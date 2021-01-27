High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2021
By:
Wednesday, January 27, 2021 | 12:36 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 74, North Hills 65 (OT)
Pine-Richland 76, Seneca Valley 60
Class 5A
Section 3
McKeesport 52, Kiski Area 40
Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Latrobe at Penn Hills, ppd.
Section 4
Highlands 56, Hampton 55
Mars 91, Shaler 58
Armstrong at Plum, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 55, Burrell 53
Deer Lakes at Freeport, ppd.
Derry at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 78, Ambridge 53
Blackhawk 58, Hopewell 49
Beaver at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 87, Yough 71
South Park 50, Mt. Pleasant 48 (OT)
Uniontown 66, Southmoreland 44
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 63, East Allegheny 57
South Allegheny 63, Valley 32
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Section 4
Washington 64, Beth-Center 26
Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, ppd.
Brownsville at McGuffey, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 86, Aquinas Academy 72
Imani Christian at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonconference
Imani Christian 66, Nazareth Prep 50
Harvest Baptist 49, Cheswick Christian Academy 30
Jefferson-Morgan 66, West Greene 35
Riverview 47, Propel Braddock Hills 45
Penn-Trafford 59, Gateway 46
Chartiers-Houston 52, Bentworth 42
Thomas Jefferson 77, Clairton 35
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 73, Serra Catholic 35
New Castle 78, Aliquippa 56
Trinity 55, Mt. Lebanon 50
Carlynton 53, Freedom 23
Chartiers Valley 69, Baldwin 53
Seton LaSalle 70, West Mifflin 49
Shady Side Academy 78, Keystone Oaks 29
Western Beaver 42, Northgate 40
Burgettstown 60, Avella 48
Peters Township 67, Moon 66
Norwin 63, Butler 58
Shenango 65, Riverside 27
Beaver Falls 60, New Brighton 50
Bishop Canevin 56, Sto-Rox 51
Charleroi 49, Carmichaels 41
Frazier at Geibel, ppd.
Mohawk at Union, ppd.
Rochester at Ellwood City, ppd.
West Allegheny at Cornell, ppd.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 4
Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Propel Montour at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Avonworth at Sewickley Academy, 6 p.m.
Mapletown at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
California at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at McGuffey, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Burrell at South Park, ppd.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong 31, Plum 28
Hampton 49, Kiski Area 21
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 49, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Nonconference
Penn Hills 58, Winchester Thurston 23
West Greene 74, Laurel Highlands 20
Springdale 34, Northgate 22
Mt. Lebanon 40, Quaker Valley 37
Eden Christian 44, Riverside 23
Rochester 64, Sto-Rox 18
California 61, Avella 49
North Hills 32, West Allegheny 24
Indiana 58, Hollidaysburg 55
Baldwin 62, Moon 29
Fort Cherry 45, South Side 44
Elizabeth Forward at Frazier, ppd.
Waynesburg at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.
Cornell at New Brighton, 6:30 p.m.
Karns City at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Aliquippa at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Bowling
WPIBL
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 0
Girls
Quaker Valley 7, Hampton 0
Hockey
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
North Allegheny 4, Central Catholic 3 (SO)
Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 0
Canon-McMillan 2, Bethel Park 0
Class AA
Meadville 4, Shaler 0
Class A
McDowell 5, Sewickley Academy 1
Indiana 6, Westmont Hilltop 0
Greensburg Salem 3, Beaver 1
North Catholic 6, Fox Chapel 4
Class B
Wilmington 6, Burrell 1
Neshannock 11, Trinity 3
Rifle
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Penn-Trafford 797-54x, Armstrong 793-61x
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2A
Connellsville at Belle Vernon, ppd.
West Mifflin at Baldwin, (n)
Section 2B
Hempfield 50, Latrobe 18
Section 3A
Seneca Valley 69, Moon 0
Butler 57, New Castle 9
West Allegheny at Butler, (n)
Section 4B
Ringgold 42, Upper St. Clair 33
Class 2A
Section 1B
Beth-Center 59, West Greene 12
Section 2A
Laurel 54, Freedom 17
Freedom 36, Ellwood City 27
Nonconference
Bethel Park 39, Chartiers Valley 34
Carlynton 36, Keystone Oaks 18
Mt. Pleasant 60, Frazier 9
Indiana at Marion Center, (n)
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Blairsville at Derry, (n)
Tuesday’s summaries
Hempfield 50, Latrobe 18
106: Logan Williams (H) won by forfeit.
113: Vinny Kilkeary (L) pinned Tanner Zola, 1:01.
120: Ethan Lebin (H) pinned Tyler Bowers, 1:18.
126: Ethan Berginc (H) tech fall Tyler Bowers, 19-4 (5:00).
132: Briar Priest (H) dec. Nate Roth, 6-5.
138: Lucas Kapusta (H) pinned Gabe Golden, 5:09.
145: Charlie Mesich (H) pinned Declan Smith, 1:34.
152: Ty Linsenbigler (H) major Jack Pletcher, 12-1.
160: Nolan Daerr (H) major Peyton Henry, 11-1.
172: Sam Snyder (L) pinned Coby Stepanick, 4:28.
189: Corey Boerio (L) won by forfeit.
215: Elijah Binakonsky (H) major Corey Hixson, 10-1.
*285: Isaiah Vance (H) won by forfeit.
Records: H 8-0, 4-0; L 4-4, 2-2.
Mt. Pleasant 60, Frazier 9
106: Joseph Longhi (MP) wbf
113: Tyler Clark (F) p. Sean Cain, 3:10
120: Greg Shaulis (MP) p. Jacob Thomas, 1:40
126: Brady Poole (MP) wbf
132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) wbf
138: No match
145: Lucas Shaulis (MP) wbf
152: Conor Johnson (MP) p. Adam Phillips, 0:41
160: Jackson Hutter (MP) wbf
172: Rune Lawrence (F) d. Noah Gnibus, 4-0
*189: Aaron Stasko (MP) wbf
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf
285: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Matthew Kordich, 0:55
*-Match started
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Armstrong at Hampton, 8 p.m.
Highlands at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Section 1B
Penn Hills at Plum, 6 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Butler at Moon, 7:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Fort Cherry, 5:30 p.m.
South Park at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Ambridge at Central Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2B
Avonworth at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
McKeesport at South Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Yough, 7 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
