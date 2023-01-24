High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Beaver Falls 79, Rochester 52
Hillel Academy 48, Propel Montour 35
Monessen 45, Brownsville 43
Propel Andrew Street 51, Redeemer Christian School 17
South Allegheny 59, Mars 55
Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55
City League
Allderdice 70, Westinghouse 38
Obama Academy 78, Perry Traditional Academy 47
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 a.m.
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Section 3
Imani Christian at Hillel Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32
Neighborhood Academy at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Baldwin 52, Peters Township 49
Mt. Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32
Chartiers Valley 66, Canon-McMillan 50
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum 39, Franklin Regional 35
Section 2
Armstrong 62, North Hills 27
Fox Chapel 61, New Castle 24
Hampton 58, Mars 53
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 62, Connellsville 15
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 69, Valley 36
North Catholic 59, Freeport 40
Knoch 49, Highlands 38
Section 3
Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24
Elizabeth Forward 64, Uniontown 17
Laurel Highlands 63, Southmoreland 23
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 52, South Side 44
Rochester 60, Sewickley Academy 53
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Steel Valley 39
Springdale 55, Serra Catholic 16
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 58, Beth-Center 23
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 58, Jeannette 26
Aquinas Academy 49, Riverview 31
Beaver Falls 46, Hopewell 39
Eden Christian 63, Sto-Rox 33
Fort Cherry 40, West Greene 30
Keystone Oaks 53, Carlynton 23
Lincoln Park 53, Quaker Valley 50
McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23
Moon 47, Central Valley 43
Northgate 34, New Brighton 3
Pine-Richland 67, Montour 55
Propel Montour 73, Hillel Academy 6
Seton LaSalle 72, Shady Side Academy 45
Shaler 49, Erie 34
South Fayette 81, Indiana 47
South Park 62, Mt. Pleasant 46
St. Joseph 51, Deer Lakes 29
Upper St. Clair 56, Norwin 45
Washington 35, Brentwood 28
West Mifflin 53, South Allegheny 36
Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 25
City League
Allderdice 54, Westinghouse 44
Obama Academy 82, Perry Traditional Academy 15
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton at Ellis School, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 5, Cathedral Prep 1
Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 3
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt Lebanon 1
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson 6, Mars 2
Class A
Chartiers Valley 5, Wheeling Park 0
Montour 6, McDowell 0
Shaler 5, Plum 1
West Allegheny 6, Quaker Valley 4
Fox Chapel 7, Hampton 5
North Hills 6, Moon 0
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 8, Neshannock 4
Central Valley at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Westmont Hilltop at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Swimming
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Boys
Highlands 72, Knoch 31
Girls
Knoch 76, Highlands 20
Wrestling
Monday’s result
Class 3A
Section 6
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, (n)
