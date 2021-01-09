High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2021
Saturday, January 9, 2021 | 9:07 PM
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class A
Section 1
Union 79, Cornell 41
Nonsection
Beth-Center 65, Jefferson-Morgan 49
Burrell 67, Northgate 39
Lincoln Park 59, Central Catholic 47
Chartiers Valley 66, Fox Chapel 63
Eden Christian 72, Cheswick Christian Academy 28
Ellwood City 60, Wilmington 36
McGuffey 60, Burgettstown 28
McKeesport 77, Laurel Highlands 74
Charleroi 59, Mount Pleasant 57
North Catholic 60, Peters Township 55
Sewickley Academy 54, Monessen 48
Thomas Jefferson 53, Baldwin 38
Upper St. Clair 81, North Hills 49
Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 39
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 53, North Hills 18
Shaler 39, Seneca Valley 38
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 53, Fox Chapel 49
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH 52, Neshannock 45
Section 3
Burgettstown 52, Fort Cherry 28
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 33
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 81, Cornell 18
Bishop Canevin 45, Union 19
Nonsection
Ambridge at Ellwood City, ppd.
Baldwin 50, Thomas Jefferson 45
Blackhawk 56, Sewickley Academy 41
Charleroi 49, Jefferson-Morgan 15
Eden Christian 55, Aquinas Academy 51
Hampton at Knoch, ppd.
Lincoln Park 62, Northgate 25
Mars 47, Deer Lakes 40
Mt. Lebanon 68, North Catholic 52
Mt. Pleasant 40, Highlands 26
New Castle 49, Sto-Rox 42
North Allegheny 65, Upper St. Clair 41
Oakland Catholic 67, Peters Township 63
South Fayette 63, Butler 45
Washington 67, Uniontown 27
Waynesburg Central 67, Carmichaels 20
West Shamokin at Burrell, ppd
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Bethel Park at Fort Cherry (n)
Hampton at Moon (n)
Mars 39, Chartiers Valley 24
McGuffey 39, South Fayette 34
North Hills 48, Highlands 24
Penn Hills at North Hills (n)
