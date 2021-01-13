High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2021

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 | 12:51 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, ppd.

North Allegheny 91, Seneca Valley 68

Section 2

Baldwin 56, Canon-McMillan 50

Upper St. Clair 57, Bethel Park 53

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Township 43

Section 3

Hempfield 65, Central Catholic 53

Penn-Trafford 63, Fox Chapel 61 (OT)

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 86, Albert Gallatin 69

Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 75, West Allegheny 63

Moon at South Fayette, ppd.

New Castle 100, Trinity 61

Section 3

Penn Hills 72, Gateway 59

Kiski Area 41, Woodland Hills 32

Latrobe 76, McKeesport 60

Section 4

Mars 50, Plum 39

Shaler 68, Hampton 58

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 52, Derry 32

Keystone Oaks at Freeport, ppd.

North Catholic 75, Knoch 66

Section 2

Montour 48, Beaver 31

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 58, Southmoreland 14

Mt. Pleasant 63, Yough 58

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 61, Beaver Falls 51

Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 44

Neshannock 72, Riverside 27

Section 2

Aliquippa 65, Freedom 47

Avonworth 80, New Brighton 51

Section 4

Brentwood at Brownsville, ppd.

Charleroi 55, McGuffey 51

Washington 93, Waynesburg Central 43

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, Springdale 54

Shenango 59, Riverview 23

South Side 58, Sewickley Academy 51

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 62, Burgettstown 48

Carlynton 49, Fort Cherry 42

Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton 46, Propel Braddock Hills 44 (OT)

Jeannette 47, Greensburg Central Catholic 46

Winchester Thurston 86, Serra Catholic 73

Section 4

Monessen 66, Bentworth 22

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

Frazier 74, Jefferson-Morgan 50

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 59, Cornell 45

Union 48, Nazareth Prep 43

Section 2

Avella at Propel Montour, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 56, Leechburg 43

St. Joseph 46, Neighborhood Academy 38

Imani Christian 90, Propel Andrew Street 25

Nonconference

Quaker Valley 51, Bishop Canevin 47

Armstrong 45, Burrell 38

Aquinas Academy 68, Cheswick Christian Academy 37

Thomas Jefferson 69, Moon 29

Pine-Richland 62, Franklin Regional 51

Norwin 58, Seton LaSalle 49

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Class A

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Riverview, ppd.

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at South Side, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 70, Shaler 14

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 58, Hampton 49

Plum 59, Mars 48

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

Brentwood 54, South Allegheny 18

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown 40, Chartiers-Houston 38 (OT)

Nonconference

North Catholic 54, Baldwin 50

Beth-Center 37, Bentworth 33

Aquinas Academy 51, Cheswick Christian Academy 23

Franklin Regional at Indiana, ppd.

Albert Gallatin 61, Frazier 26

Belle Vernon 64, Laurel Highlands 24

Woodland Hills 63, Winchester Thurston 49

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 3:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver Falls at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Gateway, ppd.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Union at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Washington at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 5, Upper St. Clair 0

North Allegheny at Peters Township, ppd.

Class AA

West Allegheny 5, Meadville 1

Class A

Quaker Valley 4, Westmont Hilltop 2

Fox Chapel 4, McDowell 1

Class B

Neshannock 3, Wilmington 1

Bowling

WPIBL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Avonworth 7, Quaker Valley 0

Girls

Quaker Valley 7, Avonworth 0

Swimming

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Belle Vernon 79, Brentwood 52

Girls

Belle Vernon 68, Brentwood 68

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2B

Quaker Valley 60, Carlynton 18

Class 3A

Nonconference

Burgettstown at Peters Township (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7 p.m.

McKeesport vs. Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 8 p.m.

Section 3A

Beaver at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Mars at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.

Mars vs. North Hills at Shaler, 8 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 8 p.m.

Section 4A

Trinity at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4B

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Bentworth at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Ambridge at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Blackhawk vs. Ambridge at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Carlynton at Montour, 7 p.m.

South Side at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Riverview at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

