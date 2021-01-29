High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2021
By:
Friday, January 29, 2021 | 12:00 AM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Fort Cherry 47, Chartiers-Houston 33
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Clairton, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 61, West Greene 36
Nonsection
West Allegheny 72, Hopewell 48
Northgate 70, Avella 50
Western Beaver 59, South Side 47
Slippery Rock 52, Mohawk 46
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.
Section 3
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, ppd.
Section 2
New Castle at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 4
Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at South Park, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at Aliquippa, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Northgate at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Propel Braddock Hills at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Ringgold at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 48, Penn-Trafford 27
Pine-Richland 39, Seneca Valley 38
Shaler 57, North Hills 28
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 50, Baldwin 41
Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 31
Chartiers Valley 78, Oakland Catholic 52
Section 2
Fox Chapel 48, Plum 40
Armstrong 41, Kiski Area 25
Mars 47, Indiana 45
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 71, Ringgold 32
Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 36
Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 48
Section 4
Gateway 51, Greensburg Salem 40
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 63, Derry 27
Freeport 40, Burrell 33
Highlands at Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 69, Central Valley 35
Beaver 61, Blackhawk 44
Quaker Valley 62, Hopewell 32
New Castle 42, Ambridge 39
Section 3
Southmoreland 48, Belle Vernon 34
West Mifflin 59, Yough 11
Elizabeth Forward 56, Mt. Pleasant 34
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 63, Beaver Falls 24
North Catholic 54, Mohawk 38
Freedom 56, Riverside 21
Section 2
McGuffey 45, Bentworth 21
South Park 76, Washington 57
Waynesburg Central 56, Charleroi 38
Section 3
Steel Valley 54, South Allegheny 37
Avonworth 36, East Allegheny 23
Keystone Oaks 49, Shady Side Academy 35
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 46, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 37
Sewickley Academy 54, Aliquippa 36
Shenango 54, South Side 10
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 50, Frazier 38
Serra Catholic 51, Beth-Center 24
California at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton 61, Northgate 30
Fort Cherry 30, Chartiers-Houston 24
Burgettstown 56, Sto-Rox 36
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 43, Apollo-Ridge 29
Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Springdale 10
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 68, Cornell 25
Eden Christian 59, Union 31
Section 2
Monessen 56, Jefferson-Morgan 20
Mapletown at Avella, ppd.
West Greene at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton 44, Riverview 22
Aquinas Academy 54, St. Joseph 37
Nonconference
Bethel Park 43, South Fayette 32
Brentwood 61, Brownsville, 25
Windber 53, Ligonier Valley 13
Nazareth Prep at Propel Montour, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Valley at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Uniontown at Frazier, 6 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Berlin-BrothersValley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep 6, Upper St. Clair 3
Mt. Lebanon 4, Bethel Park 2
Class AA
Baldwin 6, Latrobe 2
Thomas Jefferson 10, Shaler 1
Hempfield 9, Plum 1
Montour at Armstrong, (n)
Class A
Norwin 11, Beaver 7
Chartiers Valley 4, South Park 2
Quaker Valley 7, McDowell 4
North Catholic at Indiana, (n)
Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, (n)
Class B
Ringgold at Connellsville, (n)
Rifle
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 799-57X, Indiana 734-56X
Swimming
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 92, Kiski Area 66
Hempfield 94, Armstrong 81
Class AA
Section 3
North Catholic 110, Shady Side Academy 55
Nonsection
Plum 87, Mars 63
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 96, Kiski Area 71
Hempfield 78, Armstrong 62
Class AA
Section 3
North Catholic 109, Shady Side Academy 59
Nonsection
Plum 91, Mars 79
Wrestling
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Kiski Area 63, Highlands 11
Indiana 54, Fox Chapel, 24
Kiski Area 41, Armstrong 29
Section 4B
Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1B
West Greene 36, Frazier 24
Nonconference
Jefferson-Morgan 46, Washington 18
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Thursday’s summaries
Kiski Area 63, Highlands 11
106: Jackson Sandor (KA) p. Keaton Wike, :39
113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Riley Middleby, :52
120: Noah Henry (KA) wbf
126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf
132: Bryan Randolph (H) t.f. Riley Shearer, 5:24
138: Ethan Connor (KA) dec. Jrake Burford, 9-7
145: Brayden Miller (KA) p. Ashton Hatajik, 1:13
152: Evan Artman (KA) wbf
160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) wbf
172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Angelo Markey, 1:40
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Brock White, 3:55
215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Tyler Bender, 3:55
285: Jeremiah Nelson (H) p. Jack Crider, 2:56
Indiana 54, Fox Chapel 24
106: Owen Ellermeyer (FC) wbf
113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) wbf
120: Henry Byrne (FC) wbf
126: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf.
132: Brock Petras (I) p. Alexander Kaufman, 3:07
138: Liam McFarlane (I) p. Brenden Kost, 3:43
145: Will Turner (I) d. Dakota Pisano, 8-6
152: Danny Turner (I) p. James Trageser, :20
160: Jack Turner (I) p. Jacob Stahl, :15
172: Brady Kunselman (I) d. Trevor Katz, 2-1
189: Jon Dietz (I) p. Ramadani Mada, 3:53
215: Roderick Jones (I) p. John Keskonis, 1:17
285: Tanner Smith (I) p. Jordan White, 2:45
Kiski Area 41, Armstrong 29
106: Jackson Sandor (KA) wbf
*113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Isaiah Thompson, 1:28
120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) t.f. Braden Trumbull, 23-7
126: Ethan Totin (A) p. Noah Henry, 5:05
132: Aaron Robb (A) t.f. Riley Shearer,15-0
138: Ethan Connor (KA) d. Dylan Wolfe, 7-0
145: Michael Kinzey (A) p. Brayden Miller, 3:39
152: Connor Jacobs (A) p. Evan Artman, 1:21
160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) t.f. Paydon Tyrell, 18-1
172: Sammy Starr (KA) wbf
189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Jackson Hagar, 1:03
215: Logan Harmon (A) p. Carter Dilts, 3:30
285: Jack Crider (KA) d. Zak Dillingham, 9-1
*-Match started
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4B
Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1B
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Butler at Mars, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Yough, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2021
• Senior Mark Livingston helps Freeport bowlers strike first, strike hard
• Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame delays induction ceremony until 2022