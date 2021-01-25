High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2021
By:
Monday, January 25, 2021 | 11:46 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 62, Ringgold 33
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 2
Northgate 44, Chartiers-Houston 39
Section 3
Jeannette 64, Serra Catholic 56
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 52, Western Beaver 39
Section 2
Mapletown 55, Propel Montour 54
West Greene at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 54, Propel Andrew Street 32
Nonsection
Burgettstown 51, Freedom 43
Avonworth 66, Carlynton 49
Neshannock 65, Farrell 24
New Brighton 49, Laurel 48
Springdale 75, Mohawk 41
Greensburg Central Catholic 61, Monessen 35
Sharpsville 62, Bethel Park 51
South Fayette 65, West Mifflin 38
South Side 64, Fort Cherry 58
Jefferson-Morgan 56, Waynesburg 52
Winchester Thurston 67, Nazareth Prep 65
Perry Traditional Academy at Plum, ppd.
East Allegheny at Carrick, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.
McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Blackhawk at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Frazier at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Avella at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Aliquippa at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 45, Shaler 31
North Allegheny 66, Penn-Trafford 41
Norwin 49, Pine-Richland 36
Seneca Valley 38, North Hills 21
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 54, Mars 45
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 58, Albert Gallatin 48
Connellsville 37, Ringgold 13
Trinity 85, Laurel Highlands 14
Section 4
Latrobe 59, Greensburg Salem 31
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 65, Burrell 22
Highlands 40, Derry 24
Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 76, Ambridge 50
Blackhawk 67, Hopewell 19
Quaker Valley 60, Central Valley 43
Beaver at New Castle, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 44, Yough 33
Southmoreland 60, Ligonier Valley 19
West Mifflin 44, Mt. Pleasant 37
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 67, Beaver Falls 43
Laurel 68, Ellwood City 39
North Catholic 58, Riverside 17
Section 2
Washington 72, Bentworth 16
Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 41
Section 3
Avonworth 54, South Allegheny 27
Brentwood 59, East Allegheny 47
Keystone Oaks 54, Steel Valley 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 49, Sewickley Academy 41
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 75, New Brighton 15
Aliquippa 54, South Side 33
Section 2
Serra Catholic 69, Beth-Center 30
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston 50, Northgate 6
Class A
Section 1
Leechburg 27, Propel Andrew Street 24
Nonsection
Avella 48, Carmichaels 39
Bethel Park 55, Gateway 36
Bishop Canevin 56, Carlynton 49
Clairton 59, Jeannette 19
McKeesport 55, Aquinas Academy 22
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Monessen 19
Peters Township 49, Oakland Catholic 45
South Fayette 69, Seton LaSalle 18
St. Joseph 52, Springdale 32
Upper St. Clair 55, Moon 41
Villa Maria Academy 36, Mt. Lebanon 29
California 47, Charleroi 33
Uniontown at Frazier, ppd.
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Propel Andrew Street, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Riverview, ppd.
Burgettstown at Freedom, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Plum, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Shady Side Academy at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at West Greene, 6:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Riverside at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Avella at California, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Monday’s results
Boys
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0
Girls
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Seneca Valley 2, Bethel Park 1
Canon-McMillan 9, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 6, Upper St. Clair 5 (OT)
Class AA
Baldwin 4, Meadville 2
Penn-Trafford at Plum, (n)
Franklin Regional 6, South Fayette 5
Thomas Jefferson 6, West Allegheny 2
Class A
North Catholic 7, North Hills 6 (OT)
Kiski 5, Westmont Hilltop 2
Class B
Avonworth 5, Elizabeth Forward 4
Carrick 7, Bishop Canevin 4
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
North Allegheny at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Meadville at Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Sewickley Academy at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; Indiana at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Burrell at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Trinity at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Swimming
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 3
Boys
Shady Side Academy 78, Deer Lakes 73
Girls
Shady Side Academy 79, Deer Lakes 70
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 2B
Norwin 60, McKeesport 10
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan 51, Chartiers Valley 23
Waynesburg 71, South Fayette 0
Section 4B
Mt. Lebanon 43, Central Catholic 24
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown 67, South Park 4
Section 2B
Montour 72, Hopewell 3
Nonsection
Knoch 48, Blackhawk 18
Avonworth 33, Bentworth 23
Burrell 40, Penn-Trafford 25
Peters Township 57, Washington 12
Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, (n)
Yough at Blackhawk, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 2A
Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Section 2B
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Moon at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Butler, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Indiana at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Blairsville at Derry, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 5 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
