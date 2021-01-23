High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2021
Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 11:00 PM
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 82, North Hills 75
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge 56, Hopewell 47
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at South Park, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 4
Waynesburg Central 82, Charleroi 58
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH 95, South Side 47
Nonsection
Northgate 75, Cornell 61
Mt. Lebanon 52, Penn Hills 48
Burrell 47, Riverview 41
Frazier 56, Chartiers-Houston 48
Shady Side Academy 59, Sewickley Academy 31
Upper St. Clair 76, South Fayette 45
Highlands 83, Kiski Area 42
Aquinas Academy 86, Avella 74
McDowell 66, Pine-Richland 60
Beth-Center 63, Monessen 50
Berlin-BrothersValley 71, Bishop Canevin 63
Central Valley 55, Moon 48
New Castle 59, Lincoln Park 58
Neshannock 67, Greenville 54
St. Joseph 75, Propel Montour 61
Cornerstone Prep 62, Cheswick Christian Academy 45
Butler 86, Erie 78
Central Catholic 48, North Catholic 25
Greensburg Central Catholic 76, Geibel 63
Tyrone 82, Indiana 12
Springdale 52, Jeannette 50
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Butler at Wheeling Central Catholic, W.Va., ppd.
Armstrong at DuBois, ppd.
Beaver at South Fayette, ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell 52, Ambridge 36
Section 3
Yough 48, Ligonier Valley 38
Class 3A
Section 2
Waynesburg 68, Charleroi 54
Section 3
Avonworth 53, South Allegheny 34
Brentwood at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 70, South Side 53
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Aliquippa 39
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 44, Nazareth Prep 8
North Catholic 57, Blackhawk 38
Kiski Area 33, Greensburg Salem 31
Laurel 64, St. Joseph 13
Monessen 54, Beth-Center 14
Penn Hills 54, Oakland Catholic 41
Serra Catholic 61, Fort Cherry 41
Trinity 49, Chartiers Valley 42
Bethel Park 61, Seneca Valley 36
Carlynton 57, Cornell 21
South Fayette 67, Montour 46
Peters Township 67, Moon 57
Mt. Pleasant at Connellsville, ppd.
Riverview at Burrell, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, ppd.
Lincoln Park at New Castle, ppd.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Brookville Duals
Burrell 36, Brookville 32
120: Cayden Walter, Brookville d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 3-1, SV
126: Owen Reinsel, Brookville m.d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 13-4
132: Nick Salerno, Burrell p. Brecken Cieleski, Brookville, 0:54
138: Aaron Edwards, Burrell p. Burke Fleming, Brookville, 4:46
145: Ian Oswalt, Burrell p. Josh Popson, Brookville, 1:41
160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Coyha Brown, Brookville, 0:57
172: Wyatt Griffin, Brookville m.d. Colby Christie, Burrell, 11-1
189: Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville d. Cole Clark, Burrell, 5-3
215: Bryce Rafferty, Brookville p. Phil Walsh, Burrell, 1:31
Chestnut Ridge 33, Burrell 30
106: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Brock Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, 0:58
120: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 5-0
126: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell d. Kobi Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, 6-2
132: Nick Salerno, Burrell d. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, 6-4
138: Ian Oswalt, Burrell p. Colton Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 1:23
145: Jack Moyer, Chestnut Ridge d. Aaron Edwards, Burrell, 3-1
152: Luke Moore, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 20-9
160: AJ Corrado, Burrell p. Trevor Weyandt, Chestnut Ridge, 0:53
172: Daniel Moore, Chestnut Ridge t.f. Colby Christie, Burrell, 16-1, 4:08
189: Cole Clark, Burrell p. Kie Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 2:44
215: Nick Presnell, Chestnut Ridge p. Dylan Slahtovsky, Burrell, 2:41
285: Dom Claar, Chestnut Ridge p. Phil Walsh, Burrell, 0:25
Chestnut Ridge 38, Brookville 28
Cavalier Duals
Waynesburg 66, Penn-Trafford 3
Waynesburg 72, Mt. Lebanon 4
Waynesburg 57, Franklin Regional 3
Waynesburg 42, Seneca Valley 12
Waynesburg 66, Kiski Area 6
Seneca Valley 49, Franklin Regional 11
Seneca Valley 45, Canon-McMillan 19
Seneca Valley 33, Kiski Area 28
Seneca Valley 59, Mt. Lebanon 11
Franklin Regional 41, Canon-McMillan 29
Franklin Regional 66, Mars 6
Franklin Regional 48, Penn-Trafford 28
Canon-McMIllan 54, Mars 17
Canon-McMillan 39, Penn-Trafford 21
Canon-McMillan 59, Mt. Lebanon 18
Kiski Area 48, Mt. Lebanon 14
Kiski Area 54, Mars 18
Penn-Trafford 39, Kiski Area 26
Penn-Trafford 47, Mars 24
Mars 38, Mt. Lebanon 20
Southmoreland Holiday Classic Duals
Session 1
Pine-Richland 48, Frazier 24
Southmoreland 50, Albert Gallatin 16
Butler 41, North Star 26
Beth-Center 39, Derry 9
Greensburg Salem 30, Fort Cherry 21
Elizabeth Forward 51, Highlands 30
Session 2
Southmoreland 48, Frazier 24
North Star 37, Derry 36 (criteria G)
Greensburg Salem 38, Pine-Richland 28
Fort Cherry 35, Albert Gallatin 30
Beth-Center 44, Highlands 18
Butler 43, Elizabeth Forward 18
Session 3
Pine-Richland 35, Albert Gallatin 29
Southmoreland 36, Fort Cherry 29
Highlands 36, Derry 30
Greensburg Salem 54, Frazier 18
Butler 44, Beth-Center 24
North Star 52, Elizabeth Forward 18
Session 4
Pine-Richland 36, Southmoreland 33
Greensburg Salem 48, Albert Gallatin 12
Fort Cherry 36, Frazier 24
North Star 42, Highlands 27
Butler 53, Derry 16
Beth-Center 41, Elizabeth Forward 27
Championship match
Butler 51, Greensburg Salem 18
Third-place match
Beth-Center 39, Pine-Richland 24
Fifth-place match
North Star 42, Southmoreland 24
Seventh-place match
Elizabeth Forward 47, Fort Cherry 18
Ninth-place match
Albert Gallatin 36, Highlands 24
Eleventh-place match
Derry 54, Frazier 18
Hampton Duals
Hempfield 48, Mt. Pleasant 24
Hempfield 58, Fox Chapel 16
Hempfield 47, Hampton 24
Hempfield 46, Quaker Valley 27
Hempfield 40, Thomas Jefferson 34
Thomas Jefferson 33, Quaker Valley 29
Thomas Jefferson 46, Mt. Pleasant 23
Thomas Jefferson 53, Fox Chapel 12
Thomas Jefferson 48, Hampton 23
Mt. Pleasant 42, Quaker Valley 21
Mt. Pleasant 64, Fox Chapel 6
Mt. Pleasant 52, Hampton 24
Quaker Valley 46, Fox Chapel 21
Quaker Valley 36, Hampton 27
Hampton 39, Fox Chapel 33
Burgettstown Duals
Burgettstown 57, Chartiers Valley 17
Burgettstown 65, Upper St. Clair 3
Burgettstown 69, South Fayette 6
South Fayette 36, Chartiers Valley 27
Chartiers Valley 40, Upper St. Clair 22
North Allegheny Invitational
Finals
106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills t.fall. Carson Handra, Norwin, 18-3 (4:27).
113: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe pinned Sam Horton, North Allegheny, :16.
120: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny pinned Lucio Angelicchio, Latrobe, 2:00.
126: Blake Reihner, Trinity dec. Nick Gorman, North Allegheny, 6-5.
132: Nate Roth, Latrobe pinned Nathan Monteparte, 3:03.
138: Micah Finley, Trinity pinned Gabe Golden, Latrobe, 1:16.
145: John Altieri, Norwin dec. Max Stedeford, North Allegheny, 3-1.
152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe dec. A.J. Rohan, North Allegheny, 3-2.
160: Jackson Spires, General McLane dec. Chase Kranitz, 6-2.
172: Magnus Lloyd, General McLane dec. Cody Stempka, General McLane, 8-2.
189: Trent Schultheis, Freedom major dec. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 12-3.
215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon pinned Brady Leczo, North Allegheny, 2:01.
285: Tyson Brophy, Trinity dec. Chad Metikosh, 2-0.
Laurel Duals
Ellwood City 39, New Castle 24
Lakeview 40, Ellwood City 30
West Mifflin 52, Ellwood City 12
Laurel 66, Ellwood City 9
Mercer 42 Ellwood City 24
Nonconference
Beaver 31, Carlynton 30 (Beaver wins due to less forfeits)
Moon at Central Catholic (n)
Tyrone at Indiana (n)
