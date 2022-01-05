High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 4, 2022
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 12:13 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 84, North Allegheny 78
North Hills 78, Pine-Richland 74
Section 2
Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 44
Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 51
Upper St. Clair 65, Baldwin 39
Section 3
Fox Chapel 89, Greensburg Salem 22
Hempfield 77, Norwin 72
Central Catholic 64, Penn-Trafford 45
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville 62, Ringgold 61
Laurel Highlands 77, Thomas Jefferson 49
Albert Gallatin 47, West Mifflin 43
Section 2
New Castle 60, Moon 47
South Fayette 69, West Allegheny 51
Trinity at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Kiski Area at Gateway, ppd.
Franklin Regional 59, Penn Hills 55
Woodland Hills 60, McKeesport 47
Section 4
Highlands 77, Armstrong 54
Mars 79, Indiana 30
Shaler 83, Plum 38
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 53, Freeport 48
Knoch 66, Derry 59
North Catholic 86, Keystone Oaks 53
Section 2
Blackhawk 52, Beaver 37
Quaker Valley 88, Hopewell 34
Montour 47, Central Valley 32
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 56, Mt. Pleasant 39
Belle Vernon 95, Southmoreland 59
Yough at South Park, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 55, Neshannock 53
Laurel 42, Mohawk 40
Ellwood City 63, Riverside 40
Section 2
Aliquippa 60, Avonworth 46
Summit Academy 82, Freedom 70
Seton LaSalle 74, New Brighton 38
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 92, Apollo-Ridge 19
East Allegheny 68, Valley 63
South Allegheny 64, Steel Valley 54
Section 4
McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.
Washington 77, Brentwood 62
Charleroi 81, Waynesburg 70
Class 2A
Section 1
Riverview 53, Sewickley Academy 35
Springdale 58, Shenango 47
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 78, South Side 38
Section 2
Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.
Sto-Rox 74, Burgettstown 41
Section 3
Jeannette 75, Propel Braddock Hills 45
Serra Catholic 63, Clairton 28
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
California 59, Frazier, 23
Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, ppd.
Section 1
Eden Christian 58, Nazareth Prep 33
Cornell 65, Union 26
Rochester 48, Western Beaver 35
Section 2
Geibel 67, Propel Montour 24
Mapletown 72, Avella 60
Bishop Canevin 76, West Greene 27
Section 3
Imani Christian 65, Leechburg 44
Neighborhood Academy 58, Propel Andrew Street 29
Aquinas Academy 80, St. Joseph 63
Wednesday’s schedule
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.
Berlin-BrothersValley at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
South Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 33
McKeesport 76, Woodland Hills 69
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 62, Derry 26
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 70, Mohawk 33
Class 2A
Section 3
Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 47, St. Joseph 16
Nonsection
Ambridge 57, New Brighton 22
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Southmoreland 30, Greensburg Salem 27
Latrobe 69, River Valley 48
Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 3
Class A
Greensburg Salem 12, Wheeling Park 5
McDowell 7, North Hills 6
Chartiers Valley at North Catholic, (n)
Class B
Avonworth at Connellsville, (n)
Burrell 9, Trinity 4
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 795-52x, Woodland Hills 784-36x
Section 4
Plum 786-47x, Indiana 762-29x
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Hopewell 112, Cornell 15
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 75, Greensburg Salem 52
Carlynton 66, Central Valley 34
Penn-Trafford 93, Penn Hills 51
Uniontown 86, Derry 41
Girls
Class 2A
Section 2
Hopewell 71, Cornell 47
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 58, Greensburg Salem 45
Central Valley 85, Carlynton 80
Derry 100, Uniontown 40
Penn-Trafford 80, Penn Hills 47
Wrestling
Tuesday’s result
Nonsection
Waynesburg 39, Mt. Pleasant 28
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Fox Chapel at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Butler at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Mars at Shaler, 8 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 8 p.m.
North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Shaler at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.
Section 4A
Trinity at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at South Park, 7 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Montour at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Side at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Knoch, North Catholic at Valley, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
