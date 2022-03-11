High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Thursday’s result

Abington 47, Pocono Mountain West 43 (OT)

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Abington (17-11), TBD; Scranton (22-2) vs. Garnet Valley (18-10) at Bethlehem Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (18-5) at Coatesville, 3 p.m; Penn Wood (16-8) vs. Cheltenham (29-1) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.; Norristown (21-7) vs. North Hills (25-1) at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.;;; Archbishop Wood (18-7) vs. Reading (26-3) at Easton Area, 3 p.m.; Northampton (20-7) vs. Warwick (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; Allderdice (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (25-1) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Chester (18-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 8 p.m.; Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston (21-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. Mastery North (14-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; Radnor (22-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (24-4) at Coatesville, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-5) vs. East Stroudsburg South (19-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.; New Castle (24-2) vs. Central Mountain (14-11) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. Highlands (19-7) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (16-6) vs. Hershey (21-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. Scranton Prep (16-9) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. Lewisburg (23-5) at Hazleton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5) at Coatesville, 5 p.m.; Dallas (23-3) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-10) at Easton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. Athens Area (21-7) at Shamokin Area, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Montour (21-5) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. Belle Vernon (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. Fairview (24-2) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. York Catholic (17-8) at Coatesville, 4:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (22-4) vs. Executive Education (14-7) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 2 p.m.; Loyalsock (24-4) vs. West Catholic (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Devon Prep (15-7) vs. Columbia (23-2) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (19-6) vs. South Allegheny (18-7) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) vs. Chestnut Ridge (19-7) at Richland, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City (22-3) vs. Avonworth (19-7) at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (18-8) vs. Neshannock (18-5) at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s result

Old Forge 59, Wyalusing 30

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (19-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 5 p.m.; Church Farm (15-8) vs. Holy Cross (20-6) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.; Karns City (20-7) vs. Old Forge (17-9), TBD; OLSH (24-0) vs. Carlynton (21-3) at Bethel Park, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) vs. Ridgeway (21-5) at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.; Portage (27-1) vs. Fort Cherry (24-3) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.; Redbank (23-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4) at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (17-9) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; City School (19-7) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (16-2) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. Faith Christian (13-12) at Minersville, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. Linville Hill Christian (23-3) at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. DuBois Central (19-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Williamsburg (22-5) vs. Imani Christian (16-6) at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Union (23-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (16-8) vs. Elk County (23-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. Northampton (23-6) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Methacton (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Cedar Cliff (26-1) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Parkland (19-8) vs. Pennsbury (24-3) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. Central York (22-6) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; Abington (22-5) vs. Central Dauphin (21-4) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (13-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (24-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s result

Abington Heights 40, Twin Valley 24

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights (20-6), TBD; Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) at West York, 3 p.m.; Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. Marple Newton (17-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (23-4) vs. Moon (20-5) at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; McKeesport (21-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (15-10) at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Thursday’s result

Lake-Lehman 39, Berks Catholic 37

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (21-5) Scranton Prep (21-4) at Easton Area, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. Bermudian Springs (24-6) at Schuylkill Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. Lake-Lehman (19-4), TBD; Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. Dunmore (24-1) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (24-5) at Spring-Ford, 4:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (25-0) vs. Southmoreland (19-4) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Villa Maria (22-2) vs. Bedford (22-5) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (13-9) vs. Bloomsburg (23-5) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; Conwell Egan (12-10) vs. Western Wayne (20-5) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Palmerton (24-2) vs. Riverside (21-4) at Hazleton Area, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. Trinity (19-7) at Coatesville, 6:30 p.m.; River Valley (22-4) vs. Chestnut Ridge (14-11) at Greater Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom (19-5) vs. Greenville (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (20-5) vs. Lakeview (22-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (20-7) vs. Laurel (14-11) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel (21-5) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. South Williamsport (22-4) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (26-1) vs. Tri Valley (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 7:30 p.m.; Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (25-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (19-6) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. Shenango (15-9) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Homer Center (24-4) vs. Serra Catholic (21-2) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Bellwood Antis (22-6) vs. West Middlesex (21-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s results

Jenkintown 38, Susquehanna 34

Marian Catholic 57, St. John Neumann 31

Lourdes Regional 36, Nativity BVM 31

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown (14-11), TBD; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic (21-5), TBD; Faith Christian (22-4) vs. Lourdes Regional (16-10), TBD; Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. Otto Eldred (23-3) at DuBois, 4 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-2) at Armstrong, 3 p.m.; Portage (22-5) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Union (21-2) vs. Elk County (25-3) at Clarion University, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s result

Norwin 3, Westmont Hilltop 2

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Canevin 2, Morgantown 1

Wilmington 2, Carrick 0

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

March 17 schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL results

Class 2A

Preliminary round

113: Brady Struble, Mifflinburg t.f. James Walzer, Montour, 15-0 4:22

120: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Owen Hershelman, Saegertown, 5-2

126: Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs d. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, 3-1. Dylan Granahan, Benton d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 3-2. Noah Doi, Camp Hill d. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side, 10-5

132: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic, 4-0. Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 7-4

138: Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 7-3. Carmine Lenzi, Berks Catholic p. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 4:25

145: Hayden Mann, Conwell-Egan d. Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan, 5-0. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell p. Camren Klenke, Reynolds, 4:46

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame GP, 4-1. Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail p. Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 0:52

152: Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 10-6

160: Christian Hirak, Derry d. Alan Alexander, P. John Paul II, 3-2. Anthony Glessner, Bishop McDevitt d. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 7-3. Damian Barr, Burrell d. Bryant Green, Towanda, 4-3

172: Gabriel Davis, Berks Catholic t.f. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley, 19-3 5:48

189: Tucker Paynter, Trinity d. Cole Clark, Burrell, 5-1

215: Matthew Frame, No Lehigh d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 7-6

285: Charles Sheppard, Hamburg p. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 5:31

First round

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Major Lewis, Trinity, 6-0

113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway, 2-1

120: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area p. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 1:07. Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Sean O’Toole, Archbishop Ryan, 1:45. Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Jackson Rush, West Perry, 0:43

132: Owen Reinsel, Brookville t.f. Peter Chacon, Montour, 16-0 3:58. Jack Martinec, Cochranton d. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 2-1. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry, 4-1

138: Kobin Karper, Boiling Springs d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 2-1. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley d. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame GP, 7-3

145: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian Academy d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 11-4

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Kane Kettering, Reynolds, 5-3. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Hunter Hohman, Grove City, 8-7

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel p. Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian Academy, 4:50. Christian Hirak, Derry m.d. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, 11-0. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame GP p. Damian Barr, Burrell, 2:09

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, 1:38

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley m.d. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown, 13-3. Seth Stewart, Brockway d. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 6-2. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 8-2

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Mike Sipps, Williamson, 0:45. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Jonah Houser, Lackawanna Trail, 4:25

285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg m.d. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington, 13-1

Consolation first round

113: Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley p. James Walzer, Montour, 0:56

126: Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan d. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, 10-6. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 1:55. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side d. Gunnar Gage, Cambridge Springs, 7-3

132: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic, 9-2. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center w.b.f. Blain Puchalsky, West Perry. Christian Doi, Camp Hill d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 5-1

138: Cody Hamilton, Grove City m.d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 10-2. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame GP p. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 1:48. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Mason Weyant, Chestnut Ridge, 9-1

145: Hayden Ward, Canton d. Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan, 7-3

152: Karter Rude, Athens Area p. Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 2:39. Cooper Price, Wyoming Area d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 3-0

160: Troy Bingaman, Mifflinburg d. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 5-2

172: Garrett Tettemer, Notre Dame GP d. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley, 8-5

189: Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame GP p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 1:42. Connor Wrobleski, Wyoming Area p. Cole Clark, Burrell, 1:22

215: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland p. Jonah Houser, Lackawanna Trail, 4:46

285: Cameron Carter-Green, Washington p. Gunner Treibley, Meadowbrook Christian, 4:51

Class 3A

Preliminary round

106: Dean Houser, Daniel Boone d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 7-0

113: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Brandan Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, 2-0 SV

120: Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County d. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 6-4

126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg d. Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown, 5-1. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland d. Seamus Mack, Hempfield (District 3), 5-0

132: Eli Carr, Hempfield Area d. Garrett Gehr, Garden Spot, 7-1. Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Billy Wilson, West Chester Henderson, 5-1

138: Carter Davis, Central York d. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 10-7

145: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Austin Smith, Abington Heights, 0:34. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield Area p. Christian Fritz, Northampton, 3:16

152: Jack Pletcher, Greater Latrobe m.d. Kelton Brunner, Strath Haven, 8-0

160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area p. Macon Myers, Central York, 3:45. Chase Kranitz, Norwin t.f. Jacob Cherry, Gettysburg, 15-0 4:34

172: Cole Bartram, Northern d. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, 4-2 SV. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon m.d. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 15-5

189: Owen Koch, Phoenixville p. Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, 4:30. Sam Milligan, Strath Haven d. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 8-6 SV

215: Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley p. Troy Peterson, McDowell, 3:05

285: Wilson Spires, General McLane d. Jake Pomykata, Butler, 3-2

First round

106: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Luke Hileman, Altoona, 6-1. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin, 2-1. Luke Willochell, Greater Latrobe m.d. Tyson Cook, West Scranton, 10-2

113: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township m.d. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 12-1. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Travis Clawson, Penn Manor, 4-2. Nico Tocci, Warwick p. Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 0:48. Darius Mcmillon, Peters Township d. Cole Smith, Spring-Ford, 4-0 SV

120: Troy Hohman, Penn Trafford d. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth, 6-3. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan d. Asher Cunningham, State College, 8-5. Vinny Kilkeary, Greater Latrobe p. Christian Horvath, Freedom, 1:46

126: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Matthew Ricci, Garnet Valley, 0:55. Dalton Perry, Central Mountain d. Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg, 8-3. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield Area d. Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack, 3-1. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland p. Cannon Hershey, Oxford Area, 1:33

132: Mac Church, Waynesburg m.d. Javien Deleon, Liberty, 13-2. Kollin Rath, Beth Cath m.d. Eli Carr, Hempfield Area, 11-0. Julian Everitt, Pittston Area d. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 7-6. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain m.d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 8-0

138: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 3-1. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville d. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township, 3-2. Briar Priest, Hempfield Area p. Jake Doone, Nazareth, 3:08

145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 1:57. Chance Babb, Boyertown d. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 6-3 SV. Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Shane Kibler, Abington, 1:32. Jude Swisher, Bellefonte d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield Area, 4-2 TB2

152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Jack Pletcher, Greater Latrobe, 4-2. Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland p. Aiden Gaugler, Selinsgrove, 3:53

160: Jared Keslar, Connellsville m.d. Christian Reid, Liberty, 12-3. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area d. Kyler Everly, Mifflin County, 2-1. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 9-4. Chase Barlow, Strath Haven inj. def. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 11-0, 4:51

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg t.f. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown, 23-8 3:46. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Kelyn Blossey, Cathedral Prep, 1-0. Dom D’agostino, Interboro d. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 11-6

189: Wayne Mcintyre, ES North d. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 3-0. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Griffin Buzzell, Meadville, 12-4

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 1:01. Nicholas Pavlechko, State College m.d. Corey Boerio, Greater Latrobe, 8-0. Liam Volk-klos, Seneca Valley d. Chase Levey, Nazareth, 6-5. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Lucas Doyle, Council Rock South, 3-1

285: Frederick Retter, Quakertown p. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg, 1:48. Charles Crews, Williamsport p. Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 5:44. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Ben Farabaugh, Strath Haven, 8-1

Consolation first round

106: Curtis Nelson, Ridley d. Jorden Williams, Hempfield, 7-3. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights t.f. Keegan Oler, Cathedral Prep, 21-4 2:08. Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 1-0. Gus Smith, Spring-Ford d. Luke Hileman, Altoona, 3-0

113: Cole Smith, Spring-Ford d. Brandan Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, 2-0. Evan Davis, Clearfield p. Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 2:08. Tony Burke, Council Rock North d. Luke Heimbach, Boyertown, 3-1 SV. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth d. Cole Coffin, Pennridge, 5-0

120: Casey Smith, Juniata p. Shane Holefelder, Sun Valley, 2:47. Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown d. Dominic Ortlip, Spring-Ford, 4-0. Asher Cunningham, State College d. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 9-4 SV. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth d. Rocco Fratelli, Northern, 3-2

126: Dante Frinzi, Beth Cath) FOR Todd Mcgann, Quakertown, 0-0. Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown d. Josh Hillard, Manheim Township, 5-4. Quinn Smith, Spring-Ford m.d. Matthew Mccaughey, Abington, 8-0. Seamus Mack, Hempfield p. Matthew Ricci, Garnet Valley, 1:51

132: Daniel Kearney, Sun Valley d. Tyler Geiger, Souderton, 4-3. Chad Ozias, Connellsville m.d. Garrett Gehr, Garden Spot, 11-3. Aidan O’shea, Bellefonte d. Nate Shippey, Interboro, 5-0. Billy Wilson, West Chester Henderson p. Ivan Vega, Spring Grove, 2:16

138: Wyatt Dillon, Dover w.b.f Taylor Weaver, Central Mountain. Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley d. Brett Thompson, Bradford, 6-5. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township m.d. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 10-0. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley d. Erick Dominguez, Souderton, 3-2

145: Reagan Lefevre, Hempfield d. Palmer Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 5-1. Shane Kibler, Abington m.d. Austin Smith, Abington Heights, 10-1. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain d. Keaton Fischer, Conestoga Valley, 3-1. Nicholas Foster, Nazareth d. Christian Fritz, Northampton, 4-3

152: William Morrow, North Penn m.d. Kelton Brunner, Strath Haven, 15-4. Aiden Gaugler, Selinsgrove m.d. Alexander Gamble-williams, Sun Valley, 11-2. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South t.f. Sal Schiavone, Abington Heights, 15-0 3:33. Jake Dailey, Beth Cath d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 7-2

160: Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy d. Roman Morrone, Williamsport, 4-3. Macon Myers, Central York p. Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 2:57. Jack Lledo, Lower Merion d. Josh Barlow, Kennett, 7-3. Nick Nettleton, Exeter d. Jacob Cherry, Gettysburg, 5-0

172: Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights) DEF Souleymane Diarra, Overbrook, 5-0 0:27. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Kelyn Blossey, Cathedral Prep, 7-2. Luke Thomas, Beth Cath m.d. Jared Karabinus, Freedom, 12-2. Marek Seaman, West Chester Rustin d. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 10-6

189: Diesel Koser, Shippensburg d. Aiden Hight, Chambersburg, 7-1. James Ellis, Ephrata d. Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, 15-12. Alex Neely, Parkland d. Melquan Warren, Whitehall, 3-2. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional p. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 0:36

215: Travis Armstrong, Central Dauphin East d. Mason Hale, Downingtown West, 9-2. Ryan Mcmillan, Wilson t.f. Jared Groller, Emmaus, 19-4 3:07. Corey Boerio, Greater Latrobe d. Troy Peterson, McDowell, 4-2. Henry Baronowski, Wallenpaupack p. Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 2:05

285: Jake Pomykata, Butler d. Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 3-1. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 0:21

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.