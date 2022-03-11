TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2022

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 11:25 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Thursday’s result

Abington 47, Pocono Mountain West 43 (OT)

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Abington (17-11), TBD; Scranton (22-2) vs. Garnet Valley (18-10) at Bethlehem Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (18-5) at Coatesville, 3 p.m; Penn Wood (16-8) vs. Cheltenham (29-1) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.; Norristown (21-7) vs. North Hills (25-1) at Mifflin County, 4:30 p.m.;;; Archbishop Wood (18-7) vs. Reading (26-3) at Easton Area, 3 p.m.; Northampton (20-7) vs. Warwick (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; Allderdice (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (25-1) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Chester (18-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 8 p.m.; Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston (21-4) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. Mastery North (14-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; Radnor (22-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (24-4) at Coatesville, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-5) vs. East Stroudsburg South (19-7) at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.; New Castle (24-2) vs. Central Mountain (14-11) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. Highlands (19-7) at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (16-6) vs. Hershey (21-6) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. Scranton Prep (16-9) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. Lewisburg (23-5) at Hazleton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5) at Coatesville, 5 p.m.; Dallas (23-3) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-10) at Easton Area, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. Athens Area (21-7) at Shamokin Area, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Montour (21-5) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. Belle Vernon (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. Fairview (24-2) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. York Catholic (17-8) at Coatesville, 4:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (22-4) vs. Executive Education (14-7) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 2 p.m.; Loyalsock (24-4) vs. West Catholic (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Devon Prep (15-7) vs. Columbia (23-2) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (19-6) vs. South Allegheny (18-7) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) vs. Chestnut Ridge (19-7) at Richland, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City (22-3) vs. Avonworth (19-7) at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (18-8) vs. Neshannock (18-5) at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s result

Old Forge 59, Wyalusing 30

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (19-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 5 p.m.; Church Farm (15-8) vs. Holy Cross (20-6) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.; Karns City (20-7) vs. Old Forge (17-9), TBD; OLSH (24-0) vs. Carlynton (21-3) at Bethel Park, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) vs. Ridgeway (21-5) at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.; Portage (27-1) vs. Fort Cherry (24-3) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.; Redbank (23-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4) at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (17-9) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; City School (19-7) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (16-2) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. Faith Christian (13-12) at Minersville, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. Linville Hill Christian (23-3) at Minersville, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. DuBois Central (19-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Williamsburg (22-5) vs. Imani Christian (16-6) at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Union (23-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (16-8) vs. Elk County (23-5) at Clarion University, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. Northampton (23-6) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Methacton (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (19-9) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Cedar Cliff (26-1) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Parkland (19-8) vs. Pennsbury (24-3) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. Central York (22-6) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; Abington (22-5) vs. Central Dauphin (21-4) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-5) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park (13-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (24-1) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s result

Abington Heights 40, Twin Valley 24

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights (20-6), TBD; Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) at West York, 3 p.m.; Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. Marple Newton (17-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (23-4) vs. Moon (20-5) at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; McKeesport (21-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (15-10) at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Thursday’s result

Lake-Lehman 39, Berks Catholic 37

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (21-5) Scranton Prep (21-4) at Easton Area, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. Bermudian Springs (24-6) at Schuylkill Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. Lake-Lehman (19-4), TBD; Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. Dunmore (24-1) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (24-5) at Spring-Ford, 4:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (25-0) vs. Southmoreland (19-4) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Villa Maria (22-2) vs. Bedford (22-5) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (13-9) vs. Bloomsburg (23-5) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; Conwell Egan (12-10) vs. Western Wayne (20-5) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Palmerton (24-2) vs. Riverside (21-4) at Hazleton Area, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. Trinity (19-7) at Coatesville, 6:30 p.m.; River Valley (22-4) vs. Chestnut Ridge (14-11) at Greater Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom (19-5) vs. Greenville (20-5) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (20-5) vs. Lakeview (22-4) at Slippery Rock University, 7:30 p.m.; Forest Hills (20-7) vs. Laurel (14-11) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel (21-5) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. South Williamsport (22-4) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (26-1) vs. Tri Valley (20-6) at Shamokin Area, 7:30 p.m.; Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle-Antrim, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (25-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (19-6) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. Shenango (15-9) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Homer Center (24-4) vs. Serra Catholic (21-2) at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; Bellwood Antis (22-6) vs. West Middlesex (21-3) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s results

Jenkintown 38, Susquehanna 34

Marian Catholic 57, St. John Neumann 31

Lourdes Regional 36, Nativity BVM 31

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown (14-11), TBD; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic (21-5), TBD; Faith Christian (22-4) vs. Lourdes Regional (16-10), TBD; Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. Otto Eldred (23-3) at DuBois, 4 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-2) at Armstrong, 3 p.m.; Portage (22-5) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Union (21-2) vs. Elk County (25-3) at Clarion University, 4 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s result

Norwin 3, Westmont Hilltop 2

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Canevin 2, Morgantown 1

Wilmington 2, Carrick 0

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

March 17 schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL results

Class 2A

Preliminary round

113: Brady Struble, Mifflinburg t.f. James Walzer, Montour, 15-0 4:22

120: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Owen Hershelman, Saegertown, 5-2

126: Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs d. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, 3-1. Dylan Granahan, Benton d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 3-2. Noah Doi, Camp Hill d. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side, 10-5

132: Peter Chacon, Montour d. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic, 4-0. Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 7-4

138: Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 7-3. Carmine Lenzi, Berks Catholic p. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 4:25

145: Hayden Mann, Conwell-Egan d. Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan, 5-0. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell p. Camren Klenke, Reynolds, 4:46

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame GP, 4-1. Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail p. Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 0:52

152: Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 10-6

160: Christian Hirak, Derry d. Alan Alexander, P. John Paul II, 3-2. Anthony Glessner, Bishop McDevitt d. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 7-3. Damian Barr, Burrell d. Bryant Green, Towanda, 4-3

172: Gabriel Davis, Berks Catholic t.f. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley, 19-3 5:48

189: Tucker Paynter, Trinity d. Cole Clark, Burrell, 5-1

215: Matthew Frame, No Lehigh d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 7-6

285: Charles Sheppard, Hamburg p. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 5:31

First round

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Major Lewis, Trinity, 6-0

113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Weston Pisarchick, Brockway, 2-1

120: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area p. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 1:07. Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Sean O’Toole, Archbishop Ryan, 1:45. Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Jackson Rush, West Perry, 0:43

132: Owen Reinsel, Brookville t.f. Peter Chacon, Montour, 16-0 3:58. Jack Martinec, Cochranton d. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 2-1. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry, 4-1

138: Kobin Karper, Boiling Springs d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 2-1. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley d. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame GP, 7-3

145: Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian Academy d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 11-4

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Kane Kettering, Reynolds, 5-3. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Hunter Hohman, Grove City, 8-7

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel p. Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian Academy, 4:50. Christian Hirak, Derry m.d. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, 11-0. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame GP p. Damian Barr, Burrell, 2:09

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, 1:38

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley m.d. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown, 13-3. Seth Stewart, Brockway d. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 6-2. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 8-2

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Mike Sipps, Williamson, 0:45. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Jonah Houser, Lackawanna Trail, 4:25

285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg m.d. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington, 13-1

Consolation first round

113: Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley p. James Walzer, Montour, 0:56

126: Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan d. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward, 10-6. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Dillon Reinert, Brandywine Heights, 1:55. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side d. Gunnar Gage, Cambridge Springs, 7-3

132: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic, 9-2. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center w.b.f. Blain Puchalsky, West Perry. Christian Doi, Camp Hill d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 5-1

138: Cody Hamilton, Grove City m.d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 10-2. Bryson Vaughn, Notre Dame GP p. Rudy Brown, Burgettstown, 1:48. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Mason Weyant, Chestnut Ridge, 9-1

145: Hayden Ward, Canton d. Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan, 7-3

152: Karter Rude, Athens Area p. Conor Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, 2:39. Cooper Price, Wyoming Area d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 3-0

160: Troy Bingaman, Mifflinburg d. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 5-2

172: Garrett Tettemer, Notre Dame GP d. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley, 8-5

189: Joseph Lapenna, Notre Dame GP p. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 1:42. Connor Wrobleski, Wyoming Area p. Cole Clark, Burrell, 1:22

215: Anthony Govern, Southmoreland p. Jonah Houser, Lackawanna Trail, 4:46

285: Cameron Carter-Green, Washington p. Gunner Treibley, Meadowbrook Christian, 4:51

Class 3A

Preliminary round

106: Dean Houser, Daniel Boone d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 7-0

113: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Brandan Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, 2-0 SV

120: Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County d. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 6-4

126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg d. Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown, 5-1. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland d. Seamus Mack, Hempfield (District 3), 5-0

132: Eli Carr, Hempfield Area d. Garrett Gehr, Garden Spot, 7-1. Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Billy Wilson, West Chester Henderson, 5-1

138: Carter Davis, Central York d. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 10-7

145: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Austin Smith, Abington Heights, 0:34. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield Area p. Christian Fritz, Northampton, 3:16

152: Jack Pletcher, Greater Latrobe m.d. Kelton Brunner, Strath Haven, 8-0

160: Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area p. Macon Myers, Central York, 3:45. Chase Kranitz, Norwin t.f. Jacob Cherry, Gettysburg, 15-0 4:34

172: Cole Bartram, Northern d. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, 4-2 SV. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon m.d. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 15-5

189: Owen Koch, Phoenixville p. Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, 4:30. Sam Milligan, Strath Haven d. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 8-6 SV

215: Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley p. Troy Peterson, McDowell, 3:05

285: Wilson Spires, General McLane d. Jake Pomykata, Butler, 3-2

First round

106: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Luke Hileman, Altoona, 6-1. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin, 2-1. Luke Willochell, Greater Latrobe m.d. Tyson Cook, West Scranton, 10-2

113: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township m.d. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 12-1. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Travis Clawson, Penn Manor, 4-2. Nico Tocci, Warwick p. Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 0:48. Darius Mcmillon, Peters Township d. Cole Smith, Spring-Ford, 4-0 SV

120: Troy Hohman, Penn Trafford d. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth, 6-3. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan d. Asher Cunningham, State College, 8-5. Vinny Kilkeary, Greater Latrobe p. Christian Horvath, Freedom, 1:46

126: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Matthew Ricci, Garnet Valley, 0:55. Dalton Perry, Central Mountain d. Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg, 8-3. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield Area d. Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack, 3-1. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland p. Cannon Hershey, Oxford Area, 1:33

132: Mac Church, Waynesburg m.d. Javien Deleon, Liberty, 13-2. Kollin Rath, Beth Cath m.d. Eli Carr, Hempfield Area, 11-0. Julian Everitt, Pittston Area d. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 7-6. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain m.d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 8-0

138: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 3-1. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville d. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township, 3-2. Briar Priest, Hempfield Area p. Jake Doone, Nazareth, 3:08

145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 1:57. Chance Babb, Boyertown d. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 6-3 SV. Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Shane Kibler, Abington, 1:32. Jude Swisher, Bellefonte d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield Area, 4-2 TB2

152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Jack Pletcher, Greater Latrobe, 4-2. Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland p. Aiden Gaugler, Selinsgrove, 3:53

160: Jared Keslar, Connellsville m.d. Christian Reid, Liberty, 12-3. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area d. Kyler Everly, Mifflin County, 2-1. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 9-4. Chase Barlow, Strath Haven inj. def. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 11-0, 4:51

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg t.f. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown, 23-8 3:46. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Kelyn Blossey, Cathedral Prep, 1-0. Dom D’agostino, Interboro d. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 11-6

189: Wayne Mcintyre, ES North d. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 3-0. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Griffin Buzzell, Meadville, 12-4

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon p. Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 1:01. Nicholas Pavlechko, State College m.d. Corey Boerio, Greater Latrobe, 8-0. Liam Volk-klos, Seneca Valley d. Chase Levey, Nazareth, 6-5. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Lucas Doyle, Council Rock South, 3-1

285: Frederick Retter, Quakertown p. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg, 1:48. Charles Crews, Williamsport p. Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 5:44. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Ben Farabaugh, Strath Haven, 8-1

Consolation first round

106: Curtis Nelson, Ridley d. Jorden Williams, Hempfield, 7-3. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights t.f. Keegan Oler, Cathedral Prep, 21-4 2:08. Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 1-0. Gus Smith, Spring-Ford d. Luke Hileman, Altoona, 3-0

113: Cole Smith, Spring-Ford d. Brandan Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, 2-0. Evan Davis, Clearfield p. Brandon Dami, Canon-McMillan, 2:08. Tony Burke, Council Rock North d. Luke Heimbach, Boyertown, 3-1 SV. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth d. Cole Coffin, Pennridge, 5-0

120: Casey Smith, Juniata p. Shane Holefelder, Sun Valley, 2:47. Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown d. Dominic Ortlip, Spring-Ford, 4-0. Asher Cunningham, State College d. Mason Kernan, Bethel Park, 9-4 SV. Charlie Bunting, Nazareth d. Rocco Fratelli, Northern, 3-2

126: Dante Frinzi, Beth Cath) FOR Todd Mcgann, Quakertown, 0-0. Zach Luckenbaugh, Dallastown d. Josh Hillard, Manheim Township, 5-4. Quinn Smith, Spring-Ford m.d. Matthew Mccaughey, Abington, 8-0. Seamus Mack, Hempfield p. Matthew Ricci, Garnet Valley, 1:51

132: Daniel Kearney, Sun Valley d. Tyler Geiger, Souderton, 4-3. Chad Ozias, Connellsville m.d. Garrett Gehr, Garden Spot, 11-3. Aidan O’shea, Bellefonte d. Nate Shippey, Interboro, 5-0. Billy Wilson, West Chester Henderson p. Ivan Vega, Spring Grove, 2:16

138: Wyatt Dillon, Dover w.b.f Taylor Weaver, Central Mountain. Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley d. Brett Thompson, Bradford, 6-5. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township m.d. Nathan Stone, Franklin Regional, 10-0. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley d. Erick Dominguez, Souderton, 3-2

145: Reagan Lefevre, Hempfield d. Palmer Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 5-1. Shane Kibler, Abington m.d. Austin Smith, Abington Heights, 10-1. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain d. Keaton Fischer, Conestoga Valley, 3-1. Nicholas Foster, Nazareth d. Christian Fritz, Northampton, 4-3

152: William Morrow, North Penn m.d. Kelton Brunner, Strath Haven, 15-4. Aiden Gaugler, Selinsgrove m.d. Alexander Gamble-williams, Sun Valley, 11-2. Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South t.f. Sal Schiavone, Abington Heights, 15-0 3:33. Jake Dailey, Beth Cath d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 7-2

160: Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy d. Roman Morrone, Williamsport, 4-3. Macon Myers, Central York p. Caleb Butterfield, McDowell, 2:57. Jack Lledo, Lower Merion d. Josh Barlow, Kennett, 7-3. Nick Nettleton, Exeter d. Jacob Cherry, Gettysburg, 5-0

172: Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights) DEF Souleymane Diarra, Overbrook, 5-0 0:27. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Kelyn Blossey, Cathedral Prep, 7-2. Luke Thomas, Beth Cath m.d. Jared Karabinus, Freedom, 12-2. Marek Seaman, West Chester Rustin d. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 10-6

189: Diesel Koser, Shippensburg d. Aiden Hight, Chambersburg, 7-1. James Ellis, Ephrata d. Gabriel Stafford, Canon-McMillan, 15-12. Alex Neely, Parkland d. Melquan Warren, Whitehall, 3-2. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional p. Brody Evans, Waynesburg, 0:36

215: Travis Armstrong, Central Dauphin East d. Mason Hale, Downingtown West, 9-2. Ryan Mcmillan, Wilson t.f. Jared Groller, Emmaus, 19-4 3:07. Corey Boerio, Greater Latrobe d. Troy Peterson, McDowell, 4-2. Henry Baronowski, Wallenpaupack p. Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 2:05

285: Jake Pomykata, Butler d. Stone Joseph, Kiski Area, 3-1. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 0:21

