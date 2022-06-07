High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 6, 2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 | 10:00 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

Emmaus 1, Owen J. Roberts 0

Hazleton 1, Coatesville 0

Liberty 1, Manheim Township 0

LaSalle College 9, Pennsbury 6

Warwick 8, Hatboro Horsham 7

Upper St. Clair 2, Altoona 0

West Chester Henderson 12, Olney Charter 2

Cumberland Valley 7, Mt. Lebanon 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Emmaus vs. Hazleton; Liberty vs. LaSalle College; Warwick vs. Upper St. Clair; West Chester Henderson vs. Cumberland Valley

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Upper Dublin 8, Exeter Township 7

Selinsgrove 1, Susquehannock 0

Archbishop Wood 5, Strath Haven 4

Manheim Central 9, Marple Newtown 8

Donegal 11, Southern Lehigh 7

Ephrata 9, Peters Township 7

West Allegheny 7, Thomas Jefferson 0

Bethel Park 4, Central Mountain 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Upper Dublin vs. Selinsgrove; Archbishop Wood vs Manheim Central; Donegal vs Ephrata; West Allegheny vs. Bethel Park

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Saucon Valley 15, Neuva Esperanza 0

Holy Ghost Prep 9, Littlestown 0

Monsignor Bonner 8, Fleetwood 1

Montoursville 5, Wyoming Area 2

East Pennsboro 6, Blue Mountain 5

Montour 13, Bellefonte 9

West Mifflin 6, Somerset 1

Laurel Highlands 4, Cathedral Prep 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Saucon Valley vs. Holy Ghost Prep; Monsignor Bonner vs. Montoursville’ East Pennsboro vs. Montour; West Mifflin vs. Laurel Highlands

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Lancaster Catholic 8, Philadelphia Academy 0

Central Columbia 5, Scranton Prep 4

Neumann-Goretti 5, Trinity (District 3) 2

Lake-Lehman 5, Panther Valley 0

Franklin 3, South Park 0

Punxsutawney 8, Penns Valley 2

Central (Martinsburg) 13, Mohawk 3

Fairview 3, Hopewell 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic vs. Central Columbia; Neumann-Goretti vs. Lake-Lehman; Franklin vs. Punxsutawney; Central (Martinsburg) vs. Fairview

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Delone Catholic 9, Dock Mennonite 3

Schuylkill Haven 5, Masterman 4

South Williamsport 13, Holy Cross 1

Everett 4, Portage 3

Redbank Valley 2, Serra Catholic 1

Burgettstown 6, Johnsonburg 5

Riverside 5, Mt. Union 3

Neshannock 4, West Middlesex 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Delone Catholic vs. Schuylkill Haven; South Williamsport vs. Everett; Redbank Valley vs. Burgettstown; Riverside vs. Neshannock

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Halifax 3, Benton 0

MMI Prep 11, Jenkintown 9

Tri-Valley 6, Greenwood 2

Bishop McCort 4, Rockwood 0

Clarion Limestone 8, Union 5

Southern Fulton 12, Williamsburg 4

Saegertown 9, Eden Christian 2

DuBois Central Catholic 15, Rochester 5

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Halifax vs. MMI Prep; Tri-Valley vs. Bishop McCort; Clarion Limestone vs. Southern Fulton; Saegertown vs. DuBois Central Catholic

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Boys

Class 3A

Garnet Valley vs. St. Joe’s Prep at Springfield Delco, 4 p.m.; Springfield Delco vs. Radnor at Garnet Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Marple Newtown vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Exeter Township, 7 p.m.; Penncrest vs. Mars at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Conestoga vs. Garnet Valley at Springfield Delco, 2 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Wilson at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Archbishop Carroll at Avon Grove, 1 p.m.; Twin Valley vs. Strath Haven at Methacton, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

North Penn 5, Whitehall 0

Williamsport 7, Haverford 1

Spring-Ford 10, St. Hubert’s 0

Penn Manor 9, Garnet Valley 0

Pennsbury 10, Manheim Township 2

North Allegheny 6, Mifflin County 4

Quakertown 2, Northampton 0

Seneca Valley 8, Central Dauphin 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Penn vs. Williamsport; Spring-Ford vs. Penn Manor; Pennsbury vs. North Allegheny; Quakertown vs. Seneca Valley

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Lampeter-Strasburg 12, WC Rustin 7

Pittston Area 13, South Western 0

Oxford 6, Cardinal O’Hara 1

Exeter 5, Upper Perkiomen 3

Southern Lehigh 5, Shippensburg 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Twin Valley 1

Armstrong 13, Chartiers Valley 6

Central Mountain 1, North Hills 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Pittston Area; Oxford vs. Exeter; Southern Lehigh vs. Penn-Trafford; Armstrong vs. Central Mountain

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 10, Archbishop Ryan 5

Villa Joseph Marie 11, Science Leadership 0

Archbishop Wood 5, Big Spring 2

Tunkhannock 2, Shamokin 1

Hamburg 5, Elizabeth Forward 4

Clearfield 4, Franklin 3

Beaver 3, Fleetwood 2

Burrell 6, Villa Maria 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie; Archbishop Wood vs. Tunkhannock; Hamburg vs. Clearfield; Beaver vs. Burrell

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Kutztown 12, Neumann-Goretti 1

Lewisburg 14, Pallisades 0

Susquenita 6, Mid Valley 5

Palmerton 13, Philadelphia Academy 2

Avonworth 6, Westmont Hilltop 3

Karns City 7, Harbor Creek 2

Bald Eagle Area 4, Southmoreland 1

Deer Lakes 5, Corry 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Kutztown vs. Lewisburg; Susquenita vs. Palmerton; Avonworth vs. Karns City; Bald Eagle Area vs. Deer Lakes

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

South Williamsport 8, Elk Lake 7

Claysburg-Kimmel 9, Upper Dauphin 0

Southern Huntingdon 6, Fairfield 1

Conwell-Egan 10, Williams Valley 4

Johnsonburg 3, Muncy 1

Neshannock 6, OLSH 0

Everett 3, Frazier 2

Laurel 17, Reynolds 7

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

South Williamsport vs. Claysburg-Kimmel; Southern Huntingdon vs. Conwell-Egan; Johnsonburg vs. Neshannock; Everett vs. Laurel

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Montgomery 1, Tri Valley 0

Faith Christian Academy 2, Halifax 1

Old Forge 2, Cowanesque Valley 1

Glendale 6, Meyersdale 5

Union 4, Shade 3

Saegertown 6, Elk County Catholic 0

West Greene 9, Conemaugh Valley 8

DuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Montgomery vs. Faith Christian Academy; Old Forge vs. Glendale; Union vs. Saegertown; West Greene vs. DuBois Central Catholic

Volleyball

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Northampton vs. Central Dauphin at Exeter Township, 7:30 p.m.; Pennridge vs. North Allegheny at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Lower Dauphin vs. Christopher Dock at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; Cochranton vs. Meadville at Conneaut, 7:30 p.m.

