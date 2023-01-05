TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 4, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 | 11:51 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 58, California 54

Section 3

Imani Christian 51, Neighborhood Academy 44

Nonsection

Nazareth Prep at New Brighton, (n)

Northgate 81, Hopewell 49

Union 62, Slippery Rock 38

City League

Allderdice 76, Obama Academy 57

Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47

Perry 51, Carrick 22

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Shenango at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton 59, Steel Valley 20

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 68, Avella 63

Section 3

Jeannette 68, Hillel Academy 13

Nonsection

Nazareth Academy at North Hills, ppd.

City League

Obama Academy 55, Allderdice 22

Perry 44, Carrick 34

Westinghouse 49, Brashear 19

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mars at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Montour, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 6 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 6 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Rochester at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Springdale at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellis School at Leechburg, 6:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

High series: Colin Cummings (F) 637, Noah Prosky (R) 400

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

North Allegheny 4, Shaler 3

High series: Ryan Callahan (S) 630

St. Joseph 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High series: Aidan Dehnert (SJ) 678, Jordan Abell (AR) 665

Girls

Apollo-Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

High series: Mia Ament (AR) 523, Maria Kuhns (SJ) 359

Freeport 7, Riverview 0

High series: Mackenzie Livingston (F) 526, Gwyneth Fichte (R) 509

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Shaler 7, North Allegheny 0

High series: Lexi Pilyih (S) 524

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Baldwin at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

Class A

Kiski at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling Park at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Varsity D2

Connellsville at Deer Lakes, Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Ligonier Valley 62, Derry 50

Nonsection

Latrobe 94, Blackhawk 83

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 4

Derry 83, Ligonier Valley 53

Nonsection

Latrobe 89, Blackhawk 77

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Kiski Area 48, Armstrong 21

Central Catholic at Shaler, (n)

Plum 39, Fox Chapel 18

Section 2

Butler 56, North Hills 15

Seneca Valley 66, Mars 0

North Allegheny 41, Pine-Richland 19

Section 3

Franklin Regional 49, Ringgold 18

Norwin at West Mifflin, (n)

Penn-Trafford 47, Thomas Jefferson 27

Section 4

Connellsville 75, McKeesport 0

Latrobe 45, Hempfield 28

Section 5

South Fayette at Waynesburg Central, (n)

Trinity 54, Chartiers Valley 18

West Allegheny 57, Moon 18

Section 6

Peters Township 59, Baldwin 18

Bethel Park 54, Upper St. Clair 9

Canon-McMillan 51, Mt. Lebanon 16

Class 2A

Section 1

Beth-Center 36, Bentworth 33

Jefferson-Morgan 44, Fort Cherry 27

McGuffey 57, Washington 14

West Greene at Burgettstown, (n)

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Belle Vernon, (n)

Frazier 38, Mt. Pleasant 33

Southmoreland 69, Yough 6

Section 3

Carlynton 39, Avonworth 28

Quaker Valley 29, Montour 28

South Park at South Allegheny, (n)

Section 5

Hampton 51, Ellwood City 18

Knoch at Laurel, (n)

North Catholic 45, Summit Academy 18

Section 6

Burrell 61, Derry 9

Indiana 51, Ligonier Valley 11

Valley 45, Riverview 12

Nonsection

Blackhawk 42, New Castle 24

Central Valley 63, Neighborhood Academy 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

