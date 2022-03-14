High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 13, 2022

By:

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 9:13 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Sunday’s results

Lower Merion 63, Abington 50

Scranton 52, Garnet Valley 49 (OT)

Roman Catholic 59, Central Dauphin 26

Cheltenham 66, Penn Wood 50

North Hills 77, Norristown 57

Archbishop Wood 64, Reading 58

Northampton 60, Warwick 59 (OT)

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Lower Merion (26-3) vs. Scranton (23-2); Roman Catholic (21-4) vs. Cheltenham (30-1); North Hills (26-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7); Northampton (21-7) vs. Fox Chapel (26-1)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chester (19-3) vs. Shippensburg (22-4) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-4) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-5) vs. New Castle (25-2) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. Gateway (17-6) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.; West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. Dallas (24-3) at Liberty HS, 7:30; Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Montour (22-5) at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. Fairview (25-2) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Sunday’s results

Math, Civics & Science 58, York Catholic 47

Holy Redeemer 66, Executive Education 49 (OT)

West Catholic 63, Loyalsock 37

Devon Prep 76, Columbia 73

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (21-8) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4); West Catholic (21-5) vs. Devon Prep (16-7); South Allegheny (19-7) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (19-8) at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Sunday’s results

Constitution 60, Shenandoah Valley 46

Holy Cross 55, Church Farm 39

Lancaster Mennonite 71, Paul Robeson 59

Old Forge 51, Karns City 46

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Constitution (20-8) vs. Holy Cross (21-6); Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Old Forge (18-9); OLSH (25-0) vs. Ridgway (22-5) at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.; Portage (28-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. Linville Hill Christian (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (17-6) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Elk County (24-5) at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. Perkiomen Valley (20-9) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (22-6) vs. Central Dauphin (22-4) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (25-1) at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Sunday’s results

West York 49, Manheim Central 34

Mechanicsburg 45, Abington Heights 44

Cardinal O’Hara 57, Greencastle-Antrim 29

Springfield Delco 45, Marple Newton 42

Gettysburg 58, Bangor 46

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

West York (18-9) vs. Mechanicsburg (23-5); Cardinal O’Hara (13-15) vs. Springfield Delco (19-7); Gettysburg (24-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2); Moon (21-5) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Sunday’s results

Archbishop Wood 44, Scranton Prep 21

Gwynedd Mercy 57, Bermudian Springs 49

Jim Thorpe 64, Lake-Lehman 37

Dunmore 62, Villa Joseph Marie 53 (OT)

Lansdale Catholic 49, Allentown Central Catholic 41

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (26-0); Jim Thorpe (27-1) vs. Dunmore (25-1); Lansdale Catholic (25-5) vs. Delone Catholic (28-1); Blackhawk (26-0) vs. Villa Maria (23-2) at Oil City, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. Conwell Egan (13-10) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Riverside (District 2) (22-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (15-9) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; River Valley (23-4) vs. Freedom (20-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (21-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. South Williamsport (23-4) at Danville, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. Bishop McCort (25-4) at Bald Eagle, 6:30 p.m.; Neshannock (26-2) vs. Shenango (16-9) at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (25-4) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Sunday’s results

Faith Christian 53, Lourdes Regional 26

Monday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown (14-11) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 6 p.m.; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic (21-5) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 7:30 p.m.; Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3)/Jenkintown (14-11) winner vs. Christian School of York (25-2)/Marian Catholic (21-5) winner; Faith Christian (23-4) vs. Mount Calvary Christian (17-9)/Williamsburg (22-6) winner; Otto-Eldred (24-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Portage (23-5) vs. Union (22-2) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.