High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 14, 2023
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 12:24 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
Chambersburg (16-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (17-8) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; North Penn (19-8) vs. Coatesville (19-9) at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.; Parkland (19-9) vs. Garnet Valley (18-9) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lower Merion (22-4) vs. Roman Catholic (24-3) at Archbishop Ryan, 7 p.m.; Reading (28-1) vs. Upper Darby (19-8) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Downingtown West (20-7) vs. New Castle (23-3) at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (25-3) vs. Spring-Ford (26-3) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-9) vs. State College (24-2) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Tuesday’s results
Second round
Radnor 75, West Philadelphia 61
Archbishop Ryan 59, West Chester East 46
Imhotep Charter 68, Muhlenberg 32
Exeter 66, Mechanicsburg 49
Peters Township 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
Cathedral Prep 66, Mars 54
Penn Hills 50, Hershey 42
Wednesday’s schedule
Abington Heights (22-4) vs. Pocono Mountain West (22-6) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.;
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Radnor (29-0) vs. Archbishop Ryan (16-10); Abington Heights/Pocono Mountain West winner vs. Imhotep Charter (27-3); Exeter (25-6) vs. Peters Township (24-4); Cathedral Prep (23-3) vs. Penn Hills (23-3)
Class 4A
Tuesday’s results
Second round
Neumann-Goretti 74, Bethlehem Catholic 49
Allentown Central Catholic 49, Cardinal O’Hara 46
Eastern York 75, Overbrook 54
Uniontown 67, Littlestown 46
Lincoln Park 84, Highlands 72
Laurel Highlands 57, Hampton 50
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs. Scranton Prep (17-9) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Valley View (22-4) vs. North Catholic (20-7) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Neumann-Goretti (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan/Scranton Prep winner; Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) vs. Eastern York (20-8); Uniontown (22-5) vs. Valley View/North Catholic winner; Lincoln Park (27-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (24-3)
Class 3A
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
West Catholic (16-10) vs. Holy Redeemer (26-2) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (25-3) vs. Executive Education (21-4) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Mid Valley (20-6) vs. Devon Prep (12-12) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; MCS (17-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Steel Valley (16-10) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (20-6) vs. Franklin (22-4) at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (18-8) vs. Loyalsock Township (16-11) at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (19-7) vs. Brookville (23-2) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
Muncy (20-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-5) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (14-12) vs. Dock Mennonite (24-2) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Mahanoy Area (21-4) vs. Constitution (18-8) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. Eden Christian (20-6) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (21-6) vs. West Branch (20-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Mercer (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-6) at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Erie First Christian (15-10) vs. Northgate (20-7) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Otto Eldred (24-2) vs. Serra Catholic (16-11) at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Tuesday’s results
Second round
Linville Hill Christian 50, City School 42
Chester Charter Academy 56, Northumberland Christian 38
PhilMont Christian 57, Mount Calvary 46
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, LaAcademia 63
Imani Christian 80, Union-Rimersburg 48
Farrell 86, Harmony 65
Union 51, Cameron County 37
Carlynton 49, Elk County Catholic 44
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. Chester Charter Academy (21-5); PhilMont Christian (20-9) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2); Imani Christian (20-6) vs. Farrell (22-4); Union (24-3) vs. Carlynton (19-7)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Tuesday’s results
Second round
Archbishop Carroll 41, Perkiomen Valley 38
Abington 40, Springfield Delco 35
Central York 64, Easton 46
Cardinal O’Hara 42, Spring-Ford 39
Cedar Cliff 39, Upper Dublin 26
Upper St. Clair 42, Pennsbury 31
Norwin 57, Lebanon 43
North Allegheny 57, Mt. Lebanon 34
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Archbishop Carroll (13-11) vs. Abington (23-5); Central York (25-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5); Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3); Norwin (23-4) vs. North Allegheny (22-5)
Class 5A
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
West Chester Rustin (25-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (21-6) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8) at Pottstown, 6 p.m.; Pittston (25-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (23-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy (24-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-5) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (18-9) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (23-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (24-0) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Mars (18-8) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
Landsdale Catholic (24-2) vs. Jersey Shore (20-7) at Minersville, 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (25-3) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.; Scranton Prep (22-2) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-12) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Audenried (21-6) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (18-10) at Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.; Wyomissing (27-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (11-14) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; Harbor Creek (20-6) vs. North Catholic (23-3) at Westminster, 6 p.m.; Knoch (18-9) vs. Blackhawk (22-4) at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (13-12) vs. Fairview (20-8) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Tuesday’s results
Second round
Mt. Carmel 48, West Catholic 38
Lancaster Catholic 64, New Hope-Solebury 54
River Valley 56, Laurel 54
Shady Side Academy 59, Mercyhurst Prep 37
OLSH 39, Avonworth 23
Westmont Hilltop 53, Chestnut Ridge 42 (OT)
Wednesday’s schedule
Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Dunmore (23-3) at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Columbia (24-4) vs. Lake-Lehman (24-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Imhotep Charter/Dunmore winner vs. Columbia/Lake-Lehman winner; Mt. Carmel (27-2) vs.Lancaster Catholic (25-2); River Valley (27-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (25-3); OLSH (21-7) vs. Westmont Hilltop (27-2)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s results
Second round
Faith Christian Academy 35, South Williamsport 28
Sacred Heart Academy 42, Line Mountain 40
Homer-Center 59, Millersburg 29
Shenango 42, Lakeview 29
Greensburg C.C 61, Maplewood 48
Bishop McCort 62, Redbank Valley 48
Kennedy Catholic 56, Burgettstown 39
Wednesday’s schedule
Montrose (21-4) vs. Marian Catholic (25-2) at Holy Redeemer, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Faith Christian Academy (21-6) vs. Montrose/Marian Catholic winner; Sacred Heart Academy (15-9) vs. Homer-Center (22-7); Shenango (24-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (23-5); Bishop McCort (16-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4)
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
Shade (17-10) vs. Lourdes (19-7) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (17-9) vs. The Christian Academy (19-6) at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Mountain View (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (22-4) at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.; Linville Hill (21-2) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (20-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Union (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (24-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.; Dubois Central Catholic (15-12) vs. Williamsburg (27-1) at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (17-9) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) vs. Otto-Eldred (24-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Finals
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Armstrong 7, Thomas Jefferson 2
South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1
Finals
March 21 schedule
Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Varsity D2
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
