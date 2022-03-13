High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 | 10:57 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s result

Second round

Fox Chapel 61, Allderdice 52

Sunday’s schedule

Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Abington (17-11) at Bensalem, 3:30 p.m.; Scranton (22-2) vs. Garnet Valley (18-10) at Bethlehem Freedom, 4 p.m.; Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (18-5) at Liberty, 3 p.m.; Penn Wood (16-8) vs. Cheltenham (29-1) at Bensalem, 1 p.m.; Norristown (21-7) vs. North Hills (25-1) at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (18-7) vs. Reading (26-3) at Easton Area Middle School, 1 p.m.; Northampton (20-7) vs. Warwick (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Lower Merion (25-3)/Abington (17-11) winner vs. Scranton (22-2)/Garnet Valley (18-10) winner; Roman Catholic (20-4)/Central Dauphin (18-5) winner vs. Penn Wood (16-8)/Cheltenham (29-1) winner; Norristown (21-7)/North Hills (25-1) winner vs. Archbishop Wood (18-7)/Reading (26-3) winner; Northampton (20-7)/Warwick (21-6) winner vs. Fox Chapel (26-1)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chester (19-3) vs. Shippensburg (22-4) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-4) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-5) vs. New Castle (25-2) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. Gateway (17-6) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7 p.m.; West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. Dallas (24-3) at Liberty HS, 7:30; Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Montour (22-5) at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. Fairview (25-2) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

Second round

Aliquippa 53, Neshannock 45

Bishop Guilfoyle 62, Chestnut Ridge 48

Avonworth 66, Ellwood City 50

South Allegheny 68, Shady Side Academy 59 (2 OT)

Sunday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. York Catholic (17-8) at Liberty, 4:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (22-4) vs. Executive Education (14-7) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 2 p.m.; Loyalsock (24-4) vs. West Catholic (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.; Devon Prep (15-7) vs. Columbia (23-2) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (20-8)/York Catholic (17-8) winner vs. Holy Redeemer (22-4)/Executive Education (14-7) winner; Loyalsock (24-4)/West Catholic (20-5) winner vs. Devon Prep (15-7)/Columbia (23-2) winner; South Allegheny (19-7) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6); Avonworth (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (19-8)

Class 2A

Saturday’s results

Second round

Ridgway 59, Greensburg Central Catholic 53

OLSH 74, Carlynton 43

Portage 67, Fort Cherry 52

Kennedy Catholic 61, Redbank Valley 56

Sunday’s schedule

Constitution (19-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 5:30 p.m.;Church Farm (15-8) vs. Holy Cross (20-6) at Bethlehem Freedom, 2:30 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.; Karns City (20-7) vs. Old Forge (17-9) at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Constitution (19-8)/Shenandoah Valley (23-4) winner vs. Church Farm (15-8)/Holy Cross (20-6) winner; Lancaster Mennonite (17-9)/Paul Robeson (16-11) vs. Karns City (20-7)/Old Forge (17-9) winner; OLSH (25-0) vs. Ridgway (22-5); Portage (28-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. Linville Hill Christian (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (17-6) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Elk County (24-5) at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. Perkiomen Valley (20-9) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (22-6) vs. Central Dauphin (22-4) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (25-1) at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Saturday’s results

Second round

Chartiers Valley 70, Hollidaysburg 47

McKeesport 68, Oakland Catholic 56

Moon 46, South Fayette 45

Sunday’s schedule

West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights (20-6) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 4:30 p.m.; Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) at West York, 6 p.m.; Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. Marple Newton (17-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

West York (17-9)/Manheim Central (20-7) winner vs. Mechanicsburg (22-5)/Abington Heights (20-6) winner; Greencastle-Antrim (21-4)/Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) winner vs. Springfield Delco (18-7)/Marple Newton (17-6) winner; Gettysburg (23-5)/Bangor (19-8) winner vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2); Moon (21-5) vs. McKeesport (22-5)

Class 4A

Saturday’s results

Second round

Blackhawk 72, Southmoreland 52

Delone Catholic 34, Knoch 28

Villa Maria 59, Bedford 29

Sunday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (21-5) vs. Scranton Prep (21-4) at Easton Area Middle School, 2:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. Bermudian Springs (24-6) at Schuylkill Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. Lake-Lehman (19-4) at Berwick Middle School, 3 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. Dunmore (24-1) at Easton Area Middle School, 4 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (24-5) at Spring-Ford, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (21-5)/Scranton Prep (21-4) winner vs. Gwynedd Mercy (25-0)/Bermudian Springs (24-6) winner; Jim Thorpe (26-1)/Lake-Lehman (19-4) winner vs. Villa Joseph Marie (18-7)/Dunmore (24-1) winner; Allentown Central Catholic (21-6)/Lansdale Catholic (24-5) winner vs. Delone Catholic (28-1); Blackhawk (26-0) vs. Villa Maria (23-2)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. Conwell Egan (13-10) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Riverside (District 2) (22-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (15-9) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; River Valley (23-4) vs. Freedom (20-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (21-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. South Williamsport (23-4) at Danville, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. Bishop McCort (25-4) at Bald Eagle, 6:30 p.m.; Neshannock (26-2) vs. Shenango (16-9) at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (25-4) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Saturday’s results

Second round

Otto-Eldred 56, Bishop Canevin 51

Kennedy Catholic 55, Shanksville-Stonycreek 29

Portage 55, Berlin-Brothersvalley 35

Union 38, Elk County 35

Sunday’s schedule

Faith Christian (22-4) vs. Lourdes Regional (16-10) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown (14-11) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 6 p.m.; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic (21-5) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7:30 p.m.; Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3)/Jenkintown (14-11) winner vs. Christian School of York (25-2)/Marian Catholic (21-5) winner; Faith Christian (22-4)/Lourdes Regional (16-10) winner vs. Mount Calvary Christian (17-9)/Williamsburg (22-6) winner; Otto-Eldred (24-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-2); Portage (23-5) vs. Union (22-2)

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Saturday’s results

Class 2A

First place

106: Aaron Seidel, North Lebanon d. Louie Gill, Hickory, 4-2

113: Gavin Bradley, Athens d. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville, 4-3

120: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming m.d. Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore, 15-4

126: Scott Johnson, Muncy d. Mark Palmer, Brockway, 9-2

132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame GP d. Owen Reinsel, Brookville, 1-0

138: Ryan Crookham, Saucon Valley d. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek, 5-1

145: Conner Harer, Montgomery d. Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, 3-0

152: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills p. Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, 1:45

160: Holden Garcia, Notre Dame GP d. Grant Mackay, Laurel, 2-1

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Jake Jones, Saucon Valley, 4:43

189: Isaac Cory, Montoursville d. Cole Karpinski, Greenville, 5-1

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Brad Morrison, West Perry, 1:07

285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt d. Austin Johnson, Muncy, 5-0

Third place

106: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame GP d. Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley, 5-3 (SV)

113: Gauge Botero, Faith Christian d. Deven Jackson, West Perry, 7-2

120: Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle d. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, 1-0

126: Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run m.d. Jojo Przybycien, Fort LeBoeuf, 9-1

132: Conner Heckman, Midd-West d. Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia, 1-0 (UTB)

138: Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming d. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, 3-1 (SV)

145: Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg m.d. Carter Gill, Hickory, 8-0

152: Michael Duggan, Boiling Springs d. Cooper Price, Wyoming, 2-0

160: Ganon Smith, Newport d. Zeke Dubler, Glendale, 3-2

172: Nolan Lear, Benton d. Suds Dubler, Glendale, 2-1

189: Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 3-1 (SV)

215: Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing d. Abe Keep, Girard, 4-2 (SV)

285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg p. Kade Sottolano, Williamson, 1:52

Fifth place

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Carter Beck, Saegertown, 3-1

113: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle d. Landon Bainey, West Branch, 5-2

120: Chris Vargo, Bentworth m.d. Hunter Gould, Conneaut, 12-0

126: Dylan Granahan, Benton d. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan, 6-4

132: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge d. Max Stein, Faith Christian, 1-0

138: Connor Saylor, Hickory d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 5-2

145: Evan Maag, Notre Dame GP p. Ty Watson, Penns Valley, 3:15

152: Devon Deem, Montgomery d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 3-0

160: Robert Schneider, Lackawanna Trail m.d. Aiden Zimmerman, Johnsonburg, 12-3

172: Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia p. Riley Parker, Canton, 2:36

189: Landon Caldwell, Saegertown p. Seth Stewart, Brockway, 1:43

215: Hayden Linkerhof, Corry d. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, 5-3 (SV)

285: Leo Muzika, Faith Christian p. Josh Perrine, Saegertown, 2:35

Seventh place

106: Major Lewis, Trinity (District 3) d. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, 2-0

113: Hunter Robison, Saegertown p. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 1:55

120: Cole Householder, Brookville d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 3-2

126: Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs d. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 5-4

132: Jack Martinec, Cochranton d. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center, 7-2

138: Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run d. Easton Toth, Forest Hills, 5-4

145: Trevor Weyandt, Chestnut Ridge m.d. Cael Markle, Saucon Valley, 11-3

152: Hunter Hohman, Grove City d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 1-0

160: Bryant Green, Towanda p. Christian Hirak, Derry, 4:45

172: Garrett Tettemer, Notre Dame GP d. Caleb Close, Bald Eagle, 3-1 (SV)

189: Jacob Scheib, Tri Valley m.d. Ty Csencsits, Saucon Valley, 9-0

215: Cael Black, Eisenhower d. Dante Mahaffey, Saucon Valley, 10-7

285: Xavier Reyda, Corry p. Charles Sheppard, Hamburg, 1:51

Team scores: 1. Notre Dame GP, 116; 2. Saucon Valley, 99; 3. Faith Christian, 68; 4. Wyoming, 60; 5. Bishop McDevitt, 58.

Class 3A

First place

106: Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic md. Luke Willochell, Latrobe, 15-5

113: Zachary Jacaruso, Delaware Valley d. Cole Campbell, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-1

120: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe md. Mason Leiphart, Dover, 12-3

126: Dalton Perry, Central Mountain d. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 6-3

132: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Matt Repos, Central Dauphin, 3-1

138: Pierson Manville, State College d. Briar Priest, Hempfield, 5-4 TB2

145: Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional, 7-4

152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Kaemen Smith, Cathedral Prep, 3-2

160: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin, 7-5

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg t.f. Dom D’Agostino, Interboro, 24-8 5:00

189: Sonny Sasso, Nazareth d. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East, 5-0

215: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon, 6-5

285: Sean Kinney, Nazareth d. Matthew Cruise, Easton, 2-0

Third place

106: Eren Sement, Council Rock North d. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 1-0

113: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township d. Carson Wagner, Northampton, 1-0

120: Charlie Bunting, Nazareth d. Sean Logue, Father Judge, 4-1

126: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Braxton Appello-fries, Nazareth, 8-2

132: Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic d. Collin Gaj, Quakertown, 3-1 SV

138: Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic d. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 4-0

145: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte md. Nicholas Foster, Nazareth, 8-0

152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Dagen Condomitti, Northampton, 3-1 SV

160: Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South d. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 1-0

172: Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 5-3

189: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Johnny Miller, Exeter, 3-0

215: Nicholas Pavlechko, State College m.d. Carl Digiorgio, Central Bucks West, 10-2

285: Frederick Retter, Quakertown p. Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, 1:51

Fifth place

106: Cole Mcfarland, Haverford d. Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, 6-0

113: Tony Burke, Council Rock North wbf. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport

120: Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township d. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 8-2

126: Jake Vandee, Cathedral Prep p. Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg, 3:29

132: Luke Simcox, Central Mountain d. Julian Everitt, Pittston Area, 4-0

138: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 6-4

145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield Area d. Chance Babb, Boyertown, 1-0

152: Luke Sipes, Altoona d. Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland, 3-2 UTB

160: Chase Barlow, Strath Haven d. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 4-0

172: Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts d. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 9-6

189: Griffin Buzzell, Meadville m.d. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 11-1

215: Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley d. Corey Boerio, Latrobe, 3-1

285: Charles Crews, Williamsport d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 2-1

Seventh place

106: Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, m.d. Luke Reitter, Council Rock South, 20-8

113: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Nico Tocci, Warwick, 4-0

120: Troy Hohman, Penn Trafford p. Asher Cunningham, State College, 1:11

126: Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg d. Seamus Mack, Hempfield, 7-0

132: Chad Ozias, Connellsville d. Ayden Rader, Nazareth, 4-3

138: Jake Doone, Nazareth d. Aliazer Alicea, Manheim Township, 8-6

145: Riley Bower, Williamsport d. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain, 4-2

152: Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon d. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 2-1

160: Jack Lledo, Lower Merion d. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth, 7-4

172: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Cole Bartram, Northern, 6-2

189: Trey Shoemaker, Mifflin County d. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield, 4-1

215: Samuel Rodriguez, Gettysburg m.d. Jose Garcia, J P McCaskey, 12-3

285: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Trevor Gallagher, Gettysburg, 1:32

Team scores: 1. Nazareth 135; 2. Bethlehem Catholic 109; 3. Waynesburg 89.5; 4. Latrobe 78; 5. Hempfield 62

Semifinals

WPIAL results

106: Nathan Desmond, Beth Cath t.f. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional, 16-0 4:16. Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Cole Mcfarland, Haverford, 0:55

120: Mason Leiphart, Dover d. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 5-2. Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township, 12-6

126: Dalton Perry, Central Mountain d. Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 3-1. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield d. Jake Vandee, Cathedral Prep, 3-2

132: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Kollin Rath, Beth Cath, 3-1

138: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 3-1

145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional m.d. Chance Babb, Boyertown, 14-4. Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Jude Swisher, Bellefonte, 12-5

152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Luke Sipes, Altoona, 8-1. Kaemen Smith, Cathedral Prep d. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 4-2

160: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 7-1

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg t.f. Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 20-5 2:40

189: Sonny Sasso, Nazareth d. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon, 9-6

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon d. Nicholas Pavlechko, State College, 12-10. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley, 2-0

285: Matthew Cruise, Easton d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 3-1 SV

Third round consolation

113: Carson Wagner, Northampton d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 2-1 UTB

120: Sean Logue, Father Judge d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 2-0

126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg m.d. Seamus Mack, Hempfield, 8-0

132: Collin Gaj, Quakertown p. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 3:55

138: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Jake Doone, Nazareth, 6-4 SV

145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 3-2 TB2

152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 4-2

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Jack Lledo, Lower Merion, 6-3

172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong, 4-1. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Cole Bartram, Northern, 9-4

189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional p. Carter Chamberlain, Clearfield, 2:52

215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe d. Jose Garcia, J P McCaskey, 4-0

285: Oliver Billotte, Clearfield d. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg, 3-2

Consolation semifinals

106: Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Dean Houser, Daniel Boone, 4-3

120: Charlie Bunting, Nazareth d. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan, 4-3

126: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg, 6-2

138: Dominic Findora, Downingtown West p. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 4:48

145: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte d. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield, 7-0

152: Dagen Condomitti, Northampton d. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland, 4-2 SV

152: Jack Pletcher, Greater Latrobe d. Luke Sipes, Altoona, 2-1

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area, 3-1

172: Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone d. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, 6-4. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan d. Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 12-7

189: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon d. Griffin Buzzell, Meadville, 5-1. Johnny Miller, Exeter m.d. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional, 13-3

215: Carl Digiorgio, Central Bucks West p. Liam Volk-klos, Seneca Valley, 1:40. Nicholas Pavlechko, State College d. Corey Boerio, Greater Latrobe, 4-0

285: Frederick Retter, Quakertown d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 3-1 SV

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.