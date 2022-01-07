TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 6, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 11:49 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 82, Aquinas Academy 80

Nonsection

Freeport 80, Apollo-Ridge 48

Butler 53, Kiski Area 46

City League

Allderdice 79, Brashear 44

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Cornerstone Prep 52, Cheswick Christian 33

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 53, Butler 47

Norwin 47, North Hills 11

Penn-Trafford 51, Pine-Richland 35

Seneca Valley 50, Shaler 46

Section 2

Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49

Bethel Park 52, Upper St. Clair 47

Mt. Lebanon 55, Hempfield 17

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 82, Lincoln Park 24

Moon 57, Oakland Catholic 46

South Fayette 67, West Allegheny 30

Section 2

Armstrong 41, Hampton 21

Kiski Area 38, Fox Chapel 31

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Section 4

Latrobe 57, Franklin Regional 29

Woodland Hills 71, Gateway 48

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 61, Burrell 40

Freeport 49, Derry 27

Valley at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, ppd.

Blackhawk 61, Central Valley 25

Hopewell 47, New Castle 43

Quaker Valley at Montour, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 49, Ligonier Valley 41

Elizabeth Forward 53, Yough 41

Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, ppd.

Freedom 61, Mohawk 32

North Catholic 60, Laurel 46

Section 2

Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20

Charleroi 61, Washington 19

South Park 63, McGuffey 23

Section 3

Avonworth at Brentwood, ppd.

South Allegheny 34, Shady Side Academy 30

Steel Valley 38, East Allegheny 26

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Neshannock at New Brighton, ppd.

Sewickley Academy 32, Shenango 28

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, ppd.

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Seton LaSalle 63, California 37

Section 3

Burgettstown 51, Fort Cherry 34

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston 45, Northgate 17

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 38, Ellis School 21

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Springdale 39, Jeannette 13

Class A

Section 1

Union 51, Bishop Canevin 19

Rochester 65, Eden Christian 34

Section 2

Avella 56, Jefferson-Morgan 33

Mapletown 50, Geibel 16

West Greene 71, Monessen 44

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Clairton at St. Joseph, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Indiana at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Geibel at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Bethel Park 1, Canon McMillan 0

Central Catholic 4, Mt. Lebanon 2

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, (n)

Class 2A

Meadville at Armstrong, ppd.

Penn-Trafford 10, Hempfield 4

Class A

Kiski Area 8, Freeport 3

Greensburg Salem 5, North Catholic 3

Wheeling Park 6, Wheeling Catholic 5

Hampton at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class B

Central Valley at Ringgold, ppd.

Morgantown at Carrick, (n)

Elizabeth Forward 2, Bishop Canevin 1 (OT)

Rifle

WPIAL

Thursday’s results

Armstrong 794-46x, Indiana 766-23x

Bethel Park 788-48x, Washington 779-34x

Hempfield 798-48x, Penn-Trafford 793-46x

Waynesburg 792-54x, Upper St. Clair 788-47x

Swimming

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 97, Penn-Trafford 75

Section 2

Hampton 105, North Hills 71

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 61, Carrick 25

Section 2

Riverside 97, Blackhawk 81

Section 5

Thomas Jefferson 78, Belle Vernon 64

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Hempfield 92, Penn-Trafford 83

Section 2

North Hills 93, Hampton 90

Class 2A

Section 1

Carlynton 108, Carrick 15

Section 2

Blackhawk 102, Riverside 56

Section 5

Belle Vernon 92, Thomas Jefferson 68

To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

