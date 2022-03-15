TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 14, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, March 14, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Lower Merion (26-3) vs. Scranton (23-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (21-4) vs. Cheltenham (30-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (26-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7) at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.; Northampton (21-7) vs. Fox Chapel (26-1) at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chester (19-3) vs. Shippensburg (22-4) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-4) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills (20-5) vs. New Castle (25-2) at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. Gateway (17-6) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (21-6) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 7:30 p.m.; West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. Dallas (24-3) at Liberty HS, 7:30; Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Montour (22-5) at Penns Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. Fairview (25-2) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (21-8) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; West Catholic (21-5) vs. Devon Prep (16-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; South Allegheny (19-7) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (19-8) at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Constitution (20-8) vs. Holy Cross (21-6) at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Old Forge (18-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-0) vs. Ridgway (22-5) at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.; Portage (28-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. Linville Hill Christian (24-3) at Martz Hall, Pottsville, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (17-6) at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Elk County (24-5) at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. Perkiomen Valley (20-9) at Upper Dublin, 7 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 7 p.m.; Spring-Ford (22-6) vs. Central Dauphin (22-4) at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; Easton (26-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (25-1) at Bald Eagle, 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

West York (18-9) vs. Mechanicsburg (23-5) at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (13-15) vs. Springfield Delco (19-7) at Archbishop Caroll, 6 p.m.; Gettysburg (24-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Moon (21-5) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (26-0) at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (27-1) vs. Dunmore (25-1) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (25-5) vs. Delone Catholic (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (26-0) vs. Villa Maria (23-2) at Oil City, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. Conwell Egan (13-10) at Archbishop Carroll, 6 p.m.; Riverside (District 2) (22-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (15-9) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; River Valley (23-4) vs. Freedom (20-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (21-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. South Williamsport (23-4) at Danville, 7 p.m.; Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. Bishop McCort (25-4) at Bald Eagle, 6:30 p.m.; Neshannock (26-2) vs. Shenango (16-9) at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Homer-Center (25-4) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-6) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Monday’s results

Northumberland Christian 58, Jenkintown 30

Christian School of York 47, Marian Catholic 44

Williamsburg 70, Mount Calvary Christian 37

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (21-3) vs. Christian School of York (26-2); Faith Christian (23-4) vs. Williamsburg (23-6); Otto-Eldred (24-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Portage (23-5) vs. Union (22-2) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

At RMU Island Sports Center

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0

Finals

March 21 schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Nonsection

Monday’s results

Kiski Area 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Monday’s summaries

McGuffey 5, Southmoreland 0

Singles: Braden Baxendell (M) d. Bryton Montgomery, 6-1, 6-1. Anthony Zatta (M) d. Bryson Robinson, 6-1, 6-2. Eric Donnelly (M) d. Nolan Davis 6-0, 6-0 Doubles: Dalton Kuhn/Brandon Burt (M) d. Ben Yeskey/Aiden Guyer 6-3, 6-0. Jacob Noble/Austin Shriver (M) d. Phil Wasmend/ Tyler Schaeffer, 6-1 6-2

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

