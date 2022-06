High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 11:31 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

West Allegheny 5, Peters Township 4

Class 4A

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Laurel Highlands 4, Knoch 3

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

South Park 11, Mohawk 1

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Union 4, Eden Christian 1

Third place

Wednesday’s result

Rochester 6, OLSH 5

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Valley, 11 a.m.; St. Joe’s Prep vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco at Avon Grove, 2 p.m.; Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Methacton, 3 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Emmaus, 11 a.m.; Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley at Bishop McDevitt, 12:30 p.m.; Susquehannock vs.Mars at State College, noon

Girls

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Conestoga vs.Radnor at Harriton, 11 a.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts at Harriton, 1 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic at West Chester East, 2 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll at Haverford, 3:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley at West Chester East, 3:30 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Seneca Valley 9, North Allegheny 5

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Armstrong (19-3) vs. Penn-Trafford (18-2) at Cal (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Beaver (18-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (16-3) at Cal (Pa.), noon

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Avonworth 8, Deer Lakes 1

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Neshannock (21-0) vs. Frazier (17-0) at Cal (Pa.), 2:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Union 3, West Greene 2

Volleyball

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Northampton at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Wyomissing, 3 p.m.; McDowell vs. Pennridge at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Shaler at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge at Wilkes University, noon; Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock at Wyomissing, noon; York Suburban vs. Cochranton at Bald Eagle, noon; OLSH vs. Meadville at Westminster College, noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.