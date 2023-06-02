TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 1, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 8:01 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Championship

Trinity 11, Armstrong 7

Class 3A

Championship

Avonworth 5, Southmoreland 1

Class 2A

Championship

Neshannock 12, Laurel 2

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com. Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pennsylvania.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 31, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for May 30, 2023
5 athletes, coach, cross country team to join Gateway Sports Hall of Fame in class of 2023
High school sports scores, schedules for May 27, 2023
Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Streak of teams reaching WPIAL finals continues

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter