High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 4, 2022

By:

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 12:13 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 84, North Allegheny 78

North Hills 78, Pine-Richland 74

Section 2

Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 44

Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 51

Upper St. Clair 65, Baldwin 39

Section 3

Fox Chapel 89, Greensburg Salem 22

Hempfield 77, Norwin 72

Central Catholic 64, Penn-Trafford 45

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville 62, Ringgold 61

Laurel Highlands 77, Thomas Jefferson 49

Albert Gallatin 47, West Mifflin 43

Section 2

New Castle 60, Moon 47

South Fayette 69, West Allegheny 51

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Kiski Area at Gateway, ppd.

Franklin Regional 59, Penn Hills 55

Woodland Hills 60, McKeesport 47

Section 4

Highlands 77, Armstrong 54

Mars 79, Indiana 30

Shaler 83, Plum 38

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 53, Freeport 48

Knoch 66, Derry 59

North Catholic 86, Keystone Oaks 53

Section 2

Blackhawk 52, Beaver 37

Quaker Valley 88, Hopewell 34

Montour 47, Central Valley 32

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 56, Mt. Pleasant 39

Belle Vernon 95, Southmoreland 59

Yough at South Park, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 55, Neshannock 53

Laurel 42, Mohawk 40

Ellwood City 63, Riverside 40

Section 2

Aliquippa 60, Avonworth 46

Summit Academy 82, Freedom 70

Seton LaSalle 74, New Brighton 38

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 92, Apollo-Ridge 19

East Allegheny 68, Valley 63

South Allegheny 64, Steel Valley 54

Section 4

McGuffey at Beth-Center, ppd.

Washington 77, Brentwood 62

Charleroi 81, Waynesburg 70

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 53, Sewickley Academy 35

Springdale 58, Shenango 47

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 78, South Side 38

Section 2

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

Sto-Rox 74, Burgettstown 41

Section 3

Jeannette 75, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Serra Catholic 63, Clairton 28

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

California 59, Frazier, 23

Carmichaels at Bentworth, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, ppd.

Section 1

Eden Christian 58, Nazareth Prep 33

Cornell 65, Union 26

Rochester 48, Western Beaver 35

Section 2

Geibel 67, Propel Montour 24

Mapletown 72, Avella 60

Bishop Canevin 76, West Greene 27

Section 3

Imani Christian 65, Leechburg 44

Neighborhood Academy 58, Propel Andrew Street 29

Aquinas Academy 80, St. Joseph 63

Wednesday’s schedule

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Perry Traditional Academy, 7 p.m.

Berlin-BrothersValley at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

South Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 33

McKeesport 76, Woodland Hills 69

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 62, Derry 26

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 70, Mohawk 33

Class 2A

Section 3

Northgate at Carlynton, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 47, St. Joseph 16

Nonsection

Ambridge 57, New Brighton 22

Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Southmoreland 30, Greensburg Salem 27

Latrobe 69, River Valley 48

Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Charleroi at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 3

Class A

Greensburg Salem 12, Wheeling Park 5

McDowell 7, North Hills 6

Chartiers Valley at North Catholic, (n)

Class B

Avonworth at Connellsville, (n)

Burrell 9, Trinity 4

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 795-52x, Woodland Hills 784-36x

Section 4

Plum 786-47x, Indiana 762-29x

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Hopewell 112, Cornell 15

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 75, Greensburg Salem 52

Carlynton 66, Central Valley 34

Penn-Trafford 93, Penn Hills 51

Uniontown 86, Derry 41

Girls

Class 2A

Section 2

Hopewell 71, Cornell 47

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 58, Greensburg Salem 45

Central Valley 85, Carlynton 80

Derry 100, Uniontown 40

Penn-Trafford 80, Penn Hills 47

Wrestling

Tuesday’s result

Nonsection

Waynesburg 39, Mt. Pleasant 28

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Fox Chapel at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Plum, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Butler at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Mars at Shaler, 8 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 8 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4A

Trinity at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at South Park, 7 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Frazier at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Carlynton at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Montour at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Side at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Knoch, North Catholic at Valley, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.