High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 22, 2021
Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 12:32 AM
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 85, Butler 62
Pine-Richland at North Hills, ppd.
Section 3
Hempfield 51, Norwin 50
Class 5A
Section 2
New Castle 60, Moon 28
Section 3
Franklin Regional 71, Kiski Area 47
McKeesport 68, Gateway 52
Latrobe 53, Woodland Hills 52
Section 4
Plum 46, Hampton 37
Mars 79, Indiana 33
Indiana at Shaler, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 62, Burrell 43
Keystone Oaks at Derry, ppd.
Knoch at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 40, Blackhawk 37
Central Valley 51, Ambridge 43
Hopewell at Beaver, ppd.
Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 78, Mt. Pleasant 39
Uniontown 66, Yough 61
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 58, Ligonier Valley 27
Apollo-Ridge 62, Valley 53
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Brentwood 56, Charleroi 47
Washington 59, Brownsville, 18
Beth-Center 48, Waynesburg Central 41
Class 2A
Section 4
California 71, Monessen 62
Class A
Section 3
Eden Christian 53, Propel Andrew Street 27
Imani Christian 68, St. Joseph 54
Neighborhood Academy at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Nonconference
Sewickley Academy 39, Clairton 37
South Fayette 51, Ringgold 40
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 77, Aliquippa 39
Chartiers Valley 58, Laurel Highlands 54
Bethel Park 51, Grove City 49
Jeannette 51, East Allegheny 45
Fox Chapel 72, Upper St. Clair 70
Frazier 54, Southmoreland 39
Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51
Thomas Jefferson 67, Peters Township 59
Shenango 61, Mohawk 42
Baldwin 81, Seneca Valley 63
Albert Gallatin 70, Trinity 58
Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49
Bishop Canevin 72, Seton LaSalle 40
Penn-Trafford 57, Canon-McMillan 40
West Mifflin 60, Serra Catholic 41
Shaler 70, Derry 58
Avonworth 70, Northgate 30
West Allegheny 60, Beaver Falls 56
Aquinas Academy 87, Nazareth Prep 78 (OT)
New Brighton 49, Riverside 40
First Love Christian 71, Sto-Rox 39
Union at Laurel, ppd.
Freedom at Ellwood City, ppd.
West Greene at McGuffey, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Ambridge, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at South Park, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 4
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 1:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Beth-Center at Monessen, 1:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Avella, 1:30 p.m.
Beaver at South Fayette, ppd.
Armstrong at DuBois, ppd.
Riverview at Burrell, 2:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Greenville, 2:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Highlands, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.
Central Valley at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Butler at Wheeling Central Catholic (WV), ppd.
Cornell at Northgate, 4:30 p.m.
Erie McDowell at Pine-Richland, 5 p.m.
Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Berlin-BrothersValley, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Tyrone, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 22
Nonconference
Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 25
Yough 52, Jeannette 14
Eden Christian 52, Leechburg 20
Hampton 51, Deer Lakes 17
Mohawk 60, Rochester 42
Kennedy Catholic 46, Shaler 34
West Greene at McGuffey, ppd.
Hampton at Knoch, ppd.
Indiana at Uniontown, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Ambridge, 1:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 12 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at South Side, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Aliquippa, 1:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 10 a.m.
Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 11 a.m.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 11:30 a.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 12 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Aquinas Academy, 12 p.m.
Beth-Center at Monessen, 12 p.m.
Carlynton at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Riverview at Burrell, 1 p.m.
South Fayette at Montour, 1:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Laurel, 2 p.m.
Blackhawk at North Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Moon at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, 2:30 p.m.
Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s schedule
Kiski Duals
8 a.m.: Kiski Area vs. Mt. Lebanon; Waynesburg vs. Penn-Trafford; Franklin Regional vs. Seneca Valley; Canon-McMillan vs. Mars
9:15: Kiski Area vs. Mars; Waynesburg vs. Mt. Lebanon; Franklin Regional vs. Penn-Trafford; Canon-McMillan vs. Seneca Valley
10:30: Kiski Area vs. Seneca Valley; Waynesburg vs. Mars; Franklin Regional vs. Mt. Lebanon; Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford
11:45: Kiski Area vs. Penn-Trafford; Waynesburg vs. Seneca Valley; Franklin Regional vs. Mars; Canon-McMillan vs. Mt. Lebanon
1 p.m.: Kiski Area vs. Waynesburg; Franklin Regional vs. Canon-McMillan; Mars vs. Seneca Valley; Mt. Lebanon vs. Penn-Trafford
Burgettstown Duals
Burgettstown, Upper St. Clair, South Fayette, Chartiers Valley, 10 a.m.
Hampton Duals
Hampton, Hempfield, Thomas Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant, Fox Chapel, Quaker Valley, 8:30 a.m.
Southmoreland Duals
Southmoreland, Frazier, North Star, Greensburg Salem, Pine-Richland, Fort Cherry, Albert Gallatin, Derry, Butler, Beth-Center, Elizabeth Forward, Highlands, 8 a.m.
Brookville Duals
Brookville, Burrell, Chestnut Ridge, 11 a.m.
North Allegheny Tournament
North Allegheny, North Hills, Latrobe, Grove City, Norwin, Belle Vernon, Trinity, Freedom, General McLane, 8:30 a.m.
Nonconference
Moon at Central Catholic, 12 p.m.
Tyrone at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
