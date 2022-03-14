High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 13, 2022
Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 9:13 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Sunday’s results
Lower Merion 63, Abington 50
Scranton 52, Garnet Valley 49 (OT)
Roman Catholic 59, Central Dauphin 26
Cheltenham 66, Penn Wood 50
North Hills 77, Norristown 57
Archbishop Wood 64, Reading 58
Northampton 60, Warwick 59 (OT)
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Lower Merion (26-3) vs. Scranton (23-2); Roman Catholic (21-4) vs. Cheltenham (30-1); North Hills (26-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7); Northampton (21-7) vs. Fox Chapel (26-1)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Chester (19-3) vs. Shippensburg (22-4) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-4) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-5) vs. New Castle (25-2) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. Gateway (17-6) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.; West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. Dallas (24-3) at Liberty HS, 7:30; Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Montour (22-5) at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. Fairview (25-2) at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Second round
Sunday’s results
Math, Civics & Science 58, York Catholic 47
Holy Redeemer 66, Executive Education 49 (OT)
West Catholic 63, Loyalsock 37
Devon Prep 76, Columbia 73
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Math, Civics & Science (21-8) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4); West Catholic (21-5) vs. Devon Prep (16-7); South Allegheny (19-7) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (19-8) at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Second round
Sunday’s results
Constitution 60, Shenandoah Valley 46
Holy Cross 55, Church Farm 39
Lancaster Mennonite 71, Paul Robeson 59
Old Forge 51, Karns City 46
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Constitution (20-8) vs. Holy Cross (21-6); Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Old Forge (18-9); OLSH (25-0) vs. Ridgway (22-5) at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.; Portage (28-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. Linville Hill Christian (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (17-6) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Elk County (24-5) at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. Perkiomen Valley (20-9) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (22-6) vs. Central Dauphin (22-4) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (25-1) at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Second round
Sunday’s results
West York 49, Manheim Central 34
Mechanicsburg 45, Abington Heights 44
Cardinal O’Hara 57, Greencastle-Antrim 29
Springfield Delco 45, Marple Newton 42
Gettysburg 58, Bangor 46
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
West York (18-9) vs. Mechanicsburg (23-5); Cardinal O’Hara (13-15) vs. Springfield Delco (19-7); Gettysburg (24-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2); Moon (21-5) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Second round
Sunday’s results
Archbishop Wood 44, Scranton Prep 21
Gwynedd Mercy 57, Bermudian Springs 49
Jim Thorpe 64, Lake-Lehman 37
Dunmore 62, Villa Joseph Marie 53 (OT)
Lansdale Catholic 49, Allentown Central Catholic 41
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (26-0); Jim Thorpe (27-1) vs. Dunmore (25-1); Lansdale Catholic (25-5) vs. Delone Catholic (28-1); Blackhawk (26-0) vs. Villa Maria (23-2) at Oil City, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. Conwell Egan (13-10) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Riverside (District 2) (22-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (15-9) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; River Valley (23-4) vs. Freedom (20-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (21-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. South Williamsport (23-4) at Danville, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. Bishop McCort (25-4) at Bald Eagle, 6:30 p.m.; Neshannock (26-2) vs. Shenango (16-9) at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (25-4) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Sunday’s results
Faith Christian 53, Lourdes Regional 26
Monday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown (14-11) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 6 p.m.; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic (21-5) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7:30 p.m.; Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (20-3)/Jenkintown (14-11) winner vs. Christian School of York (25-2)/Marian Catholic (21-5) winner; Faith Christian (23-4) vs. Mount Calvary Christian (17-9)/Williamsburg (22-6) winner; Otto-Eldred (24-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Portage (23-5) vs. Union (22-2) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.
McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Division II
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
