League

Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 51

Carrick 50, Brashear 38

Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Nonconference

Highlands at Laurel Highlands, 1 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (0-13) at Greensburg Salem (0-12), 12 p.m.

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-10) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-13) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (8-9) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (15-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (6-8) at Pine-Richland (11-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

McKeesport (6-8) at Hampton (4-15), 12 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-14) at Trinity (8-8), 12 p.m.; Armstrong (8-6) at Franklin Regional (7-7), 12 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-6) at Plum (8-5), 12 p.m.; Ringgold (5-10) at Shaler (7-4), 12 p.m.; Woodland Hills (0-9) at South Fayette (8-9), 12 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Hampton/McKeesport winner at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-7), 6 p.m.; Trinity/Kiski Area winner at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Franklin Regional winner at Mars (14-3), 6 p.m.; Plum/West Allegheny winner at New Castle (17-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler/Ringgold winner at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette/Woodland Hills winner at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (5-8) at Blackhawk (6-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (5-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-14) at Mt. Pleasant (8-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-12) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-16) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-5), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Brownsville (4-9), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-9) at Waynesburg (2-15), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-12) at Laurel (10-10), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-19) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-5) at Charleroi (11-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-10) vs. Apollo-Ridge (9-5) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (2-12) at Ellwood City (9-4), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (9-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

California (4-5) at Chartiers-Houston (8-11), 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (5-10) vs. Winchester Thurston (7-4) at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Riverview (3-11) at Burgettstown (7-11), 12 p.m.; Carmichaels (9-5) at Serra Catholic (3-11), 12 p.m.; Northgate (4-18) at Sewickley Academy (8-7), 2 p.m.; South Side (5-11) at Clairton (3-10), 12 p.m.

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston/California winner at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (10-7) at Shenango (15-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston/Jefferson-Morgan winner at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown/Riverview winner at Jeannette (13-4), 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/Serra Catholic winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy/Northgate at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; Clairton/South Side winner at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Avella (7-12) at St. Joseph (8-11), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-8) at Union (8-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 5 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-5), 6 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2

McGuffey 45, Brownsville 33

Washington 53, Bentworth 26

South Park 45, Waynesburg 44

Class A

Section 3

Clairton 37, St. Joseph 27

Nonconference

Mars 49, Deer Lakes 26

Bethel Park 59, Fox Chapel 47

North Allegheny 77, Peters Township 42

Nazareth Prep 57, Cornell 34

Mt. Lebanon 46, Penn Hills 32

Apollo-Ridge 68, Steel Valley 49

City League

Westinghouse 73, Allderdice 67

Obama Academy 70, Perry Traditional Academy 17

Brashear at Carrick, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Nonconference

West Greene at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (14-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-10) at Peters Township (6-8), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 5 schedule

Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.

March 6 schedule

Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (20-1), noon

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Gateway (7-10) at Mars (9-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-13) at Fox Chapel (10-8), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-16) at Penn Hills (9-7), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (5-9) at Armstrong (9-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (15-7) at Plum (6-7), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-14) at Oakland Catholic (10-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (8-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-7) at South Fayette (13-5), 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (18-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Burrell (9-9) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-5) at Central Valley (8-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-10) at Knoch (8-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-10) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-6) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Steel Valley (3-5) at Brownsville (2-9), noon; South Allegheny (1-17) at Washington (7-9), noon

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Steel Valley/Brownsville winner at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (6-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (10-2), 6 p.m.; South Allegheny/Washington winner at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Saturday’s schedule

Springdale (5-11) at Aliquippa (5-11), noon; Jeannette (0-18) at Seton LaSalle (5-5), noon; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4) vs. Northgate (0-11) at Sewickley Academy, noon; South Side (4-13) at Sto-Rox (5-13), noon; Frazier (5-13) at Chartiers-Houston (9-6), noon

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Springdale/Aliquippa winner at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (10-3), 6 p.m.; Jeannette/Seton LaSalle winner at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C./Northgate winner at Burgettstown (15-2), 6 p.m.; South Side/Sto-Rox winner at Serra Catholic (13-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (9-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Frazier/Chartiers-Houston winner vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (8-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (6-13) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (11-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 8 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Diving

WPIAL

Friday’s results

Championships

Class AA

at North Allegheny

Boys

1. Cole O’Connor, South Park, 404.8

2. Simon Iwanokiw, Quaker Valley, 397.05

3. Koda Carslaw, Hampton, 396.3

4. Jonnie McDuffie, Ringgold, 373.9

5. Brecken Finkbiner, Blackhawk, 323.25

6. Alex Oleksak, Keystone Oaks, 307.65

7. Kevin Butler, Mars, 285.75

8. Jacob Workmaster, Keystone Oaks, 266.15

9. Jonathan DeRose, Blackhawk, 261.7

10. Andrew Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 259.5

Girls

1. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 441.06

2. Alexa Gonczi, Central Valley, 422.8

3. Allison Cowan, Derry, 344.6

4. Addison Arndt, Thomas Jefferson, 323.15

5. Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley, 322.8

6. Payton Sarver, Central Valley, 302.4

7. Savannah Nelson, Montour, 273.6

8. Sarah Eaton, Montour; Allie Rutledge, Indiana, 260.45

10. Ashley Baker, Derry, 240.1

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.