High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 6, 2022
Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 11:49 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 82, Aquinas Academy 80
Nonsection
Freeport 80, Apollo-Ridge 48
Butler 53, Kiski Area 46
City League
Allderdice 79, Brashear 44
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Cornerstone Prep 52, Cheswick Christian 33
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 53, Butler 47
Norwin 47, North Hills 11
Penn-Trafford 51, Pine-Richland 35
Seneca Valley 50, Shaler 46
Section 2
Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49
Bethel Park 52, Upper St. Clair 47
Mt. Lebanon 55, Hempfield 17
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 82, Lincoln Park 24
Moon 57, Oakland Catholic 46
South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 30
Section 2
Armstrong 41, Hampton 21
Kiski Area 38, Fox Chapel 31
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.
Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Section 4
Latrobe 57, Franklin Regional 29
Woodland Hills 71, Gateway 48
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 61, Burrell 40
Freeport 49, Derry 27
Valley at Knoch, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.
Blackhawk 61, Central Valley 25
Hopewell 47, New Castle 43
Quaker Valley at Montour, ppd.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41
Elizabeth Forward 53, Yough 41
Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.
Freedom 61, Mohawk 32
North Catholic 60, Laurel 46
Section 2
Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20
Charleroi 61, Washington 19
South Park 63, McGuffey 23
Section 3
Avonworth at Brentwood, ppd.
South Allegheny 34, Shady Side Academy 30
Steel Valley 38, East Allegheny 26
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
Neshannock at New Brighton, ppd.
Sewickley Academy 32, Shenango 28
Section 2
Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.
Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Seton LaSalle 63, California 37
Section 3
Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 34
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 17
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 38, Ellis School 21
Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Springdale 39, Jeannette 13
Class A
Section 1
Union 51, Bishop Canevin 19
Rochester 65, Eden Christian 34
Section 2
Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 33
Mapletown 50, Geibel 16
West Greene 71, Monessen 44
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.
Clairton at St. Joseph, ppd.
Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Indiana at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Section 4
McKeesport at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Geibel at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Bethel Park 1, Canon McMillan 0
Central Catholic 4, Mt. Lebanon 2
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, (n)
Class 2A
Meadville at Armstrong, ppd.
Penn-Trafford 10, Hempfield 4
Class A
Kiski Area 8, Freeport 3
Greensburg Salem 5, North Catholic 3
Wheeling Park 6, Wheeling Catholic 5
Hampton at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class B
Central Valley at Ringgold, ppd.
Morgantown at Carrick, (n)
Elizabeth Forward 2, Bishop Canevin 1 (OT)
Rifle
WPIAL
Thursday’s results
Armstrong 794-46x, Indiana 766-23x
Bethel Park 788-48x, Washington 779-34x
Hempfield 798-48x, Penn-Trafford 793-46x
Waynesburg 792-54x, Upper St. Clair 788-47x
Swimming
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 97, Penn-Trafford 75
Section 2
Hampton 105, North Hills 71
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 61, Carrick 25
Section 2
Riverside 97, Blackhawk 81
Section 5
Thomas Jefferson 78, Belle Vernon 64
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Hempfield 92, Penn-Trafford 83
Section 2
North Hills 93, Hampton 90
Class 2A
Section 1
Carlynton 108, Carrick 15
Section 2
Blackhawk 102, Riverside 56
Section 5
Belle Vernon 92, Thomas Jefferson 68
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
