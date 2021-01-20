High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 19, 2021
Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 12:13 AM
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 65, Butler 61
North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.
Peters Township 54, Canon-McMillan 36
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 54, Central Catholic 44
Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, ppd.
Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 59
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 72, West Mifflin 42
Section 2
New Castle 73, Chartiers Valley 45
Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.
West Allegheny 72, Moon 61
Section 3
Franklin Regional 63, Gateway 54
Latrobe 64, Kiski Area 58
Penn Hills 54, Woodland Hills 37
Section 4
Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.
Mars 66, Hampton 44
Highlands 59, Plum 25
Class 4A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Burrell, ppd.
Knoch 79, Freeport 63
North Catholic 71, Deer Lakes 29
Section 2
Lincoln Park 60, Blackhawk 44
Central Valley at Beaver, ppd.
Montour 53, Hopewell 48
Quaker Valley 86, Ambridge 49
Section 3
Belle Vernon 59, Elizabeth Forward 47
Uniontown 55, Mt. Pleasant 47
Yough 64, Southmoreland 26
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 64, Laurel 54
Neshannock 74, Mohawk 29
Beaver Falls 56, Riverside 23
Section 2
Avonworth 68, Seton LaSalle 62
New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Shady Side Academy 64, Valley 48
South Allegheny 50, East Allegheny 47
Section 4
Charleroi 57, Beth-Center 51
Washington at McGuffey, ppd.
Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Springdale 55, Riverview 50 (OT)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 68, Sewickley Academy 32
Shenango 65, South Side 36
Section 2
Carlynton 61, Chartiers-Houston 46
Burgettstown 69, Northgate 56
Sto-Rox 77, Fort Cherry 56
Section 3
Jeannette 37, Clairton 22
Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 57
Winchester Thurston 69, Propel Braddock Hills 65
Section 4
California at Bentworth, ppd.
Carmichaels 74, Jefferson-Morgan 64
Frazier 68, Monessen 57
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep 62, Cornell 43
Union at Western Beaver, (n)
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, ppd.
Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.
West Greene at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Eden Christian 73, Aquinas Academy 58
Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, ppd.
Leechburg 92, St. Joseph 86
Nonconference
North Allegheny 64, Erie McDowell 57
Aliquippa 55, Beaver 39
Upper St. Clair 85, Seneca Valley 66
Wednesday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Western Beaver at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Shaler, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 55, North Hills 17
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum 58, Kiski Area 27
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 51, Albert Gallatin 49
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour 63, Hopewell 33
Section 3
West Mifflin 36, Southmoreland 35
Class 3A
Section 3
Avonworth 43, Steel Valley 35
Brentwood 60, Keystone Oaks 52
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 68, Union 29
Nonconference
Neighborhood Academy at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Serra Catholic 51, Eden Christian 50
McKeesport 68, Fox Chapel 52
West Greene 67, Waynesburg 53
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Avella at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, ppd.
Bowling
WPIBL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Carlynton 7, West Allegheny 0
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
McKeesport 7, East Allegheny 0
Tuesday’s summary
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High game: F: Blake Olson 279; AR: Anthony Blackgrove 214
High series: F: Mark Livingston 718; AR: Kaleb Mulkey 547
Records: F: 4-1
Girls
Carlynton 7, West Allegheny 0
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
McKeesport 7, East Allegheny 0
Tuesday’s summary
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High game: F: Amber Cepec 212; AR: Mia Ament 188
High series: F: Julia Cummings 604; AR: Ament 548
Records: F: 5-0
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 1
Central Catholic 3, Bethel Park 2 (OT)
Seneca Valley 4, Canon-McMillan 3 (OT)
Class AA
Shaler at West Allegheny, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 2
Latrobe 4, Meadville 3 (OT)
Class A
Fox Chapel 2, Blackhawk 1
Westmont Hilltop at McDowell, ppd.
Quaker Valley 6, Norwin 3
Kiski 3, North Catholic 1
Class B
Ringgold 4, Neshannock 3 (OT)
Wilmington 8, Trinity 1
Carrick 11, Central Valley 1
Tuesday’s summary
Class A
Fox Chapel 2, Blackhawk 1
Goals: FC: Mason Heininger (2); (B) Daniel Frkuska
Assists: FC: Andrew Rich, Danny Downey (2), Hayden Strittmatter; (B) Samuel Haddox
Goaltenders: FC: Joe Rattner (20 saves); B: Evan Kennelly (36 saves)
Records: FC: 3-5; B: 2-8
Rifle
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Penn-Trafford 794-54x, Mt. Lebanon 792-52x
Swimming
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Hampton 95, Knoch 23
Belle Vernon 67, Greensburg Salem 44
Shady Side Academy 83, Burrell 49
Kiski Area 81, Mars 67
Girls
Hampton 101, Knoch 19
Greensburg Salem 89, Belle Vernon 48
Shady Side Academy 87, Burrell 72
Mars 92, Kiski Area 64
Wrestling
WPIAL
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Fox Chapel 54, Highlands 24
Fox Chapel 48, Hampton 24
Hampton 42, Highlands 30
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, (n)
Armstrong at Highlands, (n)
Section 2B
Latrobe 48, McKeesport 24
Nonconference
Franklin Regional 53, Upper St. Clair 18
Altoona at Indiana, (n)
Shaler at Carlynton, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1B
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2A
Belle Vernon at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Mars at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Mars at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 5 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Washington, 7 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
Section 1B
Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Ambridge at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Ellwood City at Freedom, 8 p.m.
Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Montour at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
At Burrell
Knoch vs. South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
Riverview vs. Valley, 4 p.m.
Burrell vs. South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Burrell vs. Riverview, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Valley, 6 p.m.
Riverview vs. South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Burrell vs. Knoch, 7 p.m.
Valley vs. Burrell, 8 p.m.
Knoch vs. Riverview, 8 p.m.
Section 3B
Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.
