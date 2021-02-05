High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 4, 2021
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
South Fayette 57, Trinity 40
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 62, Keystone Oaks 50
Section 2
Ambridge 77, Beaver 66
Class 2A
Section 4
Jefferson-Morgan 82, Bentworth 40
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 64, Neighborhood Academy 60
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian Academy 53, Hillcrest Academy 47
Jeannette 32, Mt. Pleasant 30
Avonworth 89, Aquinas Academy 74
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, ppd.
Section 3
Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Trinity at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, ppd.
Section 3
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 4
Hampton at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Brownsville at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 46, Pine-Richland 39
Norwin 55, Seneca Valley 52
Penn-Trafford 37, North Hills 23
Section 2
Hempfield 61, Canon-McMillan 47
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 66, West Allegheny 18
Moon 59, Lincoln Park 38
Oakland Catholic at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 2
Indiana 45, Kiski Area 17
Plum 45, Mars 43
Section 3
Trinity 91, Connellsville 14
Thomas Jefferson 56, Laurel Highlands 20
Uniontown 59, Ringgold 46
Section 4
Latrobe 70, McKeesport 62
Woodland Hills at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 51, Highlands 30
Deer Lakes 46, Derry 24
Freeport at Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver 46, Montour 23
Quaker Valley 74, Blackhawk 53
Hopewell 48, Ambridge 40
New Castle at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
West Mifflin 68, Ligonier Valley 27
Southmoreland 66, Elizabeth Forward 51
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 58, Freedom 55
North Catholic 63, Ellwood City 40
Mohawk 62, Riverside 22
Section 2
Waynesburg 57, Washington 34
Charleroi 50, McGuffey 38
South Park 57, Brownsville 19
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 55, South Allegheny 53
Brentwood at Steel Valley, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 41, South Side 27
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 34, Shenango 33
New Brighton at Aliquippa, ppd.
Section 2
Serra Catholic 60, Frazier 25
California 47, Beth-Center 34
Carmichaels at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Section 3
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 40
Sto-Rox 52, Northgate 17
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, ppd.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 65, Jeannette 12
Winchester Thurston 51, Springdale 13
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 55, Cornell 23
Rochester 55, Bishop Canevin 43
Section 2
Avella 51, Monessen 37
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Geibel 10
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 63, Propel Andrew Street 30
St. Joseph 39, Riverview 28
Clairton 77, Leechburg 20
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 72, Oakland Catholic 56
Union 33, Hickory 29
Belle Vernon 48, Seton LaSalle 38
Franklin Regional 51, Blairsville 49
Upper St. Clair 54, South Fayette 47
Neshannock 67, Beaver Falls 28
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township at Baldwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Penn Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Thursday’s results
Boys
Hempfield 5, Latrobe 2
Girls
Latrobe 7, Hempfield 0
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
Class AA
South Fayette 6, Shaler 3
Baldwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Hempfield at Armstrong (n)
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 4, Beaver 3
South Park 5, McDowell 2
Indiana 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Kiski 12, Quaker Valley 5
North Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Sewickley Academy at Freeport, (n)
Class B
Bishop Canevin 4, Trinity 2
Ringgold 11, Central Valley 0
Avonworth at Connellsville, (n)
Rifle
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 798-61X, Woodland Hills 791-42X
Swimming
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3
Shaler 93, Penn Hills 35
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 60, Hopewell 34
Section 3
North Catholic 83, Highlands 47
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3
Shaler 91, Penn Hills 70
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 59, Hopewell 35
Section 3
North Catholic 85, Highlands 37
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3A
West Allegheny 54, Beaver 6
Section 4B
Ringgold 45, Albert Gallatin 30
Nonsection
Carlynton 27, Central Valley 24
Burrell 42, Thomas Jefferson 31
Greensburg Salem 42, Ligonier Valley 24
Bethel Park at Shaler, (n)
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, (n)
Thursday’s summaries
Burrell 42, Thomas Jefferson 31
106: Madison Hill (TJ) wbf
113: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Gabe Galioto, 3:11
120: Nicholas Ferra (B) p. Aidan Stella,:39
126: Shawn Szymanski (B) wbf
132: Nicholas Salerno (B) wbf
138: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf
145: Kale Buckiso (TJ) m.d. Dalton Corwin, 15-3
152: Michael Zacur (TJ) p. Simon Slahtovsky, 5:08
160: AJ Corrado (B) p. Terry Newbegin, 1:07
172: Brian Finnerty (TJ) d. Colby Christie, 8-1
189: Trystan Alava (TJ) p. Cole Clark, 5:23
215: Dylan Slahovsky (B) p. Domini Donatelli,:13
285: Dayne Sypolt (TJ) p. Philp Walsh, 1:50
Greensburg Salem 42, Ligonier Valley 24
106: No match
113: Josh Harbert (LV) wbf
120: James Brown (LV) wbf
126: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf
132: Trent Lenhart (GS) p. Bruce Krieger
138: Ryan Harbert (LV) d. Trevor Swartz, 9-6
145: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. John Manges
152: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Ryan Jones
*160: Abe Mundorff (LV) d. Cooper Phillips, 5-2
172: Jesse Turner (LV) p. Dwight Sarver
189: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Mckinley Shearer
215: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Billy Sugden
285: William McChesney (GS) p. Killian McWhorter
*-Match started
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3B
Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Thomas Jefferson at Waynesburg Central, 4:30 p.m.
Butler at Norwin, 5:30 p.m.
Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.
Connellsville at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL sectionals
Class AAA
Section 1
At Kiski Area
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area; Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional
Section 2
At Thomas Jefferson
Thomas Jefferson, Bye; Connellsville vs. Norwin
Section 3
At Seneca Valley
Mars at Seneca Valley; Butler vs. North Allegheny
Section 4
At Waynesburg
Mt. Lebanon at Waynesburg Central; Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township
Class AA
Section 1
At Burgettstown
McGuffey at Burgettstown; Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center
Section 2
At Laurel
Montour at Laurel; Freedom at Quaker Valley
Section 1
At Valley
Mt. Pleasant at Valley; Derry vs. Burrell
Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m. Winners meet at 7:30 p.m.
