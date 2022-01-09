High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 8, 2022

By:

Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 10:36 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown

Beaver 79, Weir, W.Va. 58

Chartiers-Houston 62, California 32

Fort Cherry 74, Avella 35

Washington vs. West Allegheny, ppd.

Showdown at Sharon

Laurel 51, West Middlesex 43

Neshannock 55, Sharon 37

Nonsection

Avonworth at McGuffey, ppd.

Eden Christian 67, Portersville Christian 28

Geibel 65, Mt. Pleasant 57

Laurel Highlands 67, McKeesport 47

Leechburg 82, Burrell 70

North Catholic 67, Pine-Richland 59

North Hills 78, Montour 61

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Trinity Christian 63, Cheswick Christian Academy 55

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 43

Class 2A

Section 3

Sto-Rox 50, Carlynton 47

Section 4

Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 35

Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown

Burgettstown 43, Weir, W.Va. 17

West Allegheny 42, Chartiers-Houston 23

Fort Cherry 67, Avella 36

OLSH 67, Washington 10

Showdown at Sharon

Laurel 46, Lakeview 36

Neshannock 80, Farrell 40

Nonsection

Beaver at Aliquippa, ppd.

Canon-McMillan 50, South Park 45

Elizabeth Forward 69, Laurel Highlands 19

Erie 53, Mohawk 33

Hampton 49, Central Valley 41

Mt. Pleasant 54, Geibel 13

North Catholic 76, Pine-Richland 53

Peters Township 57, Bishop Canevin 48

Sewickley Academy 54, Ellis School 35

Upper St. Clair 42, Norwin 30

Competitive spirit

WPIAL championships

Saturday’s results

at Hempfield

Class 2A

1. Laurel 2. Hopewell

Class 3A

1. Hempfield 2. South Fayette

2A Small Squad

1. Hopewell

2A Large Squad

1. Neshannock

3A Small Squad

1. Pine Richland

3A Large Squad

1. Hempfield

3A Coed

1. Butler

PIAA Qualifiers

Class 2A

1. Laurel

2. Hopewell

3. Ringgold

4. Neshannock

Class 3A

1. Hempfield

2. South Fayette

3. Baldwin

4. Pine Richland

5. Thomas Jefferson

6. Penn Trafford

7. Norwin

8. Seneca Valley

9. North Hills

10. Plum

11. Butler

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Bo Wood Tournament

At Indiana

First place

106: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Jacob Sombronski, United, 9-2

113: Nic Allison, Mifflin County tech. fall Rhamil Islamov, Baldwin, 15-0 2:00

120: Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 5-1

126: Antonino Walker, Plum tech. fall Aiden Burford, Highlands, 17-2 4:37

132: Brayden White, Highlands p. Blake Aumiller, Mifflin County, 1:48

138: Caden McCully, United d. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 8-2

145: Jrake Burford, Highlands dec. Kaden Barnhart, River Valley, 6-5

152: Danny Turner, Indiana d. Parker Kearns, Mifflin County, 4-3

160: Kyler Everly, Mifflin County m.d.. Keith Mincin, Baldwin, 9-0

172: Floyd McKeena, Gateway p. Mason Savitz, Corry Area, 3:25

189: Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County p. Ethyn Allen, Corry Area, 1:37

215: Anson Wagner, Mifflin County d. Hayden Linkerhof, Corry Area, 7-4

285: Jaxson Pupo, Mifflin County dec. Mike Mazurek, Sharon, 6-1

Third place

106: Rylen Campbell, Plum p. Matt Mars, Carrick, 0:48

113: Sam Snyder, Plum d. Gideon Bracken, United, 5-1

120: Cody Proper, Corry Area d. Carson Yocca, Plum, 3-1

126: Kadin Fetterman, Hughesville p. William Allen, Corry Area, 2:14

132: Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville p. Kayden Reyda, Corry Area, 3:36

138: Lucas Sheetz, Mifflin County d. Charlie Campbell, Plum, 6-0

152: Cole Stuchal, River Valley d. Trey Proper, Corry Area, 7-2

160:Christian Hacker, Sharon p. Gavin McGowan, Knoch, 2:19

172: Austin Blackner, Conemaugh Township d. Chase Stuchal, River Valley, 3-0

189: Nick Knoblach, Carrick p.Tyler Bender, Highlands, 0:30

215: Marquan Tisinger, Greater Johnstown p. Cade Krouse, United, 2:03

285: Brad Miller, River Valley p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 0:47

Team scores: 1. Mifflin County 252.0, 2. Corry Area 134.0, 3. Plum 126.5, 4. Highlands 126.0, 5. United 98.5.

MAC Tournament

At Ambridge

First place

106: Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley p. Killian Turek, South Side, 1:49

113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. James Walzer, Montour, 3:05

120: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 8-1

126: Timmy Cafrelli, South Side d. Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley, 6-0

132: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 6-0

138: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley m.d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 12-0

145: Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 1:24

152: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny m.d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 14-1

160: Grant McKay, Laurel p. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 3:01

172: Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 8-4

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 2:55

215: Landon Millward, Freedom p. Braiden Sudor, Carlynton, 1:54

285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Lance Crawley, Central Valley, 1:58

Third place

106: Derek Allen, Ellwood City p. Cade Stern, West Allegheny, 4:46

113: Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny p. Dominic Lightner, South Side, 4:40

120: Don Lindsey, Central Valley d. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 9-2

126: Chase Schepis, West Allegheny p. Gavyn McCray, Freedom, 2:53

132: Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley p. Luke Potts, West Allegheny, 4:45

138: Curtis Brown, West Allegheny d. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 4-0

145: Jack Diemert, Quaker Valley, n.c. Charles Krepp, Laurel

152: William Moore, Laurel m.d. Derek Brandl, Montour, 8-0

160: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Dawan Lockett, Hopewell, 1:17

172: Brady Cooper, Laurel, n.c. Aaron Miller, Beaver

189: Drew Palochak, Hopewell d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 9-4

215: Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel t.f. Connor Lindsey, Moon, 19-3, 3:47

285: Rocco Vespaziani, Hopewell d. Dom Vennare, West Allegheny, 2-1, TB2

Fifth place

106: Reid Ketzel, Laurel p. Elijah Harshman, Ambridge, 0:32

113: Logan Shriver, Ellwood City p. Skylar Wisdom, Hopewell, 4:24

120: Tyler Zubryd, Moon p. Vince Anskate, Hopewell, 2:03

126: Liam Hein, Mars, inj. def. Dom Bruno, Central Valley

132: Matti Pringle, Montour inj. def. R.J. Cusato, South Side

138: Tanner Millward, Freedom, n.c. Nicholas Allan, Quaker Valley

145: Lucas Swearingen, Montour, n.c. Ryan Kredel, Freedom

152: Mason Childress, Mars p. Cody Patterson, Freedom, 0:45

160: Ryan Navarra, South Side p. Riley Hensely, Montour, 4:46

172: Trent McCray, Freedom inj. def. Christian Scheller, Mars

189: Chase Tinstman, Laurel p. Luis Carrasquillo, Moon, 0:43

215: Collin Dhanse, Montour p. Richard Martsolf, West Allegheny, 2:21

285: Donavin Stiffler, Ellwood City d. Alex Dusch, Montour, 3-1

Team results: 1. Quaker Valley, 223; 2. West Allegheny, 178; 3. Laurel, 169.5; 4. Montour, 162; 5. Central Valley, 98.

TRICADA Tournament

At Canon-McMillan

First place

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 1-0

113: Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg Central d. T.J. Allison, Trinity, 5-3

120: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan t.f. Luke Dunlap, South Fayette, 25-10, 5:00

126: Joseph Simon, Waynesburg Central d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 1-0

132: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 5-2

138: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg Central p. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 4:53

145: Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan d. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier, 5-0

152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center m.d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 15-3

160: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center p. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 3:43

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg Central d. Rune Lawrence, Frazier, 6-2

189: Jake Conroy, Ringgold p. Broxon Dean, Canon-McMillan, 1:02

215: Eli Makel, Waynesburg Central d. Phillip Nave, Peters Township, 6-4, SV

285: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg Central d. Ty Banco, Trinity, 5-3

Third place

106: Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry d. Issac Meyers, Peters Township, 4-2

113: Ryder Joseph, Canon-McMillan d. Seth Burns, West Greene, 4-2

120: James Anderson, South Fayette p. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 4:16

126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Jack Duncan, Ringgold, 3:26

132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Dom Oliastro, South Fayette, 9-3

138: Chris Cibrone, Peters Township d. Tyler Fisher, Beth-Center, 3-1, SV

145: Talon Mizenko, South Fayette d. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 3-1, SV

152: Johnny Gilbert, Jefferson-Morgan p. Landon Conroy, Albert Gallatin, 2:35

160: D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown d. Adam Gill, Trinity, 4-2

172: Mikey Ewing, Washington p. Jacob Noyes, Burgettstown, 3:24

189: Brody Evans, Waynesburg Central d. Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center, 6-0

215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry, 1:51

285: Cam Carter-Green, Washington d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 3-2

Fifth place

106: Zane Garner, Trinity p. Mickey Horne, Trinity, 3:20

113: Max Ivcic, Bentworth p. Dylan Cumer, Chartiers-Houston, 2:00

120: Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown d. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 7-0

126: Vincent Binni, Canon-McMillan m.d. Reid Teagarden, McGuffey, 8-0

132: A.J. McGarrity, Peters Township d. Colman Carpenter, South Fayette, 6-5

138: Bailey Holbert, Albert Gallatin p. Jacob Potts, South Fayette, 3:00

145: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center d. Noah Schratz, Peters Township, 5-4

152: Eliot Schratz, Peters Township d. Ashton Slavick, Canon-McMillan, 11-6

160: Aaron Slizik, Peters Township d. Landen Simms, Canon-McMillan, 1-0

172: Jacob Layhue, Beth-Center p. Chance Capicotto, Ringgold, 3:44

189: Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry inj. def. Drew Cain, Trinity

215: Brayden Wilcher, Ringgold p. Zac Bublak, Peters Township, 2:37

285: Dante Compagni, Ringgold d. Josh Deems, Beth-Center, 5-0

WCCA Tournament

First place

106: Luke Willochellm Latrobe p. Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 4:33

113: Leo Joseph, Latrobe p. Giovanni Beatrice, Derry, 0:45

120: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 3-1, SV

126: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield m.d. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford, 9-0

132: Eli Carr, Hempfield p. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 3:27

138: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 10-3

145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 2-1

152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 4-2 SV

160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area d. Wesley Stull, Penn-Trafford, 10-6

172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Sam Snyder, Latrobe, 7-0

189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 3-2

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 1:20

285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Wyatt Held, Latrobe, 1:40

Third place

106: Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 1:35

113: Calio Zanella, Burrell d. Owen Caracciolo, Hempfield, 6-2

120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Sulayman Bah, Kiski School, 2:08

126: Lucio Angellichio, Latrobe d. Justin Bass, Franklin Regional, 2-1

132: Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant d. Conner Henning, Norwin, 8-2

138: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 4-2

145: Ethan Connor, Kiski Area d. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 2-0

152: Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 1:38

160: Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional d. Christian Hirak, Derry, 2-0

172: Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland p. Adam Hall, Penn-Trafford, 2:17

189: Cole Clark, Burrell p. Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, 0:55

215: Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield d. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 4-1

285: Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford p. Mason Nedierhiser, Southmoreland, 2:04

Fifth place

106: Clayton Cramer, Kiski Area d. Connor Mullen, Norwin, 5-0

113: Austin Laidacker, Latrobe p. Austin Wong, Norwin, 2:42

120: Luke Passarelli, Norwin p. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 2:48

126: Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area p. Duncan Blose, Mt. Pleasant, 3:39

132: Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Ben Pekarcik, Franklin Regional, 2-1

138: Logan Bechtold, Kiski Area d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 5-3, SV

145: Nate Campbell, Norwin d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 3-1

152: Tristan Ice, Southmoreland d. Dominic Hartman, Penn-Trafford, 4-2, SV

160: Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant d. Connor Chillinsky, Hempfield, 4-1

172: Nico Zanella, Burrell d. Daniel Beck, Hempfield, 3-2

189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Luke Bryer, Belle Vernon, 3:53

215: Carter Dilts, Kiski Area medical forfeit Anthony Govern, Southmoreland

285: Perry Riggle, Belle Vernon wbf Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 0-0

Team scores: 1. Latrobe 252. 2. Hempfield 188. 3. Kiski Area 159.5. 4. Penn Trafford 152. 5. Franklin Regional 146. 6. Mt. Pleasant 141. 7. Norwin 109.5. 8. Burrell 90. 9. Greensburg Salem 85. 10. Southmoreland 82. 11. Derry 70. 12. Belle Vernon 64. 13. Ligonier Valley 37.5. 14. Kiski School 27.5. 15. Valley 27. 16. Yough 4.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.