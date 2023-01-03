High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 2, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 71, Nazareth Prep 58
Class A
Section 3
Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Latrobe at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Yough at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Avella at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Jeannette at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 46, Seneca Valley 42
Pine-Richland 53, Hempfield 39
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 57, Baldwin 37
Bethel Park 46, Chartiers Valley 45
Class 5A
Section 1
Woodland Hills 62, Plum 47
Section 2
Armstrong 64, New Castle 40
Shaler 50, North Hills 19
Section 4
Lincoln Park 54, West Allegheny 49
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 61, Derry 27
Section 2
Quaker Valley 70, Ambridge 38
Section 3
Elizabeth-Forward 77, Southmoreland 22
West Mifflin 54, Ringgold 17
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 51, Ellwood City 27
Laurel 58, Mohawk 45
Section 2
Avonworth 52, South Allegheny 12
Seton LaSalle 64, East Allegheny 9
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 59, Burrell 44
Section 4
Yough 39, Brownsville 16
South Park 42, McGuffey 27
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom 52, Sewickley Academy 15
Section 2
Fort Cherry 58, Carlynton 34
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 19
Section 4
Carmichaels 40, Beth-Center 35
Washington 37, Frazier 28
Class A
Section 1
Union 55, Aquinas Academy 48
Section 3
Hillel Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Moon at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Keystone Oaks at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at South Park, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at South Side, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Pine-Richland 5, North Allegheny 4
Upper St. Clair 5, Mt. Lebanon 2
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 6, Butler 3
Bishop McCort 4, Meadville 1
Thomas Jefferson 6, Penn-Trafford 1
Latrobe 6, Mars 0
Class A
Chartiers Valley 4, Blackhawk 0
North Catholic at West Allegheny, (n)
Greensburg Salem 9, Plum 0
Fox Chapel 7, Wheeling Catholic 2
Freeport 9, Hampton 1
Quaker Valley at North Hills, (n)
Varsity D2
Ringgold 8, Carrick 4
Central Valley at Neshannock, (n)
Burrell 11, Trinity 1
Bishop Canevin 10, Wilmington 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class A
Avonworth at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
