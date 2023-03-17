High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 16, 2023

By:

Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 11:45 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Avella at Washington, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brashear at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

California at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Hundred (WV) at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Washington, 4 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Coatesville (20-9) at Norristown, 1 p.m.; Parkland (20-9) vs. Roman Catholic (25-3) at Norristown, 4:30 p.m.; Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3) at Altoona, 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (27-3) vs. State College (25-2) at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Radnor (29-0) vs. Archbishop Ryan (16-10) at Bensalem, 7:15 p.m.; Abington Heights (23-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-3) at Easton MS, 7 p.m.; Exeter (25-6) vs. Peters Township (24-4) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (23-3) vs. Penn Hills (23-3) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (11-15) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) vs. Eastern York (20-8) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown (22-5) vs. North Catholic (21-7) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (27-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (24-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (17-10) vs. Executive Education (22-4) at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Devon Prep (13-12) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) Governor Mifflin Int. School, 4:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (23-5) vs. Franklin (23-4) at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Dock Mennonite (25-2) at East Stroudsburg South, noon; Mahanoy Area (22-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (18-8) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 1:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Erie First Christian (16-10) vs. Otto Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. Chester Charter Academy (21-5) at Avon Grove, 7 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (20-9) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2) at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (20-6) vs. Farrell (22-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Carlynton (19-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (13-11) vs. Abington (23-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Central York (25-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Norwin (23-4) vs. North Allegheny (22-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Chester Rustin (26-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (24-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-5) at Norristown, 2:30 p.m.; McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4) at Peters Township, noon; Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2) at Sharon, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Landsdale Catholic (25-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 3 p.m.; Scranton Prep (23-2) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (19-10) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3) at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Dunmore (24-3) vs. Lake-Lehman (25-5) at Scranton, 7 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (27-2) vs.Lancaster Catholic (25-2) at Hamburg, 7 p.m.; River Valley (27-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (25-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (21-7) vs. Westmont Hilltop (27-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Faith Christian Academy (21-6) vs. Montrose (22-4) at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (15-9) vs. Homer-Center (22-7) at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.; Shenango (24-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (23-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (16-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lourdes (20-7) vs. St. John Neumann (18-9) at Muncy, 3 p.m.; Mountain View (20-6) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) at Wyoming Area, 1 p.m.; Union (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1) at Armstrong, 1 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Otto-Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Canevin 4, Connellsville 1

Ringgold 3, Deer Lakes 2

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Softball

Friday’s schedule

MVI First Pitch at Belle Vernon

Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 2 p.m.

South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Ellwood City at Valley, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Shaler, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

South Side at Avella, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Erie McDowell, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Mars, 6 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.