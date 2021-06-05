High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 5, 2021

Saturday, June 5, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Neshaminy vs. Parkland at Methacton, 4 p.m.; Hazleton vs. North Penn at Mountain Top, 4:30 p.m.; Emmaus vs. Governor Mifflin at DeSales University, 7 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Hatboro-Horsham at Archbishop Wood, 5 p.m.; Wilson vs. Spring-Ford at Muhlenberg, 4:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Hempfield at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.; Boyertown vs. Central at Villanova, 1 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Warwick at Latrobe, 10 a.m.

Class 5A

Strath Haven vs. Manheim Central at Villanova, 4 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Cocalico at Schautz Field, 4:30 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Oxford at LaSalle College HS, 4 p.m.; Red Land vs. Marple Newtown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Muhlenberg at DeSales University, 4 p.m.; Northern vs. Bethel Park at Red Lion, 2 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. West Allegheny at Latrobe, 6:30 p.m.; Central Mountain vs. Peters Township at Bald Eagle Area, noon

Class 4A

ELCO vs. Science Leadership at Wenger Field, 5:30 p.m.; Midd-West vs. Wyoming Area at Bowman Field, 6:30 p.m.; Bonner-Prendergast vs. Wyomissing at Archbishop Wood, 2 p.m.; Holy Ghost Prep vs. Bethlehem Catholic at Perkiomen Valley, 3 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Eastern York at Bald Eagle Area, 4:30 p.m.; New Castle vs. Harbor Creek at North Allegheny, 5:30 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Montour at Showers Field, 5 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Blackhawk at Mercyhurst, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Oley Valley vs. String Theory at Muhlenberg, 2 p.m.; Palisades vs. Scranton Prep at Saucon Valley, 3 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti vs. Trinity at LaSalle College HS, 1 p.m.; Lake-Lehman vs. Loyalsock Township at Pittston, 4:30 p.m.; Hopewell vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.; Bedford vs. Tyrone at Everett Elementary, 4:30 p.m.; Central vs. South Park at PNG Field, 6:30 p.m.; Hickory vs. McGuffey at Slippery Rock, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Camp Hill vs. Dock Mennonite at Northern, 4 p.m.; Masterman vs. Schuylkill Haven at Mt. Airy, 3 p.m.; Sayre vs. Riverside at Bowman Field, 4 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Newport at Southern Fulton, 2 p.m.; Shenango vs. Mt. Union at North Allegheny, 3 p.m.; Johnsonburg vs. Carmichaels at Kuntz Field, 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon vs. Serra Catholic at Mt. Aloysius, 3:30 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Seton LaSalle at Slippery Rock, 6 p.m.

Class A

Delco Christian vs. Halifax at Coatesville, 4 p.m.; Tri-Valley vs. St. John Neumann at Walter Stump Stadium, 6 p.m.; Greenwood vs. MMI Prep at Wenger Field, 3 p.m.; Juniata Valley vs. Northern Bedford at PNG Field, 3:30 p.m.; Union vs. Elk County Christian at Neshannock, 3 p.m.; Southern Fulton vs. Moshannon Valley at McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Riverview at Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. Eden Christian at Showers Field, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Kennett 11, Wissahickon 8

Garnet Valley 12, St. Joseph’s Prep 9

Radnor 15, Wilson 3

Conestoga 8, North Allegheny 3

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Kennett vs. Garnet Valley; Radnor vs. Conestoga

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Allentown Central Catholic 15, Penncrest 3

Crestwood 12, Susquehannock 11

Bishop Shanahan 16, Chartiers Valley 4

Mars 14, Trinity (District 3) 9

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Crestwood; Bishop Shanahan vs. Mars

Girls

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Conestoga 17, Unionville 6

Radnor 13, Owen J. Roberts 4

Sewickley Academy 18, Mt. Lebanon 17

Manheim Township 20, Shady Side Academy 10

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Radnor; Sewickley Academy vs. Manheim Township

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

Twin Valley 14, Bishop Shanahan 10

Archbishop Carroll 21, Villa Maria 9

Cardinal O’Hara 16, York Catholic 12

Strath Haven 21, Mars 8

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Strath Haven

Softball

PIAA playoffs

First round

Monday’s schedule

Class 6A

Spring-Ford vs. District 11 runner-up at Boyertown, TBA; Hazleton vs. Haverford at Freedom Park, 3 p.m.; St. Hubert’s vs. Quakertown at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.; Warwick vs. Pennsbury at Lebanon Valley, 11 a.m.; Neshaminy vs. Chambersburg at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; Mifflin County vs. Canon-McMillan at St. Francis, 11 a.m.; District 11 champ vs. North Penn at Patriots Park, TBA; Bethel Park vs. Penn Manor at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

West Chester East vs. Daniel Boone at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; West Scranton vs. Elizabethtown at Marywood, 1 p.m.; Franklintowne Charter vs. Springfield at Archbishop Ryan, 11 a.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Marple-Newtown at Millersville, 4:30 p.m.; Pocono Mountain East vs. Exeter Township at Patriots Park, TBA; Twin Valley vs. Armstrong at Lyons Ballpark, 5 p.m.; North Hills vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.; Bellefonte vs. Chartiers Valley at St. Francis, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Archbishop Wood at Patriots Park, 2 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Carroll at Spring-Ford, noon; Archibishop Ryan vs. Hamburg at Bristol, 3 p.m.; Tunkhannock vs. Danville at Marywood, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. District 2 or 11 runner-up at Lebanon Valley, 4 p.m.; Clearfield vs. Highlands at Heindl Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.; Beaver vs. Eastern York at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Franklin vs. Elizabeth Forward at Slippery Rock, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Pequea Valley vs. Swenson at Millersville, 2 p.m.; Palmerton vs. Central Columbia at Pine Grove, noon; Loyalsock vs. Mid Valley at Central Columbia, 7 p.m.; PACS vs. North Schuylkill at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.; Cambria Heights vs. Bermudian Springs at St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Punxsutawney vs. Ellwood City at Heindl Field, noon; Mt. Pleasant vs. Bald Eagle Area at Peterswood Park, 3 p.m.; Jamestown vs. Avonworth at PSU-Behrend, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Elk Lake vs. Line Mountain at Tunkhannock, 4:30 p.m.; Brandywine Heights vs. Penns Valley at Lyons Ballfield, 7 p.m.; Mount Union vs. Wyalusing at Mount Aloysius, noon; Williams Valley vs. Conwell Egan at Pine Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Moniteau vs. Union City at Clarion Limestone, 4 p.m.; Laurel vs. Frazier at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.; Chestnut Ridge vs. Shenango at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Sharpsville vs. Ligonier Valley at Slippery Rock, 3 p.m.

Class A

Montgomery vs. Old Forge at Central Columbia, 4:30 p.m.; Tri Valley vs. Faith Christian Academy at Pine Grove, 2:30 p.m.; Halifax vs. Northeast Bradford at Lebanon Valley, 1:30 p.m.; Meyersdale vs. Williamsburg at Windber, 3 p.m.; West Greene vs. Shade at Peterswood Park, 1 p.m.; Cambridge Springs vs. Clarion Limestone at PSU-Behrend, 3 p.m.; Glendale vs. Union at Mount Aloysius, 2:30 p.m.; DuBois Central Catholic vs. Leechburg at Heindl Field, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Quarterfinals

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

Central Dauphin 3, Pennridge 0

Hempfield (District 3) 3, Emmaus 0

Seneca Valley 3, Upper Dublin 1

North Allegheny 3, Northeastern 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Dauphin vs. Hempfield (District 3); Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny

Class 2A

Saturday’s results

Lower Dauphin 3, Archbishop Wood 0

Garden Spot 3, Manheim Central 2

York Suburban 3, Cochranton 0

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Garden Spot; Meadville vs. York Suburban

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.