High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 8, 2021

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Neshaminy vs. Hazleton at Methacton, noon; Emmaus vs. La Salle College at Boyertown, 1 p.m. ; Spring-Ford vs. Hempfield at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.; Central vs. North Allegheny at Bald Eagle Area, noon

Class 5A

First round

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Manheim Central vs. Abington Heights at DeSales, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Red Land at Muhlenberg HS, 4 p.m.; Southern Lehigh vs. Bethel Park at Big Springs HS, 3:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Central Mountain at Showers Field, DuBois, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

ELCO vs. Wyoming Area at DeSales, 11 a.m.; Bonner-Prendergast vs. Holy Ghost Prep at Boyertown, 10 a.m.; Eastern York vs. New Castle at Mt. Aloysius College, 3 p.m.; Montour vs. Cathedral Prep at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Oley Valley vs. Scranton Prep; at DeSales, 2:30 p.m. Trinity (District 3) vs. Lake-Lehman at Walter Stump Stadium, 4:30 p.m.; Hopewell vs. Tyrone at First Community Bank Field, Homer City, 4:30 p.m.; Central vs. Hickory at Showers Field, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Schuylkill Haven at Walter Stump Stadium, 2 p.m.; Taylor Riverside vs. McConnellsburg at Wenger Field, 2 p.m.; Shenango vs. Johnsonburg at First Community Bank Field, Homer City, 1:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle at Latrobe, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Halifax vs. Tri-Valley at Wenger Field, 4:30 p.m.; MMI Prep vs. Juniata Valley at Newport, 3 p.m.; Union vs. Southern Fulton at Latrobe, 4:30 p.m.; Kennedy Catholic vs. Eden Christian at Slippery Rock, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

PIAA playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Kennett 11, Garnet Valley 10 (2OT)

Radnor vs. Conestoga, susp.

Wednesday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Conestoga at Springfield Delco, 3 p.m., completion of suspended game

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Kennett vs. Radnor/Conestoga winner at West Chester East, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Allentown Central Catholic 16, Crestwood 6

Mars 10, Bishop Shanahan 3

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Mars at West Chester East, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Radnor 12, Conestoga 9

Manheim Township 18, Sewickley Academy 8

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Radnor vs. Manheim Township at West Chester East, noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll, ppd.

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Strath Haven, susp.

Wednesday’s schedule

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Carroll at Methacton, 3 p.m.

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Strath Haven at Marple Newton, 3 p.m., completion of suspended game

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Twin Valley/Archbishop Carroll winner vs. Cardinal O’Hara/Strath Haven winner at West Chester East, 10 a.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Spring-Ford vs. Haverford at Boyertown, 11 a.m.; Quakertown vs. Pennsbury at Spring-Ford, noon; Neshaminy vs. Canon-McMillan at Big Spring HS, 3:30 p.m.; North Penn vs. Penn Manor at Boyertown, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Chester East vs. West Scranton at Patriots Park, 4 p.m.; Springfield Delco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Avon Grove, 11 a.m.; Exeter Township vs. Armstrong at Bedford HS, 3 p.m.; North Hills vs. Bellefonte at St. Francis, Loretto, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Villa Joseph Marie at Spring-Ford, 2 p.m.; Hamburg vs. Tunkhannock at Patriots Park, 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. Highlands at Mt. Aloysius, 4 p.m.; Beaver vs. Elizabeth Forward at Norwin, noon

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Pequea Valley vs. Central Columbia at Pine Grove, 1 p.m.; Mid Valley vs. North Schuylkill at Marywood, 1 p.m.; Cambria Heights vs. Punxsutawney at Heindl Field, 1 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant vs. Avonworth at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Line Mountain vs. Brandywine Heights at Lebanon Valley, 1 p.m.; Mount Union vs. Williams Valley at Milesburg Little League Complex, 1 p.m.; Union City vs. Laurel at Slippery Rock, 2 p.m.; Chestnut Ridge vs. Ligonier Valley at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Montgomery vs. Tri Valley at Central Columbia, noon; Halifax vs. Meyersdale at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.; West Greene vs. Cambridge Springs at Slippery Rock, noon; Glendale vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Clearfield, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA championships

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Central Dauphin 3, Hempfield (District 3) 2

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 0

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Central Dauphin vs. North Allegheny at Rec Hall, Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Lower Dauphin 3, Garden Spot 0

Meadville 3, York Suburban 1

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Dauphin vs. Meadville at Rec Hall, Penn State, 11 a.m.

