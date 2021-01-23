High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 22, 2021

Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 12:32 AM

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 85, Butler 62

Pine-Richland at North Hills, ppd.

Section 3

Hempfield 51, Norwin 50

Class 5A

Section 2

New Castle 60, Moon 28

Section 3

Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 47

McKeesport 68, Gateway 52

Latrobe 53, Woodland Hills 52

Section 4

Plum 46, Hampton 37

Mars 79, Indiana 33

Indiana at Shaler, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 62, Burrell 43

Keystone Oaks at Derry, ppd.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 40, Blackhawk 37

Central Valley 51, Ambridge 43

Hopewell at Beaver, ppd.

Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 78, Mt. Pleasant 39

Uniontown 66, Yough 61

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 58, Ligonier Valley 27

Apollo-Ridge 62, Valley 53

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood 56, Charleroi 47

Washington 59, Brownsville, 18

Beth-Center 48, Waynesburg Central 41

Class 2A

Section 4

California 71, Monessen 62

Class A

Section 3

Eden Christian 53, Propel Andrew Street 27

Imani Christian 68, St. Joseph 54

Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Nonconference

Sewickley Academy 39, Clairton 37

South Fayette 51, Ringgold 40

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 77, Aliquippa 39

Chartiers Valley 58, Laurel Highlands 54

Bethel Park 51, Grove City 49

Jeannette 51, East Allegheny 45

Fox Chapel 72, Upper St. Clair 70

Frazier 54, Southmoreland 39

Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51

Thomas Jefferson 67, Peters Township 59

Shenango 61, Mohawk 42

Baldwin 81, Seneca Valley 63

Albert Gallatin 70, Trinity 58

Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49

Bishop Canevin 72, Seton LaSalle 40

Penn-Trafford 57, Canon-McMillan 40

West Mifflin 60, Serra Catholic 41

Shaler 70, Derry 58

Avonworth 70, Northgate 30

West Allegheny 60, Beaver Falls 56

Aquinas Academy 87, Nazareth Prep 78 (OT)

New Brighton 49, Riverside 40

First Love Christian 71, Sto-Rox 39

Union at Laurel, ppd.

Freedom at Ellwood City, ppd.

West Greene at McGuffey, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Ambridge, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at South Park, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 4

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 1:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Beth-Center at Monessen, 1:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Avella, 1:30 p.m.

Beaver at South Fayette, ppd.

Armstrong at DuBois, ppd.

Riverview at Burrell, 2:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Greenville, 2:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Highlands, 2:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.

Central Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Butler at Wheeling Central Catholic (WV), ppd.

Cornell at Northgate, 4:30 p.m.

Erie McDowell at Pine-Richland, 5 p.m.

Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Berlin-BrothersValley, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Nonconference

Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 25

Yough 52, Jeannette 14

Eden Christian 52, Leechburg 20

Hampton 51, Deer Lakes 17

Mohawk 60, Rochester 42

Kennedy Catholic 46, Shaler 34

West Greene at McGuffey, ppd.

Hampton at Knoch, ppd.

Indiana at Uniontown, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 12 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at South Side, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 1:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 10 a.m.

Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 11 a.m.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 11:30 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 12 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Aquinas Academy, 12 p.m.

Beth-Center at Monessen, 12 p.m.

Carlynton at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Riverview at Burrell, 1 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 1:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Laurel, 2 p.m.

Blackhawk at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Moon at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s schedule

Kiski Duals

8 a.m.: Kiski Area vs. Mt. Lebanon; Waynesburg vs. Penn-Trafford; Franklin Regional vs. Seneca Valley; Canon-McMillan vs. Mars

9:15: Kiski Area vs. Mars; Waynesburg vs. Mt. Lebanon; Franklin Regional vs. Penn-Trafford; Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley

10:30: Kiski Area vs. Seneca Valley; Waynesburg vs. Mars; Franklin Regional vs. Mt. Lebanon; Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford

11:45: Kiski Area vs. Penn-Trafford; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley; Franklin Regional vs. Mars; Canon-McMillan vs. Mt. Lebanon

1 p.m.: Kiski Area vs. Waynesburg; Franklin Regional vs. Canon-McMillan; Mars vs. Seneca Valley; Mt. Lebanon vs. Penn-Trafford

Burgettstown Duals

Burgettstown, Upper St. Clair, South Fayette, Chartiers Valley, 10 a.m.

Hampton Duals

Hampton, Hempfield, Thomas Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant, Fox Chapel, Quaker Valley, 8:30 a.m.

Southmoreland Duals

Southmoreland, Frazier, North Star, Greensburg Salem, Pine-Richland, Fort Cherry, Albert Gallatin, Derry, Butler, Beth-Center, Elizabeth Forward, Highlands, 8 a.m.

Brookville Duals

Brookville, Burrell, Chestnut Ridge, 11 a.m.

North Allegheny Tournament

North Allegheny, North Hills, Latrobe, Grove City, Norwin, Belle Vernon, Trinity, Freedom, General McLane, 8:30 a.m.

Nonconference

Moon at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.

Tyrone at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.