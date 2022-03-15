High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 14, 2022
Monday, March 14, 2022 | 10:58 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Lower Merion (26-3) vs. Scranton (23-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (21-4) vs. Cheltenham (30-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (26-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7) at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.; Northampton (21-7) vs. Fox Chapel (26-1) at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Chester (19-3) vs. Shippensburg (22-4) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-4) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-5) vs. New Castle (25-2) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. Gateway (17-6) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.; West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. Dallas (24-3) at Liberty HS, 7:30; Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Montour (22-5) at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. Fairview (25-2) at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Math, Civics & Science (21-8) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; West Catholic (21-5) vs. Devon Prep (16-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; South Allegheny (19-7) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (19-8) at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Constitution (20-8) vs. Holy Cross (21-6) at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Old Forge (18-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-0) vs. Ridgway (22-5) at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.; Portage (28-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. Linville Hill Christian (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (17-6) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Elk County (24-5) at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. Perkiomen Valley (20-9) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (22-6) vs. Central Dauphin (22-4) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (25-1) at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
West York (18-9) vs. Mechanicsburg (23-5) at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (13-15) vs. Springfield Delco (19-7) at Archbishop Caroll, 6 p.m.; Gettysburg (24-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Moon (21-5) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (26-0) at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (27-1) vs. Dunmore (25-1) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (25-5) vs. Delone Catholic (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (26-0) vs. Villa Maria (23-2) at Oil City, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. Conwell Egan (13-10) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Riverside (District 2) (22-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (15-9) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; River Valley (23-4) vs. Freedom (20-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (21-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. South Williamsport (23-4) at Danville, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. Bishop McCort (25-4) at Bald Eagle, 6:30 p.m.; Neshannock (26-2) vs. Shenango (16-9) at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (25-4) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Monday’s results
Northumberland Christian 58, Jenkintown 30
Christian School of York 47, Marian Catholic 44
Williamsburg 70, Mount Calvary Christian 37
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (21-3) vs. Christian School of York (26-2); Faith Christian (23-4) vs. Williamsburg (23-6); Otto-Eldred (24-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Portage (23-5) vs. Union (22-2) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
At RMU Island Sports Center
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1
Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0
Finals
March 21 schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.
McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Division II
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
WPIAL
Boys
Nonsection
Monday’s results
Kiski Area 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Monday’s summaries
McGuffey 5, Southmoreland 0
Singles: Braden Baxendell (M) d. Bryton Montgomery, 6-1, 6-1. Anthony Zatta (M) d. Bryson Robinson, 6-1, 6-2. Eric Donnelly (M) d. Nolan Davis 6-0, 6-0 Doubles: Dalton Kuhn/Brandon Burt (M) d. Ben Yeskey/Aiden Guyer 6-3, 6-0. Jacob Noble/Austin Shriver (M) d. Phil Wasmend/ Tyler Schaeffer, 6-1 6-2
