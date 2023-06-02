High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 1, 2023
By:
Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 8:01 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Thursday’s results
Class 5A
Championship
Class 3A
Championship
Avonworth 5, Southmoreland 1
Class 2A
Championship
Neshannock 12, Laurel 2
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.
