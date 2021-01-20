High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 19, 2021

By:

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 12:13 AM

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland 65, Butler 61

North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township 54, Canon-McMillan 36

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 54, Central Catholic 44

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, ppd.

Norwin 66, Penn-Trafford 59

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 72, West Mifflin 42

Section 2

New Castle 73, Chartiers Valley 45

Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny 72, Moon 61

Section 3

Franklin Regional 63, Gateway 54

Latrobe 64, Kiski Area 58

Penn Hills 54, Woodland Hills 37

Section 4

Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.

Mars 66, Hampton 44

Highlands 59, Plum 25

Class 4A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Burrell, ppd.

Knoch 79, Freeport 63

North Catholic 71, Deer Lakes 29

Section 2

Lincoln Park 60, Blackhawk 44

Central Valley at Beaver, ppd.

Montour 53, Hopewell 48

Quaker Valley 86, Ambridge 49

Section 3

Belle Vernon 59, Elizabeth Forward 47

Uniontown 55, Mt. Pleasant 47

Yough 64, Southmoreland 26

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 64, Laurel 54

Neshannock 74, Mohawk 29

Beaver Falls 56, Riverside 23

Section 2

Avonworth 68, Seton LaSalle 62

New Brighton at Freedom, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 64, Valley 48

South Allegheny 50, East Allegheny 47

Section 4

Charleroi 57, Beth-Center 51

Washington at McGuffey, ppd.

Waynesburg 50, Brownsville 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Springdale 55, Riverview 50 (OT)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 68, Sewickley Academy 32

Shenango 65, South Side 36

Section 2

Carlynton 61, Chartiers-Houston 46

Burgettstown 69, Northgate 56

Sto-Rox 77, Fort Cherry 56

Section 3

Jeannette 37, Clairton 22

Greensburg Central Catholic 72, Serra Catholic 57

Winchester Thurston 69, Propel Braddock Hills 65

Section 4

California at Bentworth, ppd.

Carmichaels 74, Jefferson-Morgan 64

Frazier 68, Monessen 57

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep 62, Cornell 43

Union at Western Beaver, (n)

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Propel Montour, ppd.

Mapletown at Geibel, ppd.

West Greene at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Eden Christian 73, Aquinas Academy 58

Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, ppd.

Leechburg 92, St. Joseph 86

Nonconference

North Allegheny 64, Erie McDowell 57

Aliquippa 55, Beaver 39

Upper St. Clair 85, Seneca Valley 66

Wednesday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy at Propel Andrew Street, 5:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Western Beaver at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Shaler, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 55, North Hills 17

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum 58, Kiski Area 27

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 51, Albert Gallatin 49

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour 63, Hopewell 33

Section 3

West Mifflin 36, Southmoreland 35

Class 3A

Section 3

Avonworth 43, Steel Valley 35

Brentwood 60, Keystone Oaks 52

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 68, Union 29

Nonconference

Neighborhood Academy at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Serra Catholic 51, Eden Christian 50

McKeesport 68, Fox Chapel 52

West Greene 67, Waynesburg 53

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Avella at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Carrick, ppd.

Bowling

WPIBL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Carlynton 7, West Allegheny 0

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

McKeesport 7, East Allegheny 0

Tuesday’s summary

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High game: F: Blake Olson 279; AR: Anthony Blackgrove 214

High series: F: Mark Livingston 718; AR: Kaleb Mulkey 547

Records: F: 4-1

Girls

Carlynton 7, West Allegheny 0

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

McKeesport 7, East Allegheny 0

Tuesday’s summary

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High game: F: Amber Cepec 212; AR: Mia Ament 188

High series: F: Julia Cummings 604; AR: Ament 548

Records: F: 5-0

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

North Allegheny 5, Pine-Richland 1

Central Catholic 3, Bethel Park 2 (OT)

Seneca Valley 4, Canon-McMillan 3 (OT)

Class AA

Shaler at West Allegheny, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 2

Latrobe 4, Meadville 3 (OT)

Class A

Fox Chapel 2, Blackhawk 1

Westmont Hilltop at McDowell, ppd.

Quaker Valley 6, Norwin 3

Kiski 3, North Catholic 1

Class B

Ringgold 4, Neshannock 3 (OT)

Wilmington 8, Trinity 1

Carrick 11, Central Valley 1

Tuesday’s summary

Class A

Fox Chapel 2, Blackhawk 1

Goals: FC: Mason Heininger (2); (B) Daniel Frkuska

Assists: FC: Andrew Rich, Danny Downey (2), Hayden Strittmatter; (B) Samuel Haddox

Goaltenders: FC: Joe Rattner (20 saves); B: Evan Kennelly (36 saves)

Records: FC: 3-5; B: 2-8

Rifle

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Penn-Trafford 794-54x, Mt. Lebanon 792-52x

Swimming

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Hampton 95, Knoch 23

Belle Vernon 67, Greensburg Salem 44

Shady Side Academy 83, Burrell 49

Kiski Area 81, Mars 67

Girls

Hampton 101, Knoch 19

Greensburg Salem 89, Belle Vernon 48

Shady Side Academy 87, Burrell 72

Mars 92, Kiski Area 64

Wrestling

WPIAL

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Fox Chapel 54, Highlands 24

Fox Chapel 48, Hampton 24

Hampton 42, Highlands 30

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, (n)

Armstrong at Highlands, (n)

Section 2B

Latrobe 48, McKeesport 24

Nonconference

Franklin Regional 53, Upper St. Clair 18

Altoona at Indiana, (n)

Shaler at Carlynton, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1B

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2A

Belle Vernon at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Mars at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Mars at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 5 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Washington, 7 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

Section 1B

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Ambridge at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Ellwood City at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Laurel at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Montour at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

At Burrell

Knoch vs. South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Riverview vs. Valley, 4 p.m.

Burrell vs. South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Burrell vs. Riverview, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Valley, 6 p.m.

Riverview vs. South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Burrell vs. Knoch, 7 p.m.

Valley vs. Burrell, 8 p.m.

Knoch vs. Riverview, 8 p.m.

Section 3B

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.