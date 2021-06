High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 10, 2021

Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 11:00 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

La Salle College 21, Emmaus 8

North Penn 9, Neshaminy 0

North Allegheny 8, Central 1

Spring-Ford 10, Hempfield 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

North Penn vs. La Salle College; Spring-Ford vs. North Allegheny

Class 5A

First round

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bethel Park 7, Southern Lehigh 2

Central Mountain 3, West Allegheny 2

Red Land 5, Archbishop Wood 0

Manheim Central 8, Abington Heights 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Manheim Central vs. Red Land; Bethel Park vs. Central Mountain

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bonner-Prendergast 9, Holy Ghost Prep 7

Wyoming Area 6, ELCO 4

New Castle 4, Eastern York 1

Montour 5, Cathedral Prep 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Wyoming Area vs. Bonner-Prendergast; New Castle vs. Montour

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Oley Valley 8, Scranton Prep 6

Lake-Lehman 2, Trinity (District 3) 0

Tyrone 8, Hopewell 1

Central 9, Hickory 4

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Oley Valley vs.Lake-Lehman; Tyrone vs. Central

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Schuylkill Haven 10, Camp Hill 2

Taylor Riverside 1, McConnellsburg 0

Shenango 2, Johnsonburg 1

Serra Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Schuylkill Haven vs. Taylor Riverside; Shenango vs. Serra Catholic

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Halifax 2, Tri-Valley 1,

Juniata Valley 6, MMI Prep 2

Southern Fulton 7, Union 4

Eden Christian 12, Kennedy Catholic 5

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Halifax vs. Juniata Valley; Southern Fulton vs. Eden Christian

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Kennett vs. Radnor at West Chester East, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Mars at West Chester East, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Manheim Township at West Chester East, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Thursday’s result

Archbishop Carroll 14, Twin Valley 9

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll vs. Strath Haven at West Chester East, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Haverford 5, Spring-Ford 3

Pennsbury 6, Quakertown 2

Canon-McMillan 5, Neshaminy 3

North Penn 4, Penn Manor 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Haverford vs. Pennsbury; Canon-McMillan vs. North Penn

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

West Scranton 7, West Chester East 6

Lampeter-Strasburg 5, Springfield Delco 0

Armstrong 15, Exeter Township 4

North Hills 7, Bellefonte 3

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

West Scranton vs. Lampeter-Strasburg; Armstrong vs. North Hills

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 6, Villa Joseph Marie 0

Tunkhannock 8, Hamburg 0

Highlands 6, Bishop McDevitt 1

Beaver 5, Elizabeth Forward 3

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Tunkhannock; Highlands winner vs. Beaver

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Central Columbia 3, Pequea Valley 0

Mid Valley 7, North Schuylkill 6

Punxsutawney 6, Cambria Heights 4

Mt. Pleasant vs. Avonworth, susp.

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Pleasant vs. Avonworth, at Fox Chapel, noon, completion of suspended game

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Central Columbia vs. Mid Valley; Punxsutawney vs. Mt. Pleasant/Avonworth winner

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Line Mountain 4, Brandywine Heights 0

Williams Valley 7, Mount Union 2

Union City 6, Laurel 5

Ligonier Valley 1, Chestnut Ridge 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Line Mountain vs. Williams Valley; Union City vs. Ligonier Valley

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Tri Valley 4, Montgomery 3

Halifax 1, Meyersdale 0

West Greene 6, Cambridge Springs 5

DuBois Central Catholic 9, Glendale 2

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Tri Valley vs. Halifax; West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Central Dauphin vs. North Allegheny at Rec Hall, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Meadville at Rec Hall, Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.