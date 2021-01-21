High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2021

Thursday, January 21, 2021 | 11:57 PM

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Valley 52, East Allegheny 48

Class A

Section 3

Imani Christian 83, Leechburg 74

Nonconference

Bentworth 56, West Greene 50

Carlynton 35, South Side 33

Highlands 72, Freeport 31

Greensburg Central Catholic 71, Frazier 64

Washington 69, Burgettstown 33

Fort Cherry 92, Avella 50

Central Catholic 46, Penn Hills 45

Southmoreland 52, Brownsville 48

Rochester 66, Laurel 59

Cheswick Christian Academy 68, Trinity Christian 60

St. Joseph at Propel Montour, ppd.

Mars at Knoch, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 8 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Moon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Shaler, ppd.

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Derry, ppd.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.

North Catholic at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Charleroi at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Eden Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Clairton at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Monessen, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Grove City at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

First Love Christian at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 52, North Hills 26

Norwin 53, Shaler 21

North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 36

Penn-Trafford 50, Seneca Valley 24

Section 2

Peters Township 65, Baldwin 46

Bethel Park at Hempfield, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana 50, Fox Chapel 34

Hampton 68, Plum 41

Mars at Armstrong, ppd.

Section 3

Trinity 82, Uniontown 16

Thomas Jefferson 59, Connellsville 28

Albert Gallatin 59, Laurel Highlands 30

Section 4

McKeesport 45, Gateway 34

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 54, Valley 16

Highlands at Burrell, ppd.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver 53, Hopewell 21

Ambridge 50, Central Valley 39

Blackhawk 72, Montour 42

New Castle at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 40, Mt. Pleasant 22

Elizabeth Forward 53, West Mifflin 46

Yough at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 34, Riverside 29

North Catholic 65, Freedom 34

Mohawk 72, Ellwood City, 43

Section 2

Waynesburg 47, Bentworth 10

Washington 51, Brownsville, 39

South Park 68, Charleroi 50

Section 3

Brentwood 58, South Allegheny 10

Avonworth 51, Keystone Oaks 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 45, New Brighton 12

Shenango 57, Aliquippa 42

Neshannock 67, South Side 30

Section 2

California 65, Carmichaels 42

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 72, Monessen 41

Nonconference

Cheswick Christian Academy 49, Trinity Christian 38

Laurel 53, Burgettstown 29

Aquinas Academy 35, Union 34

Chartiers-Houston 30, West Allegheny 20

Springdale 30, Cornell 12

Oakland Catholic 45, Winchester Thurston 40

Mt. Lebanon 56, Moon 40

Kiski Area 38, Yough 15

Riverview 36, Jeannette 30

Chartiers Valley 52, Penn Hills 33

Bethel Park 75, Mars 51

Beth-Center 41, Jefferson-Morgan 22

East Allegheny 44, Carlynton 35

Frazier at Avella, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, ppd.

Lincoln Park at St. Joseph, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

West Greene at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Bentworth at Propel Andrew Street, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 7, Cathedral Prep 3

Bethel Park 4, Central Catholic 2

Pine-Richland 9, Butler 0

Class AA

Hampton at Baldwin, (n)

Armstrong 9, Meadville 3

Class A

Norwin 8, Greensburg Salem 2

North Hills 5, Westmont Hilltop 3

Quaker Valley at Indiana, (n)

Kiski at South Park, (n)

Sewickley Academy 7, Beaver 0

Class B

Connellsville 4, Central Valley 3

Rifle

Penn-Trafford 796-50x, Plum 776-39x

Swimming

Boys

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 90, Connellsville 66

Section 2

Seneca Valley 108, Mars 34

Section 3

Shaler 92, Plum 61

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 98, Baldwin 50

Class AA

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 71, East Allegheny 61

Section 5

Belle Vernon 92, Ringgold 71

Girls

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 98, Connellsville 77

Section 2

Seneca Valley 120, Mars 66

Section 3

Plum 99, Shaler 70

Section 4

Mt. Lebanon 99, Baldwin 69

Class AA

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 78, East Allegheny 63

Section 5

Ringgold 100, Belle Vernon 56

Wrestling

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1A

Kiski Area 63, Bethel Park 11

Kiski Area 56, Hampton 15

Class 2A

Section 2A

Laurel at Central Valley, (n)

Nonconference

Southmoreland 54, Blairsville 24

Peters Township 45, Jefferson-Morgan 24

Moon 36, Chartiers Valley 28

Thursday’s summaries

Kiski Area 63, Bethel Park 11

*106: Aiden Bench (BP) t.f. Jackson Sandor, 15-0, 4:13

113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Mason Kernan, 3:23

120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Rocco Del Greco, 0:45

126: Noah Henry (KA) p. Kevin Collins, 3:30

132: Riley Shearer (KA) wbf.

138: Ethan Connor (KA) d. Bryson Bench, 5-3

145: Brayden Miller (KA) p. AJ Tomaino, 3:34

152: Evan Artman (KA) p. Dylan Wentz, 2:37

160: Vincent Riepole (BP) wbf.

172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Anthony Zaborowski, 1:20

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Aidan Puskas, 2:24

215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Logan Pettigrew, 2:10

285: Jack Crider (KA) wbf.

Kiski Area 56, Hampton 15

106: Jackson Sandor (KA) p. Logan Pelusny, 1:12

*113: Antonio Giordano (KA) wbf.

120: Bella Devito (KAH) wbf.

126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Caleb Rihn, 2:48

132: Riley Shearer (KA) d. Alan Danner, 4-0

138: Ethan Connor (KA) wbf.

145: Logan Reynolds (KA) wbf.

152: Jon Maguire (H) d. Brayden Miller, 11-5

160: Gage Galuska (H) p. Evan Artman, 4:18

172: Sammy Starr (KA) t.f. Jayden Resch, 16-1 3:31

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Justin Hart, 4:10

215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Nate Glock, 5:59

285: Dawson Dietz (H) p. Jack Crider, 0:43

*-Match started

Friday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3A

New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Ringgold at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

McGuffey at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Bentworth at South Side, 6 p.m.

