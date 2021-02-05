High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 5, 2021

Friday, February 5, 2021 | 11:38 PM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 87, Butler 72

Seneca Valley 73, North Hills 71

Section 2

Baldwin 64, Canon-McMillan 52

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, ppd.

Section 3

Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 20

Fox Chapel 47, Penn-Trafford 46

Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 69, Albert Gallatin 66

Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38

West Mifflin at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 2

New Castle 70, Trinity 35

Chartiers Valley 50, West Allegheny 45

South Fayette at Moon, ppd.

Section 3

Latrobe 72, McKeesport 69

Penn Hills 49, Gateway 43

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.

Section 4

Hampton 60, Shaler 52

Highlands 85, Indiana 29

Mars 56, Plum 27

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 52, Deer Lakes 48

North Catholic 67, Knoch 55

Freeport 68, Keystone Oaks 53

Section 2

Ambridge 66, Hopewell 57

Montour 63, Beaver 40

Quaker Valley 74, Blackhawk 65

Lincoln Park 47, Central Valley 45

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 60, Southmoreland 33

South Park 64, Uniontown 46

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 64, Laurel 62

Neshannock 75, Riverside 31

Ellwood City 78, Mohawk 45

Section 2

Aliquippa 67, Freedom 29

Avonworth 78, New Brighton 61

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 76, East Allegheny 40

South Allegheny 61, Apollo-Ridge 40

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood 69, Brownsville 36

Charleroi 52, McGuffey 39

Washington 71, Waynesburg 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 49, Riverview 21

Sewickley Academy 54, South Side 44

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 91, Springdale 60

Section 2

Burgettstown 57, Chartiers-Houston 55

Carlynton 62, Fort Cherry 51

Sto-Rox 77, Northgate 29

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 59

Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 54

Monessen at Bentworth, ppd.

Carmichaels at California, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 75, Cornell 36

Union at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 70, Geibel 24

Mapletown 58, West Greene 54

Avella 65, Propel Montour 56

Section 3

Imani Christian 65, Propel Andrew Street 10

Eden Christian 63, Leechburg 55

Nonconference

Cheswick Christian Academy 52, Beaver County Christian 33

Ringgold 53, Woodland Hills 43

Armstrong 41, Seton LaSalle 29

Burrell 51, Valley 40

Bethel Park 47, South Fayette 45

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at South Park, 12 p.m.

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.

Shaler at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Erie McDowell at Baldwin, 1:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Berlin-Brothers Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 2:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 62, Hampton 42

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 61, Uniontown 21

Section 4

Penn Hills 50, Gateway 25

Greensburg Salem 34, Franklin Regional 28

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 34, Derry 26

Knoch 67, Valley 19

Section 3

Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27

Class 3A

Section 3

East Allegheny 37, Shady Side Academy 30

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown 42, Chartiers-Houston 26

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 36, Mapletown 5

Nonconference

Elizabeth Forward 59, South Allegheny 34

Southmoreland 44, Kiski Area 20

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Yough 16

Neshannock 65, Ambridge 32

Baldwin at Mohawk, ppd.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Charleroi at Washington, 1 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Jeannette at Monessen, 11 a.m.

Knoch at Laurel, 12 p.m.

Rochester at Hampton, 12 p.m.

Burrell at St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.

Berlin-Brothers Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana at Punxsutawney, 1:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 2:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.

Swimming

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Boys

Penn-Trafford 94, Latrobe 76

Belle Vernon 84, Elizabeth Forward 75

Girls

Latrobe 100, Penn-Trafford 86

Elizabeth Forward 81, Belle Vernon 56

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Nonconference

Norwin 63, Chartiers Valley 10

Mt. Lebanon 42, Moon 24

Thomas Jefferson at Waynesburg, (n)

Freedom at Hopewell, (n)

Knoch at Shaler, (n)

Connellsville at Burgettstown, (n)

Fort Cherry at McGuffey, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Ellwood City at West Mifflin, 8 a.m.

Nonconference

Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 12 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL sectionals

Class AAA

Section 1

At Kiski Area

Penn-Trafford (11-6) at Kiski Area (8-3), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (17-3) vs. Armstrong (2-1), 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Thomas Jefferson

Norwin (4-1) vs. Connellsville (1-3), 6 p.m. ; Thomas Jefferson (8-1), bye

Section 3

At Seneca Valley

Mars (4-13) at Seneca Valley (16-1), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-1) vs. Butler (12-2), 6 p.m.

Section 4

At Waynesburg

Mt. Lebanon (2-14) at Waynesburg (8-0), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (9-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-4)

Class AA

Section 1

At Burgettstown

McGuffey (4-1) at Burgettstown (10-0), 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (13-1) vs. Fort Cherry (8-6), 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Laurel

Montour (4-1) at Laurel (13-3), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (10-5) vs. Freedom (10-2), 6 p.m.

Section 3

At Valley

Burrell (7-1) vs. Derry (5-7), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-5) at Valley (2-2), 6 p.m.

Note: Section championship matches will immediately follow the first-round matches.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.