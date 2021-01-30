High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 29, 2021

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 12:42 AM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 72, Butler 68

North Allegheny 78, Seneca Valley 77

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 54, Canon-McMillan 51 (2 OT)

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.

Section 3

Hempfield 49, Norwin 34

Penn-Trafford 46, Central Catholic 42

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 76, West Mifflin 22

Laurel Highlands 73, Thomas Jefferson 60

Ringgold at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 2

New Castle 71, Moon 48

Chartiers Valley 84, Trinity 53

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 56

Section 3

Kiski Area 45, Gateway 42

Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.

Section 4

Highlands 43, Armstrong 36

Shaler 69, Plum 53

Mars at Indiana, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 54, Burrell 47

Derry 64, Knoch 61

North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 2

Montour 40, Central Valley 38

Lincoln Park 83, Ambridge 51

Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25

Elizabeth Forward 58, Mt. Pleasant 54

South Park 78, Yough 69

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 74, Mohawk 37

Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35

Ellwood City 71, Riverside 33

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 52, New Brighton 42

Avonworth at Aliquippa, ppd.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 45

East Allegheny at Valley, (n)

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.

Section 4

Charleroi 75, Waynesburg 45

Brentwood 55, Washington 54

McGuffey 55, Beth-Center 48

Class 2A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 54, Riverview 30

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 81, South Side 37

Springdale 51, Shenango 48

Section 2

Burgettstown 63, Sto-Rox 55

Carlynton 41, Northgate 30

Section 3

Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46

Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55

Clairton 48, Serra Catholic 43

Section 4

California 53, Frazier 43

Carmichaels 60, Bentworth 37

Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 51, Western Beaver 45

Union at Cornell, (n)

Section 2

Geibel 66, Propel Montour 22

Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36

Mapletown 58, Avella 53

Section 3

Leechburg 84, Aquinas Academy 76

Eden Christian 52, Neighborhood Academy 25

St. Joseph 62, Propel Andrew Street 55

Nonconference

Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47

Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 49

Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43

North Catholic 50, Baldwin 41

Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49

Blackhawk 73, Ringgold 43

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Keystone Oaks, ppd.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Uniontown, 12 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.

Nonconference

Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 12:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 1:30 p.m.

Hampton at Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Mars, 1:30 p.m.

Norwin at North Hills, 2 p.m.

Blackhawk at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Aliquippa at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 43, Canon-McMillan 31

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 64, Valley 25

Section 3

West Mifflin 65, Ligonier Valley 21

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg 41, Propel Andrew Street 30

Nonconference

Lincoln Park 58, Washington 44

Uniontown 50, Frazier 47

West Greene 64, California 34

Peters Township 50, Penn Hills 42

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 12 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Burrell, 1 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hampton, 12:30 p.m.

Gateway at Canon-McMillan, 1 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, 1 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 1 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Slippery Rock, 1:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Laurel, 2 p.m.

Mohawk at Butler, 2 p.m.

South Park at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.

Shenango at Portersville Christian, 2:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

WPIBL

Friday’s results

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Girls

Burrell 7, Valley 0

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4B

Bethel Park at Ringgold, (n)

Class 2A

Section 1B

Bentworth at Frazier, (n)

Nonconference

Plum 58, South Fayette 15

Plum 68, Shaler 6

Ligonier Valley 36, Conemaugh Twp. 17

West Mifflin 47, Gateway 12

Butler at Mars, (n)

Peters Township at Penn Hills, (n)

South Fayette at Shaler, (n)

Ringgold at McGuffey, (n)

Washington at Yough, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2B

Hopewell at South Side, 1 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.