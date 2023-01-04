TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 3, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 11:55 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 53, Seneca Valley 49

Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 36

New Castle 59, North Allegheny 49

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 46, Baldwin 44

Upper St. Clair 87, Hempfield 32

Norwin 46, Canon-McMillan 45

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park 74, Ringgold 47

Trinity 65, Connellsville 31

Thomas Jefferson 105, Peters Township 100 (3OT)

Section 2

Woodland Hills 57, Armstrong 43

Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 37

Shaler 59, Plum 44

Section 3

Franklin Regional 60, Penn-Trafford 48

Gateway 74, McKeesport 65

Kiski Area 72, Latrobe 57

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 78, West Allegheny 46

North Hills 75, Mars 42

Moon 46, South Fayette 45

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 63, Freeport 60

Indiana 63, Greensburg Salem 48

Hampton 73, Highlands 58

Section 2

Beaver 59, Central Valley 52

Lincoln Park 87, North Catholic 71

Section 3

Uniontown 81, Albert Gallatin 37

Belle Vernon 73, Southmoreland 56

Laurel Highlands 80, Elizabeth Forward 58

Section 4

South Allegheny 55, Avonworth 42

West Mifflin 49, Montour 47

Quaker Valley 75, East Allegheny 39

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 41

Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 67

Riverside 50, New Brighton 41

Section 2

Steel Valley 77, Brentwood 54

Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 55

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, Sto-Rox 46

Section 3

Burrell 68, Derry 57

Shady Side Academy 54, Valley 23

Section 4

Washington 70, Brownsville 25

Mt. Pleasant 43, Charleroi 40

Yough 72, Waynesburg Central 23

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 71, South Side 34

Shenango 69, Laurel 26

Northgate 57, Sewickley Academy 36

Section 2

Eden Christian 61, Winchester Thurston 41

Propel Braddock Hills 69, Propel Montour, 35

Section 3

Serra Catholic 77, Clairton 66

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Leechburg 57

Riverview 72, Springdale 49

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 67, Bentworth 44

Carmichaels 54, Beth-Center 51

Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 76, Avella 37

Union 62, Carlynton 60

Rochester 58, Cornell 24

Section 2

California at West Greene, ppd.

Monessen 63, Geibel 44

Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 87, Summit Academy 75

Nonsection

Jeannette at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Imani Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Nazareth Prep at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 53, North Allegheny 32

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 73, Peters Township 56

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 62, Penn Hills 51

Kiski Area 32, Gateway 29

Section 2

Mars 68, Fox Chapel 51

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51

McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24

Penn-Trafford 68, Thomas Jefferson 48

Section 4

South Fayette 65, Moon 22

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 71, Valley 35

Section 2

Blackhawk 55, Central Valley 18

Section 3

Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15

Class 3A

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 43

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 66, Apollo-Ridge 34

Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26

Section 4

Waynesburg 65, Charleroi 55

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 71, New Brighton 8

Section 2

Burgettstown 70, Northgate 4

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 64, Ellis School 22

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 54, Bentworth 29

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 33, Geibel 20

Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Section 3

Riverview 43, Leechburg 15

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver 31

Hampton 56, Freeport 51

Kennedy Catholic 42, Indiana 39

Propel Montour 56, Neighborhood Academy 25

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Nazareth Prep at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 6, Canon-McMillan 2

Peters Township 5, Seneca Valley 2

Class A

McDowell 6, Avonworth 4

Rifle

Tuesday’s result

Indiana 757-27x, Plum 744-23x

Swimming

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Northgate 113.5, Hampton 53.5

Penn-Trafford 95, Penn Hills 53

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Hampton 85, Northgate 85

Penn-Trafford 94, Penn Hills 61

Wrestling

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Mars at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Norwin at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Section 5

South Fayette at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Montour at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Ellwood City at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 6

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Blackhawk at New Castle, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 2, 2023
Penn-Trafford’s Olivia Pepple shines in early season games
Kiski Area’s Flanagan captures Pennsylvania Junior Gold Pin Club tournament title
George Guido: Highlands-Hampton boys basketball showdown early highlight for 2023
Trib HSSN’s Top 22 Stories of 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter