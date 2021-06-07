High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 7, 2021

By:

Monday, June 7, 2021 | 11:30 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

Central 3, Boyertown 2

Hempfield 7, McDowell 2

La Salle College 14, Hatboro-Horsham 1

Neshaminy 7, Parkland 5

North Allegheny 13, Warwick 4

North Penn 3, Hazleton 1

Spring-Ford 6, Wilson 1

Emmaus 2, Governor Mifflin 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Hazleton; Emmaus vs. La Salle College; Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield; Central vs. North Allegheny

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Abington Heights 12, Cocalico 5

Archbishop Wood 4, Oxford 0

Bethel Park 5, Northern 1

Central Mountain 12, Peters Township 0

Manheim Central 5, Strath Haven 2

Red Land 6, Marple Newtown 3

Southern Lehigh 11, Muhlenberg 5

West Allegheny 6, Franklin Regional 4

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Manheim Central vs. Abington Heights; Archbishop Wood vs. Red Land; Southern Lehigh vs. Bethel Park; West Allegheny vs. Central Mountain

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Bonner-Prendergast 7, Wyomissing 1

Cathedral Prep 2, Blackhawk 0

Eastern York 14, Bellefonte 1

ELCO 15, Science Leadership 0

Holy Ghost Prep 4, Bethlehem Catholic 3

Montour 6, Clearfield 1

Wyoming Area 5, Midd-West 1

New Castle 14, Harbor Creek 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

ELCO vs. Wyoming Area; Bonner-Prendergast vs. Holy Ghost Prep; Eastern York vs. New Castle; Montour vs. Cathedral Prep

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Central 12, South Park 8

Hickory 4, McGuffey 2

Hopewell 1, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Lake-Lehman 13, Loyalsock Township 12

Oley Valley 9, String Theory 3

Scranton Prep 11, Palisades 3

Trinity (District 3) 5, Neumann-Goretti 4

Tyrone 6, Bedford 4

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Oley Valley vs. Scranton Prep; Trinity (District 3) vs. Lake-Lehman; Hopewell vs. Tyrone; Central vs. Hickory

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Camp Hill 4, Dock Mennonite 1

Johnsonburg 8, Carmichaels 3

McConnellsburg 9, Newport 3

Schuylkill Haven 15, Masterman 0

Serra Catholic 13, Southern Huntingdon 11

Seton LaSalle 2, Sharpsville 1

Shenango 7, Mt. Union 3

Taylor Riverside 7, Sayre 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Schuylkill Haven; Taylor Riverside vs. McConnellsburg; Shenango vs. Johnsonburg; Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Eden Christian 8, DuBois Central Catholic 7

Halifax 12, Delco Christian 1

Juniata Valley 9, Northern Bedford 6

Kennedy Catholic 6, Riverview 1

MMI Prep 7, Greenwood 3

Southern Fulton 12, Moshannon Valley 2

Tri-Valley 3, St. John Neumann 2

Union 3, Elk County Christian 2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Halifax vs. Tri-Valley; MMI Prep vs. Juniata Valley; Union vs. Southern Fulton; Kennedy Catholic vs. Eden Christian

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Kennett vs. Garnet Valley at Avon Grove, 3 p.m.; Radnor vs. Conestoga at Springfield Delco, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Crestwood at Emmaus, 5 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan vs. Mars at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Conestoga vs. Radnor at Springfield Delco, noon; Sewickley Academy vs. Manheim Township at State College, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Unionville, 2 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara vs. Strath Haven at Unionville, 11 a.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s results

Canon-McMillan 7, Mifflin County 4

Haverford 2, Hazleton 0

Neshaminy 7, Chambersburg 1

North Penn 7, Northampton 0

Penn Manor 4, Bethel Park 1

Pennsbury 6, Warwick 1

Quakertown 12, St. Hubert’s 0

Spring-Ford 10, Whitehall 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Spring-Ford vs. Haverford; Quakertown vs. Pennsbury; Neshaminy vs. Canon-McMillan; North Penn vs. Penn Manor

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Armstrong 10, Twin Valley 1

Bellefonte 4, Chartiers Valley 1

Exeter Township 2, Pocono Mountain East 1

Lampeter-Strasburg 8, Marple-Newtown 2

Springfield 17, Franklin Towne Charter 0

West Chester East 8, Daniel Boone 0

West Scranton 6, Elizabethtown 2

North Hills 6, Fox Chapel 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Chester East vs. West Scranton; Springfield vs. Lampeter-Strasburg; Exeter Township vs. Armstrong; North Hills vs. Bellefonte

Class 4A

First round

Monday’s results

Beaver 11, Eastern York 0

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Archbishop Wood 2

Bishop McDevitt 3, Berwick 2

Elizabeth Forward 15, Franklin 0

Hamburg 20, Archbishop Ryan 0

Highlands 7, Clearfield 1

Villa Joseph Marie 7, Archbishop Carroll 3

Tunkhannock 1, Danville 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie; Hamburg vs. Tunkhannock; Bishop McDevitt vs. Highlands; Beaver vs. Elizabeth Forward

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Avonworth 8, Jamestown 0

Cambria Heights 8, Bermudian Springs 1

Central Columbia 2, Palmerton 0

Mid Valley 12, Loyalsock 0

Mt. Pleasant 4, Bald Eagle Area 0

North Schuylkill 19, PACS 0

Pequea Valley 10, Swenson 0

Punxsutawney 4, Ellwood City 3

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Pequea Valley vs. Central Columbia; Mid Valley vs. North Schuylkill; Cambria Heights vs. Punxsutawney; Mt. Pleasant vs. Avonworth

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

Brandywine Heights 3, Penns Valley 2

Chestnut Ridge 3, Shenango 2

Laurel 6, Frazier 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Sharpsville 2

Line Mountain 6, Elk Lake 0

Mount Union 12, Wyalusing 3

Union City 9, Moniteau 0

Williams Valley 15, Conwell Egan 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Line Mountain vs. Brandywine Heights; Mount Union vs. Williams Valley; Union City vs. Laurel; Chestnut Ridge vs. Ligonier Valley

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Cambridge Springs 9, Clarion Limestone 5

DuBois Central Catholic 14, Leechburg 9

Glendale 6, Union 5

Halifax 7, Northeast Bradford 5

Meyersdale 6, Williamsburg 0

Montgomery 7, Old Forge 0

Tri Valley 13, Faith Christian Academy 1

West Greene 5, Shade 4

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Montgomery vs. Tri Valley; Halifax vs. Meyersdale; West Greene vs. Cambridge Springs; Glendale vs. DuBois Central Catholic

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Dauphin vs. Hempfield (District 3) at Central York, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Garden Spot at Central York, 5:30 p.m.; Meadville vs. York Suburban at Altoona, 5 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.