High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2021

Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 11:00 PM

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 82, North Hills 75

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 56, Hopewell 47

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at South Park, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 4

Waynesburg Central 82, Charleroi 58

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH 95, South Side 47

Nonsection

Northgate 75, Cornell 61

Mt. Lebanon 52, Penn Hills 48

Burrell 47, Riverview 41

Frazier 56, Chartiers-Houston 48

Shady Side Academy 59, Sewickley Academy 31

Upper St. Clair 76, South Fayette 45

Highlands 83, Kiski Area 42

Aquinas Academy 86, Avella 74

McDowell 66, Pine-Richland 60

Beth-Center 63, Monessen 50

Berlin-BrothersValley 71, Bishop Canevin 63

Central Valley 55, Moon 48

New Castle 59, Lincoln Park 58

Neshannock 67, Greenville 54

St. Joseph 75, Propel Montour 61

Cornerstone Prep 62, Cheswick Christian Academy 45

Butler 86, Erie 78

Central Catholic 48, North Catholic 25

Greensburg Central Catholic 76, Geibel 63

Tyrone 82, Indiana 12

Springdale 52, Jeannette 50

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Butler at Wheeling Central Catholic, W.Va., ppd.

Armstrong at DuBois, ppd.

Beaver at South Fayette, ppd.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell 52, Ambridge 36

Section 3

Yough 48, Ligonier Valley 38

Class 3A

Section 2

Waynesburg 68, Charleroi 54

Section 3

Avonworth 53, South Allegheny 34

Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 70, South Side 53

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Aliquippa 39

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 44, Nazareth Prep 8

North Catholic 57, Blackhawk 38

Kiski Area 33, Greensburg Salem 31

Laurel 64, St. Joseph 13

Monessen 54, Beth-Center 14

Penn Hills 54, Oakland Catholic 41

Serra Catholic 61, Fort Cherry 41

Trinity 49, Chartiers Valley 42

Bethel Park 61, Seneca Valley 36

Carlynton 57, Cornell 21

South Fayette 67, Montour 46

Peters Township 67, Moon 57

Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, ppd.

Riverview at Burrell, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Lincoln Park at New Castle, ppd.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Brookville Duals

Burrell 36, Brookville 32

120: Cayden Walter, Brookville d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 3-1, SV

126: Owen Reinsel, Brookville m.d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 13-4

132: Nick Salerno, Burrell p. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville, 0:54

138: Aaron Edwards, Burrell p. Burke Fleming, Brookville, 4:46

145: Ian Oswalt, Burrell p. Josh Popson, Brookville, 1:41

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Coyha Brown, Brookville, 0:57

172: Wyatt Griffin, Brookville m.d. Colby Christie, Burrell, 11-1

189: Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville d. Cole Clark, Burrell, 5-3

215: Bryce Rafferty, Brookville p. Phil Walsh, Burrell, 1:31

Chestnut Ridge 33, Burrell 30

106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 0:58

120: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 5-0

126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell d. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 6-2

132: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, 6-4

138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell p. Colton Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 1:23

145: Jack Moyer, Chestnut Ridge d. Aaron Edwards, Burrell, 3-1

152: Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 20-9

160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Trevor Weyandt, Chestnut Ridge, 0:53

172: Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge t.f. Colby Christie, Burrell, 16-1, 4:08

189: Cole Clark, Burrell p. Kie Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 2:44

215: Nick Presnell, Chestnut Ridge p. Dylan Slahtovsky, Burrell, 2:41

285: Dom Claar, Chestnut Ridge p. Phil Walsh, Burrell, 0:25

Chestnut Ridge 38, Brookville 28

Cavalier Duals

Waynesburg 66, Penn-Trafford 3

Waynesburg 72, Mt. Lebanon 4

Waynesburg 57, Franklin Regional 3

Waynesburg 42, Seneca Valley 12

Waynesburg 66, Kiski Area 6

Seneca Valley 49, Franklin Regional 11

Seneca Valley 45, Canon-McMillan 19

Seneca Valley 33, Kiski Area 28

Seneca Valley 59, Mt. Lebanon 11

Franklin Regional 41, Canon-McMillan 29

Franklin Regional 66, Mars 6

Franklin Regional 48, Penn-Trafford 28

Canon-McMIllan 54, Mars 17

Canon-McMillan 39, Penn-Trafford 21

Canon-McMillan 59, Mt. Lebanon 18

Kiski Area 48, Mt. Lebanon 14

Kiski Area 54, Mars 18

Penn-Trafford 39, Kiski Area 26

Penn-Trafford 47, Mars 24

Mars 38, Mt. Lebanon 20

Southmoreland Holiday Classic Duals

Session 1

Pine-Richland 48, Frazier 24

Southmoreland 50, Albert Gallatin 16

Butler 41, North Star 26

Beth-Center 39, Derry 9

Greensburg Salem 30, Fort Cherry 21

Elizabeth Forward 51, Highlands 30

Session 2

Southmoreland 48, Frazier 24

North Star 37, Derry 36 (criteria G)

Greensburg Salem 38, Pine-Richland 28

Fort Cherry 35, Albert Gallatin 30

Beth-Center 44, Highlands 18

Butler 43, Elizabeth Forward 18

Session 3

Pine-Richland 35, Albert Gallatin 29

Southmoreland 36, Fort Cherry 29

Highlands 36, Derry 30

Greensburg Salem 54, Frazier 18

Butler 44, Beth-Center 24

North Star 52, Elizabeth Forward 18

Session 4

Pine-Richland 36, Southmoreland 33

Greensburg Salem 48, Albert Gallatin 12

Fort Cherry 36, Frazier 24

North Star 42, Highlands 27

Butler 53, Derry 16

Beth-Center 41, Elizabeth Forward 27

Championship match

Butler 51, Greensburg Salem 18

Third-place match

Beth-Center 39, Pine-Richland 24

Fifth-place match

North Star 42, Southmoreland 24

Seventh-place match

Elizabeth Forward 47, Fort Cherry 18

Ninth-place match

Albert Gallatin 36, Highlands 24

Eleventh-place match

Derry 54, Frazier 18

Hampton Duals

Hempfield 48, Mt. Pleasant 24

Hempfield 58, Fox Chapel 16

Hempfield 47, Hampton 24

Hempfield 46, Quaker Valley 27

Hempfield 40, Thomas Jefferson 34

Thomas Jefferson 33, Quaker Valley 29

Thomas Jefferson 46, Mt. Pleasant 23

Thomas Jefferson 53, Fox Chapel 12

Thomas Jefferson 48, Hampton 23

Mt. Pleasant 42, Quaker Valley 21

Mt. Pleasant 64, Fox Chapel 6

Mt. Pleasant 52, Hampton 24

Quaker Valley 46, Fox Chapel 21

Quaker Valley 36, Hampton 27

Hampton 39, Fox Chapel 33

Burgettstown Duals

Burgettstown 57, Chartiers Valley 17

Burgettstown 65, Upper St. Clair 3

Burgettstown 69, South Fayette 6

South Fayette 36, Chartiers Valley 27

Chartiers Valley 40, Upper St. Clair 22

North Allegheny Invitational

Finals

106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills t.fall. Carson Handra, Norwin, 18-3 (4:27).

113: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe pinned Sam Horton, North Allegheny, :16.

120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny pinned Lucio Angelicchio, Latrobe, 2:00.

126: Blake Reihner, Trinity dec. Nick Gorman, North Allegheny, 6-5.

132: Nate Roth, Latrobe pinned Nathan Monteparte, 3:03.

138: Micah Finley, Trinity pinned Gabe Golden, Latrobe, 1:16.

145: John Altieri, Norwin dec. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 3-1.

152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. A.J. Rohan, North Allegheny, 3-2.

160: Jackson Spires, General McLane dec. Chase Kranitz, 6-2.

172: Magnus Lloyd, General McLane dec. Cody Stempka, General McLane, 8-2.

189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom major dec. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 12-3.

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon pinned Brady Leczo, North Allegheny, 2:01.

285: Tyson Brophy, Trinity dec. Chad Metikosh, 2-0.

Laurel Duals

Ellwood City 39, New Castle 24

Lakeview 40, Ellwood City 30

West Mifflin 52, Ellwood City 12

Laurel 66, Ellwood City 9

Mercer 42 Ellwood City 24

Nonconference

Beaver 31, Carlynton 30 (Beaver wins due to less forfeits)

Moon at Central Catholic (n)

Tyrone at Indiana (n)

