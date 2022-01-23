High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Monessen 69, Jefferson-Morgan 43

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 76, Ringgold 56

Central Catholic 75, Pine-Richland 61

Chartiers Valley 64, West Shamokin 56

DuBois 60, Indiana 48

Eden Christian 65, Winchester Thurston 64

Ellwood City 74, St. Joseph 44

Geibel 57, Leechburg 54

Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, ppd.

North Catholic 70, Seneca Valley 57

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82, Nazareth Prep 47

Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Shaler 94, Carrick 56

South Fayette 68, Albert Gallatin 42

Upper St. Clair 64, Obama Academy 41

PBC Legends Classic

At Moon

Carlynton 60, Beaver Falls 38

Hampton 61, Moon 47

Ron Galbreath Classic

At Westminster

Neshannock 56, Grove City 50

Kennedy Catholic 54, Union 46

Mars 68, Hickory 41

New Castle 69, Knoch 47

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 48, North Hills 20

Pine-Richland 59, Shaler 45

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 57, Connellsville 45

Class 4A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 57, Belle Vernon 39

Southmoreland 50, Mt. Pleasant 26

Class 3A

Section 2

McGuffey 63, Washington 21

Nonsection

Burgettstown 51, Ringgold 32

Butler at Freeport, ppd.

Eden Christian 46, Sewickley Academy 24

Fort Cherry at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Blacklick Valley 34

Highlands 55, Ellis School 18

Indiana 70, Redbank Valley 47

Laurel 56, Shenango 37

Leechburg at Geibel, ppd.

Monessen 64, Jeannette 19

Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Union 47, Beaver Falls 41

Joey Fabus Memorial Classic

At Bethel Park

Bethel Park 72, Woodland Hills 50

Carlynton 47, Steel Valley 41

South Fayette 60, Peters Township 54

Upper St. Clair 60, Oakland Catholic 59

PBC Classic

At Aliquippa

Avonworth 43, Hopewell 38

Bishop Canevin 52, Winchester Thurston 28

Lincoln Park 49, Aliquippa 32

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, Obama Academy 29

Quaker Valley 50, Westinghouse 34

At Moon

Moon 54, Mars 24

Montour 61, Sto-Rox 34

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Burgettstown Tournament

First place

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Giavonie Schipani, North Hills, 5-0

113: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Johnny Baiano, South Fayette, 1-0

120: Huntter Gould, Conneaut d. Connor Demcher, Pottsville, 3-0

126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Dalton Monger, Pottsville, 5:29

132: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Brayden White, Highlands, 5:17

138: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley d. Parrish McFarland, Pottsville, 7-2

145: Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 5:45

152: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny t.f. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 17-1, 4:48

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny m.d. Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley, 14-3

172: Logan Gross, Maplewood d. Mikey Ewing, Washington, 13-8

189: Cole Karpinski, Greenville p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 5:16

215: Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley m.d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 12-2

285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Cam Carter-Green, Washington, 5-2

Third place

106: Elijah Brosius, Cranberry m.d. Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry, 12-1

113: Seth Burns, West Greene d. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 9-4

120: James Anderson, South Fayette m.d. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 11-1

126: Aiden Burford, Highlands m.d. Connor Reszkoski, Cranberry, 10-0

132: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton d. Nick Jones, West Allegheny, 6-4, SV

138: Dane Wenner, Cranberry d. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 7-3

145: Cody Hamilton, Grove City d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 0-0, 0:17

152: Caiden Brock, Elizabeth Forward d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 5-4

160: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry p. D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown, 4:36

172: Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland d. Evan Letky, North Hills, 2-0

189: Brayden McFetridge, Cranberry p. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 2:28

215: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland p. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 1:29

285: Grant Lapachinsky, Pottsville p. Mason Sisler, Jefferson-Morgan, 1:35

Fifth place

106: Madilyn Enterline, Greenville d. Cadyn Shetler, Maplewood, 4-2

113: Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny p. Michael Stanley, Cranberry, 1:53

120: Don Lindsey, Central Valley p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 3:10

126: Braydon Porter, Greenville d. Chase Schepis, West Allegheny, 7-0

132: Dom Oliastro, South Fayette d. Cohlman Carpenter, South Fayette, 7-4

138: Curtis Brown, West Allegheny d. Parker Smith, West Greene, 11-5

145: Riley Kneeland, Greenville d. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 1-0

152: Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair d. Caleb Springer, Greenville, 9-4

160: Michael Ulrey, Shaler d. Devyn Fleeger, Cranberry, 3-1

172: Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair p. Angelo Markey, Highlands, 2:43

189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem inj. def. Andrew Palochak, Hopewell

215: Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry d. Andrew Szymczak, North Hills, 10-2, 4:31

285: Mason Neiderhiser, Southmoreland, wbf.

Team results: 1. Burgettstown, 217.5; 2. West Allegheny, 179; 3. Pottsville, 127; 4. Highlands, 125; 5. Cranberry, 124.5.

Mercer VFW Tournament

First place

106: Logan Powell, Clarion p. Leyton Zacherl, Commodore Perry, 4:40

113: Colin Bartley, Laurel md. Caleb Anderson, Meadville, 10-2

120: Max Formaini, Armstrong d. Ryan Double, Slippery Rock, 8-3

126: Blake Foulk, Cochranton p. Sam Jacobs, Armstrong, 4:45

132: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Jack Martinec, Cochranton, 2-1

138: Mason Gourley, Clarion p. Trenton Mead, Sheffield, 3:40

145: Caullin Summers, Sharpsville d. David Ray, Westmont Hilltop, 3-2

152: Christian Hacker, Sharon p. Landon Mead, Sheffield, 3:55

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel md. Stetson Boozer, Cochranton, 16-7

172: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong inj. def. Justin Pearce, Slippery Rock

189: Griffin Buzzell, Meadville md. Jackson Carico, Cambridge Springs, 10-0

215: Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport d. Rhoan Woodrow, Meadville, 4-3

285: Mike Mazurek, Sharon d. Danah Campbell, Sheffield, 3-2

Third place

106: Ben Fuller, Meadville d. Lexi Doerflinger, Slippery Rock, 6-0

113: Carter Wise, Mercer d. Hunter Geibel, Commodore Perry, 3-2

120: Preston Gorton, Cambridge Springs p. Wyatt Daisley, Coudersport, 1:30

126: Brody Beck, Cambridge Springs d. Collin Brown, Sheffield, 5-2

132: Jonathon Bissell, Sharpsville p. Alex Kinder, Meadville, 3:12

138: Owen Deutschlander, Coudersport inj. def. Connor Kearns, Meadville

145: Brighton Anderson, Meadville p. Michael Kinzey, Armstrong), 2:47

152: James Culvey, Coudersport p. Stephen Hanley, Westmont Hilltop, 2:40

160: Josh Divens, Sharpsville p. Felice Panebianco, Westmont Hilltop, 4:33

172: Clayton Smith, Commodore Perry p. Christopher Maynard, Cochranton, 2:55

189: Tony Pilosi, Slippery Rock p. Louden Gledhill, Cochranton, 4:12

215: Corbin Johnston, Armstrong p. Jordan Miller, Cambridge Springs, 2:47

285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Garrett Hodak, Cambridge Springs, 4:00

Fifth place

106: Bryden Letendre, Sheffield inj. def. Kyle Lantz, Cochranton

113: Alec Formaini, Armstrong p. Daylend Schlosser, Cochranton, 2:48

120: Ebin Everett, Sharon d. Chaden Hart, Cochranton, 3-1

126: Zane Lynch (Slippery Rock) md. Tom Hetzer, Laurel, 14-4

132: Aric Learn, Armstrong d. Joshua Tomaosovic, Slippery Rock, 5-1

138: Kyle Huya, Cambridge Springs md. Zane McClelland, Slippery Rock, 12-2

145: Charles Krepp, Laurel p. Chase Beck, Cambridge Springs, 2:21

152: Aaron Butler, Knoch inj. def. Michael Berger, Mercer

160: Mitchell Tingley, Commodore Perry d. John Wright, Coudersport, 6-2

172: Avante Hall (Mercer) dq. Ty Tidball, Meadville, FMC

189: Chase Tinstman, Laurel p. Dozick Zablocki, Armstrong, 2:00

215: Hunter Yeager, Commodore Perry d. Logan Edmonds, Clarion, 9-2

285: Joshua Beal, Clarion p. Cooper Rossman, Coudersport, 2:05

WPIAL section team tournaments

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Latrobe

Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

At North Allegheny

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Section 4

At Peters Township

Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

At Beth-Center

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 2

At Quaker Valley

Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.

Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

At Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.

Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.

