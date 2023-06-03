High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 2, 2023

By:

Friday, June 2, 2023 | 10:46 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA championships

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Central Bucks West (19-6) vs. Wilson (17-7) at Villanova Ballpark, 4 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (16-8) at Father Judge (14-1), 4 p.m.; North Penn (19-5) at Hazleton (18-4), 4:30 p.m.; Liberty (19-4) vs. Avon Grove (17-7) at DeSales University, 7:15 p.m.; Abington (15-8) at Cedar Cliff (18-6), 4 p.m.; McDowell (15-6) vs. North Allegheny (16-7) at Mercyhurst, 11:30 a.m.; Central (13-7) at Spring-Ford (21-3), 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (13-10) vs. Manheim Township (14-10) at Boyce Mayview Park, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Strath Haven (19-4) vs. Lower Dauphin (18-6) at Neumann University, 4 p.m.; Selinsgrove (17-5) vs. Warwick (13-10) at Bowman Field, 6:30 p.m.; Pocono Mt. East (16-6) vs. Upper Dublin (16-6) at DeSales University, 4 p.m.; Franklin Towne Charter (8-1) at Greencastle-Antrim (17-5), 4 p.m.; Monsignor Bonner (10-3) vs. West Chester Rustin (14-10) at La Salle College HS, 4 p.m.; Bethel Park (17-5) at Mechanicsburg (18-6), 4 p.m.; Shaler (19-4) vs. Muhlenberg (15-8) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Central Mountain (20-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (15-6) at Lock Haven, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Pope John Paul II (17-5) at Archbishop Wood (16-6), 4 p.m.; Montoursville (16-7) at Blue Mountain (18-5), 4 p.m.; Dallas (14-7) vs. Esperanza (7-5) at Lake-Lehman, 4:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg (16-7) vs. Hanover (16-7) at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.; Indiana (15-10) at East Pennsboro (15-7), 4 p.m.; Latrobe (17-7) at Bellefonte (16-5), 2 p.m.; Hopewell (12-11) vs. Northern Lebanon (17-7) at Washington & Jefferson, 3 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (21-1) vs. Montour (20-4) at Mercyhurst, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Camp Hill (18-3-1) vs. Masterman (11-2) at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti (8-4) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-14) at La Salle College HS, 1 p.m.; Hughesville (19-3) vs. Taylor Riverside (16-9) at Bowman Field, 4 p.m.; Trinity (17-6) at Saucon Valley (22-3), 4 p.m.; Tyrone (12-11) at Riverside (21-0), 3 p.m.; Fairview (17-2) vs. East Allegheny (14-7) at Mercyhurst, 2 p.m.; Punxsutawney (18-2) vs. Neshannock (18-5) at Showers Field, 6 p.m.; Avonworth (18-6) at Philipsburg-Osceola (16-5), 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Mount Union (21-2) at Wyalusing Valley (17-6), 4:30 p.m.; Tacony (4-6) vs. Calvary Christian (10-7) at Lincoln HS, 4 p.m.; South Williamsport (14-5) at Schuylkill Haven (19-4), 4 p.m.; Kutztown (17-5) at Elk Lake (19-4), 4:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (17-4-1) vs. Karns City (15-7) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.; McConnellsburg (19-2) at Bald Eagle Area (18-4), 4 p.m.; Sharpsville (14-7) vs. Serra Catholic (19-3) at Jack Critchfield Park, 4:30 p.m.; Redbank Valley (18-4) vs. Burgettstown (15-4) at Showers Field, 1 p.m.

Class A

Dock Mennonite (19-2) vs. Marian Catholic (13-9) at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Northeast Bradford (9-10) vs. Susquehanna Community (5-14) at Mansfield University, 4:30 p.m.; Meyersdale (7-13) at Greenwood (12-11), 4 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (16-7) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (17-5) at Vets Field, Altoona, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (15-3) vs. Saegertown (18-3) at Boyce Mayview Park, 5 p.m.; Clarion (17-4) vs. Harmony (12-3) at Showers Field, 3:30 p.m.; California (14-8) at Southern Fulton (22-1), 4:30 p.m.; West MIddlesex (14-9) vs. Union (14-5) at Jack Critchfield Park, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA championships

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

LaSalle College (15-5) at Garnet Valley (14-9), 6:30 p.m.; Dallastown (17-2) at Radnor (19-3), 7 p.m.; Wissahickon (17-5) at Freedom (17-3), 4 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (9-12) at Manheim Township (18-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

Parkland (17-4) at Central York (16-3), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) (16-5) at Downingtown East (19-3), 4 p.m.; Pennridge (18-3) at Springfield (18-4), 7 p.m.; McDowell (7-9) at Mt. Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Scranton Prep (14-4) at West Chester Rustin (16-6), 7 p.m.; Devon Prep (19-1) at Northwestern Lehigh (14-6), 7 p.m.; Marple Newtown (19-3) at Wyoming Seminary (19-1), 6 p.m.; District 4 champion vs. Cocalico (18-3), TBA; Lansdale Catholic (15-7) at Susquehannock (16-3), 7 p.m.; Trinity (District 3) (17-4) at Mars (19-2), 6 p.m.; Hampton (15-7) at Lampeter Strasburg (18-3), 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (19-2) vs. South Fayette (18-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Great Valley (17-3-1) at Easton (16-6), noon; Central (13-0) vs. Radnor (14-7-1 at Germantown Supersite, 3:30 p.m.; Southwestern (16-5) at Springfield (18-3), 5 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) at Penncrest (18-4), 4 p.m.; McDowell (11-6) at Pine-Richland (18-3), 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s schedule

Downingtown East (16-5-1) at Owen J. Roberts (21-1), 7 p.m.; Conestoga (17-5) at Wilson (15-5), 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (16-3) at Manheim Township (15-1), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

York Catholic (16-3) at Mount St. Joseph (16-6), 4:30 p.m.; District 4 champ vs. Hershey (19-1), TBA; Archbishop Carroll (19-1) vs. Upper Moreland (19-3) at Gwynedd Mercy, noon; Gwynedd Mercy (14-8) at Crestwood (19-2), 5:30 p.m.; Conneaut (11-6) vs. Blackhawk (15-2) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley (15-5) at Twin Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.; Southern Lehigh (15-4) vs. Bishop Shanahan (14-7-1) at Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (16-4) at Mars (20-1), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

PIAA championships

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Governor Mifflin (17-5) at North Penn (24-0), 2 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (17-8) at Hazleton (10-5), 5 p.m.; Central (11-1) vs. Chambersburg (20-3) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4 p.m.; Pennridge (13-8) at Nazareth (20-6), 4 p.m.; Garnet Valley (21-3) at Cumberland Valley (17-5), 4 p.m.; Easton (15-9) at Haverford (20-5), 4 p.m.; Downingtown East (21-3) at Central Dauphin (20-2), 4 p.m.; Mifflin County (12-9) at Hempfield (18-3), 11 a.m.

Class 5A

Greencastle-Antrim (18-5) at Oxford (20-3), 4 p.m.; Abington Heights (17-6) vs. Franklin Towne Charter (13-2) at Marywood University, 4:30 p.m.; Upper Dublin (16-7) at Cardinal O’Hara (7-6), 1 p.m.; Hatboro-Horsham (15-9) at Northern York (20-4), 4:15 p.m.; Pocono Mt. East (12-10) vs. West Chester Rustin (16-8) at Patriots Park, Allentown, noon; Armstrong (19-2) at Mechanicsburg (22-3), 4 p.m.; Shaler (19-1) at Central Mountain (16-3), 3 p.m.; Trinity (19-2) vs. Solanco (21-3) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Swenson (8-6) at Blue Mountain (21-3), 6 p.m.; Jersey Shore (13-9) vs. East Pennsboro (16-3) at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy (15-4) at Archbishop Ryan (14-3), 4 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh (20-4) at Valley View (21-1), 4 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (12-8) at Lampeter-Strasburg (13-10), 5 p.m.; Montour (15-4) at Bellefonte (12-3), 4:30 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (20-2) vs. Elizabeth Forward (18-1) at Penn State Behrend, 2 p.m.; Belle Vernon (18-4) vs. Trinity (District 3) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

North Penn-Liberty (21-0-1) vs. Susquenita (19-4) at Smythe Park, 4:30 p.m.; Conwell-Egan (14-4) at Palisades (22-2), 1 p.m.; Warrior Run (12-11) at Mid Valley (19-2), 5 p.m.; Forest Hills (18-4) at Upper Dauphin (19-4), 4:30 p.m.; Avonworth (21-1) vs. Fort LeBoeuf (20-1) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Burrell (14-6) at Juniata (22-3), 4 p.m.; Southmoreland (16-3) at Chestnut Ridge (16-3), 4:30 p.m.; Jamestown (20-2) vs. Waynesburg (16-5) at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

South Williamsport (19-2) vs. Newport (12-8) at Elm Park, Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.; Mast 2 (12-2) at Bristol (17-3), 4 p.m.; Elk Lake (17-2) vs. Minersville (15-8) at Tunkhannock, 1 p.m.; Muncy (21-2) at Bald Eagle Area (20-2), 4:30 p.m.; Penns Valley (16-5) at Neshannock (20-0), 4:30 p.m.; Sharpsville (18-3) vs. Moniteau (13-10) at Allegheny College, 1 p.m.; Laurel (16-3) at Everett (22-0), 4:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Cranberry (13-7), 4 p.m.

Class A

Dock Mennonite (15-7) vs. Tri Valley (20-2) at North Penn, 4 p.m.; Old Forge (17-5) vs. Bucktail (16-4) at University of Scranton, 5 p.m.; Glendale (19-4) at Meyersdale (20-0), 4:30 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic (18-3) vs. Carmichaels (18-1) at Heindl Field, DuBois, 4 p.m.; Union (17-3) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (13-8) at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (17-5) at West Branch, 4 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (14-4) vs. Chartiers-Houston (14-6) at Penn State Behrend, 4 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel (20-3) vs. Frazier (14-3) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Emmaus (18-3) at Delaware Valley (15-1), 6 p.m.; William Tennent (14-5) at Cumberland Valley (18-0), 4 p.m.; Northeast (12-2) at Upper Dublin (17-4), 5 p.m.; Cedar Crest (17-4) at Parkland (19-0), 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (11-4) at Central York (15-2), 6 p.m.; Pennridge (15-4) at La Salle College (14-2), 11 a.m.; Canon-McMillan (18-1) at McDowell (13-4), 6 p.m.; Warwick (13-2) at Shaler (16-1), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Masterman (7-4) at Lower Dauphin (19-0), 6 p.m.; Academy of Palumbo (9-6) at Blue Ridge (21-0), 5 p.m.; Exeter (18-1) at Lansdale Catholic (11-8), 5:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (13-5) at Dock Mennonite (22-0), 7 p.m.; Manheim Central (14-1) at Obama Academy (15-2), 4 p.m.; Ambridge (13-5) at Mercyhurst Prep (14-5), 6 p.m.; Cochranton (15-5) at North Catholic (16-4), 6 p.m.; Mars (16-4) at West Shamokin (12-2), 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.