High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 5, 2021
Friday, February 5, 2021 | 11:38 PM
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 87, Butler 72
Seneca Valley 73, North Hills 71
Section 2
Baldwin 64, Canon-McMillan 52
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, ppd.
Section 3
Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 20
Fox Chapel 47, Penn-Trafford 46
Hempfield at Central Catholic, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 69, Albert Gallatin 66
Thomas Jefferson 64, Connellsville 38
West Mifflin at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 2
New Castle 70, Trinity 35
Chartiers Valley 50, West Allegheny 45
South Fayette at Moon, ppd.
Section 3
Latrobe 72, McKeesport 69
Penn Hills 49, Gateway 43
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, ppd.
Section 4
Hampton 60, Shaler 52
Highlands 85, Indiana 29
Mars 56, Plum 27
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 52, Deer Lakes 48
North Catholic 67, Knoch 55
Freeport 68, Keystone Oaks 53
Section 2
Ambridge 66, Hopewell 57
Montour 63, Beaver 40
Quaker Valley 74, Blackhawk 65
Lincoln Park 47, Central Valley 45
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 60, Southmoreland 33
South Park 64, Uniontown 46
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 64, Laurel 62
Neshannock 75, Riverside 31
Ellwood City 78, Mohawk 45
Section 2
Aliquippa 67, Freedom 29
Avonworth 78, New Brighton 61
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 76, East Allegheny 40
South Allegheny 61, Apollo-Ridge 40
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Brentwood 69, Brownsville 36
Charleroi 52, McGuffey 39
Washington 71, Waynesburg 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 49, Riverview 21
Sewickley Academy 54, South Side 44
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 91, Springdale 60
Section 2
Burgettstown 57, Chartiers-Houston 55
Carlynton 62, Fort Cherry 51
Sto-Rox 77, Northgate 29
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Jeannette 59
Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, ppd.
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Frazier 82, Jefferson-Morgan 54
Monessen at Bentworth, ppd.
Carmichaels at California, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 75, Cornell 36
Union at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 70, Geibel 24
Mapletown 58, West Greene 54
Avella 65, Propel Montour 56
Section 3
Imani Christian 65, Propel Andrew Street 10
Eden Christian 63, Leechburg 55
Nonconference
Cheswick Christian Academy 52, Beaver County Christian 33
Ringgold 53, Woodland Hills 43
Armstrong 41, Seton LaSalle 29
Burrell 51, Valley 40
Bethel Park 47, South Fayette 45
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at South Park, 12 p.m.
Nonconference
Thomas Jefferson at Quaker Valley, 1 p.m.
Shaler at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.
Erie McDowell at Baldwin, 1:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Berlin-Brothers Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Monessen, 2:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 2:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township at Baldwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 62, Hampton 42
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 61, Uniontown 21
Section 4
Penn Hills 50, Gateway 25
Greensburg Salem 34, Franklin Regional 28
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 34, Derry 26
Knoch 67, Valley 19
Section 3
Belle Vernon 56, Ligonier Valley 27
Class 3A
Section 3
East Allegheny 37, Shady Side Academy 30
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown 42, Chartiers-Houston 26
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 36, Mapletown 5
Nonconference
Elizabeth Forward 59, South Allegheny 34
Southmoreland 44, Kiski Area 20
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Yough 16
Neshannock 65, Ambridge 32
Baldwin at Mohawk, ppd.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Charleroi at Washington, 1 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 12 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Neshannock, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Jeannette at Monessen, 11 a.m.
Knoch at Laurel, 12 p.m.
Rochester at Hampton, 12 p.m.
Burrell at St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 1 p.m.
Berlin-Brothers Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 1 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Sewickley Academy, 1 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.
Indiana at Punxsutawney, 1:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 2:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.
Swimming
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Boys
Penn-Trafford 94, Latrobe 76
Belle Vernon 84, Elizabeth Forward 75
Girls
Latrobe 100, Penn-Trafford 86
Elizabeth Forward 81, Belle Vernon 56
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Nonconference
Norwin 63, Chartiers Valley 10
Mt. Lebanon 42, Moon 24
Thomas Jefferson at Waynesburg, (n)
Freedom at Hopewell, (n)
Knoch at Shaler, (n)
Connellsville at Burgettstown, (n)
Fort Cherry at McGuffey, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2A
Ellwood City at West Mifflin, 8 a.m.
Nonconference
Elizabeth Forward at McKeesport, 12 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL sectionals
Class AAA
Section 1
At Kiski Area
Penn-Trafford (11-6) at Kiski Area (8-3), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (17-3) vs. Armstrong (2-1), 6 p.m.
Section 2
At Thomas Jefferson
Norwin (4-1) vs. Connellsville (1-3), 6 p.m. ; Thomas Jefferson (8-1), bye
Section 3
At Seneca Valley
Mars (4-13) at Seneca Valley (16-1), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-1) vs. Butler (12-2), 6 p.m.
Section 4
At Waynesburg
Mt. Lebanon (2-14) at Waynesburg (8-0), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (9-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (7-4)
Class AA
Section 1
At Burgettstown
McGuffey (4-1) at Burgettstown (10-0), 6 p.m.; Beth-Center (13-1) vs. Fort Cherry (8-6), 6 p.m.
Section 2
At Laurel
Montour (4-1) at Laurel (13-3), 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (10-5) vs. Freedom (10-2), 6 p.m.
Section 3
At Valley
Burrell (7-1) vs. Derry (5-7), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-5) at Valley (2-2), 6 p.m.
Note: Section championship matches will immediately follow the first-round matches.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
