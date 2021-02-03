High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2021
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 11:36 PM
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 4
Armstrong 52, Indiana 21
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley 57, Hopewell 40
Section 3
Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 68
Class 3A
Section 4
McGuffey 39, Brownsville 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview 66, South Side 63
Section 2
Fort Cherry 57, Burgettstown 33
Section 4
Frazier 62 Carmichaels 53
Nonconference
Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg 46
Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Montour 30
Penn Hills 82, Imani Christian 37
Laurel 71, Wilmington 42
Highlands 92, Knoch 66
Upper St. Clair 89, Yough 40
Apollo-Ridge 54, Burrell, 51
Rochester 76, Riverside 27
Carmichaels at Mapletown, ppd.
Ringgold at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Derry, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 58, Burrell 38
Section 2
Beaver 68, Ambridge 17
Class 3A
Section 2
McGuffey 46, Brownsville 44
Section 3
Brentwood 44, Avonworth 29
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown 44, Fort Cherry 22
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 50, Apollo-Ridge 18
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 53, Cornell 15
Section 2
West Greene 68, Mapletown 21
Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan, 24
Nonconference
Frazier 53, Monessen 44
Lincoln Park 63, Jeannette 21
Yough 45, Bentworth 18
Albert Gallatin 78, Beth-Center 22
Ellwood City 67, Union 28
Gateway 57, Belle Vernon 47
Chartiers-Houston 44, California 36
Charleroi 53, Mt. Pleasant 42
Carlynton 35, Springdale 17
Baldwin 42, Thomas Jefferson 39
Armstrong at Latrobe, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.
Neighborhood Academy at Northgate, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 2
Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brownsville at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.
Section 4
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 6 p.m.
Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
High game: F: Connor Maguire 246; SJ: Aidan Dehnert 241
High series: F: Mark Livingston 650; SJ: Dehnert 615
Girls
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
High game: F: Julia Cummings 195; SJ: Kassandra O’Hara 180
High series: F: Cummings 551; SJ: O’Hara 495
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Hempfield at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Shaler at South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Baldwin at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Class A
Westmont Hilltop at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; McDowell at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Freeport at Belmont, 9 p.m.; Kiski at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; North Catholic at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Avonworth at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.; Trinity at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Area, 9 p.m.; Ringgold at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 27
Kiski Area 54, Fox Chapel 19
Section 1B
Plum 72, Woodland Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 67, Gateway 6
Section 2A
Connellsville at West Mifflin, (n)
Section 3A
Seneca Valley 58, West Allegheny 8
Section 4A
Waynesburg 54, Trinity 6
Class 2A
Section 1B
McGuffey 54, Frazier 21
Section 2B
Montour 59, Avonworth 12
Section 3B
Derry 47, Ligonier Valley 24
Mt. Pleasant 48, Ligonier Valley 18
Nonconference
McKeesport 55, Belle Vernon 12
Albert Gallatin 34, Jefferson-Morgan 24
Hampton 40, North Hills 33
Beaver 36, South Side 14
Freedom 39, Beaver 24
Fort Cherry 33, Beaver 27
Beaver 42, Ambridge 6
Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, (n)
Ringgold at Bentworth, (n)
Upper St. Clair at McGuffey, (n)
Highlands at Knoch, ppd.
Wednesday’s summaries
Mt. Pleasant 48, Ligonier Valley 18
106: Joseph Longhi (MP) wbf
113: Josh Harbert (LV) d. Sean Cain, 6-2
120: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. James Brown
126: Brady Poole (MP) wbf
132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Bruce Krieger
138: Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Lucas Shaulis
145: Conor Johnson (MP) p. John Manges
152: Ryan Jones (LV) d. Lucas Eicher, 8-5
160: Abe Mundorff (LV) d. Jackson Hutter, 9-2
172: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Jesse Turner
189: Mckinley Shearer (LV) d. Aaron Stasko, 6-4 SV
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Billy Sugden
285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Killian McWhorter
Penn-Trafford 67, Gateway 6
106: Draven Hanford (PT) wbf
113: Troy Hohman (PT) t.f. Arontay Heningcamp, 20-5, 2:48
120: Hayden Coy (PT) wbf
126: Ryan Auel (PT) wbf
132: Brett Hampton (PT) wbf
138: Jimmy Oslosky (PT) p. Eric Brophy, 0:29
145: Owen Ott (PT) wbf
152: Lucas Paszek (PT) wbf
160: Wesley Stull (PT) t.f. Floyd McKeena, 17-1, 4:00
172: Ryan Bachar (PT) d. David Clark, 5-2
189: Scott Coy (PT) wbf
215: Gavin Reed (G) p. Chris Hartman, 3:53
285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf
Derry 47, Ligonier Valley 24
106: Dylan Klim (D) wbf
113: No match
120: Josh Harbert (LV) p. Xavier Merlin
126: Charles Banks (D) p. James Brown
132: Lucid Jackson (D) p. Bruce Krieger
138: Elysiah Lopez (D) p. Nick Lonas
145: Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Nicholas Reeping
152: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Khorter Drury
160: Ryan Jones (LV) wbf
172: Eric Catone (D) t.f. Abe Mundorff, 17-0
189: Jesse Turner (LV) p. Nathan Barkley
215: Braydan Mickinac (D) p. Billy Sugden
285: Noah Cymmerman (D) p. Killian McWhorter
Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21
106: Tyler Kapusta (FR) t.f. Joesph Longhi, 15-0
113: Dom Colaizzi (FR) m.d. Sean Cain, 13-0
120: Greg Shaulis (MP) m.d. Justin Bass, 9-0
126: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Brady Poole, 1:50
132: Dalton O’Neil (FR) p. Jamison Poklembo, 5:37
138: Nate Stone (FR) wbf
145: Finn Solomon (FR) p. Lucas Shaulis, 3:52
152: Mario Sarnic (FR) p. Conor Johnson, 1:38
160: Garrett Thompson (FR) p. Jackson Hutter, 2:28
172: Noah Gnibus (MP) t.f. Andrew Bonace, 18-3
189: Juliano Marion (FR) p. Aaron Stasko, 1:31
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Anthony Alesi, 1:29
285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Christo Marion, 1:07
Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 27
106: Owen Ellermeyer (FC) won by forfeit
113: Isaiah Thompson (A) dec. Thirapat Kanokangkoon, 8-7
120: Joshua Alexander (FC) dec. Braeden Trumbull, 6-1
126: Ray Worsen (FC) p. Ethan Totin, 1:49
132: Dylan Wolfe (A) p. Alexander Kaufman, 3:59
138: Aaron Robb (A) p. Brendan Kost, 0:49
145: Michael Kinzey (A) m.d. Dakoda Pisano, 11-0
152: Connor Jacobs (A) p. James Trageser, 3:12
160: Paydon Tyrrell (A) m.d. Trevor Katz, 9-1
172: Landon Harmon (A) p. Jacob Stahl, 0:21
189: Ramadani Mada (FC) p. Jackson Hogan, 3:30
215: Logan Harmon (A) p. John Keskonis, 0:39
285: Jordan White (FC) p. Zak Dillingham, 1:23
Kiski Area 54, Fox Chapel 19
113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Owen Ellermeyer, 0:23
120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Joshua Alexander, 2:49
126: Ray Worsen (FC) m.d. Noah Henry, 15-2
132: Alexander Kaufman (FC) p. Riley Shearer, 3:18
138: Ethan Connor (KA) p. Brendan Kost, 4:42
145: Dakoda Pisano (FC) p. Brayden Miller, 0:52
152: Evan Artman (KA) p. James Trageser, 1:55
160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) p. Trevor Katz, 3:12
172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Jacob Stahl, 0:16
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Ramadani Mada, 1:08
215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. John Keskonis, 0:20
285: Jack Crider (KA) p. Jordan White, 2:23
106: Owen Ellermeyer (FC) dec. Jackson Sandor, 11-5
Plum 72, Woodland Hills 0
106: Sam Snyder (P) wbf.
113: Carson Yocca (P) wbf.
120: Antonino Walker (P) wbf.
126: Dominic Sheffo (P) wbf.
*132: Vincent Citrano (P) p. Nate O`Neil, Fall 1:45
138: Paul McClintock (P) p. Joshua Granger, Fall 5:25
145: Carl Raitano (P) wbf.
152: Jack Tongel (P) wbf.
160: Andrew Claassen (P) wbf.
172: Jay Thornton (P) wbf.
189: Kade Thomas (P) wbf.
215: Double Forfeit
285: Ian Lamia (P) wbf.
*-Match started
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3A
Beaver at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Peters Township at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Bethel Park at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
