High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 6, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 12:15 AM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA championships

Thursday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Central Bucks West (20-6) vs. Father Judge (15-1) at Villanova Ballpark, 4 p.m.; North Penn (20-5) vs. Liberty (20-4) at Bears Stadium, Boyertown, 4 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (19-6) vs. North Allegheny (17-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (22-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (14-10) at Big Spring HS, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Strath Haven (20-4) vs. Selinsgrove (18-5) at Walter Stump Stadium, 1 p.m.; Pocono Mt. East (17-6) vs. Greencastle-Antrim (18-5) at Wenger Field, 5 p.m.; Monsignor Bonner (11-3) vs. Bethel Park (18-5) at Big Spring HS, noon; Shaler (20-4) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-6) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Archbishop Wood (17-6) vs. Montoursville (17-7) at Wenger Field, noon; Dallas (15-7) vs. Hanover (17-7) at Muhlenberg HS, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana (16-10) vs. Bellefonte (17-5) at Mt. Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.; Hopewell (13-11) vs. Cathedral Prep (22-1) at Jack Critchfield Park, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Camp Hill (19-3-1) vs. Neumann-Goretti (9-4) at Muhlenberg HS, 4 p.m.; Hughesville (20-3) vs. Saucon Valley (23-3) at Walter Stump Stadium, 3:30 p.m.; Riverside (22-0) vs. Fairview (18-2) at Jack Critchfield Park, noon; Punxsutawney (19-2) vs. Philipsburg-Osceola (17-5) at Showers Field, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Mount Union (22-2) vs. Calvary Christian (11-7) at Wenger Field, 2:30 p.m.; South Williamsport (15-5) vs. Kutztown (18-5) at Walter Stump Stadium, 6 p.m.; Karns City (16-7) vs. Bald Eagle Area (19-4) at Showers Field, 3 p.m.; Sharpsville (15-7) vs. Burgettstown (16-4) at Westminster College, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Dock Mennonite (20-2) vs. Northeast Bradford (10-10) at Central Columbia HS, 4 p.m.; Greenwood (13-11) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (18-5) at Vets Field, Altoona, 3 p.m.; Saegertown (19-3) vs. Clarion (18-4) at Westminster College, noon; Southern Fulton (23-1) vs. West Middlesex (15-9) at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, 4:30 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA championships

Boys

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

LaSalle College 9, Garnet Valley 8

Radnor 16, Dallastown 3

Wissahickon 10, Freedom 9

Manheim Township 14, Shady Side Academy 11

Wednesday’s schedule

Parkland (17-4) at Central York (16-3), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) (16-5) at Downingtown East (19-3), 4 p.m.; Pennridge (18-3) at Springfield (18-4), 7 p.m.; McDowell (7-9) at Mt. Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

LaSalle College (16-5) vs. Central York/Parkland winner; Radnor (20-3) vs. Wissahickon (18-5); Manheim Township (19-0) vs. Downingtown East/Hempfield (District 3) winner; Springfield/Pennridge winner vs. Mt. Lebanon/McDowell winner

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

West Chester Rustin 17, Scranton Prep 2

Northwestern Lehigh 12, Devon Prep 10

Marple Newtown 16, Wyoming Seminary 9

Cocalico 25, Danville 9

Susquehannock 16, Lansdale Catholic 4

Mars 16, Trinity (District 3) 1

Lampeter Strasburg 16, Hampton 0

South Fayette 9, Cathedral Prep 4

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s results

West Chester Rustin (17-6) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (15-6); Marple Newtown (20-3) vs. Cocalico (19-3); Susquehannock (17-3) vs. Mars (20-2); Lampeter Strasburg (19-3) vs. South Fayette (19-1)

Girls

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Great Valley 16, Easton 7

Radnor 18, Central 1

Springfield 17, Southwestern 5

Penncrest 14, Hempfield (District 3) 4

Pine-Richland 20, McDowell 2

Wednesday’s schedule

Downingtown East (16-5-1) at Owen J. Roberts (21-1), 7 p.m.; Conestoga (17-5) at Wilson (15-5), 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (16-3) at Manheim Township (15-1), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Owen J. Roberts/Downingtown East winner vs. Great Valley (18-3-1); Radnor (15-7-1) vs. Wilson/Conestoga winner; Manheim Township/Mt. Lebanon winner vs. Springfield (19-3); Penncrest (19-4) vs. Pine-Richland (19-3)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s results

Mount St. Joseph 15, York Catholic 11

Hershey 9, Danville 7

Archbishop Carroll 9, Upper Moreland 7

Gwynedd Mercy 16, Crestwood 13

Blackhawk 17, Conneaut 3

Twin Valley 17, Quaker Valley 3

Bishop Shanahan 11, Southern Lehigh 10

Mars 18, Lower Dauphin 9

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Mount St. Joseph (17-6) vs. Hershey (20-1); Archbishop Carroll (20-1) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (15-8); Blackhawk (16-2) vs. Twin Valley (17-6); Bishop Shanahan (15-7-1) vs. Mars (21-1)

Softball

PIAA championships

Thursday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

North Penn (25-0) vs. Hazleton (11-5) at Patriots Park, 1 p.m.; Chambersburg (21-3) vs. Nazareth (21-6) at Twin Valley, 2:30 p.m.; Cumberland Valley (18-5) vs. Haverford (21-5) at Twin Valley, noon; Downingtown East (22-3) vs. Hempfield (19-3) at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Oxford (21-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-6) at Patriots Park, 6 p.m.; Upper Dublin (17-7) vs. Northern York (21-4) at Exeter Township, 12:30 p.m.; West Chester Rustin (17-8) vs. Armstrong (20-2) at Messiah University, 4 p.m.; Shaler (20-1) vs. Trinity (20-2) at Gateway, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Blue Mountain (22-3) vs. Jersey Shore (14-9) at Bloomsburg University, 4 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (15-3) vs. Northwestern Lehigh (21-4) at Spring-Ford, 4 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (13-8) vs. Montour (16-4) at Messiah University, 1 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (19-1) vs. Belle Vernon (19-4) at Hempfield, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

North Penn-Liberty (22-0-1) vs. Palisades (23-2) at Central Columbia, 2 p.m.; Mid Valley (20-2) vs. Forest Hills (19-4) at Central Columbia, noon; Avonworth (22-1) vs. Juniata (23-3) at St. Francis, 4 p.m.; Chestnut Ridge (17-3) vs. Jamestown (21-2) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

South Williamsport (20-2) vs. Bristol (18-3) at Patriots Park, 3:30 p.m.; Minersville (16-8) vs. Bald Eagle Area (21-2) at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.; Neshannock (21-0) vs. Sharpsville (19-3) at Westminster College, 4:30 p.m.; Everett (23-0) vs.Cranberry (14-7) at Heindl Field, 3 p.m.

Class A

Tri Valley (21-2) vs. Old Forge (18-5) at Bloomsburg University, 2 p.m.; Glendale (20-4) vs. Carmichaels (19-1) at Somerset HS, 4 p.m.; Union (18-3) vs. West Branch (20-4) at Heindl Field, 1 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (15-6) vs. Claysburg-Kimmel (21-3) at Hempfield, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Emmaus 3, Delaware Valley 0

Cumberland Valley 3, William Tennent 0

Upper Dublin 3, Northeast 0

Parkland 3, Cedar Crest 0

Central York 3, North Allegheny 2

La Salle College 3, Pennridge 0

Canon-McMillan 3, McDowell 2

Shaler 3, Warwick 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Emmaus (19-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (19-0); Upper Dublin (18-4) vs. Parkland (20-0); Central York (16-2) vs. La Salle College (15-2); Canon-McMillan (19-1) vs. Shaler (17-1)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Lower Dauphin 3, Masterman 0

Blue Ridge 3, Academy of Palumbo 0

Exeter 3, Lansdale Catholic 0

Dock Mennonite 3, Holy Redeemer 0

Manheim Central 3, Obama Academy 0

Mercyhurst Prep 3, Ambridge 0

Cochranton 3, North Catholic 0

West Shamokin 3, Mars 2

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin (20-0) vs. Blue Ridge (22-0); Exeter (19-1) vs. Dock Mennonite (23-0); Manheim Central (15-1) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (15-5); Cochranton (16-5) vs. West Shamokin (13-2)

