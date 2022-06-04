High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 4, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 | 11:19 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Owen J. Roberts vs. Emmaus at Boyertown, 4 p.m.; Hazleton vs. Coatesville at Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.; Liberty vs. Manheim Township at DeSales, 7 p.m.; LaSalle College vs. Pennsbury at Lincoln, 4 p.m.; Hatboro Horsham at Warwick, 1 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Altoona at Mansion Park, 4 p.m.; Olney Charter vs. West Chester Henderson at Neumann, 4 p.m.; Cumberland Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon at West Mifflin, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Exeter Township vs. Upper Dublin at Villanova, 4 p.m.; Susquehannock vs. Selinsgrove at Bowman Field, 4:30 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Archbishop Wood at LaSalle, 4 p.m.; Marple Newtown at Manheim Central, 4:30 p.m.; Donegal vs. Southern Lehigh at DeSales, 3:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Ephrata, 4 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. West Allegheny at Washington & Jefferson, 2 p.m.; Bethel Park vs. Central Mountain at Lock Haven, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Neuva Esperanza at Saucon Valley, 4 p.m.; Littlestown at Holy Ghost Prep, 4 p.m.; Fleetwood vs. Monsignor Bonner at Lincoln, 1 p.m.; Montoursville vs. Wyoming Area at Wilkes, 4:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain at East Pennsboro, 4:30 p.m.; Montour vs. Bellefonte at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.; Somerset at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.; Laurel Highlands vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Philadelphia Academy vs. Lancaster Catholic at Ephrata, 7 p.m.; Scranton Prep at Central Columbia, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity (District 3) vs. Neumann-Goretti at LaSalle, 1 p.m.; Panther Valley vs. Lake-Lehman at Misericordia, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin vs. South Park at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.; Penns Valley vs. Punxsutawney at DuBois, 4 p.m.; Mohawk at Central (Martinsburg), 4 p.m.; Hopewell vs. Fairview at Mercyhurst, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Delone Catholic vs. Dock Mennonite at Widener, 4 p.m.; Masterman at Schuylkill Haven, 4 p.m.; South Williamsport vs. Holy Cross at University of Scranton, 4:30 p.m.; Portage at Everett, 2 p.m.; Redbank vs. Serra Catholic at Norwin, 4 p.m.; Burgettstown vs. Johnsonburg at Berwind Park, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Mt. Union, 4 p.m.; Neshannock vs. West Middlesex at Slippery Rock University, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Halifax vs. Benton at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.; Jenkintown at MMI Prep, 4:30 p.m.; Tri-Valley at Greenwood, 4 p.m.; Rockwood vs. Bishop McCort at Point Stadium, 6 p.m.; Clarion Limestone vs. Union at Neshannock, 4 p.m.; Williamsburg at Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.; Eden Christian vs. Saegertown at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.; Rochester vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Showers Field, 6:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Valley, 11 a.m.; St. Joe’s Prep vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Twin Valley, 1 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco at Avon Grove, 2 p.m.; Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Methacton, 3 p.m.; Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Emmaus, 11 a.m.; Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley at Bishop McDevitt, 12:30 p.m.; Susquehannock vs.Mars at State College, noon

Girls

Class 3A

Conestoga vs.Radnor at Harriton, 11 a.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Owen J. Roberts at Harriton, 1 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. State College at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.; Wilson vs. Shady Side Academy at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Shanahan vs. York Catholic at West Chester East, 2 p.m.; Mount St. Joseph vs. Archbishop Carroll at Haverford, 3:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Twin Valley at West Chester East, 3:30 p.m.; Strath Haven vs. Chartiers Valley at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Armstrong 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Class 4A

Beaver 6, Elizabeth Forward 0

Class 2A

Neshannock 9, Frazier 1

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Whitehall at North Penn, noon; Haverford vs. Williamsport at Elm Park, 4:30 p.m.; Spring-Ford vs. St. Hubert’s at Cardinal O’Hara, 2 p.m.; Garnet Valley at Penn Manor, 4 p.m.; Manheim Township at Pennsbury, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.; Quakertown at Northampton, 4 p.m.; Central Dauphin at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Lampeter-Strasburg at WC Rustin, 4 p.m.; South Western at Pittston Area, 4:30 p.m.; Oxford at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.; Upper Perkiomen at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Shippensburg vs. Southern Lehigh at Patriots Park, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Twin Valley, 4 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Armstrong, 3:30 p.m.; North Hills at Central Mountain, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Archbishop Ryan vs.Bethlehem Catholic at Patriots Park, 4 p.m.; Science Leadership vs. Villa Joseph Marie at North Penn, 2 p.m.; Big Spring at Archbishop Wood, 4 p.m.; Tunkhannock vs. Shamokin at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Hamburg, 4 p.m.; Franklin vs. Clearfield at Heindl Field, 5 p.m.; Beaver vs. Fleetwood at Neshannock, 4 p.m.; Burrell vs. Villa Maria at Penn State Behrend, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Neumann-Goretti vs. Kutztown at Lyons Ballfield, 5 p.m.; Lewisburg at Pallisades, 4 p.m.; Susquenita at Mid Valley, 4 p.m.; Palmerton vs. Philadelphia Academy at Cardinal O’Hara, noon; Westmont Hilltop vs. Avonworth at Mars, 2 p.m.; Harbor Creek vs. Karns City at Heindl Field, 1 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area vs. Southmoreland at Milesburg, 4 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Corry, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Elk Lake vs. South Williamsport at Elm Park, 4:30 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel at Upper Dauphin, 4 p.m.; Fairfield at Southern Huntingdon, 4 p.m.; Williams Valley at Conwell-Egan, 2 p.m.; Muncy vs. Johnsonburg at Benzinnger Park, 1 p.m.; OLSH at Neshannock, 2 p.m.; Frazier at Everett, 4:30 p.m.; Laurel vs. Reynolds at Allegheny College, 3 p.m.

Class A

Tri Valley vs. Montgomery at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.; Halifax at Faith Christian Academy, 4 p.m.; Cowanesque Valley vs. Old Forge at University of Scranton, 1 p.m.; Glendale at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.; Shade vs. Union at Neshannock, noon; Elk County Catholic vs. Saegertown at Allegheny College, 1 p.m.; West Greene at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

Neshaminy vs. Northampton at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. Central Dauphin at Wyomissing, 3 p.m.; McDowell vs. Pennridge at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Shaler at Gateway, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge at Wilkes University, noon; Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock at Wyomissing, noon; York Suburban vs. Cochranton at Bald Eagle, noon; OLSH vs. Meadville at Westminster College, noon

