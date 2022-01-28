High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2022

Friday, January 28, 2022 | 12:33 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley 55, South Allegheny 52

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 65, Neighborhood Academy 48

Nonsection

Uniontown 79, Brownsville 68

Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 44

Latrobe 71, River Valley 59

Armstrong 52, Slippery Rock 46

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cheswick Christian 55, Western PA School for the Deaf 21

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at California, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Neighborhood Academy, 4 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3 p.m.

Perry At Obama Academy, 3 p.m.

Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Hampton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 53, Butler 45

Norwin 56, North Allegheny 31

Shaler 48, North Hills 25

Seneca Valley 59, Pine-Richland 54

Section 2

Peters Township 61, Bethel Park 52

Upper St. Clair 59, Hempfield 17

Mt. Lebanon 54, Baldwin 48

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 52, Oakland Catholic 35

South Fayette 59, Moon 50

Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 25

Section 2

Indiana 48, Mars 26

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 50, Ringgold 15

Trinity 37, Thomas Jefferson 33

Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 40

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 38, Gateway 35

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 36, Burrell 27

Knoch 62, Derry 25

Highlands 67, Valley 25

Section 2

New Castle 70, Ambridge 53

Blackhawk 72, Beaver 51

Montour 64, Central Valley 58

Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 43

Section 3

Southmoreland 61, Belle Vernon 51

Elizabeth Forward 43, Mt. Pleasant 35

West Mifflin 35, Yough 23

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 55, Beaver Falls 47

Freedom at Riverside, ppd.

North Catholic 60, Mohawk 37

Section 2

McGuffey 54, Bentworth 39

Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 34

South Park 72, Washington 19

Section 3

Avonworth 55, East Allegheny 18

Keystone Oaks 48, Shady Side Academy 37

South Allegheny 39, Steel Valley 26

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 32, Sewickley Academy 29

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 39

Shenango 50, South Side 43

Section 2

Serra Catholic 76, Beth-Center 2

California 62, Carmichaels 43

Seton LaSalle 65, Frazier 28

Section 3

Sto-Rox 52, Burgettstown 36

Carlynton 47, Northgate 29

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 75, Apollo-Ridge 45

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 27

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 63, Cornell 13

Union 44, Eden Christian 19

Section 2

Mapletown 64, Avella 48

West Greene 63, Geibel 15

Monessen 78, Jefferson-Morgan 22

Section 3

Clairton 49, Riverview 18

St. Joseph 52, Leechburg 15

Nonsection

Brentwood 51, Brownsville 33

Obama Academy 47, Deer Lakes 31

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Plum at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 4

Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 6 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Baldwin 2, Upper Saint Clair 1 (OT)

Mt. Lebanon 4, Seneca Valley 2

Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0

Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 0

Class 2A

Indiana 7, West Allegheny 1

Shaler at Armstrong, (n)

Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, (n)

Class A

Freeport 3, Beaver 0

Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3

Class B

Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1

Neshannock 10, Central Valley 1

Rifle

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Section 1

McGuffey 793-55x, Waynesburg 793-42x

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 796-56x, Woodland Hills 790-45x

Section 4

Plum 786-47x, Indiana 781-41x

Swimming

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 89, Armstrong 72

Penn-Trafford 92, Kiski Area 72

Section 2

North Allegheny 94, Pine-Richland 91

Seneca Valley 124, North Hills 62

Hampton 106, Butler 70

Section 5

Moon 93, Allderdice 79

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 64, Chartiers Valley 28

Nonsection

Mars 78, Plum 42

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 91, Armstrong 82

Penn-Trafford 92, Kiski Area 84

Section 2

North Allegheny 104, Pine-Richland 73

Seneca Valley 125, North Hills 61

Hampton 108, Butler 78

Section 5

Moon 94, Allderdice 56

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 94, Chartiers Valley 75

Nonsection

Plum 92, Mars 75

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

First round

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-6); Norwin (8-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)

At Connellsville

Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)

At Latrobe

Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)

Class 2A

First round

At Burrell

Fort Cherry (7-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)

At Beth-Center

Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)

At Quaker Valley

Knoch (5-5) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)

At Burgettstown

Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (8-3); Winner vs. Burgettstown (8-0)

Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.

