High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 29, 2021
By:
Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 12:42 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 72, Butler 68
North Allegheny 78, Seneca Valley 77
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 54, Canon-McMillan 51 (2 OT)
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.
Section 3
Hempfield 49, Norwin 34
Penn-Trafford 46, Central Catholic 42
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 76, West Mifflin 22
Laurel Highlands 73, Thomas Jefferson 60
Ringgold at Connellsville, ppd.
Section 2
New Castle 71, Moon 48
Chartiers Valley 84, Trinity 53
South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 56
Section 3
Kiski Area 45, Gateway 42
Penn Hills at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, ppd.
Section 4
Highlands 43, Armstrong 36
Shaler 69, Plum 53
Mars at Indiana, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 54, Burrell 47
Derry 64, Knoch 61
North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 2
Montour 40, Central Valley 38
Lincoln Park 83, Ambridge 51
Blackhawk at Beaver, ppd.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 65, Southmoreland 25
Elizabeth Forward 58, Mt. Pleasant 54
South Park 78, Yough 69
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 74, Mohawk 37
Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 35
Ellwood City 71, Riverside 33
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 52, New Brighton 42
Avonworth at Aliquippa, ppd.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 45
East Allegheny at Valley, (n)
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, ppd.
Section 4
Charleroi 75, Waynesburg 45
Brentwood 55, Washington 54
McGuffey 55, Beth-Center 48
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 54, Riverview 30
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 81, South Side 37
Springdale 51, Shenango 48
Section 2
Burgettstown 63, Sto-Rox 55
Carlynton 41, Northgate 30
Section 3
Jeannette 66, Propel Braddock Hills 46
Greensburg Central Catholic 82, Winchester Thurston 55
Clairton 48, Serra Catholic 43
Section 4
California 53, Frazier 43
Carmichaels 60, Bentworth 37
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 51, Western Beaver 45
Union at Cornell, (n)
Section 2
Geibel 66, Propel Montour 22
Bishop Canevin 68, West Greene 36
Mapletown 58, Avella 53
Section 3
Leechburg 84, Aquinas Academy 76
Eden Christian 52, Neighborhood Academy 25
St. Joseph 62, Propel Andrew Street 55
Nonconference
Deer Lakes 56, Hampton 47
Aliquippa 59, Hopewell 49
Pine-Richland 62, Bethel Park 43
North Catholic 50, Baldwin 41
Fox Chapel 76, Peters Township 49
Blackhawk 73, Ringgold 43
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Keystone Oaks, ppd.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Uniontown, 12 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 3 p.m.
Nonconference
Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 12:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 1:30 p.m.
Hampton at Seneca Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Mars, 1:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Norwin at North Hills, 2 p.m.
Blackhawk at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Aliquippa at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 57, Norwin 41
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 43, Canon-McMillan 31
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 64, Valley 25
Section 3
West Mifflin 65, Ligonier Valley 21
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg 41, Propel Andrew Street 30
Nonconference
Lincoln Park 58, Washington 44
Uniontown 50, Frazier 47
West Greene 64, California 34
Peters Township 50, Penn Hills 42
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 12 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Burrell, 1 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hampton, 12:30 p.m.
Gateway at Canon-McMillan, 1 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Avonworth, 1 p.m.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, 1 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes, 1:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Slippery Rock, 1:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Laurel, 2 p.m.
Mohawk at Butler, 2 p.m.
South Park at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.
Shenango at Portersville Christian, 2:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
WPIBL
Friday’s results
Burrell 7, Valley 0
Girls
Burrell 7, Valley 0
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4B
Bethel Park at Ringgold, (n)
Class 2A
Section 1B
Bentworth at Frazier, (n)
Nonconference
Plum 58, South Fayette 15
Plum 68, Shaler 6
Ligonier Valley 36, Conemaugh Twp. 17
West Mifflin 47, Gateway 12
Butler at Mars, (n)
Peters Township at Penn Hills, (n)
South Fayette at Shaler, (n)
Ringgold at McGuffey, (n)
Washington at Yough, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2B
Hopewell at South Side, 1 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 26, 2021
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2021
• Senior Mark Livingston helps Freeport bowlers strike first, strike hard