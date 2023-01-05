High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 4, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 58, California 54
Section 3
Imani Christian 51, Neighborhood Academy 44
Nonsection
Nazareth Prep at New Brighton, (n)
Union 62, Slippery Rock 38
City League
Allderdice 76, Obama Academy 57
Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47
Perry 51, Carrick 22
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Shenango at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 68, Avella 63
Section 3
Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy 13
Nonsection
Nazareth Academy at North Hills, ppd.
City League
Obama Academy 55, Allderdice 22
Perry 44, Carrick 34
Westinghouse 49, Brashear 19
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
New Castle at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Laurel, 6 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Rochester at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Springdale at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Ellis School at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
High series: Colin Cummings (F) 637, Noah Prosky (R) 400
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
North Allegheny 4, Shaler 3
High series: Ryan Callahan (S) 630
St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High series: Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 678, Jordan Abell (AR) 665
Girls
Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
High series: Mia Ament (AR) 523, Maria Kuhns (SJ) 359
Freeport 7, Riverview 0
High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 526, Gwyneth Fichte (R) 509
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0
High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 524
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Baldwin at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
Class A
Kiski at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling Park at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Norwin at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Varsity D2
Connellsville at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Ligonier Valley 62, Derry 50
Nonsection
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 4
Derry 83, Ligonier Valley 53
Nonsection
Latrobe 89, Blackhawk 77
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Kiski Area 48, Armstrong 21
Central Catholic at Shaler, (n)
Plum 39, Fox Chapel 18
Section 2
Butler 56, North Hills 15
Seneca Valley 66, Mars 0
North Allegheny 41, Pine-Richland 19
Section 3
Franklin Regional 49, Ringgold 18
Norwin at West Mifflin, (n)
Penn-Trafford 47, Thomas Jefferson 27
Section 4
Connellsville 75, McKeesport 0
Latrobe 45, Hempfield 28
Section 5
South Fayette at Waynesburg Central, (n)
Trinity 54, Chartiers Valley 18
West Allegheny 57, Moon 18
Section 6
Peters Township 59, Baldwin 18
Bethel Park 54, Upper St. Clair 9
Canon-McMillan 51, Mt. Lebanon 16
Class 2A
Section 1
Beth-Center 36, Bentworth 33
Jefferson-Morgan 44, Fort Cherry 27
McGuffey 57, Washington 14
West Greene at Burgettstown, (n)
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, (n)
Frazier 38, Mt. Pleasant 33
Southmoreland 69, Yough 6
Section 3
Quaker Valley 29, Montour 28
South Park at South Allegheny, (n)
Section 5
Hampton 51, Ellwood City 18
Knoch at Laurel, (n)
North Catholic 45, Summit Academy 18
Section 6
Burrell 61, Derry 9
Indiana 51, Ligonier Valley 11
Valley 45, Riverview 12
Nonsection
Blackhawk 42, New Castle 24
Central Valley 63, Neighborhood Academy 0
