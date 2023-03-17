TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 16, 2023

By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 11:45 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 4 p.m.

Avella at Washington, 4 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Steel Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Brashear at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Brownsville at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

California at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Central Valley at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 4 p.m.

Frazier at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Pine-Richland, 4:15 p.m.

Hundred (WV) at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Leechburg, 3:45 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 4:15 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Washington, 4 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Mapletown, 4:30 p.m.

Union at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Valley at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Coatesville (20-9) at Norristown, 1 p.m.; Parkland (20-9) vs. Roman Catholic (25-3) at Norristown, 4:30 p.m.; Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3) at Altoona, 2 p.m.; Spring-Ford (27-3) vs. State College (25-2) at Mechanicsburg, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Radnor (29-0) vs. Archbishop Ryan (16-10) at Bensalem, 7:15 p.m.; Abington Heights (23-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-3) at Easton MS, 7 p.m.; Exeter (25-6) vs. Peters Township (24-4) at Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (23-3) vs. Penn Hills (23-3) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (11-15) at Pottstown, 7 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) vs. Eastern York (20-8) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown (22-5) vs. North Catholic (21-7) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (27-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (24-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (17-10) vs. Executive Education (22-4) at Schuylkill Valley, 1 p.m.; Devon Prep (13-12) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) Governor Mifflin Int. School, 4:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria (23-5) vs. Franklin (23-4) at Armstrong, 2:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Dock Mennonite (25-2) at East Stroudsburg South, noon; Mahanoy Area (22-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (18-8) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 1:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6) at Peters Township, 1:30 p.m.; Erie First Christian (16-10) vs. Otto Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. Chester Charter Academy (21-5) at Avon Grove, 7 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (20-9) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2) at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (20-6) vs. Farrell (22-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Carlynton (19-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Archbishop Carroll (13-11) vs. Abington (23-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Central York (25-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Norwin (23-4) vs. North Allegheny (22-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Chester Rustin (26-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Bishop Shanahan (24-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-5) at Norristown, 2:30 p.m.; McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4) at Peters Township, noon; Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2) at Sharon, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Landsdale Catholic (25-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3) at Governor Mifflin Int. School, 3 p.m.; Scranton Prep (23-2) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (19-10) at Martz Hall, 1 p.m.; Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3) at Bald Eagle, 2 p.m.; Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8) at Sharon, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Dunmore (24-3) vs. Lake-Lehman (25-5) at Scranton, 7 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (27-2) vs.Lancaster Catholic (25-2) at Hamburg, 7 p.m.; River Valley (27-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (25-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (21-7) vs. Westmont Hilltop (27-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Faith Christian Academy (21-6) vs. Montrose (22-4) at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy (15-9) vs. Homer-Center (22-7) at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.; Shenango (24-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (23-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (16-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lourdes (20-7) vs. St. John Neumann (18-9) at Muncy, 3 p.m.; Mountain View (20-6) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (21-2) at Wyoming Area, 1 p.m.; Union (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1) at Armstrong, 1 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Otto-Eldred (25-2) at Clarion, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Canevin 4, Connellsville 1

Ringgold 3, Deer Lakes 2

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Ringgold at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Softball

Friday’s schedule

MVI First Pitch at Belle Vernon

Frazier at Thomas Jefferson, 2 p.m.

South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Ellis School at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Ellwood City at Valley, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Shaler, 4 p.m.

New Castle at Butler, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Ringgold, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Chartiers Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Shenango, 4 p.m.

South Side at Avella, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Union at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesburg at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Erie McDowell, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Mars, 6 p.m.

Moon at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Westmoreland high school notes: Norwin, GCC girls basketball teams share connections
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2023
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 14, 2023
Armstrong Sports Hall of Fame to welcome 12 new members
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Mikayla McClain

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter