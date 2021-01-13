High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2021
By:
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 12:51 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, ppd.
North Allegheny 91, Seneca Valley 68
Section 2
Baldwin 56, Canon-McMillan 50
Upper St. Clair 57, Bethel Park 53
Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 43
Section 3
Hempfield 65, Central Catholic 53
Penn-Trafford 63, Fox Chapel 61 (OT)
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 86, Albert Gallatin 69
Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 75, West Allegheny 63
Moon at South Fayette, ppd.
New Castle 100, Trinity 61
Section 3
Penn Hills 72, Gateway 59
Kiski Area 41, Woodland Hills 32
Latrobe 76, McKeesport 60
Section 4
Mars 50, Plum 39
Shaler 68, Hampton 58
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 52, Derry 32
Keystone Oaks at Freeport, ppd.
North Catholic 75, Knoch 66
Section 2
Montour 48, Beaver 31
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 58, Southmoreland 14
Mt. Pleasant 63, Yough 58
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 61, Beaver Falls 51
Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 44
Neshannock 72, Riverside 27
Section 2
Aliquippa 65, Freedom 47
Avonworth 80, New Brighton 51
Section 4
Brentwood at Brownsville, ppd.
Charleroi 55, McGuffey 51
Washington 93, Waynesburg Central 43
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, Springdale 54
Shenango 59, Riverview 23
South Side 58, Sewickley Academy 51
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 62, Burgettstown 48
Carlynton 49, Fort Cherry 42
Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton 46, Propel Braddock Hills 44 (OT)
Jeannette 47, Greensburg Central Catholic 46
Winchester Thurston 86, Serra Catholic 73
Section 4
Monessen 66, Bentworth 22
California at Carmichaels, ppd.
Frazier 74, Jefferson-Morgan 50
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 59, Cornell 45
Union 48, Nazareth Prep 43
Section 2
Avella at Propel Montour, ppd.
Bishop Canevin at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 56, Leechburg 43
St. Joseph 46, Neighborhood Academy 38
Imani Christian 90, Propel Andrew Street 25
Nonconference
Quaker Valley 51, Bishop Canevin 47
Armstrong 45, Burrell 38
Aquinas Academy 68, Cheswick Christian Academy 37
Thomas Jefferson 69, Moon 29
Pine-Richland 62, Franklin Regional 51
Norwin 58, Seton LaSalle 49
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Class A
Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, ppd.
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 70, Shaler 14
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 49
Plum 59, Mars 48
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 3
Brentwood 54, South Allegheny 18
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown 40, Chartiers-Houston 38 (OT)
Nonconference
North Catholic 54, Baldwin 50
Beth-Center 37, Bentworth 33
Aquinas Academy 51, Cheswick Christian Academy 23
Franklin Regional at Indiana, ppd.
Albert Gallatin 61, Frazier 26
Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 24
Woodland Hills 63, Winchester Thurston 49
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 3:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Gateway, ppd.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Union at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Washington at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 5, Upper St. Clair 0
North Allegheny at Peters Township, ppd.
Class AA
West Allegheny 5, Meadville 1
Class A
Quaker Valley 4, Westmont Hilltop 2
Fox Chapel 4, McDowell 1
Class B
Neshannock 3, Wilmington 1
Bowling
WPIBL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Avonworth 7, Quaker Valley 0
Girls
Quaker Valley 7, Avonworth 0
Swimming
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Belle Vernon 79, Brentwood 52
Girls
Belle Vernon 68, Brentwood 68
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2B
Quaker Valley 60, Carlynton 18
Class 3A
Nonconference
Burgettstown at Peters Township (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m.
McKeesport vs. Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.
Section 3A
Beaver at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Mars at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.
Mars vs. North Hills at Shaler, 8 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 8 p.m.
Section 4A
Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4B
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Bentworth at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Ambridge at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Blackhawk vs. Ambridge at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Carlynton at Montour, 7 p.m.
South Side at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2021
• New Greensburg Salem AD getting comfortable in homecoming
• Plum bowlers happy to be back in action after layoff
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 8, 2021