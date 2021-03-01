High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 1, 2021

By:

Monday, March 1, 2021 | 11:33 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (1-13) at Upper St. Clair (15-1), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (10-9) at Mt. Lebanon (9-8), 6 p.m.; North Hills (4-9) at Penn-Trafford (12-5), 6 p.m.; Norwin (7-13) at Butler (10-8), 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (8-9) at Fox Chapel (17-2), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (12-8) at North Allegheny (14-6), 6 p.m.; Baldwin (6-12) at Hempfield (11-5), 6 p.m.; Peters Township (6-8) at Pine-Richland (10-5), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

McKeesport (7-8) at Chartiers Valley (19-2), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-6) at Gateway (8-6), 6 p.m.; Trinity (9-8) at Highlands (13-4), 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (8-6) at Mars (14-2), 6 p.m.; Plum (8-5) at New Castle (16-2), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (7-6) at Thomas Jefferson (18-4), 6 p.m.; Shaler (8-4) at Laurel Highlands (11-3), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (9-8) at Penn Hills (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Freeport 65, Blackhawk 64

Derry 64, Southmoreland 39

Mt. Pleasant 61, Hopewell 34

Knoch 75, Yough 43

Beaver 62, Uniontown 56

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Freeport (6-8) at Belle Vernon (11-1), 6 p.m.; Ambridge (4-9) at South Park (8-5), 6 p.m.; Derry (6-6) at Quaker Valley (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (9-8) at North Catholic (15-4), 6 p.m.; Knoch (7-9) at Lincoln Park (14-5), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-3) at Elizabeth Forward (8-4), 6 p.m.; Beaver (2-16) at Montour (12-7), 6 p.m.; Burrell (9-9) at Central Valley (10-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Ligonier Valley 80, Brownsville 41

New Brighton 70, Waynesburg 50

Laurel 77, East Allegheny 57

McGuffey 64, Mohawk 35

Charleroi 61, Steel Valley 44

Apollo-Ridge 64, Beth-Center 46

Ellwood City 72, Valley 20

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (5-11) at South Allegheny (14-4), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (9-8) at Brentwood (8-6), 6 p.m.; New Brighton (8-9) at Aliquippa (10-5), 6 p.m.; Laurel (11-10) at Washington (12-4), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6) at Neshannock (15-1), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (12-5) at Beaver Falls (9-4), 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (9-5) at Shady Side Academy (13-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (10-4) vs. Avonworth (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

California (5-4) at OLSH (17-0), 6 p.m.; Monessen (9-7) at Shenango (14-7), 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (8-11) at Jeannette (12-4), 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (3-11) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3), 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (9-7) at Carlynton (12-4), 6 p.m.; South Side (6-11) at Sto-Rox (9-5), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-6) at Frazier (17-3), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston (9-4) at Jeannette/Burgettstown winner, noon

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Nazareth Prep (3-14) vs. Imani Christian (10-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (7-7) at Union (7-4), 6 p.m.; West Greene (2-12) at Rochester (11-4), 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-4) at Geibel (9-6), 6 p.m.; Propel Montour (2-11) vs. Eden Christian (10-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (4-8) at Leechburg (6-4), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

St. Joseph (9-10) at Bishop Canevin (13-4), 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Baldwin (8-7) at Penn-Trafford (10-6), 6 p.m.; Seneca Valley (3-13) at Mt. Lebanon (14-3), 6 p.m.; Shaler (4-11) at Bethel Park (13-3), 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland (6-10) at Peters Township (6-7), 8 p.m.; North Hills (3-14) at Norwin (11-4), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (4-8) at Butler (9-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Pine-Richland/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (12-2), 5 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Baldwin/Penn-Trafford winner at North Allegheny (19-1), noon

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Mars 47, Gateway 33

Fox Chapel 69, Ringgold 25

Penn Hills 56, Uniontown 19

Albert Gallatin 57, Greensburg Salem 44

Armstrong 59, Franklin Regional 41

Plum 44, Lincoln Park 31

McKeesport 54, Kiski Area 31

Oakland Catholic 73, Laurel Highlands 10

Moon 40, Indiana 32

South Fayette 48, Connellsville 30

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Mars (9-9) at Trinity (18-1), 6 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-6) at Fox Chapel (11-7), 6 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (14-6) at Thomas Jefferson (11-8), 6 p.m.; Armstrong (10-5) at Woodland Hills (11-5), 6 p.m.; Plum (7-7) at Chartiers Valley (18-3), 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (11-9) at McKeesport (15-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (7-11) at Hampton (14-5), 6 p.m.; South Fayette (14-5) at Latrobe (12-2), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Burrell (9-9) at Beaver (16-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-5) at Central Valley (8-11), 6 p.m.; Hopewell (4-10) at Knoch (8-1), 6 p.m.; Highlands (8-12) at Blackhawk (12-5), 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon (9-7) at Montour (11-9), 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (6-5) at Southmoreland (14-4), 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-7) at Freeport (9-2), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Montour/Belle Vernon winner at Quaker Valley (13-4), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Brownsville (2-8) at North Catholic (15-2), 6 p.m.; Avonworth (8-6) at Freedom (5-6), 6 p.m.; McGuffey (5-6) at Laurel (16-2), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (4-7) at South Park (9-2), 6 p.m.; Washington (7-8) at Mohawk (13-4), 6 p.m.; Charleroi (8-8) at Keystone Oaks (10-7), 6 p.m.; Beaver Falls (5-13) at Brentwood (12-1), 6 p.m.; East Allegheny (6-6) at Waynesburg (12-4), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Aliquippa (6-11) at Neshannock (13-2), 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (10-8) at California (10-3), 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (6-5) at Sewickley Academy (11-5), 6 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (8-4) at Burgettstown (15-2), 6 p.m.; South Side (5-12) at Serra Catholic (13-0), 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (9-6) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-3) at TBD, 6 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at OLSH (12-5), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Carlynton (10-9) vs. Serra Catholic/South Side winner, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (6-12) at Avella (9-9), 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (3-11) at Aquinas Academy (12-4), 6 p.m.; Mapletown (6-5) at Clairton (10-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview (6-6) at Bishop Canevin (6-6), 6 p.m.; Union (9-10) at Monessen (9-10), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

March 8 schedule

St. Joseph/Avella winner at Rochester (12-3), 6 p.m.; Riverview/Bishop Canevin winner at West Greene (15-2), 6 p.m.; Union/Monessen winner vs. Eden Christian (10-6) at TBD, 6 p.m.

Regular season

Nonsection

North Allegheny 64, Thomas Jefferson 40

East Allegheny 51, Monessen 43

Leechburg 48, Geibel 16

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair 5, Central Catholic 2

Pine-Richland 3, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 10, Butler 1

Class AA

West Allegheny 6, Hampton 2

Latrobe 2, Hempfield 0

Montour 9, Moon 1

Baldwin 4, South Fayette 2

Thomas Jefferson 8, Penn-Trafford 4

Franklin Regional 6, Armstrong 3

Class A

Indiana 11, Sewickley Academy 3

South Park 8, Quaker Valley 5

Class B

Neshannock 3, Bishop Canevin 1

Avonworth at Burrell, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:40 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.; Butler at Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 8:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan at Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Mars at Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.; West Allegheny at Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Moon at Thomas Jefferson at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at North Hills at RMU, 6 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at Norwin at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at South Park at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Westmont Hilltop at First Summit Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Bishop Canevin at Wilmington at Hess Ice Rink, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Connellsville, Ice Mine Rink, 7:15 p.m.

