High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 6, 2022
Monday, June 6, 2022 | 10:00 PM
High schools
Baseball
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s results
Emmaus 1, Owen J. Roberts 0
Hazleton 1, Coatesville 0
Liberty 1, Manheim Township 0
LaSalle College 9, Pennsbury 6
Warwick 8, Hatboro Horsham 7
Upper St. Clair 2, Altoona 0
West Chester Henderson 12, Olney Charter 2
Cumberland Valley 7, Mt. Lebanon 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Emmaus vs. Hazleton; Liberty vs. LaSalle College; Warwick vs. Upper St. Clair; West Chester Henderson vs. Cumberland Valley
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s results
Upper Dublin 8, Exeter Township 7
Selinsgrove 1, Susquehannock 0
Archbishop Wood 5, Strath Haven 4
Manheim Central 9, Marple Newtown 8
Donegal 11, Southern Lehigh 7
Ephrata 9, Peters Township 7
West Allegheny 7, Thomas Jefferson 0
Bethel Park 4, Central Mountain 3
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Upper Dublin vs. Selinsgrove; Archbishop Wood vs Manheim Central; Donegal vs Ephrata; West Allegheny vs. Bethel Park
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s results
Saucon Valley 15, Neuva Esperanza 0
Holy Ghost Prep 9, Littlestown 0
Monsignor Bonner 8, Fleetwood 1
Montoursville 5, Wyoming Area 2
East Pennsboro 6, Blue Mountain 5
Montour 13, Bellefonte 9
West Mifflin 6, Somerset 1
Laurel Highlands 4, Cathedral Prep 3
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Saucon Valley vs. Holy Ghost Prep; Monsignor Bonner vs. Montoursville’ East Pennsboro vs. Montour; West Mifflin vs. Laurel Highlands
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Lancaster Catholic 8, Philadelphia Academy 0
Central Columbia 5, Scranton Prep 4
Neumann-Goretti 5, Trinity (District 3) 2
Lake-Lehman 5, Panther Valley 0
Franklin 3, South Park 0
Punxsutawney 8, Penns Valley 2
Central (Martinsburg) 13, Mohawk 3
Fairview 3, Hopewell 2
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Columbia; Neumann-Goretti vs. Lake-Lehman; Franklin vs. Punxsutawney; Central (Martinsburg) vs. Fairview
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
Delone Catholic 9, Dock Mennonite 3
Schuylkill Haven 5, Masterman 4
South Williamsport 13, Holy Cross 1
Everett 4, Portage 3
Redbank Valley 2, Serra Catholic 1
Burgettstown 6, Johnsonburg 5
Riverside 5, Mt. Union 3
Neshannock 4, West Middlesex 3
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Delone Catholic vs. Schuylkill Haven; South Williamsport vs. Everett; Redbank Valley vs. Burgettstown; Riverside vs. Neshannock
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Halifax 3, Benton 0
MMI Prep 11, Jenkintown 9
Tri-Valley 6, Greenwood 2
Bishop McCort 4, Rockwood 0
Clarion Limestone 8, Union 5
Southern Fulton 12, Williamsburg 4
Saegertown 9, Eden Christian 2
DuBois Central Catholic 15, Rochester 5
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Halifax vs. MMI Prep; Tri-Valley vs. Bishop McCort; Clarion Limestone vs. Southern Fulton; Saegertown vs. DuBois Central Catholic
Lacrosse
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Boys
Class 3A
Garnet Valley vs. St. Joe’s Prep at Springfield Delco, 4 p.m.; Springfield Delco vs. Radnor at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Marple Newtown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.; Penncrest vs. Mars at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
Conestoga vs. Garnet Valley at Springfield Delco, 2 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Wilson at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Carroll at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; Twin Valley vs. Strath Haven at Methacton, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s results
North Penn 5, Whitehall 0
Williamsport 7, Haverford 1
Spring-Ford 10, St. Hubert’s 0
Penn Manor 9, Garnet Valley 0
Pennsbury 10, Manheim Township 2
North Allegheny 6, Mifflin County 4
Quakertown 2, Northampton 0
Seneca Valley 8, Central Dauphin 2
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Penn vs. Williamsport; Spring-Ford vs. Penn Manor; Pennsbury vs. North Allegheny; Quakertown vs. Seneca Valley
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s results
Lampeter-Strasburg 12, WC Rustin 7
Pittston Area 13, South Western 0
Oxford 6, Cardinal O’Hara 1
Exeter 5, Upper Perkiomen 3
Southern Lehigh 5, Shippensburg 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Twin Valley 1
Armstrong 13, Chartiers Valley 6
Central Mountain 1, North Hills 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Pittston Area; Oxford vs. Exeter; Southern Lehigh vs. Penn-Trafford; Armstrong vs. Central Mountain
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 10, Archbishop Ryan 5
Villa Joseph Marie 11, Science Leadership 0
Archbishop Wood 5, Big Spring 2
Tunkhannock 2, Shamokin 1
Hamburg 5, Elizabeth Forward 4
Clearfield 4, Franklin 3
Beaver 3, Fleetwood 2
Burrell 6, Villa Maria 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie; Archbishop Wood vs. Tunkhannock; Hamburg vs. Clearfield; Beaver vs. Burrell
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Kutztown 12, Neumann-Goretti 1
Lewisburg 14, Pallisades 0
Susquenita 6, Mid Valley 5
Palmerton 13, Philadelphia Academy 2
Avonworth 6, Westmont Hilltop 3
Karns City 7, Harbor Creek 2
Bald Eagle Area 4, Southmoreland 1
Deer Lakes 5, Corry 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Kutztown vs. Lewisburg; Susquenita vs. Palmerton; Avonworth vs. Karns City; Bald Eagle Area vs. Deer Lakes
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
South Williamsport 8, Elk Lake 7
Claysburg-Kimmel 9, Upper Dauphin 0
Southern Huntingdon 6, Fairfield 1
Conwell-Egan 10, Williams Valley 4
Johnsonburg 3, Muncy 1
Neshannock 6, OLSH 0
Everett 3, Frazier 2
Laurel 17, Reynolds 7
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
South Williamsport vs. Claysburg-Kimmel; Southern Huntingdon vs. Conwell-Egan; Johnsonburg vs. Neshannock; Everett vs. Laurel
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Montgomery 1, Tri Valley 0
Faith Christian Academy 2, Halifax 1
Old Forge 2, Cowanesque Valley 1
Glendale 6, Meyersdale 5
Union 4, Shade 3
Saegertown 6, Elk County Catholic 0
West Greene 9, Conemaugh Valley 8
DuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Montgomery vs. Faith Christian Academy; Old Forge vs. Glendale; Union vs. Saegertown; West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic
Volleyball
PIAA playoffs
Boys
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Northampton vs. Central Dauphin at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.; Pennridge vs. North Allegheny at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Lower Dauphin vs. Christopher Dock at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; Cochranton vs. Meadville at Conneaut, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
