High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 7, 2021
By:
Monday, June 7, 2021 | 11:30 PM
High schools
Baseball
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s results
Central 3, Boyertown 2
Hempfield 7, McDowell 2
La Salle College 14, Hatboro-Horsham 1
Neshaminy 7, Parkland 5
North Allegheny 13, Warwick 4
North Penn 3, Hazleton 1
Spring-Ford 6, Wilson 1
Emmaus 2, Governor Mifflin 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Neshaminy vs. Hazleton; Emmaus vs. La Salle College; Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield; Central vs. North Allegheny
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s results
Abington Heights 12, Cocalico 5
Archbishop Wood 4, Oxford 0
Bethel Park 5, Northern 1
Central Mountain 12, Peters Township 0
Manheim Central 5, Strath Haven 2
Red Land 6, Marple Newtown 3
Southern Lehigh 11, Muhlenberg 5
West Allegheny 6, Franklin Regional 4
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Manheim Central vs. Abington Heights; Archbishop Wood vs. Red Land; Southern Lehigh vs. Bethel Park; West Allegheny vs. Central Mountain
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s results
Bonner-Prendergast 7, Wyomissing 1
Cathedral Prep 2, Blackhawk 0
Eastern York 14, Bellefonte 1
ELCO 15, Science Leadership 0
Holy Ghost Prep 4, Bethlehem Catholic 3
Montour 6, Clearfield 1
Wyoming Area 5, Midd-West 1
New Castle 14, Harbor Creek 3
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
ELCO vs. Wyoming Area; Bonner-Prendergast vs. Holy Ghost Prep; Eastern York vs. New Castle; Montour vs. Cathedral Prep
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Central 12, South Park 8
Hickory 4, McGuffey 2
Hopewell 1, Mercyhurst Prep 0
Lake-Lehman 13, Loyalsock Township 12
Oley Valley 9, String Theory 3
Scranton Prep 11, Palisades 3
Trinity (District 3) 5, Neumann-Goretti 4
Tyrone 6, Bedford 4
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Oley Valley vs. Scranton Prep; Trinity (District 3) vs. Lake-Lehman; Hopewell vs. Tyrone; Central vs. Hickory
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
Camp Hill 4, Dock Mennonite 1
Johnsonburg 8, Carmichaels 3
McConnellsburg 9, Newport 3
Schuylkill Haven 15, Masterman 0
Serra Catholic 13, Southern Huntingdon 11
Seton LaSalle 2, Sharpsville 1
Shenango 7, Mt. Union 3
Taylor Riverside 7, Sayre 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Camp Hill vs. Schuylkill Haven; Taylor Riverside vs. McConnellsburg; Shenango vs. Johnsonburg; Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Eden Christian 8, DuBois Central Catholic 7
Halifax 12, Delco Christian 1
Juniata Valley 9, Northern Bedford 6
Kennedy Catholic 6, Riverview 1
MMI Prep 7, Greenwood 3
Southern Fulton 12, Moshannon Valley 2
Tri-Valley 3, St. John Neumann 2
Union 3, Elk County Christian 2
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Halifax vs. Tri-Valley; MMI Prep vs. Juniata Valley; Union vs. Southern Fulton; Kennedy Catholic vs. Eden Christian
Lacrosse
PIAA playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Kennett vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 3 p.m.; Radnor vs. Conestoga at Springfield Delco, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Allentown Central Catholic vs. Crestwood at Emmaus, 5 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Mars at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.
Girls
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Conestoga vs. Radnor at Springfield Delco, noon; Sewickley Academy vs. Manheim Township at State College, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Unionville, 2 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Strath Haven at Unionville, 11 a.m.
Softball
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s results
Canon-McMillan 7, Mifflin County 4
Haverford 2, Hazleton 0
Neshaminy 7, Chambersburg 1
North Penn 7, Northampton 0
Penn Manor 4, Bethel Park 1
Pennsbury 6, Warwick 1
Quakertown 12, St. Hubert’s 0
Spring-Ford 10, Whitehall 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Spring-Ford vs. Haverford; Quakertown vs. Pennsbury; Neshaminy vs. Canon-McMillan; North Penn vs. Penn Manor
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s results
Armstrong 10, Twin Valley 1
Bellefonte 4, Chartiers Valley 1
Exeter Township 2, Pocono Mountain East 1
Lampeter-Strasburg 8, Marple-Newtown 2
Springfield 17, Franklin Towne Charter 0
West Chester East 8, Daniel Boone 0
West Scranton 6, Elizabethtown 2
North Hills 6, Fox Chapel 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
West Chester East vs. West Scranton; Springfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg; Exeter Township vs. Armstrong; North Hills vs. Bellefonte
Class 4A
First round
Monday’s results
Beaver 11, Eastern York 0
Bethlehem Catholic 3, Archbishop Wood 2
Bishop McDevitt 3, Berwick 2
Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0
Hamburg 20, Archbishop Ryan 0
Highlands 7, Clearfield 1
Villa Joseph Marie 7, Archbishop Carroll 3
Tunkhannock 1, Danville 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie; Hamburg vs. Tunkhannock; Bishop McDevitt vs. Highlands; Beaver vs. Elizabeth Forward
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Avonworth 8, Jamestown 0
Cambria Heights 8, Bermudian Springs 1
Central Columbia 2, Palmerton 0
Mid Valley 12, Loyalsock 0
Mt. Pleasant 4, Bald Eagle Area 0
North Schuylkill 19, PACS 0
Pequea Valley 10, Swenson 0
Punxsutawney 4, Ellwood City 3
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Pequea Valley vs. Central Columbia; Mid Valley vs. North Schuylkill; Cambria Heights vs. Punxsutawney; Mt. Pleasant vs. Avonworth
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
Brandywine Heights 3, Penns Valley 2
Chestnut Ridge 3, Shenango 2
Laurel 6, Frazier 0
Ligonier Valley 3, Sharpsville 2
Line Mountain 6, Elk Lake 0
Mount Union 12, Wyalusing 3
Union City 9, Moniteau 0
Williams Valley 15, Conwell Egan 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Line Mountain vs. Brandywine Heights; Mount Union vs. Williams Valley; Union City vs. Laurel; Chestnut Ridge vs. Ligonier Valley
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Cambridge Springs 9, Clarion Limestone 5
DuBois Central Catholic 14, Leechburg 9
Glendale 6, Union 5
Halifax 7, Northeast Bradford 5
Meyersdale 6, Williamsburg 0
Montgomery 7, Old Forge 0
Tri Valley 13, Faith Christian Academy 1
West Greene 5, Shade 4
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Montgomery vs. Tri Valley; Halifax vs. Meyersdale; West Greene vs. Cambridge Springs; Glendale vs. DuBois Central Catholic
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA championships
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Central Dauphin vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Central York, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Lower Dauphin vs. Garden Spot at Central York, 5:30 p.m.; Meadville vs. York Suburban at Altoona, 5 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
