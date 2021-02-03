High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2021

By:

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 11:36 PM

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 4

Armstrong 52, Indiana 21

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley 57, Hopewell 40

Section 3

Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 68

Class 3A

Section 4

McGuffey 39, Brownsville 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 66, South Side 63

Section 2

Fort Cherry 57, Burgettstown 33

Section 4

Frazier 62 Carmichaels 53

Nonconference

Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg 46

Propel Braddock Hills 66, Propel Montour 30

Penn Hills 82, Imani Christian 37

Laurel 71, Wilmington 42

Highlands 92, Knoch 66

Upper St. Clair 89, Yough 40

Apollo-Ridge 54, Burrell, 51

Rochester 76, Riverside 27

Carmichaels at Mapletown, ppd.

Ringgold at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Derry, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 66, South Fayette 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 58, Burrell 38

Section 2

Beaver 68, Ambridge 17

Class 3A

Section 2

McGuffey 46, Brownsville 44

Section 3

Brentwood 44, Avonworth 29

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown 44, Fort Cherry 22

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 50, Apollo-Ridge 18

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 53, Cornell 15

Section 2

West Greene 68, Mapletown 21

Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan, 24

Nonconference

Frazier 53, Monessen 44

Lincoln Park 63, Jeannette 21

Yough 45, Bentworth 18

Albert Gallatin 78, Beth-Center 22

Ellwood City 67, Union 28

Gateway 57, Belle Vernon 47

Chartiers-Houston 44, California 36

Charleroi 53, Mt. Pleasant 42

Carlynton 35, Springdale 17

Baldwin 42, Thomas Jefferson 39

Armstrong at Latrobe, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.

Neighborhood Academy at Northgate, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 2

Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brownsville at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 4

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 6 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

High game: F: Connor Maguire 246; SJ: Aidan Dehnert 241

High series: F: Mark Livingston 650; SJ: Dehnert 615

Girls

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

High game: F: Julia Cummings 195; SJ: Kassandra O’Hara 180

High series: F: Cummings 551; SJ: O’Hara 495

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Hempfield at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Shaler at South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; Baldwin at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Class A

Westmont Hilltop at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; McDowell at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Freeport at Belmont, 9 p.m.; Kiski at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.; North Catholic at Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Avonworth at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.; Trinity at Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Area, 9 p.m.; Ringgold at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 27

Kiski Area 54, Fox Chapel 19

Section 1B

Plum 72, Woodland Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 67, Gateway 6

Section 2A

Connellsville at West Mifflin, (n)

Section 3A

Seneca Valley 58, West Allegheny 8

Section 4A

Waynesburg 54, Trinity 6

Class 2A

Section 1B

McGuffey 54, Frazier 21

Section 2B

Montour 59, Avonworth 12

Section 3B

Derry 47, Ligonier Valley 24

Mt. Pleasant 48, Ligonier Valley 18

Nonconference

McKeesport 55, Belle Vernon 12

Albert Gallatin 34, Jefferson-Morgan 24

Hampton 40, North Hills 33

Beaver 36, South Side 14

Freedom 39, Beaver 24

Fort Cherry 33, Beaver 27

Beaver 42, Ambridge 6

Chartiers-Houston at West Greene, (n)

Ringgold at Bentworth, (n)

Upper St. Clair at McGuffey, (n)

Highlands at Knoch, ppd.

Wednesday’s summaries

Mt. Pleasant 48, Ligonier Valley 18

106: Joseph Longhi (MP) wbf

113: Josh Harbert (LV) d. Sean Cain, 6-2

120: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. James Brown

126: Brady Poole (MP) wbf

132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Bruce Krieger

138: Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Lucas Shaulis

145: Conor Johnson (MP) p. John Manges

152: Ryan Jones (LV) d. Lucas Eicher, 8-5

160: Abe Mundorff (LV) d. Jackson Hutter, 9-2

172: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Jesse Turner

189: Mckinley Shearer (LV) d. Aaron Stasko, 6-4 SV

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Billy Sugden

285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Killian McWhorter

Penn-Trafford 67, Gateway 6

106: Draven Hanford (PT) wbf

113: Troy Hohman (PT) t.f. Arontay Heningcamp, 20-5, 2:48

120: Hayden Coy (PT) wbf

126: Ryan Auel (PT) wbf

132: Brett Hampton (PT) wbf

138: Jimmy Oslosky (PT) p. Eric Brophy, 0:29

145: Owen Ott (PT) wbf

152: Lucas Paszek (PT) wbf

160: Wesley Stull (PT) t.f. Floyd McKeena, 17-1, 4:00

172: Ryan Bachar (PT) d. David Clark, 5-2

189: Scott Coy (PT) wbf

215: Gavin Reed (G) p. Chris Hartman, 3:53

285: Joe Enick (PT) wbf

Derry 47, Ligonier Valley 24

106: Dylan Klim (D) wbf

113: No match

120: Josh Harbert (LV) p. Xavier Merlin

126: Charles Banks (D) p. James Brown

132: Lucid Jackson (D) p. Bruce Krieger

138: Elysiah Lopez (D) p. Nick Lonas

145: Ryan Harbert (LV) p. Nicholas Reeping

152: Tyler Cymmerman (D) p. Khorter Drury

160: Ryan Jones (LV) wbf

172: Eric Catone (D) t.f. Abe Mundorff, 17-0

189: Jesse Turner (LV) p. Nathan Barkley

215: Braydan Mickinac (D) p. Billy Sugden

285: Noah Cymmerman (D) p. Killian McWhorter

Franklin Regional 51, Mt. Pleasant 21

106: Tyler Kapusta (FR) t.f. Joesph Longhi, 15-0

113: Dom Colaizzi (FR) m.d. Sean Cain, 13-0

120: Greg Shaulis (MP) m.d. Justin Bass, 9-0

126: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Brady Poole, 1:50

132: Dalton O’Neil (FR) p. Jamison Poklembo, 5:37

138: Nate Stone (FR) wbf

145: Finn Solomon (FR) p. Lucas Shaulis, 3:52

152: Mario Sarnic (FR) p. Conor Johnson, 1:38

160: Garrett Thompson (FR) p. Jackson Hutter, 2:28

172: Noah Gnibus (MP) t.f. Andrew Bonace, 18-3

189: Juliano Marion (FR) p. Aaron Stasko, 1:31

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Anthony Alesi, 1:29

285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Christo Marion, 1:07

Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 27

106: Owen Ellermeyer (FC) won by forfeit

113: Isaiah Thompson (A) dec. Thirapat Kanokangkoon, 8-7

120: Joshua Alexander (FC) dec. Braeden Trumbull, 6-1

126: Ray Worsen (FC) p. Ethan Totin, 1:49

132: Dylan Wolfe (A) p. Alexander Kaufman, 3:59

138: Aaron Robb (A) p. Brendan Kost, 0:49

145: Michael Kinzey (A) m.d. Dakoda Pisano, 11-0

152: Connor Jacobs (A) p. James Trageser, 3:12

160: Paydon Tyrrell (A) m.d. Trevor Katz, 9-1

172: Landon Harmon (A) p. Jacob Stahl, 0:21

189: Ramadani Mada (FC) p. Jackson Hogan, 3:30

215: Logan Harmon (A) p. John Keskonis, 0:39

285: Jordan White (FC) p. Zak Dillingham, 1:23

Kiski Area 54, Fox Chapel 19

113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Owen Ellermeyer, 0:23

120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Joshua Alexander, 2:49

126: Ray Worsen (FC) m.d. Noah Henry, 15-2

132: Alexander Kaufman (FC) p. Riley Shearer, 3:18

138: Ethan Connor (KA) p. Brendan Kost, 4:42

145: Dakoda Pisano (FC) p. Brayden Miller, 0:52

152: Evan Artman (KA) p. James Trageser, 1:55

160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) p. Trevor Katz, 3:12

172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Jacob Stahl, 0:16

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Ramadani Mada, 1:08

215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. John Keskonis, 0:20

285: Jack Crider (KA) p. Jordan White, 2:23

106: Owen Ellermeyer (FC) dec. Jackson Sandor, 11-5

Plum 72, Woodland Hills 0

106: Sam Snyder (P) wbf.

113: Carson Yocca (P) wbf.

120: Antonino Walker (P) wbf.

126: Dominic Sheffo (P) wbf.

*132: Vincent Citrano (P) p. Nate O`Neil, Fall 1:45

138: Paul McClintock (P) p. Joshua Granger, Fall 5:25

145: Carl Raitano (P) wbf.

152: Jack Tongel (P) wbf.

160: Andrew Claassen (P) wbf.

172: Jay Thornton (P) wbf.

189: Kade Thomas (P) wbf.

215: Double Forfeit

285: Ian Lamia (P) wbf.

*-Match started

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3A

Beaver at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Peters Township at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Bethel Park at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.