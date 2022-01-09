High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 8, 2022
By:
Saturday, January 8, 2022 | 10:36 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown
Beaver 79, Weir, W.Va. 58
Chartiers-Houston 62, California 32
Fort Cherry 74, Avella 35
Washington vs. West Allegheny, ppd.
Showdown at Sharon
Laurel 51, West Middlesex 43
Neshannock 55, Sharon 37
Nonsection
Avonworth at McGuffey, ppd.
Eden Christian 67, Portersville Christian 28
Geibel 65, Mt. Pleasant 57
Laurel Highlands 67, McKeesport 47
Leechburg 82, Burrell 70
North Catholic 67, Pine-Richland 59
North Hills 78, Montour 61
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Trinity Christian 63, Cheswick Christian Academy 55
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 53, Deer Lakes 43
Class 2A
Section 3
Sto-Rox 50, Carlynton 47
Section 4
Quaker Valley 47, Hopewell 35
Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown
Burgettstown 43, Weir, W.Va. 17
West Allegheny 42, Chartiers-Houston 23
Fort Cherry 67, Avella 36
OLSH 67, Washington 10
Showdown at Sharon
Laurel 46, Lakeview 36
Neshannock 80, Farrell 40
Nonsection
Beaver at Aliquippa, ppd.
Canon-McMillan 50, South Park 45
Elizabeth Forward 69, Laurel Highlands 19
Erie 53, Mohawk 33
Hampton 49, Central Valley 41
Mt. Pleasant 54, Geibel 13
North Catholic 76, Pine-Richland 53
Peters Township 57, Bishop Canevin 48
Sewickley Academy 54, Ellis School 35
Upper St. Clair 42, Norwin 30
Competitive spirit
WPIAL championships
Saturday’s results
at Hempfield
Class 2A
1. Laurel 2. Hopewell
Class 3A
1. Hempfield 2. South Fayette
2A Small Squad
1. Hopewell
2A Large Squad
1. Neshannock
3A Small Squad
1. Pine Richland
3A Large Squad
1. Hempfield
3A Coed
1. Butler
PIAA Qualifiers
Class 2A
1. Laurel
2. Hopewell
3. Ringgold
4. Neshannock
Class 3A
1. Hempfield
2. South Fayette
3. Baldwin
4. Pine Richland
5. Thomas Jefferson
6. Penn Trafford
7. Norwin
8. Seneca Valley
9. North Hills
10. Plum
11. Butler
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Bo Wood Tournament
At Indiana
First place
106: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Jacob Sombronski, United, 9-2
113: Nic Allison, Mifflin County tech. fall Rhamil Islamov, Baldwin, 15-0 2:00
120: Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 5-1
126: Antonino Walker, Plum tech. fall Aiden Burford, Highlands, 17-2 4:37
132: Brayden White, Highlands p. Blake Aumiller, Mifflin County, 1:48
138: Caden McCully, United d. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 8-2
145: Jrake Burford, Highlands dec. Kaden Barnhart, River Valley, 6-5
152: Danny Turner, Indiana d. Parker Kearns, Mifflin County, 4-3
160: Kyler Everly, Mifflin County m.d.. Keith Mincin, Baldwin, 9-0
172: Floyd McKeena, Gateway p. Mason Savitz, Corry Area, 3:25
189: Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County p. Ethyn Allen, Corry Area, 1:37
215: Anson Wagner, Mifflin County d. Hayden Linkerhof, Corry Area, 7-4
285: Jaxson Pupo, Mifflin County dec. Mike Mazurek, Sharon, 6-1
Third place
106: Rylen Campbell, Plum p. Matt Mars, Carrick, 0:48
113: Sam Snyder, Plum d. Gideon Bracken, United, 5-1
120: Cody Proper, Corry Area d. Carson Yocca, Plum, 3-1
126: Kadin Fetterman, Hughesville p. William Allen, Corry Area, 2:14
132: Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville p. Kayden Reyda, Corry Area, 3:36
138: Lucas Sheetz, Mifflin County d. Charlie Campbell, Plum, 6-0
152: Cole Stuchal, River Valley d. Trey Proper, Corry Area, 7-2
160:Christian Hacker, Sharon p. Gavin McGowan, Knoch, 2:19
172: Austin Blackner, Conemaugh Township d. Chase Stuchal, River Valley, 3-0
189: Nick Knoblach, Carrick p.Tyler Bender, Highlands, 0:30
215: Marquan Tisinger, Greater Johnstown p. Cade Krouse, United, 2:03
285: Brad Miller, River Valley p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 0:47
Team scores: 1. Mifflin County 252.0, 2. Corry Area 134.0, 3. Plum 126.5, 4. Highlands 126.0, 5. United 98.5.
MAC Tournament
At Ambridge
First place
106: Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley p. Killian Turek, South Side, 1:49
113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. James Walzer, Montour, 3:05
120: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Colin Bartley, Laurel, 8-1
126: Timmy Cafrelli, South Side d. Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley, 6-0
132: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 6-0
138: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley m.d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 12-0
145: Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 1:24
152: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny m.d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 14-1
160: Grant McKay, Laurel p. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 3:01
172: Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley d. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 8-4
189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 2:55
215: Landon Millward, Freedom p. Braiden Sudor, Carlynton, 1:54
285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Lance Crawley, Central Valley, 1:58
Third place
106: Derek Allen, Ellwood City p. Cade Stern, West Allegheny, 4:46
113: Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny p. Dominic Lightner, South Side, 4:40
120: Don Lindsey, Central Valley d. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 9-2
126: Chase Schepis, West Allegheny p. Gavyn McCray, Freedom, 2:53
132: Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley p. Luke Potts, West Allegheny, 4:45
138: Curtis Brown, West Allegheny d. Tyler Holman, Ambridge, 4-0
145: Jack Diemert, Quaker Valley, n.c. Charles Krepp, Laurel
152: William Moore, Laurel m.d. Derek Brandl, Montour, 8-0
160: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Dawan Lockett, Hopewell, 1:17
172: Brady Cooper, Laurel, n.c. Aaron Miller, Beaver
189: Drew Palochak, Hopewell d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 9-4
215: Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel t.f. Connor Lindsey, Moon, 19-3, 3:47
285: Rocco Vespaziani, Hopewell d. Dom Vennare, West Allegheny, 2-1, TB2
Fifth place
106: Reid Ketzel, Laurel p. Elijah Harshman, Ambridge, 0:32
113: Logan Shriver, Ellwood City p. Skylar Wisdom, Hopewell, 4:24
120: Tyler Zubryd, Moon p. Vince Anskate, Hopewell, 2:03
126: Liam Hein, Mars, inj. def. Dom Bruno, Central Valley
132: Matti Pringle, Montour inj. def. R.J. Cusato, South Side
138: Tanner Millward, Freedom, n.c. Nicholas Allan, Quaker Valley
145: Lucas Swearingen, Montour, n.c. Ryan Kredel, Freedom
152: Mason Childress, Mars p. Cody Patterson, Freedom, 0:45
160: Ryan Navarra, South Side p. Riley Hensely, Montour, 4:46
172: Trent McCray, Freedom inj. def. Christian Scheller, Mars
189: Chase Tinstman, Laurel p. Luis Carrasquillo, Moon, 0:43
215: Collin Dhanse, Montour p. Richard Martsolf, West Allegheny, 2:21
285: Donavin Stiffler, Ellwood City d. Alex Dusch, Montour, 3-1
Team results: 1. Quaker Valley, 223; 2. West Allegheny, 178; 3. Laurel, 169.5; 4. Montour, 162; 5. Central Valley, 98.
TRICADA Tournament
At Canon-McMillan
First place
106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 1-0
113: Ky Szewczyk, Waynesburg Central d. T.J. Allison, Trinity, 5-3
120: Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan t.f. Luke Dunlap, South Fayette, 25-10, 5:00
126: Joseph Simon, Waynesburg Central d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 1-0
132: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 5-2
138: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg Central p. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 4:53
145: Chase Frameli, Jefferson-Morgan d. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier, 5-0
152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center m.d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 15-3
160: Trevor Pettit, Beth-Center p. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 3:43
172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg Central d. Rune Lawrence, Frazier, 6-2
189: Jake Conroy, Ringgold p. Broxon Dean, Canon-McMillan, 1:02
215: Eli Makel, Waynesburg Central d. Phillip Nave, Peters Township, 6-4, SV
285: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg Central d. Ty Banco, Trinity, 5-3
Third place
106: Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry d. Issac Meyers, Peters Township, 4-2
113: Ryder Joseph, Canon-McMillan d. Seth Burns, West Greene, 4-2
120: James Anderson, South Fayette p. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 4:16
126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Jack Duncan, Ringgold, 3:26
132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Dom Oliastro, South Fayette, 9-3
138: Chris Cibrone, Peters Township d. Tyler Fisher, Beth-Center, 3-1, SV
145: Talon Mizenko, South Fayette d. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 3-1, SV
152: Johnny Gilbert, Jefferson-Morgan p. Landon Conroy, Albert Gallatin, 2:35
160: D.J. Slovick, Burgettstown d. Adam Gill, Trinity, 4-2
172: Mikey Ewing, Washington p. Jacob Noyes, Burgettstown, 3:24
189: Brody Evans, Waynesburg Central d. Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center, 6-0
215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry, 1:51
285: Cam Carter-Green, Washington d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 3-2
Fifth place
106: Zane Garner, Trinity p. Mickey Horne, Trinity, 3:20
113: Max Ivcic, Bentworth p. Dylan Cumer, Chartiers-Houston, 2:00
120: Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown d. Davis Stepp, Beth-Center, 7-0
126: Vincent Binni, Canon-McMillan m.d. Reid Teagarden, McGuffey, 8-0
132: A.J. McGarrity, Peters Township d. Colman Carpenter, South Fayette, 6-5
138: Bailey Holbert, Albert Gallatin p. Jacob Potts, South Fayette, 3:00
145: Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center d. Noah Schratz, Peters Township, 5-4
152: Eliot Schratz, Peters Township d. Ashton Slavick, Canon-McMillan, 11-6
160: Aaron Slizik, Peters Township d. Landen Simms, Canon-McMillan, 1-0
172: Jacob Layhue, Beth-Center p. Chance Capicotto, Ringgold, 3:44
189: Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry inj. def. Drew Cain, Trinity
215: Brayden Wilcher, Ringgold p. Zac Bublak, Peters Township, 2:37
285: Dante Compagni, Ringgold d. Josh Deems, Beth-Center, 5-0
WCCA Tournament
First place
106: Luke Willochellm Latrobe p. Ty Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 4:33
113: Leo Joseph, Latrobe p. Giovanni Beatrice, Derry, 0:45
120: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 3-1, SV
126: Ethan Lebin, Hempfield m.d. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford, 9-0
132: Eli Carr, Hempfield p. Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area, 3:27
138: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 10-3
145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 2-1
152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 4-2 SV
160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area d. Wesley Stull, Penn-Trafford, 10-6
172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Sam Snyder, Latrobe, 7-0
189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 3-2
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 1:20
285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Wyatt Held, Latrobe, 1:40
Third place
106: Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 1:35
113: Calio Zanella, Burrell d. Owen Caracciolo, Hempfield, 6-2
120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Sulayman Bah, Kiski School, 2:08
126: Lucio Angellichio, Latrobe d. Justin Bass, Franklin Regional, 2-1
132: Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant d. Conner Henning, Norwin, 8-2
138: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 4-2
145: Ethan Connor, Kiski Area d. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 2-0
152: Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Trevor Swartz, Greensburg Salem, 1:38
160: Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional d. Christian Hirak, Derry, 2-0
172: Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland p. Adam Hall, Penn-Trafford, 2:17
189: Cole Clark, Burrell p. Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, 0:55
215: Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield d. Caleb Chismar, Greensburg Salem, 4-1
285: Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford p. Mason Nedierhiser, Southmoreland, 2:04
Fifth place
106: Clayton Cramer, Kiski Area d. Connor Mullen, Norwin, 5-0
113: Austin Laidacker, Latrobe p. Austin Wong, Norwin, 2:42
120: Luke Passarelli, Norwin p. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 2:48
126: Antonio Giordano, Kiski Area p. Duncan Blose, Mt. Pleasant, 3:39
132: Niko Ferra, Burrell d. Ben Pekarcik, Franklin Regional, 2-1
138: Logan Bechtold, Kiski Area d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 5-3, SV
145: Nate Campbell, Norwin d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 3-1
152: Tristan Ice, Southmoreland d. Dominic Hartman, Penn-Trafford, 4-2, SV
160: Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant d. Connor Chillinsky, Hempfield, 4-1
172: Nico Zanella, Burrell d. Daniel Beck, Hempfield, 3-2
189: Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem p. Luke Bryer, Belle Vernon, 3:53
215: Carter Dilts, Kiski Area medical forfeit Anthony Govern, Southmoreland
285: Perry Riggle, Belle Vernon wbf Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 0-0
Team scores: 1. Latrobe 252. 2. Hempfield 188. 3. Kiski Area 159.5. 4. Penn Trafford 152. 5. Franklin Regional 146. 6. Mt. Pleasant 141. 7. Norwin 109.5. 8. Burrell 90. 9. Greensburg Salem 85. 10. Southmoreland 82. 11. Derry 70. 12. Belle Vernon 64. 13. Ligonier Valley 37.5. 14. Kiski School 27.5. 15. Valley 27. 16. Yough 4.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Hempfield, Laurel win 2022 WPIAL spirit championships
• Riverview’s Fichte finds success with new bowling program
• North Allegheny notebook: Junior Lucia Wells commits to play soccer at Pitt
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 7, 2022
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 8, 2022: Competitive spirit squads go for gold