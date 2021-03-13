High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 13, 2021

By:

Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 11:26 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 5A

Finals

Saturday’s results

New Castle 61, Chartiers Valley 45

Class 4A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-4) vs. Lincoln Park (17-5) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

South Allegheny (17-4) vs. Ellwood City (13-4) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Saturday’s results

OLSH 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 52

PIAA

Sub-regional

Saturday’s results

Class 5A

DuBois 56, Carrick 32

Class 2A

Chestnut Ridge 54, Westinghouse 51

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Saturday’s results

North Allegheny 70, Upper St. Clair 36

Class 5A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

Trinity (21-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (21-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Finals

Saturday’s results

Mohawk 54, North Catholic 48

Class A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

Rochester (14-3) vs. West Greene (17-2) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA championships

Class AAA

Saturday’s results

First place

106: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township d. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 3-0

113: Jake Van Dee, Cathedral Prep d. Zachary Jacaruso, Delaware Valley, 3-1

120: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 2-1 TB2

126: Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 3-2

132: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, 6-0

138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 7-5

145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. John Altieri, Norwin, 5-3

152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 3-1

160: Jagger Condomitti, Northampton d. Jack McGill, Spring-Ford, 7-3 SV

172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, 3-2

189: Joey Milano, Spring-Ford m.d. Justin Hart, Hampton, 15-5

215: Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley d. Josh Harkless, Wilson, 3-1 SV

285: Nate Schon, Selinsgrove p. Sean Kinney, Nazareth, 6:26

Third place

106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Dom Flatt, Solanco, 6-5

113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 5-0

120: Mason Leiphart, Dover m.d. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 8-0

126: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 4-1

132: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte Area d. Nathan Lucier, Coatesville, 5-0

138: Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 8-4

145: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Sam McMonagle, WC Henderson, 3-2 TB2

152: Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep d. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 8-5

160: Cole Spencer, Pine Richland d. Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South, 3-1

172: Dominic Falcone, Easton d. Lance Urbas, State College, 4-1

189: Drew Clearie, Nazareth d. Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte Area, 9-3

215: Ryan Catka, Sun Valley d. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 3-1

285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0

Fifth place

106: Carson Wagner, Northampton d. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, 5-1

113: Charlie Bunting, Nazareth d. Cael Mcintyre, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-1

120: Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack d. Keanu Manuel, Downingtown East, 2-1 UTB

126: Luke Simcox, Central Mountain d. Patrick Snoke, Northampton, 5-0

132: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg p. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic, 5:33

138: Trent Kochersperger, Kennett d. Chandler Ho, DuBois, 1-0

145: Connor Eck, Bensalem d. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 6-3

152: Evan Gleason, Bethlehem Catholic m.d. Dom D’Agostino, Interboro, 10-0

160: Chase Kranitz, Norwin d. Ryan Fry, Red Lion, 11-9

172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area p. Regan Loughney, La Salle College, 4:33

189: Colt Barley, Penn Manor d. Bryce Molinaro, Hazleton Area, 5-0

215: Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West m.d. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East, 13-4

285: Matthew Cruise, Easton d. Julien Laventure, Upper Darby, 3-1

Seventh place

106: Tony Burke, Council Rock North m.d. Josh Jasionowicz, Stroudsburg, 11-3

113: Mason Ziegler, Quakertown wbf

120: Austin Fashouer, West Scranton d. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 4-3

126: Matt Repos, Central Dauphin m.d. Nate Shippey, Interboro, 8-0

132: Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth d. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 4-0

138: Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic d. Chance Babb, Boyertown, 1-0

145: Dagen Condomitti, Northampton d. William Morrow, North Penn, 2-0

152: Chase Barlow, Strath Haven d. Zac Martin, Neshaminy, 5-2

160: Ethan Richner, Bellefonte Area m.d. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic, 14-6

172: Sonny Sasso, Nazareth d. Matt Romanelli, Downingtown East

189: Brooks Gable, Dallastown wbf

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon vs. Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, no contest

285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Cameron Butka, West Scranton, 1:39

Competitive Spirit

WPIAL Championships

Saturday’s Results

At Hempfield

Class AA

1. Neshannock; 2. Ringgold

Class AAA

1. Hempfield; 2. Butler

AA Small Squad

1. Ringgold

AA Large Squad

1. Neshannock

AAA Small Squad

1. South Fayette

AAA Large Squad

1. Hempfield

Coed Squad

1. Butler

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.