High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2021

By:

Friday, January 29, 2021 | 12:00 AM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Fort Cherry 47, Chartiers-Houston 33

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Clairton, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 61, West Greene 36

Nonsection

West Allegheny 72, Hopewell 48

Northgate 70, Avella 50

Western Beaver 59, South Side 47

Slippery Rock 52, Mohawk 46

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 3

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 2

New Castle at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 4

Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at South Park, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Northgate at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Propel Braddock Hills at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Ringgold at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 48, Penn-Trafford 27

Pine-Richland 39, Seneca Valley 38

Shaler 57, North Hills 28

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 50, Baldwin 41

Peters Township at Bethel Park, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 31

Chartiers Valley 78, Oakland Catholic 52

Section 2

Fox Chapel 48, Plum 40

Armstrong 41, Kiski Area 25

Mars 47, Indiana 45

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 71, Ringgold 32

Trinity 61, Thomas Jefferson 36

Laurel Highlands 54, Uniontown 48

Section 4

Gateway 51, Greensburg Salem 40

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 63, Derry 27

Freeport 40, Burrell 33

Highlands at Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 69, Central Valley 35

Beaver 61, Blackhawk 44

Quaker Valley 62, Hopewell 32

New Castle 42, Ambridge 39

Section 3

Southmoreland 48, Belle Vernon 34

West Mifflin 59, Yough 11

Elizabeth Forward 56, Mt. Pleasant 34

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 63, Beaver Falls 24

North Catholic 54, Mohawk 38

Freedom 56, Riverside 21

Section 2

McGuffey 45, Bentworth 21

South Park 76, Washington 57

Waynesburg Central 56, Charleroi 38

Section 3

Steel Valley 54, South Allegheny 37

Avonworth 36, East Allegheny 23

Keystone Oaks 49, Shady Side Academy 35

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 46, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 37

Sewickley Academy 54, Aliquippa 36

Shenango 54, South Side 10

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 50, Frazier 38

Serra Catholic 51, Beth-Center 24

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 61, Northgate 30

Fort Cherry 30, Chartiers-Houston 24

Burgettstown 56, Sto-Rox 36

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 43, Apollo-Ridge 29

Greensburg Central Catholic 54, Springdale 10

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 68, Cornell 25

Eden Christian 59, Union 31

Section 2

Monessen 56, Jefferson-Morgan 20

Mapletown at Avella, ppd.

West Greene at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton 44, Riverview 22

Aquinas Academy 54, St. Joseph 37

Nonconference

Bethel Park 43, South Fayette 32

Brentwood 61, Brownsville, 25

Windber 53, Ligonier Valley 13

Nazareth Prep at Propel Montour, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Valley at Freeport, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Uniontown at Frazier, 6 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Berlin-BrothersValley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 6, Upper St. Clair 3

Mt. Lebanon 4, Bethel Park 2

Class AA

Baldwin 6, Latrobe 2

Thomas Jefferson 10, Shaler 1

Hempfield 9, Plum 1

Montour at Armstrong, (n)

Class A

Norwin 11, Beaver 7

Chartiers Valley 4, South Park 2

Quaker Valley 7, McDowell 4

North Catholic at Indiana, (n)

Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, (n)

Class B

Ringgold at Connellsville, (n)

Rifle

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 799-57X, Indiana 734-56X

Swimming

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 92, Kiski Area 66

Hempfield 94, Armstrong 81

Class AA

Section 3

North Catholic 110, Shady Side Academy 55

Nonsection

Plum 87, Mars 63

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 96, Kiski Area 71

Hempfield 78, Armstrong 62

Class AA

Section 3

North Catholic 109, Shady Side Academy 59

Nonsection

Plum 91, Mars 79

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Kiski Area 63, Highlands 11

Indiana 54, Fox Chapel, 24

Kiski Area 41, Armstrong 29

Section 4B

Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1B

West Greene 36, Frazier 24

Nonconference

Jefferson-Morgan 46, Washington 18

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Thursday’s summaries

Kiski Area 63, Highlands 11

106: Jackson Sandor (KA) p. Keaton Wike, :39

113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Riley Middleby, :52

120: Noah Henry (KA) wbf

126: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf

132: Bryan Randolph (H) t.f. Riley Shearer, 5:24

138: Ethan Connor (KA) dec. Jrake Burford, 9-7

145: Brayden Miller (KA) p. Ashton Hatajik, 1:13

152: Evan Artman (KA) wbf

160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) wbf

172: Sammy Starr (KA) p. Angelo Markey, 1:40

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Brock White, 3:55

215: Carter Dilts (KA) p. Tyler Bender, 3:55

285: Jeremiah Nelson (H) p. Jack Crider, 2:56

Indiana 54, Fox Chapel 24

106: Owen Ellermeyer (FC) wbf

113: Thirapat Kanokangkoon (FC) wbf

120: Henry Byrne (FC) wbf

126: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf.

132: Brock Petras (I) p. Alexander Kaufman, 3:07

138: Liam McFarlane (I) p. Brenden Kost, 3:43

145: Will Turner (I) d. Dakota Pisano, 8-6

152: Danny Turner (I) p. James Trageser, :20

160: Jack Turner (I) p. Jacob Stahl, :15

172: Brady Kunselman (I) d. Trevor Katz, 2-1

189: Jon Dietz (I) p. Ramadani Mada, 3:53

215: Roderick Jones (I) p. John Keskonis, 1:17

285: Tanner Smith (I) p. Jordan White, 2:45

Kiski Area 41, Armstrong 29

106: Jackson Sandor (KA) wbf

*113: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Isaiah Thompson, 1:28

120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) t.f. Braden Trumbull, 23-7

126: Ethan Totin (A) p. Noah Henry, 5:05

132: Aaron Robb (A) t.f. Riley Shearer,15-0

138: Ethan Connor (KA) d. Dylan Wolfe, 7-0

145: Michael Kinzey (A) p. Brayden Miller, 3:39

152: Connor Jacobs (A) p. Evan Artman, 1:21

160: Enzo Morlacci (KA) t.f. Paydon Tyrell, 18-1

172: Sammy Starr (KA) wbf

189: Brayden Roscosky (KA) p. Jackson Hagar, 1:03

215: Logan Harmon (A) p. Carter Dilts, 3:30

285: Jack Crider (KA) d. Zak Dillingham, 9-1

*-Match started

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4B

Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1B

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Butler at Mars, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Yough, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.