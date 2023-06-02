High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 8:01 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Thursday’s results

Class 5A

Championship

Trinity 11, Armstrong 7

Class 3A

Championship

Avonworth 5, Southmoreland 1

Class 2A

Championship

Neshannock 12, Laurel 2

