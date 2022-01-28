High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2022
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Steel Valley 55, South Allegheny 52
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 65, Neighborhood Academy 48
Nonsection
Uniontown 79, Brownsville 68
Pine-Richland 58, Allderdice 44
Latrobe 71, River Valley 59
Armstrong 52, Slippery Rock 46
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian 55, Western PA School for the Deaf 21
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Brentwood at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at California, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Neighborhood Academy, 4 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 3 p.m.
Perry At Obama Academy, 3 p.m.
Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Hampton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 53, Butler 45
Norwin 56, North Allegheny 31
Shaler 48, North Hills 25
Seneca Valley 59, Pine-Richland 54
Section 2
Peters Township 61, Bethel Park 52
Upper St. Clair 59, Hempfield 17
Mt. Lebanon 54, Baldwin 48
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 52, Oakland Catholic 35
South Fayette 59, Moon 50
Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 25
Section 2
Indiana 48, Mars 26
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 50, Ringgold 15
Trinity 37, Thomas Jefferson 33
Laurel Highlands 50, Uniontown 40
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 38, Gateway 35
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 36, Burrell 27
Knoch 62, Derry 25
Highlands 67, Valley 25
Section 2
New Castle 70, Ambridge 53
Blackhawk 72, Beaver 51
Montour 64, Central Valley 58
Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 43
Section 3
Southmoreland 61, Belle Vernon 51
Elizabeth Forward 43, Mt. Pleasant 35
West Mifflin 35, Yough 23
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 55, Beaver Falls 47
Freedom at Riverside, ppd.
North Catholic 60, Mohawk 37
Section 2
McGuffey 54, Bentworth 39
Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 34
South Park 72, Washington 19
Section 3
Avonworth 55, East Allegheny 18
Keystone Oaks 48, Shady Side Academy 37
South Allegheny 39, Steel Valley 26
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 32, Sewickley Academy 29
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 39
Shenango 50, South Side 43
Section 2
Serra Catholic 76, Beth-Center 2
California 62, Carmichaels 43
Seton LaSalle 65, Frazier 28
Section 3
Sto-Rox 52, Burgettstown 36
Carlynton 47, Northgate 29
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 75, Apollo-Ridge 45
Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Springdale 27
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 63, Cornell 13
Union 44, Eden Christian 19
Section 2
Mapletown 64, Avella 48
West Greene 63, Geibel 15
Monessen 78, Jefferson-Morgan 22
Section 3
Clairton 49, Riverview 18
St. Joseph 52, Leechburg 15
Nonsection
Brentwood 51, Brownsville 33
Obama Academy 47, Deer Lakes 31
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Plum at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Latrobe at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour at Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Brentwood, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 4
Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Connellsville at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Freeport at Hampton, 6 p.m.
North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Baldwin 2, Upper Saint Clair 1 (OT)
Mt. Lebanon 4, Seneca Valley 2
Canon-McMillan 1, Bethel Park 0
Pine-Richland 7, Cathedral Prep 0
Class 2A
Indiana 7, West Allegheny 1
Shaler at Armstrong, (n)
Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, (n)
Class A
Freeport 3, Beaver 0
Fox Chapel 5, Quaker Valley 3
Class B
Elizabeth Forward 5, Morgantown 1
Neshannock 10, Central Valley 1
Rifle
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Section 1
McGuffey 793-55x, Waynesburg 793-42x
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 796-56x, Woodland Hills 790-45x
Section 4
Plum 786-47x, Indiana 781-41x
Swimming
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 89, Armstrong 72
Penn-Trafford 92, Kiski Area 72
Section 2
North Allegheny 94, Pine-Richland 91
Seneca Valley 124, North Hills 62
Hampton 106, Butler 70
Section 5
Moon 93, Allderdice 79
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 64, Chartiers Valley 28
Nonsection
Mars 78, Plum 42
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 91, Armstrong 82
Penn-Trafford 92, Kiski Area 84
Section 2
North Allegheny 104, Pine-Richland 73
Seneca Valley 125, North Hills 61
Hampton 108, Butler 78
Section 5
Moon 94, Allderdice 56
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 94, Chartiers Valley 75
Nonsection
Plum 92, Mars 75
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
First round
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-6); Norwin (8-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)
At Connellsville
Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)
At Latrobe
Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)
Class 2A
First round
At Burrell
Fort Cherry (7-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)
At Beth-Center
Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)
At Quaker Valley
Knoch (5-5) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)
At Burgettstown
Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (8-3); Winner vs. Burgettstown (8-0)
Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.
