High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2021
By:
Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 11:57 PM
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Valley 52, East Allegheny 48
Class A
Section 3
Imani Christian 83, Leechburg 74
Nonconference
Bentworth 56, West Greene 50
Carlynton 35, South Side 33
Highlands 72, Freeport 31
Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Frazier 64
Washington 69, Burgettstown 33
Fort Cherry 92, Avella 50
Central Catholic 46, Penn Hills 45
Southmoreland 52, Brownsville 48
Rochester 66, Laurel 59
Cheswick Christian Academy 68, Trinity Christian 60
St. Joseph at Propel Montour, ppd.
Mars at Knoch, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 8 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Moon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Shaler, ppd.
Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Keystone Oaks at Derry, ppd.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.
North Catholic at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Charleroi at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Eden Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Clairton at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Grove City at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
First Love Christian at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 52, North Hills 26
Norwin 53, Shaler 21
North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 36
Penn-Trafford 50, Seneca Valley 24
Section 2
Peters Township 65, Baldwin 46
Bethel Park at Hempfield, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana 50, Fox Chapel 34
Hampton 68, Plum 41
Mars at Armstrong, ppd.
Section 3
Trinity 82, Uniontown 16
Thomas Jefferson 59, Connellsville 28
Albert Gallatin 59, Laurel Highlands 30
Section 4
McKeesport 45, Gateway 34
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 54, Valley 16
Highlands at Burrell, ppd.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver 53, Hopewell 21
Ambridge 50, Central Valley 39
Blackhawk 72, Montour 42
New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 40, Mt. Pleasant 22
Elizabeth Forward 53, West Mifflin 46
Yough at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 34, Riverside 29
North Catholic 65, Freedom 34
Mohawk 72, Ellwood City, 43
Section 2
Waynesburg 47, Bentworth 10
Washington 51, Brownsville, 39
South Park 68, Charleroi 50
Section 3
Brentwood 58, South Allegheny 10
Avonworth 51, Keystone Oaks 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 45, New Brighton 12
Shenango 57, Aliquippa 42
Neshannock 67, South Side 30
Section 2
California 65, Carmichaels 42
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 72, Monessen 41
Nonconference
Cheswick Christian Academy 49, Trinity Christian 38
Laurel 53, Burgettstown 29
Aquinas Academy 35, Union 34
Chartiers-Houston 30, West Allegheny 20
Springdale 30, Cornell 12
Oakland Catholic 45, Winchester Thurston 40
Mt. Lebanon 56, Moon 40
Kiski Area 38, Yough 15
Riverview 36, Jeannette 30
Chartiers Valley 52, Penn Hills 33
Bethel Park 75, Mars 51
Beth-Center 41, Jefferson-Morgan 22
East Allegheny 44, Carlynton 35
Frazier at Avella, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, ppd.
Lincoln Park at St. Joseph, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
West Greene at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Bentworth at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Seneca Valley 7, Cathedral Prep 3
Bethel Park 4, Central Catholic 2
Pine-Richland 9, Butler 0
Class AA
Hampton at Baldwin, (n)
Armstrong 9, Meadville 3
Class A
Norwin 8, Greensburg Salem 2
North Hills 5, Westmont Hilltop 3
Quaker Valley at Indiana, (n)
Kiski at South Park, (n)
Sewickley Academy 7, Beaver 0
Class B
Connellsville 4, Central Valley 3
Rifle
Penn-Trafford 796-50x, Plum 776-39x
Swimming
Boys
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 90, Connellsville 66
Section 2
Seneca Valley 108, Mars 34
Section 3
Shaler 92, Plum 61
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 98, Baldwin 50
Class AA
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 71, East Allegheny 61
Section 5
Belle Vernon 92, Ringgold 71
Girls
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 98, Connellsville 77
Section 2
Seneca Valley 120, Mars 66
Section 3
Plum 99, Shaler 70
Section 4
Mt. Lebanon 99, Baldwin 69
Class AA
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 78, East Allegheny 63
Section 5
Ringgold 100, Belle Vernon 56
Wrestling
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1A
Kiski Area 63, Bethel Park 11
Kiski Area 56, Hampton 15
Class 2A
Section 2A
Laurel at Central Valley, (n)
Nonconference
Southmoreland 54, Blairsville 24
Peters Township 45, Jefferson-Morgan 24
Moon 36, Chartiers Valley 28
Thursday’s summaries
Kiski Area 63, Bethel Park 11
*106: Aiden Bench (BP) t.f. Jackson Sandor, 15-0, 4:13
113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Mason Kernan, 3:23
120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Rocco Del Greco, 0:45
126: Noah Henry (KA) p. Kevin Collins, 3:30
132: Riley Shearer (KA) wbf.
138: Ethan Connor (KA) d. Bryson Bench, 5-3
145: Brayden Miller (KA) p. AJ Tomaino, 3:34
152: Evan Artman (KA) p. Dylan Wentz, 2:37
160: Vincent Riepole (BP) wbf.
172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Anthony Zaborowski, 1:20
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Aidan Puskas, 2:24
215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Logan Pettigrew, 2:10
285: Jack Crider (KA) wbf.
Kiski Area 56, Hampton 15
106: Jackson Sandor (KA) p. Logan Pelusny, 1:12
*113: Antonio Giordano (KA) wbf.
120: Bella Devito (KAH) wbf.
126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Caleb Rihn, 2:48
132: Riley Shearer (KA) d. Alan Danner, 4-0
138: Ethan Connor (KA) wbf.
145: Logan Reynolds (KA) wbf.
152: Jon Maguire (H) d. Brayden Miller, 11-5
160: Gage Galuska (H) p. Evan Artman, 4:18
172: Sammy Starr (KA) t.f. Jayden Resch, 16-1 3:31
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Justin Hart, 4:10
215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Nate Glock, 5:59
285: Dawson Dietz (H) p. Jack Crider, 0:43
*-Match started
Friday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3A
New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Ringgold at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.
Yough at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Bentworth at South Side, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
