High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, January 9, 2021 | 9:07 PM

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class A

Section 1

Union 79, Cornell 41

Nonsection

Beth-Center 65, Jefferson-Morgan 49

Burrell 67, Northgate 39

Lincoln Park 59, Central Catholic 47

Chartiers Valley 66, Fox Chapel 63

Eden Christian 72, Cheswick Christian Academy 28

Ellwood City 60, Wilmington 36

McGuffey 60, Burgettstown 28

McKeesport 77, Laurel Highlands 74

Charleroi 59, Mount Pleasant 57

North Catholic 60, Peters Township 55

Sewickley Academy 54, Monessen 48

Thomas Jefferson 53, Baldwin 38

Upper St. Clair 81, North Hills 49

Waynesburg Central 55, West Greene 39

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 53, North Hills 18

Shaler 39, Seneca Valley 38

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 53, Fox Chapel 49

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH 52, Neshannock 45

Section 3

Burgettstown 52, Fort Cherry 28

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 50, Greensburg Central Catholic 33

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 81, Cornell 18

Bishop Canevin 45, Union 19

Nonsection

Ambridge at Ellwood City, ppd.

Baldwin 50, Thomas Jefferson 45

Blackhawk 56, Sewickley Academy 41

Charleroi 49, Jefferson-Morgan 15

Eden Christian 55, Aquinas Academy 51

Hampton at Knoch, ppd.

Lincoln Park 62, Northgate 25

Mars 47, Deer Lakes 40

Mt. Lebanon 68, North Catholic 52

Mt. Pleasant 40, Highlands 26

New Castle 49, Sto-Rox 42

North Allegheny 65, Upper St. Clair 41

Oakland Catholic 67, Peters Township 63

South Fayette 63, Butler 45

Washington 67, Uniontown 27

Waynesburg Central 67, Carmichaels 20

West Shamokin at Burrell, ppd

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Bethel Park at Fort Cherry (n)

Hampton at Moon (n)

Mars 39, Chartiers Valley 24

McGuffey 39, South Fayette 34

North Hills 48, Highlands 24

Penn Hills at North Hills (n)

To report scores, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Plum bowlers happy to be back in action after layoff
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 8, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 7, 2021
Trib HSSN Top 20 Stories of 2020: New WPIAL executive director takes over
2020’s parade of champions in WPIAL sports

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me