High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2021

Monday, January 25, 2021 | 11:46 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 62, Ringgold 33

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Northgate 44, Chartiers-Houston 39

Section 3

Jeannette 64, Serra Catholic 56

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 52, Western Beaver 39

Section 2

Mapletown 55, Propel Montour 54

West Greene at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 54, Propel Andrew Street 32

Nonsection

Burgettstown 51, Freedom 43

Avonworth 66, Carlynton 49

Neshannock 65, Farrell 24

New Brighton 49, Laurel 48

Springdale 75, Mohawk 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Monessen 35

Sharpsville 62, Bethel Park 51

South Fayette 65, West Mifflin 38

South Side 64, Fort Cherry 58

Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg 52

Winchester Thurston 67, Nazareth Prep 65

Perry Traditional Academy at Plum, ppd.

East Allegheny at Carrick, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.

McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Frazier at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 45, Shaler 31

North Allegheny 66, Penn-Trafford 41

Norwin 49, Pine-Richland 36

Seneca Valley 38, North Hills 21

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 54, Mars 45

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 58, Albert Gallatin 48

Connellsville 37, Ringgold 13

Trinity 85, Laurel Highlands 14

Section 4

Latrobe 59, Greensburg Salem 31

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 65, Burrell 22

Highlands 40, Derry 24

Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 76, Ambridge 50

Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 19

Quaker Valley 60, Central Valley 43

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 44, Yough 33

Southmoreland 60, Ligonier Valley 19

West Mifflin 44, Mt. Pleasant 37

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 43

Laurel 68, Ellwood City 39

North Catholic 58, Riverside 17

Section 2

Washington 72, Bentworth 16

Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.

South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 41

Section 3

Avonworth 54, South Allegheny 27

Brentwood 59, East Allegheny 47

Keystone Oaks 54, Steel Valley 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 49, Sewickley Academy 41

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, New Brighton 15

Aliquippa 54, South Side 33

Section 2

Serra Catholic 69, Beth-Center 30

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 6

Class A

Section 1

Leechburg 27, Propel Andrew Street 24

Nonsection

Avella 48, Carmichaels 39

Bethel Park 55, Gateway 36

Bishop Canevin 56, Carlynton 49

Clairton 59, Jeannette 19

McKeesport 55, Aquinas Academy 22

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Monessen 19

Peters Township 49, Oakland Catholic 45

South Fayette 69, Seton LaSalle 18

St. Joseph 52, Springdale 32

Upper St. Clair 55, Moon 41

Villa Maria Academy 36, Mt. Lebanon 29

California 47, Charleroi 33

Uniontown at Frazier, ppd.

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Riverview, ppd.

Burgettstown at Freedom, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Plum, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Greene, 6:15 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Riverside at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Monday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Girls

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 2, Bethel Park 1

Canon-McMillan 9, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 6, Upper St. Clair 5 (OT)

Class AA

Baldwin 4, Meadville 2

Penn-Trafford at Plum, (n)

Franklin Regional 6, South Fayette 5

Thomas Jefferson 6, West Allegheny 2

Class A

North Catholic 7, North Hills 6 (OT)

Kiski 5, Westmont Hilltop 2

Class B

Avonworth 5, Elizabeth Forward 4

Carrick 7, Bishop Canevin 4

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Meadville at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Sewickley Academy at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; Indiana at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Burrell at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Swimming

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 3

Boys

Shady Side Academy 78, Deer Lakes 73

Girls

Shady Side Academy 79, Deer Lakes 70

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2B

Norwin 60, McKeesport 10

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan 51, Chartiers Valley 23

Waynesburg 71, South Fayette 0

Section 4B

Mt. Lebanon 43, Central Catholic 24

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown 67, South Park 4

Section 2B

Montour 72, Hopewell 3

Nonsection

Knoch 48, Blackhawk 18

Avonworth 33, Bentworth 23

Burrell 40, Penn-Trafford 25

Peters Township 57, Washington 12

Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, (n)

Yough at Blackhawk, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 2A

Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Section 2B

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Moon at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Butler, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Indiana at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Blairsville at Derry, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.

