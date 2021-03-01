High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 1, 2021
Monday, March 1, 2021 | 11:33 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (1-13) at Upper St. Clair (15-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-9) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-13) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (8-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (14-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (6-8) at Pine-Richland (10-5), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
McKeesport (7-8) at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-6) at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum (8-5) at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler (8-4) at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (9-8) at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Freeport 65, Blackhawk 64
Derry 64, Southmoreland 39
Mt. Pleasant 61, Hopewell 34
Knoch 75, Yough 43
Beaver 62, Uniontown 56
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Freeport (6-8) at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Derry (6-6) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Knoch (7-9) at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Beaver (2-16) at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Ligonier Valley 80, Brownsville 41
New Brighton 70, Waynesburg 50
Laurel 77, East Allegheny 57
McGuffey 64, Mohawk 35
Charleroi 61, Steel Valley 44
Apollo-Ridge 64, Beth-Center 46
Ellwood City 72, Valley 20
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (5-11) at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (8-9) at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel (11-10) at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6) at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (12-5) at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (9-5) at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (10-4) vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
California (5-4) at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (8-11) at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (3-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; South Side (6-11) at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette/Burgettstown winner, noon
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (7-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Mars 47, Gateway 33
Fox Chapel 69, Ringgold 25
Penn Hills 56, Uniontown 19
Albert Gallatin 57, Greensburg Salem 44
Armstrong 59, Franklin Regional 41
Plum 44, Lincoln Park 31
McKeesport 54, Kiski Area 31
Oakland Catholic 73, Laurel Highlands 10
Moon 40, Indiana 32
South Fayette 48, Connellsville 30
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Mars (9-9) at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-6) at Fox Chapel (11-7), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (14-6) at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Armstrong (10-5) at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Plum (7-7) at Chartiers Valley (18-3), 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (11-9) at McKeesport (15-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (7-11) at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (14-5) at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Burrell (9-9) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-5) at Central Valley (8-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-10) at Knoch (8-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-5) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Montour/Belle Vernon winner at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Brownsville (2-8) at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; Washington (7-8) at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Aliquippa (6-11) at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (10-3), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (6-5) at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (8-4) at Burgettstown (15-2), 6 p.m.; South Side (5-12) at Serra Catholic (13-0), 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic/South Side winner, 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
March 8 schedule
St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.
Regular season
Nonsection
North Allegheny 64, Thomas Jefferson 40
East Allegheny 51, Monessen 43
Leechburg 48, Geibel 16
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair 5, Central Catholic 2
Pine-Richland 3, Bethel Park 0
Peters Township 10, Butler 1
Class AA
West Allegheny 6, Hampton 2
Latrobe 2, Hempfield 0
Montour 9, Moon 1
Baldwin 4, South Fayette 2
Thomas Jefferson 8, Penn-Trafford 4
Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 3
Class A
Indiana 11, Sewickley Academy 3
South Park 8, Quaker Valley 5
Class B
Neshannock 3, Bishop Canevin 1
Avonworth at Burrell, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Butler at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Mars at Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Moon at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at North Hills at RMU, 6 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
Bishop Canevin at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Connellsville, Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.
