High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 14, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 12:24 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Chambersburg (16-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (17-8) at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.; North Penn (19-8) vs. Coatesville (19-9) at Pottstown, 7:30 p.m.; Parkland (19-9) vs. Garnet Valley (18-9) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lower Merion (22-4) vs. Roman Catholic (24-3) at Archbishop Ryan, 7 p.m.; Reading (28-1) vs. Upper Darby (19-8) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Downingtown West (20-7) vs. New Castle (23-3) at Bald Eagle, 5:30 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (25-3) vs. Spring-Ford (26-3) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-9) vs. State College (24-2) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s results

Second round

Radnor 75, West Philadelphia 61

Archbishop Ryan 59, West Chester East 46

Imhotep Charter 68, Muhlenberg 32

Exeter 66, Mechanicsburg 49

Peters Township 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

Cathedral Prep 66, Mars 54

Penn Hills 50, Hershey 42

Wednesday’s schedule

Abington Heights (22-4) vs. Pocono Mountain West (22-6) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.;

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Radnor (29-0) vs. Archbishop Ryan (16-10); Abington Heights/Pocono Mountain West winner vs. Imhotep Charter (27-3); Exeter (25-6) vs. Peters Township (24-4); Cathedral Prep (23-3) vs. Penn Hills (23-3)

Class 4A

Tuesday’s results

Second round

Neumann-Goretti 74, Bethlehem Catholic 49

Allentown Central Catholic 49, Cardinal O’Hara 46

Eastern York 75, Overbrook 54

Uniontown 67, Littlestown 46

Lincoln Park 84, Highlands 72

Laurel Highlands 57, Hampton 50

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs. Scranton Prep (17-9) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Valley View (22-4) vs. North Catholic (20-7) at Central Mountain, 6 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Neumann-Goretti (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan/Scranton Prep winner; Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) vs. Eastern York (20-8); Uniontown (22-5) vs. Valley View/North Catholic winner; Lincoln Park (27-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (24-3)

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

West Catholic (16-10) vs. Holy Redeemer (26-2) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; North Penn-Mansfield (25-3) vs. Executive Education (21-4) at Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Mid Valley (20-6) vs. Devon Prep (12-12) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; MCS (17-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Steel Valley (16-10) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (20-6) vs. Franklin (22-4) at Westminster, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (18-8) vs. Loyalsock Township (16-11) at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Neshannock (19-7) vs. Brookville (23-2) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Muncy (20-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-5) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (14-12) vs. Dock Mennonite (24-2) at Bensalem, 6 p.m.; Mahanoy Area (21-4) vs. Constitution (18-8) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. Eden Christian (20-6) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (21-6) vs. West Branch (20-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Mercer (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-6) at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Erie First Christian (15-10) vs. Northgate (20-7) at Sharon, 6 p.m.; Otto Eldred (24-2) vs. Serra Catholic (16-11) at DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s results

Second round

Linville Hill Christian 50, City School 42

Chester Charter Academy 56, Northumberland Christian 38

PhilMont Christian 57, Mount Calvary 46

Berlin Brothersvalley 74, LaAcademia 63

Imani Christian 80, Union-Rimersburg 48

Farrell 86, Harmony 65

Union 51, Cameron County 37

Carlynton 49, Elk County Catholic 44

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. Chester Charter Academy (21-5); PhilMont Christian (20-9) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2); Imani Christian (20-6) vs. Farrell (22-4); Union (24-3) vs. Carlynton (19-7)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Tuesday’s results

Second round

Archbishop Carroll 41, Perkiomen Valley 38

Abington 40, Springfield Delco 35

Central York 64, Easton 46

Cardinal O’Hara 42, Spring-Ford 39

Cedar Cliff 39, Upper Dublin 26

Upper St. Clair 42, Pennsbury 31

Norwin 57, Lebanon 43

North Allegheny 57, Mt. Lebanon 34

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Archbishop Carroll (13-11) vs. Abington (23-5); Central York (25-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5); Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3); Norwin (23-4) vs. North Allegheny (22-5)

Class 5A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

West Chester Rustin (25-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-8) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (21-6) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8) at Pottstown, 6 p.m.; Pittston (25-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (23-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy (24-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-5) at Bensalem, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (18-9) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (23-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (24-0) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Mars (18-8) at Sharon, 7:30 p.m.; Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Landsdale Catholic (24-2) vs. Jersey Shore (20-7) at Minersville, 7 p.m.; Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (25-3) at Cedar Crest, 6 p.m.; Scranton Prep (22-2) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-12) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Audenried (21-6) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (18-10) at Garden Spot, 5:30 p.m.; Wyomissing (27-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (11-14) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; Harbor Creek (20-6) vs. North Catholic (23-3) at Westminster, 6 p.m.; Knoch (18-9) vs. Blackhawk (22-4) at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (13-12) vs. Fairview (20-8) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s results

Second round

Mt. Carmel 48, West Catholic 38

Lancaster Catholic 64, New Hope-Solebury 54

River Valley 56, Laurel 54

Shady Side Academy 59, Mercyhurst Prep 37

OLSH 39, Avonworth 23

Westmont Hilltop 53, Chestnut Ridge 42 (OT)

Wednesday’s schedule

Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Dunmore (23-3) at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Columbia (24-4) vs. Lake-Lehman (24-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Imhotep Charter/Dunmore winner vs. Columbia/Lake-Lehman winner; Mt. Carmel (27-2) vs.Lancaster Catholic (25-2); River Valley (27-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (25-3); OLSH (21-7) vs. Westmont Hilltop (27-2)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s results

Second round

Faith Christian Academy 35, South Williamsport 28

Sacred Heart Academy 42, Line Mountain 40

Homer-Center 59, Millersburg 29

Shenango 42, Lakeview 29

Greensburg C.C 61, Maplewood 48

Bishop McCort 62, Redbank Valley 48

Kennedy Catholic 56, Burgettstown 39

Wednesday’s schedule

Montrose (21-4) vs. Marian Catholic (25-2) at Holy Redeemer, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Faith Christian Academy (21-6) vs. Montrose/Marian Catholic winner; Sacred Heart Academy (15-9) vs. Homer-Center (22-7); Shenango (24-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (23-5); Bishop McCort (16-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4)

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Shade (17-10) vs. Lourdes (19-7) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (17-9) vs. The Christian Academy (19-6) at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.; Mountain View (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (22-4) at Blue Mountain, 6 p.m.; Linville Hill (21-2) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (20-2) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Union (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (24-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.; Dubois Central Catholic (15-12) vs. Williamsburg (27-1) at Bald Eagle, 7 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (17-9) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) vs. Otto-Eldred (24-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Armstrong 7, Thomas Jefferson 2

South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1

Finals

March 21 schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.