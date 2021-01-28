High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2021

By:

Thursday, January 28, 2021 | 12:56 AM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 62, Keystone Oaks 47

Section 2

Central Valley 67, Lincoln Park 59

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 58, South Park 55

Class 3A

Section 4

Brentwood 64, Brownsville 41

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 57, Propel Montour 19

Nonconference

Avonworth 57, Sewickley Academy 50

Monessen 51, Propel Andrew Street 18

Seton LaSalle 65, Clairton 48

Cathedral Prep 60, Bethel Park 35

Fox Chapel 70, McKeesport 63

Mapletown 51, Bentworth 50

Knoch 58, Indiana 24

South Fayette 59, Canon-McMillan 48

Springdale 65, Highlands 64

Moniteau 54, Riverside 43

Hempfield 71, Latrobe 68 (OT)

Upper St. Clair 63, Penn-Trafford 41

Laurel Highlands 67, Uniontown 38

Ellwood City 61, Rochester 50

Apollo-Ridge 63, St. Joseph 35

California at Jeannette, ppd.

Union at Ellwood City, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport ppd.

Carmichaels at McGuffey, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Burrell at South Park, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

East Allegheny 46, Shady Side Academy 34

Brentwood 59, Steel Valley 47

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph at Clairton, (n)

Nonconference

Propel Montour 30, Calvary Christian 29

Union 43, Aliquippa 37

Belle Vernon 65, Uniontown 28

Leechburg 41, Karns City 9

Albert Gallatin 40, Canon-McMillan 26

Greensburg Salem 37, Connellsville 31

New Brighton 55, Cornell 35

Hampton 71, Central Valley 26

Valley 34, Jeannette 20

Burgettstown at Charleroi, ppd.

Carmichaels at West Greene, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, ppd.

Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Plum, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Washington at South Park, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 6 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Clairton, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Nazareth Prep at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Windber, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Plum 7, Burrell 0

Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls

Plum 6, Burrell 1

Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2

Wednesday’s summaries

Boys

Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

High game: AR: Conor Mamros 245; SJ: Aidan Dehnert 221

High series: AR: Mamros 630; SJ: Dehnert 576

Girls

Apollo-Ridge 5, St. Joseph 2

High game: AR: Mia Ament 235; SJ: Kassandra O’Hara 179

High series: AR: Ament 646; SJ: O’Hara 500

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 8:15 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Montour at Armstrong at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Latrobe at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Shaler at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Beaver at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; South Park at Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; North Catholic at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Freeport at Belmont, 9 p.m.; McDowell at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Ringgold at Connellsville at Ice Mine Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Plum 60, Penn Hills 9

Penn Hills 17, Woodland Hills 6

Plum at Gateway, (n)

Woodland Hills at Gateway, (n)

Section 2A

West Mifflin 36, Albert Gallatin 33

West Mifflin 48, Baldwin 21

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, ppd.

Section 3A

Butler 55, Moon 15

West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, (n)

Section 4A

Waynesburg 48, Canon-McMillan 13

Trinity 45, South Fayette 24

Section 4B

Peters Township 44, Mt. Lebanon 30

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston 30, Washington 18

Fort Cherry 42, South Park 30

Fort Cherry 48, Keystone Oaks 12

Section 1B

Beth-Center 47, Jefferson-Morgan 9

Section 2A

Freedom 36, Blackhawk 18

Freedom 48, Ambridge 0

Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 6

Freedom 30, Central Valley 28

Ambridge at Central Valley, (n)

Section 2B

Quaker Valley 60, Hopewell 12

Avonworth 33, Carlynton 24

Section 3B

Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 14

Southmoreland 39, Elizabeth Forward 35

Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, (n)

Nonconference

Beaver 36, Ellwood City 30

Burgettstown 73, South Side 0

Penn-Trafford 42, Mt. Pleasant 30

McKeesport at South Allegheny, (n)

Blackhawk at New Castle, (n)

Central Catholic at Shaler, (n)

Riverview at Yough, (n)

Bentworth at Woodland Hills, (n)

Pine-Richland at Knoch, ppd.

Wednesday’s summaries

Penn-Trafford 42, Mt. Pleasant 30

106: Joseph Longhi (MP) p. Draven Hanford, 0:59

113: Troy Hohman (PT) p. Sean Cain, 2:58

120: Hayden Coy (PT) d. Greg Shaulis, 2-1

126: Ryan Auel (PT) p. Brady Poole, 3:33

132: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Brett Hampton, 1:47

138: Jimmy Oslosky (PT) wbf

145: Owen Ott (PT) p. Conor Johnson, 5:20

*152: Lucas Paszek (PT) d. Lucas Shaulis, 5-3

160: Wesley Stull (PT) p. Jackson Hutter, 1:39

172: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Dominic Hartman, 3:10

189: Aaron Stasko (MP) p. Eli Glaser, 3:45

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Scott Coy, 0:22

285: Joe Enick (PT) p. Ian Fasano, 3:14

Southmoreland 48, Ligonier Valley 18

106: Logan Clawiter (S) won by forfeit.

113: Josh Harbert (LV) pinned Makayla Slack, 2:36.

120: Kashton Bish (S) won by forfeit.

*126: No match

132: Bruce Krieger (LV) won by forfeit.

138: Andrew Johnson (S) pinned John Manges, 4:37.

145: Ryan Harbert (LV) pinned Austin Hunker, 3:00.

152: Tristan Ice (S) dec. Khorter Drury, 6-2.

160: Bryson Robinson (S) dec. Abe Mundorff, 6-0.

172: Brendan Moore (S) pinned Jesse Turner, 3:37.

189: Josh Thoma (S) won by forfeit.

215: Anthony Govern (S) won by forfeit.

285: Mason Neiderhiser (S) pinned Killian McWhorter, 1:37.

Record: Ligonier Valley 1-2, 1-2.

Southmoreland 39, Elizabeth Forward 35

106: Logan Clawiter (S) won by forfeit.

113: Emanuel Gardner (EF) tech fall Makayla Slack, 16-1 (5:15).

120: Damon Michaels (EF) pinned Kashton Bish, 3:13.

126: Donovan Woysek (EF) won by forfeit,

*132: Dylan Bruce (EF) won by forfeit.

138: Andrew Johnson (S) pinned Alexander Wardropper, 1:08.

145: Justin Patton (EF) pinned Austin Hunker, :31.

152: Tristan Ice (S) dec. Kaden Brock, 6-5.

160: Bryson Robinson (S) pinned Blake Caruso, 3:14.

172: Brendan Moore (S) pinned Dominick Yocolano, 2:22.

189: Josh Thoma (S) pinned Diberius Pen, 1:14.

215: Anthony Govern (S) pinned Dovontay Brownfield, 4:47.

285: Nick Murphy (EF) pinned Mason Neiderhiser, :17.

Record: Southmoreland 3-2 9-5; Elizabeth Forward 2-3.

Plum 60, Penn Hills 9

106: Carson Yocca (P) won by forfeit

113: Sam Snyder (P) wbf.

120: Antonino Walker (P) wbf.

126: Vincent Citrano (P) p. Owen Templer

132: Grant Durst (P) wbf.

138: Hunter Shields (PH) p. Carl Raitano

145: Jack Tongel (P) wbf.

152: No match

160: Andrew Claassen (P) wbf.

172: Jay Thornton (P) wbf.

189: Kade Thomas (P) wbf.

215: Aidan Pham (PH) dec. Lucas Heath, 5-2

285: Ian Lamia (P) wbf.

*-Match started

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Armstrong at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Highlands at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Section 4B

Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1B

Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Jefferson-Morgan at Washington, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.