High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 4, 2021

By:

Friday, February 5, 2021 | 12:13 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Sarah Podkul steals the ball from Canon-McMillan’s Kelsey Wandera on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Hempfield Area High School.

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

South Fayette 57, Trinity 40

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 62, Keystone Oaks 50

Section 2

Ambridge 77, Beaver 66

Class 2A

Section 4

Jefferson-Morgan 82, Bentworth 40

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 64, Neighborhood Academy 60

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian Academy 53, Hillcrest Academy 47

Jeannette 32, Mt. Pleasant 30

Avonworth 89, Aquinas Academy 74

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, ppd.

Section 3

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Trinity at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, ppd.

Section 3

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 4

Hampton at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Brownsville at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 46, Pine-Richland 39

Norwin 55, Seneca Valley 52

Penn-Trafford 37, North Hills 23

Section 2

Hempfield 61, Canon-McMillan 47

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 66, West Allegheny 18

Moon 59, Lincoln Park 38

Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 2

Indiana 45, Kiski Area 17

Plum 45, Mars 43

Section 3

Trinity 91, Connellsville 14

Thomas Jefferson 56, Laurel Highlands 20

Uniontown 59, Ringgold 46

Section 4

Latrobe 70, McKeesport 62

Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 51, Highlands 30

Deer Lakes 46, Derry 24

Freeport at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver 46, Montour 23

Quaker Valley 74, Blackhawk 53

Hopewell 48, Ambridge 40

New Castle at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

West Mifflin 68, Ligonier Valley 27

Southmoreland 66, Elizabeth Forward 51

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 58, Freedom 55

North Catholic 63, Ellwood City 40

Mohawk 62, Riverside 22

Section 2

Waynesburg 57, Washington 34

Charleroi 50, McGuffey 38

South Park 57, Brownsville 19

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 55, South Allegheny 53

Brentwood at Steel Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 41, South Side 27

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34, Shenango 33

New Brighton at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 2

Serra Catholic 60, Frazier 25

California 47, Beth-Center 34

Carmichaels at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 3

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 40

Sto-Rox 52, Northgate 17

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 65, Jeannette 12

Winchester Thurston 51, Springdale 13

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 55, Cornell 23

Rochester 55, Bishop Canevin 43

Section 2

Avella 51, Monessen 37

Jefferson-Morgan 60, Geibel 10

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 63, Propel Andrew Street 30

St. Joseph 39, Riverview 28

Clairton 77, Leechburg 20

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 72, Oakland Catholic 56

Union 33, Hickory 29

Belle Vernon 48, Seton LaSalle 38

Franklin Regional 51, Blairsville 49

Upper St. Clair 54, South Fayette 47

Neshannock 67, Beaver Falls 28

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Penn Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Thursday’s results

Boys

Hempfield 5, Latrobe 2

Girls

Latrobe 7, Hempfield 0

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

Class AA

South Fayette 6, Shaler 3

Baldwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Hempfield at Armstrong (n)

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 4, Beaver 3

South Park 5, McDowell 2

Indiana 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Kiski 12, Quaker Valley 5

North Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Sewickley Academy at Freeport, (n)

Class B

Bishop Canevin 4, Trinity 2

Ringgold 11, Central Valley 0

Avonworth at Connellsville, (n)

Rifle

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 798-61X, Woodland Hills 791-42X

Swimming

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Shaler 93, Penn Hills 35

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 34

Section 3

North Catholic 83, Highlands 47

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Shaler 91, Penn Hills 70

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 59, Hopewell 35

Section 3

North Catholic 85, Highlands 37

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3A

West Allegheny 54, Beaver 6

Section 4B

Ringgold 45, Albert Gallatin 30

Nonsection

Carlynton 27, Central Valley 24

Burrell 42, Thomas Jefferson 31

Greensburg Salem 42, Ligonier Valley 24

Bethel Park at Shaler, (n)

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, (n)

Thursday’s summaries

Burrell 42, Thomas Jefferson 31

106: Madison Hill (TJ) wbf

113: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Gabe Galioto, 3:11

120: Nicholas Ferra (B) p. Aidan Stella,:39

126: Shawn Szymanski (B) wbf

132: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf

138: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf

145: Kale Buckiso (TJ) m.d. Dalton Corwin, 15-3

152: Michael Zacur (TJ) p. Simon Slahtovsky, 5:08

160: AJ Corrado (B) p. Terry Newbegin, 1:07

172: Brian Finnerty (TJ) d. Colby Christie, 8-1

189: Trystan Alava (TJ) p. Cole Clark, 5:23

215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) p. Domini Donatelli,:13

285: Dayne Sypolt (TJ) p. Philp Walsh, 1:50

Greensburg Salem 42, Ligonier Valley 24

106: No match

113: Josh Harbert (LV) wbf

120: James Brown (LV) wbf

126: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf

132: Trent Lenhart (GS) p. Bruce Krieger

138: Ryan Harbert (LV) d. Trevor Swartz, 9-6

145: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. John Manges

152: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Ryan Jones

*160: Abe Mundorff (LV) d. Cooper Phillips, 5-2

172: Jesse Turner (LV) p. Dwight Sarver

189: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Mckinley Shearer

215: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Billy Sugden

285: William McChesney (GS) p. Killian McWhorter

*-Match started

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3B

Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Thomas Jefferson at Waynesburg Central, 4:30 p.m.

Butler at Norwin, 5:30 p.m.

Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Connellsville at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL sectionals

Class AAA

Section 1

At Kiski Area

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area; Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional

Section 2

At Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson, Bye; Connellsville vs. Norwin

Section 3

At Seneca Valley

Mars at Seneca Valley; Butler vs. North Allegheny

Section 4

At Waynesburg

Mt. Lebanon at Waynesburg Central; Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township

Class AA

Section 1

At Burgettstown

McGuffey at Burgettstown; Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center

Section 2

At Laurel

Montour at Laurel; Freedom at Quaker Valley

Section 1

At Valley

Mt. Pleasant at Valley; Derry vs. Burrell

Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m. Winners meet at 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.