TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 13, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 11:10 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Father Judge 4, North Penn 1

Mt. Lebanon 7, Cedar Cliff 2

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Father Judge (17-1) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-10) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Strath Haven 2, Greencastle-Antrim 0

Shaler 9, Monsignor Bonner 3

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Strath Haven (22-4) vs. Shaler (22-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Dallas 8, Archbishop Wood 3

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bellefonte (19-5) vs. Dallas (17-7) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Camp Hill 5, Saucon Valley 4

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Riverside (24-0) vs. Camp Hill (21-3-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mount Union 5, Kutztown 2

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (21-4) vs. Mount Union (24-2) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Dubois Central Catholic 4, Dock Mennonite 2

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Clarion (18-4) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (20-5) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA championships

Boys

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Radnor 7, LaSalle College 4

Springfield 14, Manheim Township 6

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor (22-3) vs. Springfield (21-4) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Marple Newtown 10, West Chester Rustin 6

Mars 11, Lampeter Strasburg 7

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Marple Newtown (22-3) vs. Mars (22-2) at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Owen J. Roberts 6, Conestoga 4

Penncrest 10, Springfield 5

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Owen J. Roberts (24-1) vs. Penncrest (21-4) at Penn State, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 20, Mount St. Joseph 5

Twin Valley 6, Bishop Shanahan 5

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (22-1) vs. Twin Valley (19-6) at Penn State, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA championships

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

North Penn 1, Chambersburg 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Hempfield (21-3) vs. North Penn (27-0) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Northern York 4, Abington Heights 1

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Shaler (22-1) vs. Northern York (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Blue Mountain 7, Northwestern Lehigh 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Montour (18-4) vs. Blue Mountain (24-3) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Mid Valley 8, Palisades 1

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Juniata (25-3) vs. Mid Valley (22-2) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Bald Eagle Area 4, South Williamsport 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Everett (25-0) vs. Bald Eagle Area (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Tri Valley 4, Glendale 1

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Union (20-3) vs. Tri Valley (23-2) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Parkland 3, Cumberland Valley 1

Shaler 3, Central York 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Parkland (22-0) vs. Shaler (19-1) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lower Dauphin 3, Exeter 1

Cochranton 3, Mercyhurst Prep 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin (22-0) vs. Cochranton (18-5) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 12, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 11, 2023
Bushy Run Legion baseball season delayed by Penn-Trafford run to state tournament
Pine-Richland grad finds immediate success as self-taught bodybuilder
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 10, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter