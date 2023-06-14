High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 13, 2023
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 11:10 PM
High schools
Baseball
PIAA championships
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Father Judge 4, North Penn 1
Mt. Lebanon 7, Cedar Cliff 2
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Father Judge (17-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-10) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Strath Haven 2, Greencastle-Antrim 0
Shaler 9, Monsignor Bonner 3
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Strath Haven (22-4) vs. Shaler (22-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Dallas 8, Archbishop Wood 3
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bellefonte (19-5) vs. Dallas (17-7) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Camp Hill 5, Saucon Valley 4
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Riverside (24-0) vs. Camp Hill (21-3-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Mount Union 5, Kutztown 2
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area (21-4) vs. Mount Union (24-2) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Dubois Central Catholic 4, Dock Mennonite 2
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Clarion (18-4) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (20-5) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.
Lacrosse
PIAA championships
Boys
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Radnor 7, LaSalle College 4
Springfield 14, Manheim Township 6
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Radnor (22-3) vs. Springfield (21-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Marple Newtown 10, West Chester Rustin 6
Mars 11, Lampeter Strasburg 7
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Marple Newtown (22-3) vs. Mars (22-2) at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Owen J. Roberts 6, Conestoga 4
Penncrest 10, Springfield 5
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Owen J. Roberts (24-1) vs. Penncrest (21-4) at Penn State, noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 20, Mount St. Joseph 5
Twin Valley 6, Bishop Shanahan 5
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (22-1) vs. Twin Valley (19-6) at Penn State, 10 a.m.
Softball
PIAA championships
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
North Penn 1, Chambersburg 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Hempfield (21-3) vs. North Penn (27-0) at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Northern York 4, Abington Heights 1
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Shaler (22-1) vs. Northern York (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Blue Mountain 7, Northwestern Lehigh 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Montour (18-4) vs. Blue Mountain (24-3) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Mid Valley 8, Palisades 1
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Juniata (25-3) vs. Mid Valley (22-2) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Bald Eagle Area 4, South Williamsport 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Everett (25-0) vs. Bald Eagle Area (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Tri Valley 4, Glendale 1
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Union (20-3) vs. Tri Valley (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Parkland 3, Cumberland Valley 1
Shaler 3, Central York 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Parkland (22-0) vs. Shaler (19-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Lower Dauphin 3, Exeter 1
Cochranton 3, Mercyhurst Prep 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin (22-0) vs. Cochranton (18-5) at Penn State, 11 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
