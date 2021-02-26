High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 26, 2021
Friday, February 26, 2021 | 11:14 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 71, Steel Valley 58
Nonconference
Fox Chapel 79, Bishop Canevin 71
Monessen 50, East Allegheny 49
Pine-Richland 80, Mars 53
New Castle 83, Seneca Valley 60
Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 56
Jeannette 64, St. Joseph 33
Shenango 57, Central Valley 45
North Allegheny 85, Gateway 67
Union 51, Mohawk 31
Brentwood 69, Aquinas Academy 65
City League
Allderdice 57, Westinghouse 51
Carrick 50, Brashear 38
Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Nonconference
Highlands at Laurel Highlands, 1 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (0-13) at Greensburg Salem (0-12), 12 p.m.
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan/Greensburg Salem winner at Upper St. Clair (16-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-10) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-13) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (8-9) at Fox Chapel (18-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (15-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (6-8) at Pine-Richland (11-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
McKeesport (6-8) at Hampton (4-15), 12 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-14) at Trinity (8-8), 12 p.m.; Armstrong (8-6) at Franklin Regional (7-7), 12 p.m.; West Allegheny (7-6) at Plum (8-5), 12 p.m.; Ringgold (5-10) at Shaler (7-4), 12 p.m.; Woodland Hills (0-9) at South Fayette (8-9), 12 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Hampton/McKeesport winner at Chartiers Valley (19-3), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-7), 6 p.m.; Trinity/Kiski Area winner at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Armstrong/Franklin Regional winner at Mars (14-3), 6 p.m.; Plum/West Allegheny winner at New Castle (17-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler/Ringgold winner at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette/Woodland Hills winner at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Freeport (5-8) at Blackhawk (6-6), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (2-16) at Derry (5-6), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (1-14) at Mt. Pleasant (8-8), 6 p.m.; Yough (3-12) at Knoch (6-9), 6 p.m.; Beaver (1-16) at Uniontown (6-9), 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Blackhawk/Freeport winner at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Derry winner at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant/Hopewell winner at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Yough/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Uniontown/Beaver winner at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-5), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (4-11) at Brownsville (4-9), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (7-9) at Waynesburg (2-15), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (1-12) at Laurel (10-10), 6 p.m.; Mohawk (3-19) at McGuffey (9-6), 6 p.m.; Steel Valley (0-5) at Charleroi (11-5), 8 p.m.; Beth-Center (5-10) vs. Apollo-Ridge (9-5) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Valley (2-12) at Ellwood City (9-4), 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Brownsville/Ligonier Valley winner at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (9-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton/Waynesburg winner at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel/East Allegheny winner at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey/Mohawk winner at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi/Steel Valley winner at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge/Beth-Center winner at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City/Valley winner vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
California (4-5) at Chartiers-Houston (8-11), 2 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (5-10) vs. Winchester Thurston (7-4) at Peters Township, 12 p.m.; Riverview (3-11) at Burgettstown (7-11), 12 p.m.; Carmichaels (9-5) at Serra Catholic (3-11), 12 p.m.; Northgate (4-18) at Sewickley Academy (8-7), 2 p.m.; South Side (5-11) at Clairton (3-10), 12 p.m.
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston/California winner at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (10-7) at Shenango (15-7), 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston/Jefferson-Morgan winner at Springdale (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown/Riverview winner at Jeannette (13-4), 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/Serra Catholic winner vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy/Northgate at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; Clairton/South Side winner at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Avella (7-12) at St. Joseph (8-11), 6 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-8) at Union (8-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 5 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Bishop Canevin (13-5), 6 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2
McGuffey 45, Brownsville 33
Washington 53, Bentworth 26
South Park 45, Waynesburg 44
Class A
Section 3
Clairton 37, St. Joseph 27
Nonconference
Mars 49, Deer Lakes 26
Bethel Park 59, Fox Chapel 47
North Allegheny 77, Peters Township 42
Nazareth Prep 57, Cornell 34
Mt. Lebanon 46, Penn Hills 32
Apollo-Ridge 68, Steel Valley 49
City League
Westinghouse 73, Allderdice 67
Obama Academy 70, Perry Traditional Academy 17
Brashear at Carrick, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Nonconference
West Greene at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (15-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (14-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-10) at Peters Township (6-8), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 5 schedule
Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.
March 6 schedule
Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (20-1), noon
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Gateway (7-10) at Mars (9-9), 6 p.m.; Ringgold (2-13) at Fox Chapel (10-8), 6 p.m.; Uniontown (3-16) at Penn Hills (9-7), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (8-11) at Albert Gallatin (13-6), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (5-9) at Armstrong (9-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (15-7) at Plum (6-7), 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (3-16) at McKeesport (14-4), 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (4-14) at Oakland Catholic (10-9), 6 p.m.; Indiana (8-9) at Moon (6-11), 6 p.m.; Connellsville (6-7) at South Fayette (13-5), 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Gateway/Mars winner at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem/Albert Gallatin winner at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Armstrong winner at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park/Plum winner at Chartiers Valley (18-3), 6 p.m.; Indiana/Moon winner at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; Connellsville/South Fayette winner at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Burrell (9-9) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-5) at Central Valley (8-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-10) at Knoch (8-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; New Castle (5-10) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-6) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Steel Valley (3-5) at Brownsville (2-9), noon; South Allegheny (1-17) at Washington (7-9), noon
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Steel Valley/Brownsville winner at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (6-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (10-2), 6 p.m.; South Allegheny/Washington winner at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-5), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Saturday’s schedule
Springdale (5-11) at Aliquippa (5-11), noon; Jeannette (0-18) at Seton LaSalle (5-5), noon; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-4) vs. Northgate (0-11) at Sewickley Academy, noon; South Side (4-13) at Sto-Rox (5-13), noon; Frazier (5-13) at Chartiers-Houston (9-6), noon
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Springdale/Aliquippa winner at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (10-3), 6 p.m.; Jeannette/Seton LaSalle winner at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C./Northgate winner at Burgettstown (15-2), 6 p.m.; South Side/Sto-Rox winner at Serra Catholic (13-0), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (9-9) at Shenango (14-6), 6 p.m.; Frazier/Chartiers-Houston winner vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (8-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (6-13) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (11-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 8 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Diving
WPIAL
Friday’s results
Championships
Class AA
at North Allegheny
Boys
1. Cole O’Connor, South Park, 404.8
2. Simon Iwanokiw, Quaker Valley, 397.05
3. Koda Carslaw, Hampton, 396.3
4. Jonnie McDuffie, Ringgold, 373.9
5. Brecken Finkbiner, Blackhawk, 323.25
6. Alex Oleksak, Keystone Oaks, 307.65
7. Kevin Butler, Mars, 285.75
8. Jacob Workmaster, Keystone Oaks, 266.15
9. Jonathan DeRose, Blackhawk, 261.7
10. Andrew Palmer, Elizabeth Forward, 259.5
Girls
1. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 441.06
2. Alexa Gonczi, Central Valley, 422.8
3. Allison Cowan, Derry, 344.6
4. Addison Arndt, Thomas Jefferson, 323.15
5. Alyssa Bruno, Central Valley, 322.8
6. Payton Sarver, Central Valley, 302.4
7. Savannah Nelson, Montour, 273.6
8. Sarah Eaton, Montour; Allie Rutledge, Indiana, 260.45
10. Ashley Baker, Derry, 240.1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
