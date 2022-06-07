TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 6, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, June 6, 2022 | 10:00 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

Emmaus 1, Owen J. Roberts 0

Hazleton 1, Coatesville 0

Liberty 1, Manheim Township 0

LaSalle College 9, Pennsbury 6

Warwick 8, Hatboro Horsham 7

Upper St. Clair 2, Altoona 0

West Chester Henderson 12, Olney Charter 2

Cumberland Valley 7, Mt. Lebanon 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Emmaus vs. Hazleton; Liberty vs. LaSalle College; Warwick vs. Upper St. Clair; West Chester Henderson vs. Cumberland Valley

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Upper Dublin 8, Exeter Township 7

Selinsgrove 1, Susquehannock 0

Archbishop Wood 5, Strath Haven 4

Manheim Central 9, Marple Newtown 8

Donegal 11, Southern Lehigh 7

Ephrata 9, Peters Township 7

West Allegheny 7, Thomas Jefferson 0

Bethel Park 4, Central Mountain 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Upper Dublin vs. Selinsgrove; Archbishop Wood vs Manheim Central; Donegal vs Ephrata; West Allegheny vs. Bethel Park

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Saucon Valley 15, Neuva Esperanza 0

Holy Ghost Prep 9, Littlestown 0

Monsignor Bonner 8, Fleetwood 1

Montoursville 5, Wyoming Area 2

East Pennsboro 6, Blue Mountain 5

Montour 13, Bellefonte 9

West Mifflin 6, Somerset 1

Laurel Highlands 4, Cathedral Prep 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Saucon Valley vs. Holy Ghost Prep; Monsignor Bonner vs. Montoursville’ East Pennsboro vs. Montour; West Mifflin vs. Laurel Highlands

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Lancaster Catholic 8, Philadelphia Academy 0

Central Columbia 5, Scranton Prep 4

Neumann-Goretti 5, Trinity (District 3) 2

Lake-Lehman 5, Panther Valley 0

Franklin 3, South Park 0

Punxsutawney 8, Penns Valley 2

Central (Martinsburg) 13, Mohawk 3

Fairview 3, Hopewell 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Columbia; Neumann-Goretti vs. Lake-Lehman; Franklin vs. Punxsutawney; Central (Martinsburg) vs. Fairview

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Delone Catholic 9, Dock Mennonite 3

Schuylkill Haven 5, Masterman 4

South Williamsport 13, Holy Cross 1

Everett 4, Portage 3

Redbank Valley 2, Serra Catholic 1

Burgettstown 6, Johnsonburg 5

Riverside 5, Mt. Union 3

Neshannock 4, West Middlesex 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Delone Catholic vs. Schuylkill Haven; South Williamsport vs. Everett; Redbank Valley vs. Burgettstown; Riverside vs. Neshannock

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Halifax 3, Benton 0

MMI Prep 11, Jenkintown 9

Tri-Valley 6, Greenwood 2

Bishop McCort 4, Rockwood 0

Clarion Limestone 8, Union 5

Southern Fulton 12, Williamsburg 4

Saegertown 9, Eden Christian 2

DuBois Central Catholic 15, Rochester 5

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Halifax vs. MMI Prep; Tri-Valley vs. Bishop McCort; Clarion Limestone vs. Southern Fulton; Saegertown vs. DuBois Central Catholic

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

Garnet Valley vs. St. Joe’s Prep at Springfield Delco, 4 p.m.; Springfield Delco vs. Radnor at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Marple Newtown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.; Penncrest vs. Mars at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Conestoga vs. Garnet Valley at Springfield Delco, 2 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Wilson at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Carroll at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; Twin Valley vs. Strath Haven at Methacton, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

North Penn 5, Whitehall 0

Williamsport 7, Haverford 1

Spring-Ford 10, St. Hubert’s 0

Penn Manor 9, Garnet Valley 0

Pennsbury 10, Manheim Township 2

North Allegheny 6, Mifflin County 4

Quakertown 2, Northampton 0

Seneca Valley 8, Central Dauphin 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Penn vs. Williamsport; Spring-Ford vs. Penn Manor; Pennsbury vs. North Allegheny; Quakertown vs. Seneca Valley

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Lampeter-Strasburg 12, WC Rustin 7

Pittston Area 13, South Western 0

Oxford 6, Cardinal O’Hara 1

Exeter 5, Upper Perkiomen 3

Southern Lehigh 5, Shippensburg 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Twin Valley 1

Armstrong 13, Chartiers Valley 6

Central Mountain 1, North Hills 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Pittston Area; Oxford vs. Exeter; Southern Lehigh vs. Penn-Trafford; Armstrong vs. Central Mountain

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 10, Archbishop Ryan 5

Villa Joseph Marie 11, Science Leadership 0

Archbishop Wood 5, Big Spring 2

Tunkhannock 2, Shamokin 1

Hamburg 5, Elizabeth Forward 4

Clearfield 4, Franklin 3

Beaver 3, Fleetwood 2

Burrell 6, Villa Maria 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie; Archbishop Wood vs. Tunkhannock; Hamburg vs. Clearfield; Beaver vs. Burrell

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Kutztown 12, Neumann-Goretti 1

Lewisburg 14, Pallisades 0

Susquenita 6, Mid Valley 5

Palmerton 13, Philadelphia Academy 2

Avonworth 6, Westmont Hilltop 3

Karns City 7, Harbor Creek 2

Bald Eagle Area 4, Southmoreland 1

Deer Lakes 5, Corry 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Kutztown vs. Lewisburg; Susquenita vs. Palmerton; Avonworth vs. Karns City; Bald Eagle Area vs. Deer Lakes

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

South Williamsport 8, Elk Lake 7

Claysburg-Kimmel 9, Upper Dauphin 0

Southern Huntingdon 6, Fairfield 1

Conwell-Egan 10, Williams Valley 4

Johnsonburg 3, Muncy 1

Neshannock 6, OLSH 0

Everett 3, Frazier 2

Laurel 17, Reynolds 7

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

South Williamsport vs. Claysburg-Kimmel; Southern Huntingdon vs. Conwell-Egan; Johnsonburg vs. Neshannock; Everett vs. Laurel

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Montgomery 1, Tri Valley 0

Faith Christian Academy 2, Halifax 1

Old Forge 2, Cowanesque Valley 1

Glendale 6, Meyersdale 5

Union 4, Shade 3

Saegertown 6, Elk County Catholic 0

West Greene 9, Conemaugh Valley 8

DuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Montgomery vs. Faith Christian Academy; Old Forge vs. Glendale; Union vs. Saegertown; West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic

Volleyball

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Northampton vs. Central Dauphin at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.; Pennridge vs. North Allegheny at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower Dauphin vs. Christopher Dock at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; Cochranton vs. Meadville at Conneaut, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Mental performance coach helps Sewickley Academy athletes train their brains
Penn Hills ball hockey team wins national tournament
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 4, 2022
North Allegheny notebook: Shannon takes 3rd in PIAA hurdles
High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 4, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter