High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2021
By:
Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 12:56 AM
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 62, Keystone Oaks 47
Section 2
Central Valley 67, Lincoln Park 59
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 58, South Park 55
Class 3A
Section 4
Brentwood 64, Brownsville 41
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 57, Propel Montour 19
Nonconference
Avonworth 57, Sewickley Academy 50
Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18
Seton LaSalle 65, Clairton 48
Cathedral Prep 60, Bethel Park 35
Fox Chapel 70, McKeesport 63
Mapletown 51, Bentworth 50
Knoch 58, Indiana 24
South Fayette 59, Canon-McMillan 48
Springdale 65, Highlands 64
Moniteau 54, Riverside 43
Hempfield 71, Latrobe 68 (OT)
Upper St. Clair 63, Penn-Trafford 41
Laurel Highlands 67, Uniontown 38
Ellwood City 61, Rochester 50
Apollo-Ridge 63, St. Joseph 35
California at Jeannette, ppd.
Union at Ellwood City, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Freeport ppd.
Carmichaels at McGuffey, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Burrell at South Park, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
East Allegheny 46, Shady Side Academy 34
Brentwood 59, Steel Valley 47
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph at Clairton, (n)
Nonconference
Propel Montour 30, Calvary Christian 29
Union 43, Aliquippa 37
Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28
Leechburg 41, Karns City 9
Albert Gallatin 40, Canon-McMillan 26
Greensburg Salem 37, Connellsville 31
New Brighton 55, Cornell 35
Hampton 71, Central Valley 26
Valley 34, Jeannette 20
Burgettstown at Charleroi, ppd.
Carmichaels at West Greene, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, ppd.
Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Plum, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Washington at South Park, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Clairton, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Nazareth Prep at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Windber, 7:15 p.m.
South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Plum 7, Burrell 0
Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
Girls
Plum 6, Burrell 1
Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2
Wednesday’s summaries
Boys
Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
High game: AR: Conor Mamros 245; SJ: Aidan Dehnert 221
High series: AR: Mamros 630; SJ: Dehnert 576
Girls
Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2
High game: AR: Mia Ament 235; SJ: Kassandra O’Hara 179
High series: AR: Ament 646; SJ: O’Hara 500
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Montour at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Latrobe at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Shaler at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Norwin at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; South Park at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; North Catholic at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Freeport at Belmont, 9 p.m.; McDowell at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Ringgold at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Plum 60, Penn Hills 9
Penn Hills 17, Woodland Hills 6
Plum at Gateway, (n)
Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)
Section 2A
West Mifflin 36, Albert Gallatin 33
West Mifflin 48, Baldwin 21
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem at Norwin, ppd.
Section 3A
Butler 55, Moon 15
West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, (n)
Section 4A
Waynesburg 48, Canon-McMillan 13
Trinity 45, South Fayette 24
Section 4B
Peters Township 44, Mt. Lebanon 30
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston 30, Washington 18
Fort Cherry 42, South Park 30
Fort Cherry 48, Keystone Oaks 12
Section 1B
Beth-Center 47, Jefferson-Morgan 9
Section 2A
Freedom 36, Blackhawk 18
Freedom 48, Ambridge 0
Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 6
Freedom 30, Central Valley 28
Ambridge at Central Valley, (n)
Section 2B
Quaker Valley 60, Hopewell 12
Avonworth 33, Carlynton 24
Section 3B
Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 14
Southmoreland 39, Elizabeth Forward 35
Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, (n)
Nonconference
Beaver 36, Ellwood City 30
Burgettstown 73, South Side 0
Penn-Trafford 42, Mt. Pleasant 30
McKeesport at South Allegheny, (n)
Blackhawk at New Castle, (n)
Central Catholic at Shaler, (n)
Riverview at Yough, (n)
Bentworth at Woodland Hills, (n)
Pine-Richland at Knoch, ppd.
Wednesday’s summaries
Penn-Trafford 42, Mt. Pleasant 30
106: Joseph Longhi (MP) p. Draven Hanford, 0:59
113: Troy Hohman (PT) p. Sean Cain, 2:58
120: Hayden Coy (PT) d. Greg Shaulis, 2-1
126: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Brady Poole, 3:33
132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Brett Hampton, 1:47
138: Jimmy Oslosky (PT) wbf
145: Owen Ott (PT) p. Conor Johnson, 5:20
*152: Lucas Paszek (PT) d. Lucas Shaulis, 5-3
160: Wesley Stull (PT) p. Jackson Hutter, 1:39
172: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Dominic Hartman, 3:10
189: Aaron Stasko (MP) p. Eli Glaser, 3:45
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Scott Coy, 0:22
285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Ian Fasano, 3:14
Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 18
106: Logan Clawiter (S) won by forfeit.
113: Josh Harbert (LV) pinned Makayla Slack, 2:36.
120: Kashton Bish (S) won by forfeit.
*126: No match
132: Bruce Krieger (LV) won by forfeit.
138: Andrew Johnson (S) pinned John Manges, 4:37.
145: Ryan Harbert (LV) pinned Austin Hunker, 3:00.
152: Tristan Ice (S) dec. Khorter Drury, 6-2.
160: Bryson Robinson (S) dec. Abe Mundorff, 6-0.
172: Brendan Moore (S) pinned Jesse Turner, 3:37.
189: Josh Thoma (S) won by forfeit.
215: Anthony Govern (S) won by forfeit.
285: Mason Neiderhiser (S) pinned Killian McWhorter, 1:37.
Record: Ligonier Valley 1-2, 1-2.
Southmoreland 39, Elizabeth Forward 35
106: Logan Clawiter (S) won by forfeit.
113: Emanuel Gardner (EF) tech fall Makayla Slack, 16-1 (5:15).
120: Damon Michaels (EF) pinned Kashton Bish, 3:13.
126: Donovan Woysek (EF) won by forfeit,
*132: Dylan Bruce (EF) won by forfeit.
138: Andrew Johnson (S) pinned Alexander Wardropper, 1:08.
145: Justin Patton (EF) pinned Austin Hunker, :31.
152: Tristan Ice (S) dec. Kaden Brock, 6-5.
160: Bryson Robinson (S) pinned Blake Caruso, 3:14.
172: Brendan Moore (S) pinned Dominick Yocolano, 2:22.
189: Josh Thoma (S) pinned Diberius Pen, 1:14.
215: Anthony Govern (S) pinned Dovontay Brownfield, 4:47.
285: Nick Murphy (EF) pinned Mason Neiderhiser, :17.
Record: Southmoreland 3-2 9-5; Elizabeth Forward 2-3.
Plum 60, Penn Hills 9
106: Carson Yocca (P) won by forfeit
113: Sam Snyder (P) wbf.
120: Antonino Walker (P) wbf.
126: Vincent Citrano (P) p. Owen Templer
132: Grant Durst (P) wbf.
138: Hunter Shields (PH) p. Carl Raitano
145: Jack Tongel (P) wbf.
152: No match
160: Andrew Claassen (P) wbf.
172: Jay Thornton (P) wbf.
189: Kade Thomas (P) wbf.
215: Aidan Pham (PH) dec. Lucas Heath, 5-2
285: Ian Lamia (P) wbf.
*-Match started
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Armstrong at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Highlands at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Section 4B
Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1B
Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
