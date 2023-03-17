High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 11:45 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 4 p.m.
Avella at Washington, 4 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Brashear at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Brownsville at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
California at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Central Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.
Hundred (WV) at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Washington, 4 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.
Union at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Coatesville (20-9) at Norristown, 1 p.m.; Parkland (20-9) vs. Roman Catholic (25-3) at Norristown, 4:30 p.m.; Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3) at Altoona, 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (27-3) vs. State College (25-2) at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Radnor (29-0) vs. Archbishop Ryan (16-10) at Bensalem, 7:15 p.m.; Abington Heights (23-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-3) at Easton MS, 7 p.m.; Exeter (25-6) vs. Peters Township (24-4) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (23-3) vs. Penn Hills (23-3) at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (11-15) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) vs. Eastern York (20-8) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown (22-5) vs. North Catholic (21-7) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (27-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (24-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
West Catholic (17-10) vs. Executive Education (22-4) at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Devon Prep (13-12) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) Governor Mifflin Int. School, 4:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (23-5) vs. Franklin (23-4) at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at North Allegheny, noon
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Dock Mennonite (25-2) at East Stroudsburg South, noon; Mahanoy Area (22-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (18-8) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 1:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Erie First Christian (16-10) vs. Otto Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 2 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. Chester Charter Academy (21-5) at Avon Grove, 7 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (20-9) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2) at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (20-6) vs. Farrell (22-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Carlynton (19-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Archbishop Carroll (13-11) vs. Abington (23-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Central York (25-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Norwin (23-4) vs. North Allegheny (22-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
West Chester Rustin (26-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (24-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-5) at Norristown, 2:30 p.m.; McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4) at Peters Township, noon; Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2) at Sharon, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Landsdale Catholic (25-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 3 p.m.; Scranton Prep (23-2) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (19-10) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3) at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Dunmore (24-3) vs. Lake-Lehman (25-5) at Scranton, 7 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (27-2) vs.Lancaster Catholic (25-2) at Hamburg, 7 p.m.; River Valley (27-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (25-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (21-7) vs. Westmont Hilltop (27-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Faith Christian Academy (21-6) vs. Montrose (22-4) at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (15-9) vs. Homer-Center (22-7) at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.; Shenango (24-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (23-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (16-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lourdes (20-7) vs. St. John Neumann (18-9) at Muncy, 3 p.m.; Mountain View (20-6) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) at Wyoming Area, 1 p.m.; Union (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1) at Armstrong, 1 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Otto-Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 3:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Varsity D2
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Bishop Canevin 4, Connellsville 1
Ringgold 3, Deer Lakes 2
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Softball
Friday’s schedule
MVI First Pitch at Belle Vernon
Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 2 p.m.
South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Ellis School at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Ellwood City at Valley, 4 p.m.
New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Peters Township at Ringgold, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Shenango, 4 p.m.
South Side at Avella, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Union at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Baldwin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Erie McDowell, 7 p.m.
Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
