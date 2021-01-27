High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2021

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 12:36 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 74, North Hills 65 (OT)

Pine-Richland 76, Seneca Valley 60

Class 5A

Section 3

McKeesport 52, Kiski Area 40

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Highlands 56, Hampton 55

Mars 91, Shaler 58

Armstrong at Plum, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 55, Burrell 53

Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.

Derry at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 78, Ambridge 53

Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 49

Beaver at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 87, Yough 71

South Park 50, Mt. Pleasant 48 (OT)

Uniontown 66, Southmoreland 44

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 63, East Allegheny 57

South Allegheny 63, Valley 32

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 4

Washington 64, Beth-Center 26

Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, ppd.

Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 86, Aquinas Academy 72

Imani Christian at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonconference

Imani Christian 66, Nazareth Prep 50

Harvest Baptist 49, Cheswick Christian Academy 30

Jefferson-Morgan 66, West Greene 35

Riverview 47, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 46

Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 42

Thomas Jefferson 77, Clairton 35

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 73, Serra Catholic 35

New Castle 78, Aliquippa 56

Trinity 55, Mt. Lebanon 50

Carlynton 53, Freedom 23

Chartiers Valley 69, Baldwin 53

Seton LaSalle 70, West Mifflin 49

Shady Side Academy 78, Keystone Oaks 29

Western Beaver 42, Northgate 40

Burgettstown 60, Avella 48

Peters Township 67, Moon 66

Norwin 63, Butler 58

Shenango 65, Riverside 27

Beaver Falls 60, New Brighton 50

Bishop Canevin 56, Sto-Rox 51

Charleroi 49, Carmichaels 41

Frazier at Geibel, ppd.

Mohawk at Union, ppd.

Rochester at Ellwood City, ppd.

West Allegheny at Cornell, ppd.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 4

Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Propel Montour at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Avonworth at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

California at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at McGuffey, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Burrell at South Park, ppd.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 31, Plum 28

Hampton 49, Kiski Area 21

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Nonconference

Penn Hills 58, Winchester Thurston 23

West Greene 74, Laurel Highlands 20

Springdale 34, Northgate 22

Mt. Lebanon 40, Quaker Valley 37

Eden Christian 44, Riverside 23

Rochester 64, Sto-Rox 18

California 61, Avella 49

North Hills 32, West Allegheny 24

Indiana 58, Hollidaysburg 55

Baldwin 62, Moon 29

Fort Cherry 45, South Side 44

Elizabeth Forward at Frazier, ppd.

Waynesburg at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Cornell at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.

Karns City at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Aliquippa at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Bowling

WPIBL

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 0

Girls

Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 0

Hockey

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

North Allegheny 4, Central Catholic 3 (SO)

Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 0

Canon-McMillan 2, Bethel Park 0

Class AA

Meadville 4, Shaler 0

Class A

McDowell 5, Sewickley Academy 1

Indiana 6, Westmont Hilltop 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Beaver 1

North Catholic 6, Fox Chapel 4

Class B

Wilmington 6, Burrell 1

Neshannock 11, Trinity 3

Rifle

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Penn-Trafford 797-54x, Armstrong 793-61x

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2A

Connellsville at Belle Vernon, ppd.

West Mifflin at Baldwin, (n)

Section 2B

Hempfield 50, Latrobe 18

Section 3A

Seneca Valley 69, Moon 0

Butler 57, New Castle 9

West Allegheny at Butler, (n)

Section 4B

Ringgold 42, Upper St. Clair 33

Class 2A

Section 1B

Beth-Center 59, West Greene 12

Section 2A

Laurel 54, Freedom 17

Freedom 36, Ellwood City 27

Nonconference

Bethel Park 39, Chartiers Valley 34

Carlynton 36, Keystone Oaks 18

Mt. Pleasant 60, Frazier 9

Indiana at Marion Center, (n)

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Blairsville at Derry, (n)

Tuesday’s summaries

Hempfield 50, Latrobe 18

106: Logan Williams (H) won by forfeit.

113: Vinny Kilkeary (L) pinned Tanner Zola, 1:01.

120: Ethan Lebin (H) pinned Tyler Bowers, 1:18.

126: Ethan Berginc (H) tech fall Tyler Bowers, 19-4 (5:00).

132: Briar Priest (H) dec. Nate Roth, 6-5.

138: Lucas Kapusta (H) pinned Gabe Golden, 5:09.

145: Charlie Mesich (H) pinned Declan Smith, 1:34.

152: Ty Linsenbigler (H) major Jack Pletcher, 12-1.

160: Nolan Daerr (H) major Peyton Henry, 11-1.

172: Sam Snyder (L) pinned Coby Stepanick, 4:28.

189: Corey Boerio (L) won by forfeit.

215: Elijah Binakonsky (H) major Corey Hixson, 10-1.

*285: Isaiah Vance (H) won by forfeit.

Records: H 8-0, 4-0; L 4-4, 2-2.

Mt. Pleasant 60, Frazier 9

106: Joseph Longhi (MP) wbf

113: Tyler Clark (F) p. Sean Cain, 3:10

120: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. Jacob Thomas, 1:40

126: Brady Poole (MP) wbf

132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) wbf

138: No match

145: Lucas Shaulis (MP) wbf

152: Conor Johnson (MP) p. Adam Phillips, 0:41

160: Jackson Hutter (MP) wbf

172: Rune Lawrence (F) d. Noah Gnibus, 4-0

*189: Aaron Stasko (MP) wbf

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf

285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Matthew Kordich, 0:55

*-Match started

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Armstrong at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Section 1B

Penn Hills at Plum, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Butler at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Fort Cherry, 5:30 p.m.

South Park at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Ambridge at Central Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2B

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

McKeesport at South Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Yough, 7 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.