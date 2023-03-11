High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2023

Friday, March 10, 2023 | 11:50 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

First round

Chambersburg (15-11) at Plymouth-Whitemarsh (24-4), 4 p.m.; CB East (22-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (16-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 4:30 p.m.; Central (16-11) vs. North Penn (18-8) at West Philadelphia, 3 p.m.; Coatesville (18-9) at Scranton (14-11), 5 p.m.; WC Henderson (16-11) at Parkland (18-9), 3 p.m.; Garnet Valley (17-9) at Cumberland Valley (21-4), 3 p.m.; Williamsport (19-5) at Lower Merion (21-4), 5 p.m.; Roman Catholic (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (17-8) at West Philadelphia, 5 p.m.; Haverford (14-13) at Reading (27-1), 3 p.m.; Bethlehem Liberty (16-10) vs. Upper Darby (18-8) at Liberty, 3 p.m.; Waynesboro (21-6) at Downingtown West (19-7), 5 p.m.; Erie (16-9) at New Castle (22-3), 3 p.m.; Emmaus (20-6) at Landisville Hempfield (24-3), 4 p.m.; Central York (22-7) at Spring-Ford (25-3), 3 p.m.; Central Catholic (16-9) vs. Wilson (19-9) at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (16-9) at State College (23-2), 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s results

First round

Radnor 70, Warwick 59

Archbishop Ryan 83, West Chester Rustin 46

Muhlenberg 64, Unionville 54

Imhotep Charter 85, Holy Ghost Prep 33

Exeter 62, Fox Chapel 57

Mechanicsburg 56, North Hills 52

Peters Township 60, Milton Hershey 53

Cathedral Prep 47, South Fayette 45

Mars 61, Manheim Central 49

Hershey 56, Gateway 55

Penn Hills 63, DuBois 20

Saturday’s schedule

West Scranton (14-11) vs. West Philadelphia (15-11) at Scranton, 3 p.m.; West Chester East (18-8) at East Stroudsburg South (19-6), 7 p.m.; Murrell Dobbins (25-2) at Abington Heights (21-4), 5 p.m.; Chichester (21-4) at Pocono Mountain West (21-6), 3 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg (19-7) at Central Mountain (24-2), 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Radnor (28-0) vs. West Scranton/West Philadelphia winner; Archbishop Ryan (15-10) vs. West Chester East/East Stroudsburg South winner; Murrell Dobbins/Abington Heights winner vs. Chichester/Pocono Mountain West winner; Muhlenberg (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-3); Exeter (24-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-8); Peters Township (23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg/Central Mountain winner; Cathedral Prep (22-3) vs. Mars (17-10); Hershey (20-7) vs. Penn Hills (22-3)

Class 4A

Friday’s results

First round

Neumann-Goretti 87, Middletown 42

Bishop Shanahan 61, Audenried 56 (OT)

Cardinal O’Hara 62, Fleetwood 50

Overbrook 75, Blue Mountain 58

Eastern York 56, Danville 52

Uniontown 81, Berks Catholic 69

North Catholic 89, Hickory 65

Lincoln Park 80, South Allegheny 62

Highlands 81, Greater Johnstown 67

Laurel Highlands 82, Clearfield 59

Hampton 61, Grove City 44

Saturday’s schedule

Nanticoke (17-9) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 4:30 p.m.; Octorara (17-9) at Scranton Prep (16-9), 5 p.m.; E&S Carver (12-12) at Allentown Central Catholic (20-8), 4:30 p.m.; Littlestown (20-6) at Lewisburg (16-9), 7:30 p.m.; Shamokin (19-8) at Valley View (21-4), 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Neumann-Goretti (23-3) vs. Nanticoke/Bethlehem Catholic winner; Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs.Octorara/Scranton Prep winner; E&S Carver /Allentown Central Catholic winner vs. Cardinal O’Hara (18-8); Overbrook (14-13) vs. Eastern York (19-8); Uniontown (21-5) vs. Littlestown/Lewisburg winner; Shamokin/Valley View winner vs. North Catholic (20-7); Lincoln Park (26-1) vs. Highlands (22-5); Laurel Highlands (23-3) vs. Hampton (24-3)

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

First round

West Catholic (15-10) vs. Columbia (19-4) at West Philadelphia, 7 p.m.; SLA Beeber (18-7) at Holy Redeemer (25-2), 3 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (24-3) at Delone Catholic (17-8), 12:30 p.m.; String Theory (9-13) at Executive Education (20-4), 3 p.m.; Mid Valley (19-6) at Troy (18-7), 4 p.m.; Devon Prep (11-12) at Saucon Valley (21-7), 3 p.m.; Palmerton (20-7) vs. MCS (16-10) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Vaux Big Picture (18-8) at Camp Hill Trinity (21-3), 3 p.m.; Yough (17-9) vs. Penn Cambria (21-5) at Mount Aloysius, 5 p.m.; Steel Valley (15-10) at Bedford (10-14), 2 p.m.; OLSH (19-6) vs. Westmont-Hilltop (17-7) at South Fayette, 3 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (17-9) at Franklin (21-4), 5 p.m.; Seneca (13-12) at Deer Lakes (17-8), 3:30 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (15-11) at Bishop Guilfoyle (23-4), 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock (18-7) at Oil City (19-6), 3 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (14-11) at Brookville (22-2), 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s schedule

First round

Mt. Union (14-11) at Muncy (19-6), 6 p.m.; Minersville (16-9) vs. Holy Cross (19-5) at Lackawanna College, 5 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (13-12) at Tri-Valley (20-6), 3 p.m.; Anttietam (13-11) at Dock Mennonite (23-2), 6 p.m.; Northwest (21-5) at Mahanoy Area (20-4), 2 p.m.; Constitution (17-8) vs. Delaware County Christian (14-12) at Bensalem, 4:30 p.m.; St. John Neumann (21-5) at Lancaster Mennonite (16-8), 2 p.m.; Eden Christian (19-6) at Conemaugh Township (19-7), 2 p.m.; Karns City (22-5) at Aliquippa (20-6), 2 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (19-6) at West Branch (19-8), 4 p.m.; Southern Huntingdon (20-5) at Mercer (20-5), 4:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Clarion Limestone (25-2), 2 p.m.; Clairton (12-14) vs. Erie First Christian (14-10) at Hagerty Family Events Center, Erie, 3 p.m.; McConnellsburg (22-4) at Northgate (19-7), 2 p.m.; Greensburg C.C. (18-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 4:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (15-11) vs. United (25-2) at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s results

First round

City School 60, Bethlehem Christian 36

Chester Charter Academy 58, Lancaster Country Day 44

PhilMont Christian 46, Greenwood 45

LaAcademia 69, Sullivan County 26

Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Saint Joseph’s Academy 33

Imani Christian 78, Clarion 43

Union-Rimersburg 64, Turkeyfoot Valley 28

Harmony 70, DuBois Central Catholic 58

Farrell 75, Geibel 62

Union 65, Kennedy Catholic 45

Carlynton 65, Southern Fulton 35

Elk County Catholic 67, Neighborhood Academy 47

Saturday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (21-0) vs. North Penn-Liberty (14-11) at Manheim Township, 3 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (18-5) vs. Forest City (12-11) at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame ES (15-9) vs. Mount Calvary (20-8) at East Stroudsburg South, 5 p.m.; Cameron County (17-8) at Portage (25-2), 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Linville Hill Christian/North Penn-Liberty winner vs. City School (23-3); Northumberland Christian/Forest City winner vs. Chester Charter Academy (20-5); Notre Dame ES/Mount Calvary winner vs. PhilMont Christian (19-9); LaAcademia (13-11) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2); Imani Christian (19-6) vs. Union-Rimersburg (15-12); Harmony (23-3) vs. Farrell (21-4); Cameron County/Portage winner vs. Union (23-3); Carlynton (18-7) vs. Elk County Catholic (26-2)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Friday’s results

First round

Perkiomen Valley 57, Red Lion 43

Archbishop Carroll 50, Neshaminy 37

Springfield Delco 59, Central 41

Easton 55, Unionville 42

Central York 50, Souderton 48 (2OT)

Spring-Ford 55, Dallastown 27

Cardinal O’Hara 50, Conestoga 42

Cedar Cliff 45, Garnet Valley 28

Upper Dublin 47, Bethlehem Liberty 36

Pennsbury 23, Nazareth 19

Upper St. Clair 56, McDowell 34

Norwin 34, Central Dauphin 19

Lebanon 48, Haverford 41

North Allegheny 76, Manheim Township 53

Mt. Lebanon 58, Altoona 50

Saturday’s schedule

Abington (21-5) at Wyoming Valley West (16-8), 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Perkiomen Valley (28-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (12-11); Springfield Delco (20-7) vs. Abington/Wyoming Valley West winner; Easton (28-1) vs. Central York (24-4); Spring-Ford (25-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (21-5); Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10); Pennsbury (21-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (22-3); Norwin (22-4) vs. Lebanon (27-2); North Allegheny (21-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-8)

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

First round

Susquehannock (14-12) at West Chester Rustin (24-3), 2 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (9-15) at Abington Heights (17-8), 3 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (20-6) vs. Freire Charter (11-15) at Archbishop Wood, 4:30 p.m.; Upper Moreland (20-6) at Bethlehem Catholic (17-8), 3 p.m.; Samuel Fels (15-5) at Pittston (24-2), 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (22-5) at Bangor (18-7), 6:30 p.m.; Scranton (16-9) vs. Villa Maria Academy (23-4) at Great Valley, noon; Mount St. Joseph (13-14) at Archbishop Wood (19-5), 3 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (17-9) at Greencastle-Antrim (23-2), 4 p.m.; Northern (21-4) at McKeesport (21-5), 2 p.m.; Manheim Central (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (22-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-7) at Hollidaysburg (23-0), 5 p.m.; Trinity (18-7) vs. Cathedral Prep (21-1) at Hagerty Family Events Center, 4:30 p.m.; Mars (17-8) at York Suburban (18-9), 3 p.m.; Woodland Hills (13-13) at Mechanicsburg (19-7), 3 p.m.; West York (13-13) at South Fayette (24-2), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

First round

Landsdale Catholic (23-2) vs. Bishop McDevitt (18-8) at Archbishop Ryan, 3 p.m.; Wyoming (13-10) at Jersey Shore (19-7), 4 p.m.; MaST Charter (19-6) at Delone Catholic (24-3), 2 p.m.; Eastern York (17-9) at Allentown Central Catholic (24-3), 3 p.m.; NW Lehigh/Lewisburg at Scranton Prep (21-2), 3 p.m.; E&S Carver (8-6) vs. Nazareth Academy (12-12) at Holy Family College, 3 p.m.; Berks Catholic (19-6) vs. Audenried (20-6) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.; Camp Hill Trinity (17-10) at Central Columbia (23-3), 4 p.m.; Parkway Center City (9-5) at Wyomissing (26-2), 4:30 p.m.; Neumann-Goretti (10-14) at North Schuylkill (23-3), 3 p.m.; Quaker Valley (17-8) at Harbor Creek (19-6), 3 p.m.; Conneaut (15-10) at North Catholic (22-3), 2 p.m.; Knoch (17-9) at Punxsutawney (22-1), 3 p.m.; Warren (18-7) at Blackhawk (21-4), 2 p.m.; Highlands (16-9) vs. Penn Cambria (12-12) at Mount Aloysius, 3:30 p.m.; Beaver (15-10) at Fairview (19-8), 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s results

First round

Imhotep Charter 60, Pequea Valley 37

West Catholic 46, Palmerton 42

New Hope-Solebury 54, Masterman 24

Lancaster Catholic 68, Pickett Mastery Charter 11

River Valley 60, York Catholic 52

Laurel 57, Sharpsville 31

Shady Side Academy 54, Karns City 19

Mercyhurst Prep 73, Waynesburg 35

Avonworth 40, Forest Hills 34

OLSH 60, Wilmington 42

Westmont Hilltop 48, Neshannock 42

Chestnut Ridge 70, Keystone Oaks 57

Saturday’s schedule

Bloomsburg (21-6) at Dunmore (22-3), 5 p.m.; Loyalsock Township (18-7) at Columbia (23-4), 1 p.m.; Pen Argyl (21-4) vs. Lake-Lehman at Moravian Academy, 6 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (17-11) at Mt. Carmel (25-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Bloomsburg/Dunmore winner; Loyalsock Township/Columbia winner vs. Pen Argyl/Lake-Lehman winner; Holy Redeemer/Mt. Carmel winner vs. West Catholic (13-12); New Hope-Solebury (18-7) vs. Lancaster Catholic (24-2); River Valley (26-2) vs. Laurel (24-3); Shady Side Academy (24-3) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (20-5); Avonworth (20-5) vs. OLSH (20-7); Westmont Hilltop (26-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (23-3)

Class 2A

Friday’s results

First round

Faith Christian Academy 45, Belmont Charter 7

Sacred Heart Academy 61, Penn Treaty 34

Line Mountain 56, Northern Lehigh 50

Millersburg 44, Tri-Valley 33

Homer-Center 43, Chartiers-Houston 20

Shenango 50, Marion Center 43

Lakeview 47, Moniteau 40

Maplewood 65, Aliquippa 47

Greensburg C.C. 55, Windber 33

Redbank Valley 63, Serra Catholic 36

Bishop McCort 64, Freedom 58

Burgettstown 57, United 52

Kennedy Catholic 77, Brentwood 20

Saturday’s schedule

Lancaster Mennonite (8-16) at South Williamsport (20-6), 7 p.m.; Northwest (20-6) at Montrose (20-4), 6 p.m.; Mast II (8-7) at Marian Catholic (24-2), 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Lancaster Mennonite/South Williamsport winner vs. Faith Christian Academy (20-6); Northwest/Montrose winner vs. Mast II/Marian Catholic winner; Sacred Heart Academy (14-9) vs. Line Mountain (14-12); Millersburg (19-8) vs. Homer-Center (21-7); Shenango (23-4) vs. Lakeview (19-7); Maplewood (21-5) vs. Greensburg C.C. (22-5); Redbank Valley (26-1) vs. Bishop McCort (15-13); Burgettstown (21-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4)

Class A

Saturday’s schedule

First round

Shade (16-10) vs. Mount Calvary (23-3) at Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.; Lourdes (18-7) at Nativity BVM (7-17), 3 p.m.; Weatherfly (8-16) at St. John Neumann (16-9), 7 p.m.; High Point (16-6) vs. The Christian Academy (18-6) at Delaware County Christian, 6 p.m.; Harrisburg Christian (12-13) at Mountain View (18-6), 5 p.m.; Christian School of York (21-4) at Jenkintown (10-14), 4 p.m.; Linville Hill (21-2) bye; Harrisburg Academy (14-12) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (19-2) at St. John Neuman, 5:30 p.m.; Clarion (11-14) at Union (18-6), 2 p.m.; Northern Bedford (17-8) at Elk County Catholic (23-4), 2 p.m.; Jamestown (5-18) vs. Dubois Central Catholic (14-12) at Mercer, 3 p.m.; St. Joseph (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (26-1) at Claysburg, 4 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (20-5) vs. North Clarion (20-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 2 p.m.; Juniata Valley (16-8) vs. Aquinas Academy (16-9) at Deer Lakes, 2 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (12-8) at Bishop Guilfoyle (14-11), 6 p.m.; Monessen (17-6) at Otto Eldred (23-2), 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Latrobe at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA championships

Friday’s results

WPIAL wrestlers

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

107: Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 4-3; Santino Sloboda, Butler d. Braiden Weaver, Altoona, 4-2

114: Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Cath d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 6-0; Carson Wagner, Northampton d. Luke Willochell, Latrobe, 7-5

127: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe m.d. Benjamin Fanelli, Easton, 10-0; Hayden Cunningham, State College d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 9-4; Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan d. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, 3-2

133: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson m.d. Keegan Demarest, Pocono Mt East, 14-0; Luke Simcox, Central Mountain d. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 2-1; Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland d. Rocco Fratelli, Northern, 5-0

139: Pierson Manville, State College p. Nate Roth, Latrobe, 1:16; Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Oliver Fairchild, Easton, 3-2; Dalton Perry, Central Mountain d. Eli Carr, Hempfield, 3-1

145: Mac Church, Waynesburg t.f. Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 19-4 3:31; Collin Gaj, Quakertown m.d. Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, 11-2

152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny p. Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs, 3:00; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 7-0

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny t.f. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 21-6 4:45; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Cath, 8-3

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg t.f. Macon Myers, Central York, 25-10 5:04; Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth, 2-0

189: Dean Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts inj. def. Vaughn Spencer, Pine-Richland, 2-1 3:23

215: John Pardo, Kennett d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 3-1

285: Ty Banco, Trinity p. Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, 5:56; Nicholas Pavlechko, State College p. Joe Enick, Penn Trafford, 5:24

Consolation second round

107: Thunder Beard, Central Dauphin m.d. Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon, 13-5; Ashton Kriss, Elco d. Dylan Barrett, Penn-Trafford, 6-4

114: Connor Smith, Seneca Valley d. Drew Scherer, Boiling Springs, 5-2; Christopher Kelly, Easton d. Caiden Harbert, West Allegheny, 6-3

121: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Andrij Szczesniuk, Coatesville, 8-2; Jacob Layton, Connellsville d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 4-3; Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area d. Branden Rozanski, Upper Perkiomen, 3-0

127: Liam Flanagan, Central Dauphin d. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford, 5-3 SV

133: Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville p. Jared Fulton, Solanco, 2:32

139: Jake Neill, Central Bucks S d. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 2-1 UTB

145: Ryan Santiago, Liberty d. Chris Cibrone, Peters Township, 8-4

152: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson p. Zach Borzio, Quakertown, 1:58

160: Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional d. Shane Mcgurrin, Pennsbury, 4-0; Adam Rohan, North Allegheny d. Jimmy Spindler, Pittston Area, 1-0

172: Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Avery Aurand, Mifflin County, 0:33; Jared Karabinus, Freedom p. Tasso Whipple, Penn-Trafford, 3:36

189: Jake Conroy, Ringgold d. Carter Euker, Perkiomen Valley, 8-2

215: Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford d. Dominic Demeno, Pottsgrove, 4-0; Corey Boerio, Latrobe p. Zach Evans, Chambersburg, 4:47

285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Aiden Black, Delaware Valley, 1:52; Avery Kuhns, Chambersburg p. Jack Crider, Kiski Area, 2:34

Consolation third round

107: Max Tancini, Perkiomen Valley d. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan, 1-0

114: Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Cole Coffin, Pennridge, 3-0; Connor Smith, Seneca Valley d. Cole Mcfarland, Haverford, 3-0; Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Christopher Kelly, Easton, 2:06

121: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Christian Horvath, Freedom, 2-0; James Garcia, Wilson d. Jacob Layton, Connellsville, 2-0; Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area d. Trey Wagner, Northampton, 6-1

127: Eren Sement, Council Rock N d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 6-1

133: Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville d. Rocco Fratelli, Northern, 4-1; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Ben Brillhart, Council Rock S, 8-1

139: Nate Roth, Latrobe d. Gavin Carroll, Quakertown, 7-2; Eli Carr, Hempfield d. Jake Neill, Central Bucks S, 3-0

145: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny d. Brandon Carr, Sun Valley, 4-2

152: Sam Gautreau, Owen J. Roberts d. Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson, 5-1

160: Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional d. Mike Beers, Central Dauphin, 2-0 SV; Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Cath p. Adam Rohan, North Allegheny, 3:23

172: Mark Gray, Kiski Area d. Blaise Eidle, Wilson, 5-0

189: Tyler Withers, Gettysburg inj. def. Vaughn Spencer, Pine-Richland; Brody Evans, Waynesburg d. Aiden Hight, Chambersburg, 5-2; Adrian Gacek, Parkland p. Jake Conroy, Ringgold, 0:50

215: Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford d. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown, 6-4 SV; Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Mason Rebuck, Shikellamy, 5-3; Eli Makel, Waynesburg d. Troy Peterson, McDowell, 7-0; Magnus Bibla, Crestwood d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 1-0

285: Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford p. Dylan Bledsoe, Garnet Valley, 0:13; Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Nicholai Brotzman, Donegal, 1:51

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

107: Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon t.f. Antonio Boni, Central Valley, 15-0 4:29; Cam Baker, Burrell p. Gage Swank, Muncy, 2:48

114: Weston Pisarchick, Brockway d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 4-3

127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. David Kennedy, Montoursville, 7-5; Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic, 5-0

139: Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 3-2

152: Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian d. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier, 7-4

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel p. Chance Kimmy, General McLane, 2:50

172: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry d. Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf, 4-3

189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier d. Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, 1-0

215: Dan Church, Fort LeBoeuf d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 5-1; Brenan Morgan, Central Valley m.d. Seth Ross, Lackawanna Trail, 16-8

Semifinals

107: Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon p. Cam Baker, Burrell, 1:39

127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Hunter Gould, Conneaut, 8-3 TB2; Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Cyrus Hurd, North East, 7-4

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel m.d. Collin Hearn, Conneaut, 9-1

172: Adam Waters, Faith Christian p. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 3:17

189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Magnus Lloyd, General McLane, 0:55

215: Brenan Morgan, Central Valley d. Abe Keep, Girard, 4-3

Consolation second round

114: Sam Wolford, Northern Lebanon d. Jorden Willams, Chartiers-Houston, 9-8 TB2; Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Chase Shaner, Hughesville, 5-0

121: Jackson Rush, West Perry d. Lucas Barr, McGuffey, 9-5; Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Sebastian Chiesa, Northwestern, 4-1

133: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Mason Weyant, Chestnut Ridge, 6-1; Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Blain Puchalsky, West Perry, 3-1

139: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Niko Ferra, Burrell, 2-0 SV

145: Chase Burke, Benton d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 10-3

152: Nolen Zeigler, West Perry d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 2-1 UTB; Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell d. Keegan Ramsay, Notre Dame-GP, 1-0 TB2

160: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Chase Wenrich, Lewisburg, 3:47

172: Isaac Lacinski, Burrell d. Shamere Davenport, Belmont Charter, 6-2

215: Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant m.d. Miska Young, Port Allegany, 9-1; Mark Effendian, Faith Christian d. Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 5-1

285: Wilson Spires, General McLane d. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 3-1; Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown d. Mason Nelson, Canton, 3-1 SV

Consolation third round

107: Antonio Boni, Central Valley d. Jacob Sombronski, United, 4-0

114: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Carter Beck, Saegertown, 2-0; Colton Wade, Sullivan County d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 1-0

121: Elijah Brosius, Cranberry d. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 2-0 SV

133: Dylan Granahan, Benton d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 3-1; Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 7-0

139: Liam Cornetto, Marion Center d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 5-3

152: Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley m.d. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier, 10-0; Steffan Lynch, North East p. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 1:37

160: Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian d. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 10-4

172: Caden Finck, Montgomery d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 4-3

215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth d. Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant, 5-0

285: Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown d. Mike Mazurek, Sharon, 3-1 TB2

Consolation fourth round

107: Antonio Boni, Central Valley d. Gage Swank, Muncy, 3-0

114: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Josef Garshnick, United, 3-0

215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth m.d. Brayden Mcfetridge, Cranberry, 8-0

285: Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown p. Wilson Spires, General McLane, 5:52

Consolation fifth round

107: Will Detar, Trinity d. Antonio Boni, Central Valley, 5-1; Cam Baker, Burrell m.d. Kole Davidheise, Faith Christian, 8-0

114: Nico Fanella, Indiana d. Mason McLendon, Susquenita, 3-0

172: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry d. Caden Finck, Montgomery, 3-0

215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth d. Abe Keep, Girard, 6-2

285: Carson Neely, Port Allegany d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 8-5

