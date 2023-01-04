High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 11:55 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 53, Seneca Valley 49
Central Catholic 63, Pine-Richland 36
New Castle 59, North Allegheny 49
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 46, Baldwin 44
Upper St. Clair 87, Hempfield 32
Norwin 46, Canon-McMillan 45
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park 74, Ringgold 47
Trinity 65, Connellsville 31
Thomas Jefferson 105, Peters Township 100 (3OT)
Section 2
Woodland Hills 57, Armstrong 43
Penn Hills 49, Fox Chapel 37
Section 3
Franklin Regional 60, Penn-Trafford 48
Gateway 74, McKeesport 65
Kiski Area 72, Latrobe 57
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 78, West Allegheny 46
North Hills 75, Mars 42
Moon 46, South Fayette 45
Class 4A
Section 1
Indiana 63, Greensburg Salem 48
Section 2
Beaver 59, Central Valley 52
Lincoln Park 87, North Catholic 71
Section 3
Uniontown 81, Albert Gallatin 37
Belle Vernon 73, Southmoreland 56
Laurel Highlands 80, Elizabeth Forward 58
Section 4
South Allegheny 55, Avonworth 42
West Mifflin 49, Montour 47
Quaker Valley 75, East Allegheny 39
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock 50, Beaver Falls 41
Ellwood City 71, Mohawk 67
Riverside 50, New Brighton 41
Section 2
Steel Valley 77, Brentwood 54
Keystone Oaks 63, South Park 55
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, Sto-Rox 46
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 54, Valley 23
Section 4
Washington 70, Brownsville 25
Mt. Pleasant 43, Charleroi 40
Yough 72, Waynesburg Central 23
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 71, South Side 34
Shenango 69, Laurel 26
Northgate 57, Sewickley Academy 36
Section 2
Eden Christian 61, Winchester Thurston 41
Propel Braddock Hills 69, Propel Montour, 35
Section 3
Serra Catholic 77, Clairton 66
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Leechburg 57
Riverview 72, Springdale 49
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 67, Bentworth 44
Carmichaels 54, Beth-Center 51
Fort Cherry 73, Frazier 28
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 76, Avella 37
Section 2
California at West Greene, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan 49, Mapletown 48
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 87, Summit Academy 75
Nonsection
Jeannette at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Imani Christian at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Nazareth Prep at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 53, North Allegheny 32
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 73, Peters Township 56
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 62, Penn Hills 51
Kiski Area 32, Gateway 29
Section 2
Mars 68, Fox Chapel 51
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 86, Albert Gallatin 51
McKeesport 71, Connellsville 24
Penn-Trafford 68, Thomas Jefferson 48
Section 4
South Fayette 65, Moon 22
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 71, Valley 35
Section 2
Blackhawk 55, Central Valley 18
Section 3
Belle Vernon 47, Uniontown 15
Class 3A
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Keystone Oaks 43
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 66, Apollo-Ridge 34
Deer Lakes 43, Ligonier Valley 26
Section 4
Waynesburg 65, Charleroi 55
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 71, New Brighton 8
Section 2
Burgettstown 70, Northgate 4
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 64, Ellis School 22
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 54, Bentworth 29
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 41, Jefferson-Morgan 26
Section 3
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 36, Beaver 31
Kennedy Catholic 42, Indiana 39
Propel Montour 56, Neighborhood Academy 25
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Nazareth Prep at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 6, Canon-McMillan 2
Peters Township 5, Seneca Valley 2
Class A
McDowell 6, Avonworth 4
Rifle
Tuesday’s result
Indiana 757-27x, Plum 744-23x
Swimming
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Northgate 113.5, Hampton 53.5
Penn-Trafford 95, Penn Hills 53
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Hampton 85, Northgate 85
Penn-Trafford 94, Penn Hills 61
Wrestling
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Butler at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Mars at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Norwin at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 5
South Fayette at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Montour at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
South Park at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 5
Ellwood City at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 6
Indiana at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Valley at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Blackhawk at New Castle, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
