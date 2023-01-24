TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 23, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, January 23, 2023 | 11:24 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver Falls 79, Rochester 52

Charleroi 63, Frazier 53

Hillel Academy 48, Propel Montour 35

Monessen 45, Brownsville 43

Propel Andrew Street 51, Redeemer Christian School 17

Riverside 55, Cornell 44

South Allegheny 59, Mars 55

Southmoreland 76, Ligonier Valley 55

City League

Allderdice 70, Westinghouse 38

Brashear 59, Carrick 24

Obama Academy 78, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 a.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Hillel Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Aquinas Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32

Neighborhood Academy at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Baldwin 52, Peters Township 49

Mt. Lebanon 45, Bethel Park 32

Chartiers Valley 66, Canon-McMillan 50

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum 39, Franklin Regional 35

Section 2

Armstrong 62, North Hills 27

Fox Chapel 61, New Castle 24

Hampton 58, Mars 53

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 62, Connellsville 15

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 69, Valley 36

North Catholic 59, Freeport 40

Knoch 49, Highlands 38

Section 3

Belle Vernon 71, Ringgold 24

Elizabeth Forward 64, Uniontown 17

Laurel Highlands 63, Southmoreland 23

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 52, South Side 44

Shenango 62, Freedom 57

Rochester 60, Sewickley Academy 53

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Steel Valley 39

Springdale 55, Serra Catholic 16

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 58, Beth-Center 23

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 58, Jeannette 26

Aquinas Academy 49, Riverview 31

Beaver Falls 46, Hopewell 39

Eden Christian 63, Sto-Rox 33

Fort Cherry 40, West Greene 30

Keystone Oaks 53, Carlynton 23

Lincoln Park 53, Quaker Valley 50

McGuffey 68, Jefferson-Morgan 23

Moon 47, Central Valley 43

Northgate 34, New Brighton 3

Pine-Richland 67, Montour 55

Propel Montour 73, Hillel Academy 6

Seton LaSalle 72, Shady Side Academy 45

Shaler 49, Erie 34

South Fayette 81, Indiana 47

South Park 62, Mt. Pleasant 46

St. Joseph 51, Deer Lakes 29

Union 56, Riverside 17

Upper St. Clair 56, Norwin 45

Washington 35, Brentwood 28

West Mifflin 53, South Allegheny 36

Yough 37, Ligonier Valley 25

City League

Allderdice 54, Westinghouse 44

Brashear 42, Carrick 23

Obama Academy 82, Perry Traditional Academy 15

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Ellis School, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Highlands at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 5, Cathedral Prep 1

Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 3

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt Lebanon 1

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 6, Mars 2

Class A

Chartiers Valley 5, Wheeling Park 0

Montour 6, McDowell 0

Shaler 5, Plum 1

West Allegheny 6, Quaker Valley 4

Fox Chapel 7, Hampton 5

North Hills 6, Moon 0

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 8, Neshannock 4

Central Valley at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Westmont Hilltop at Kiski, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Swimming

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Boys

Highlands 72, Knoch 31

Girls

Knoch 76, Highlands 20

Wrestling

Monday’s result

Class 3A

Section 6

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Westmoreland high school notebook: GCC’s Mack catches Maine’s eye
After WPIAL runner-up finish, Thomas Jefferson spirit squad ready for states
Baldwin spirit squad pleased with WPIAL performance, looks forward to state meet
Penn-Trafford hockey slumping after loss to Franklin Regional
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter